Global Industrial IoT Survey, Q2 2018 - Extensive Insights into the Highly Competitive Industrial Wireless Sensor Network (WSN) and Internet of Things Markets

DUBLIN, Dec 5, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

The "Industrial IoT Global Survey" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report presents the findings of a Q2 2018 survey by the publisher in collaboration with ISA and the LoRa Alliance. It provides an extensive investigation of the latest adoption trends, needs and wants in the highly competitive industrial wireless sensor network (WSN) and Internet of Things markets.

The survey with 160 industrial IoT professionals found steady growth for the wireless mesh standards and even faster adoption for Bluetooth Low Energy (BLE) and Low Power Wide Area (LPWA) network technologies such as Sigfox, LoRaWAN, NB-IoT and LTE-M.

Compared with the previous survey in Q4 2016, respondents have significantly higher satisfaction with battery lifetime, network range and system integration. Satisfaction with reliability, cost and data rate had the fastest declines.

Some of the areas addressed in the report include the following:

Wireless Sensor Networks:

Which markets are adopting WSN?

What are the fastest growing applications?

What are the most commonly used WSN protocols?

What is the impact from the wireless mesh standards?

Are users satisfied with current WSN systems?

What are their needs, wants, and future plans?

Low Power Wide Area Networks:

How many companies are developing LPWA networking solutions?

Are their applications suited to LPWA networks?

What will be the likely disruption from LPWA technologies?

Which LPWA technologies are most likely to have a significant market share in 10 years - LoRaWAN, Sigfox, NB-IoT, LTE-M, Weightless, others?

IoT Cloud Platforms:

What are the most commonly used IoT cloud platforms?

What are the IoT benefits?

Data analytics experience?

Data analytics barriers?

Planned IoT cloud platfomrs?

Key Topics Covered:



1. Background & Methodology



2. Respondent Overview

Respondents by Type

Respondents by Job Position

Respondents by Target Market

3. Adoption Trends

WSN Status

Expanding WSN Deployments

Total Installed WSN Devices

Largest WSN Networks/Location

Current WSN Protocols Used

Wireless Mesh Sensor Networking

Fastest Growing WSN Applications

Wireless Field Device Costs

Planning New/Future WSN Applications

Planned WSN Applications

4. Satisfaction with Current WSN Systems

Reliability

Security

Battery Lifetime

Network Scalability

Network Range

Data Rate

Extendibility

System Integration

Costs

5. Most Important WSN Features

Battery lifetime

Costs

IP addressability

Network range

Standards

Security

Reliability

6. Opinions, Preferences & Future Plans

Impact of Cost on Number of Devices Purchased

Preferred Standards Approach

Adoption Inhibitors

Most Important Innovations

Strategic Investment Areas

7. Low Power Wide Area Networks

LPWA Status

LPWA Applications

Percent of Applications Requiring >1,000 Bytes/Day

LPWA Product Timeline

Most Promising LPWA Technologies in 10 Years

LPWA Penetration of IoT Devices in 10 Years

8. IoT Platforms

IoT Cloud Platforms Used

IoT Benefits

Data Analytics Barriers

Data Analytics Experience

Planned IoT Cloud Platforms

9. Surveyed Companies

10. Associated Research

11. Contact

Companies Mentioned



1NCE

3S

ABB

AcSip

Adeunis

ADNOC Group

Alascom

Ascienta

Automation X Engineers

Avonmore Electrical

Baytown Communication

Birdz

Buckman

C Alaniz Electric

Cartn de Colombia

CD Nova

Certa

Cisaircom.co.za

CRESITT Industrie

Danalto

Dekra

Desmet Ballestra

DIC Corporation

Digital Excellence

Digital Matter

Dwyer Instruments

E.B Horsman & Son

EDF

Emerson

Endress+Hauser

Enforta

enModus Ltd.

EnOcean Alliance

Ericsson

Every Drop Counts Foundation

EVVOS

Exacter, Inc.

Expemb

Fauji Fertilizer Company Limited

Fleet Space Technologies

Gamini Engineering

Giesecke+Devrient - Creating Confidence

Global Logic

Greenwaves Technologies

HAAS Food Equipment

HAG Ingeniera S.A.S

Hatto and Gibson

HI Temp Systems Inc.

Hitachi Automotive Systems

Huricane Electric Internet Services

IBM

IC Controls

IndustreeX

Industrial Controls

Ingemmet

Innoveering

Institute for Sustainable Technologies

Iota Devices

IOTech Technology

Jacobs

Kaman Aircraft

Kerlink

KLATU Networks

Kontron

Lavoro Technologies

Lewis University

Lilly

Lion Pty Limited

MCCI

MESI Medikal & Teknik

Microland

Miller Eads Company

Mipot

Mipot

Moxa

Munio Security

Net Ease

NTT Advance Technology Corporation

Objenious

Onyx Engineering

Packetworx

Parametric

Philips 66

Qatar Chemical Company Ltd.

Qorvo

QoSCom

Radiocrafts

Rakon

Raycap

RCC Institute of Information Refrigeration Supplies Distributor

REQUEA Open Solutions

Rieker Inc.

RisingHF

RMV Motion

Samtek Energy

Schneider Electric

Senet

SenRa

Siemens

Siemens

Silvair

Spartan Controls

SQRL Solutions

Star-Tech Instruments Systems

Strega Technologies

Sustainable Energy Management Group

Swiss Post

Sysdev

Telent

Tenaz

Thinxtra

Toyo Engineering Corporation

TrackNET

Trilliant

TUV Rheinland

UNAB

Universidad Nacional De Colombia

Universidade Federal do Amazonas

Urmet Group

Vale

Vellore Institute of Technology

VL Automation

Wipro

Wyres

Yokogawa

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/bfjph6/global_industrial?w=5

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

