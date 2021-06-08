Global Industrial Lead-Acid Battery Market to grow by USD 3.61 billion|Key Drivers and Market Forecasts|17000+ Technavio Research Reports

The report on the industrial lead-acid battery market provides a holistic update, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario and the overall market environment. The market is driven by factors such as the rising focus on green telecom towers, the change in the global energy mix, and the high demand for electric forklift applications.

The industrial lead-acid battery market analysis includes type, application, and geography landscape. This study identifies the growing number of microgrid installations as one of the prime reasons driving the industrial lead-acid battery market growth during the next few years.

This report presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters.

The industrial lead-acid battery market covers the following areas:

Industrial Lead-Acid Battery Market Sizing

Industrial Lead-Acid Battery Market Forecast

Industrial Lead-Acid Battery Market Analysis

Companies Mentioned

Amara Raja Batteries Ltd.

Coslight Technology International Group Co. Ltd.

Crown Battery Manufacturing Co.

East Penn Manufacturing Co. Inc.

EnerSys

Exide Industries Ltd.

HBL Power Systems Ltd.

Leoch International Technology Ltd.

Panasonic Corp.

The Furukawa Battery Co. Ltd.

Key Topics Covered:

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Impact of COVID-19 on the utility sector

Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market segment analysis

Market size 2020

Market outlook: Forecast for 2020-2025

Five Forces Analysis

Five forces summary

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

Market Segmentation by Application

Market segments

Comparison by Application

Stationary industrial lead-acid batteries - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Motive power industrial lead-acid batteries - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Market opportunity by Application

Market Segmentation by Type

Market segments

Comparison by Type

FLA batteries - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

VRLA batteries - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Market opportunity by Type

Customer landscape

Geographic Landscape

Geographic segmentation

Geographic comparison

APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Key leading countries

Market opportunity by geography

Market drivers

Market challenges

Market trends

Vendor Landscape

Overview

Vendor landscape

Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

Vendors covered

Market positioning of vendors

Appendix

Scope of the report

Currency conversion rates for US$

Research methodology

List of abbreviations

