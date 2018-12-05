Global Industrial IoT Survey, Q2 2018 - Extensive Insights into the Highly Competitive Industrial Wireless Sensor Network (WSN) and Internet of Things Markets
14:15 ET
DUBLIN, Dec 5, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --
The "Industrial IoT Global Survey" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This report presents the findings of a Q2 2018 survey by the publisher in collaboration with ISA and the LoRa Alliance. It provides an extensive investigation of the latest adoption trends, needs and wants in the highly competitive industrial wireless sensor network (WSN) and Internet of Things markets.
The survey with 160 industrial IoT professionals found steady growth for the wireless mesh standards and even faster adoption for Bluetooth Low Energy (BLE) and Low Power Wide Area (LPWA) network technologies such as Sigfox, LoRaWAN, NB-IoT and LTE-M.
Compared with the previous survey in Q4 2016, respondents have significantly higher satisfaction with battery lifetime, network range and system integration. Satisfaction with reliability, cost and data rate had the fastest declines.
Some of the areas addressed in the report include the following:
Wireless Sensor Networks:
- Which markets are adopting WSN?
- What are the fastest growing applications?
- What are the most commonly used WSN protocols?
- What is the impact from the wireless mesh standards?
- Are users satisfied with current WSN systems?
- What are their needs, wants, and future plans?
Low Power Wide Area Networks:
- How many companies are developing LPWA networking solutions?
- Are their applications suited to LPWA networks?
- What will be the likely disruption from LPWA technologies?
- Which LPWA technologies are most likely to have a significant market share in 10 years - LoRaWAN, Sigfox, NB-IoT, LTE-M, Weightless, others?
IoT Cloud Platforms:
- What are the most commonly used IoT cloud platforms?
- What are the IoT benefits?
- Data analytics experience?
- Data analytics barriers?
- Planned IoT cloud platfomrs?
Key Topics Covered:
1. Background & Methodology
2. Respondent Overview
- Respondents by Type
- Respondents by Job Position
- Respondents by Target Market
3. Adoption Trends
- WSN Status
- Expanding WSN Deployments
- Total Installed WSN Devices
- Largest WSN Networks/Location
- Current WSN Protocols Used
- Wireless Mesh Sensor Networking
- Fastest Growing WSN Applications
- Wireless Field Device Costs
- Planning New/Future WSN Applications
- Planned WSN Applications
4. Satisfaction with Current WSN Systems
- Reliability
- Security
- Battery Lifetime
- Network Scalability
- Network Range
- Data Rate
- Extendibility
- System Integration
- Costs
5. Most Important WSN Features
- Battery lifetime
- Costs
- IP addressability
- Network range
- Standards
- Security
- Reliability
6. Opinions, Preferences & Future Plans
- Impact of Cost on Number of Devices Purchased
- Preferred Standards Approach
- Adoption Inhibitors
- Most Important Innovations
- Strategic Investment Areas
7. Low Power Wide Area Networks
- LPWA Status
- LPWA Applications
- Percent of Applications Requiring >1,000 Bytes/Day
- LPWA Product Timeline
- Most Promising LPWA Technologies in 10 Years
- LPWA Penetration of IoT Devices in 10 Years
8. IoT Platforms
- IoT Cloud Platforms Used
- IoT Benefits
- Data Analytics Barriers
- Data Analytics Experience
- Planned IoT Cloud Platforms
9. Surveyed Companies
10. Associated Research
11. Contact
Companies Mentioned
- 1NCE
- 3S
- ABB
- AcSip
- Adeunis
- ADNOC Group
- Alascom
- Ascienta
- Automation X Engineers
- Avonmore Electrical
- Baytown Communication
- Birdz
- Buckman
- C Alaniz Electric
- Cartn de Colombia
- CD Nova
- Certa
- Cisaircom.co.za
- CRESITT Industrie
- Danalto
- Dekra
- Desmet Ballestra
- DIC Corporation
- Digital Excellence
- Digital Matter
- Dwyer Instruments
- E.B Horsman & Son
- EDF
- Emerson
- Endress+Hauser
- Enforta
- enModus Ltd.
- EnOcean Alliance
- Ericsson
- Every Drop Counts Foundation
- EVVOS
- Exacter, Inc.
- Expemb
- Fauji Fertilizer Company Limited
- Fleet Space Technologies
- Gamini Engineering
- Giesecke+Devrient - Creating Confidence
- Global Logic
- Greenwaves Technologies
- HAAS Food Equipment
- HAG Ingeniera S.A.S
- Hatto and Gibson
- HI Temp Systems Inc.
- Hitachi Automotive Systems
- Huricane Electric Internet Services
- IBM
- IC Controls
- IndustreeX
- Industrial Controls
- Ingemmet
- Innoveering
- Institute for Sustainable Technologies
- Iota Devices
- IOTech Technology
- Jacobs
- Kaman Aircraft
- Kerlink
- KLATU Networks
- Kontron
- Lavoro Technologies
- Lewis University
- Lilly
- Lion Pty Limited
- MCCI
- MESI Medikal & Teknik
- Microland
- Miller Eads Company
- Mipot
- Mipot
- Moxa
- Munio Security
- Net Ease
- NTT Advance Technology Corporation
- Objenious
- Onyx Engineering
- Packetworx
- Parametric
- Philips 66
- Qatar Chemical Company Ltd.
- Qorvo
- QoSCom
- Radiocrafts
- Rakon
- Raycap
- RCC Institute of Information Refrigeration Supplies Distributor
- REQUEA Open Solutions
- Rieker Inc.
- RisingHF
- RMV Motion
- Samtek Energy
- Schneider Electric
- Senet
- SenRa
- Siemens
- Siemens
- Silvair
- Spartan Controls
- SQRL Solutions
- Star-Tech Instruments Systems
- Strega Technologies
- Sustainable Energy Management Group
- Swiss Post
- Sysdev
- Telent
- Tenaz
- Thinxtra
- Toyo Engineering Corporation
- TrackNET
- Trilliant
- TUV Rheinland
- UNAB
- Universidad Nacional De Colombia
- Universidade Federal do Amazonas
- Urmet Group
- Vale
- Vellore Institute of Technology
- VL Automation
- Wipro
- Wyres
- Yokogawa
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/bfjph6/global_industrial?w=5
Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.
Media Contact:
Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716
SOURCE Research and Markets
Share this article