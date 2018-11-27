Global Industrial LPWAN Market to 2020: Sigfox and LoRaWAN are Providing Much of the Growth for the Industrial Internet of Things (IoT) Despite Accelerated Rollouts of NB-IoT and LTE-M Networks

DUBLIN, Nov 27, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

The "Industrial LPWAN" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Unlicensed Low Power Wide Area Networks (LPWANs) such as Sigfox and LoRaWAN™ are providing much of the growth for the industrial Internet of Things (IoT) despite accelerated rollouts of NB-IoT and LTE-M networks.

With low-cost, battery-powered wireless sensors, LPWANs are connecting assets many miles away, monitoring equipment deployed in multiple factory sites and providing continuous visibility of mobile assets with significantly reduced connectivity and maintenance costs.

Connected industrial LPWAN devices will triple by 2020. ON World's 2018 survey with 160 industrial IoT professionals completed with the International Society of Automation (ISA) and the LoRa Alliance™ found that 57% are researching or developing industrial LPWAN solutions. Three quarters of LPWAN developers are targeting new industrial IoT applications that cannot be addressed with existing technologies.

Competition among LPWAN technologies has driven IoT innovations such as multi-radevices, radio-based geolocation, disposable devices and evolving network operator business models. The growing licensed and unlicensed public LPWAN ecosystem has resulted in services now available in hundreds of countries.While North American telecom operators focus on NB-IoT and LTE-M, many operators in Europe and Asia are providing both NB-IoT or LTE-M and LoRaWAN™ services. With 80 public network operators worldwide, growth is accelerating for private LoRaWAN™ networks that provide rapidly deployable, dedicated networks for enterprises.

Within the next decade, there will be 650 million wireless sensor network (WSN) devices in use worldwide for industrial automation, logistics, agriculture, construction and related areas. LPWANs will make up 1 in 3 by this time, with the largest impact for asset tracking and locating, precision agriculture, remote equipment monitoring and smart water solutions.

Driving IoT Innovations

Asset tracking and locating is the fastest growing LPWAN application area with the largest total potential market size. LoRaWAN™ networks support radio-based geolocation to significantly lower the cost of mobile asset tracking within a 100-meter radius without requiring GPS. Sigfox's recently launched Atlas WiFi service which combines WiFi infrastructure registered in the HERE location suite with Sigfox network technology, also without using GPS. In October 2018, the LoRa Alliance™ announced three specifications that support standards -based firmware over the air updates, a required feature for widespread adoption of LPWAN solutions such as asset tracking.

LPWAN hardware innovations are growing. Examples include multi-radio asset trackers that combine LPWAN technologies such as Sigfox, LoRaWAN™ or NB-IoT for outdoor asset tracking with short-range wireless technologies such as WiFi or Bluetooth Low Energy (BLE) for precise indoor real-time location systems (RTLS). Polysense's universal LPWAN sensor is targeted at multiple applications for manufacturing, electric power, water/wastewater and logistics. Yokogawa has created a "sushi" vibration sensor and thumb-sized gateway using LoRaWAN™. Disposable devices are in the works. Sigfox has announced a 20 cent RF module prototype and the LoRa Alliance™ is currently testing a disposable asset tracker using a printed battery technology.

Evolving Network Operator Models

Established network operators such as Objenious (Bouygues Telecom), Comcast, Deutsche Telekom, Orange, Verizon and Vodafone are ramping up their IoT offerings with vertical solutions and disruptive connectivity service pricing. While North American telecom operators focus on NBIoT and LTE-M, many operators in Asia and Europe provide both cellular and non-cellular LPWAN options. LoRaWAN™ offers enterprises with the flexibility of having dedicated, private networks with hosted network servers in the cloud or on-site as well as seamless roaming across multiple networks.

Dedicated IoT network operators have launched new business models aimed at accelerating IoT adoption. Senet offers a variety of cloud-based network connectivity and OSS and BSS platforms including Virtual Network Services that enable a variety of stakeholders to benefit from deploying IoT devices through a shared revenue model. Ingenu is delivering its Random Phase Multiple Access (RPMA) connectivity technology through a Platform-as-as-Service (PaaS) model.

This report is based on extensive phone interviews with industrial automation vendors, suppliers and end users as well as Q4 2018 survey with 160 industrial IoT professionals that was completed in collaboration with the International Society of Automation (ISA) and the LoRa Alliance™. For the past 15 years, the publisher's market research has been used by government agencies, Fortune 1000 companies and IoT developers worldwide.

Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary

Report Scope & Methodology

2. The Industrial LPWAN Ecosystem

Value Proposition

Accelerating Land Grab

Unlicensed LPWAN

Licensed LPWAN

3. The Industrial LPWA Value System

Market Trends & Drivers

Cloud Infrastructure

System Integratio

Overcoming IoT Barriers

Connecting Stranded Assets

Location Services

4. Market Trends & Drivers

Cloud Infrastructure

System Integration

Overcoming IoT Barriers

Connecting Mobile & Stranded Assets

Asset Tracking and Locating

5. The Market Opportunity

Market Segmentation

Industrial LPWAN Applications

Process Monitoring

Asset Management

Equipment Monitoring

Corrosion & Structural Integrity Monitoring

Tank Levels & Other Asset Monitoring Applications

Asset Tracking & Locating

Disposable Tags

Multi-Radio Smart Tags

Health, Safety & Environmental Monitoring

Smart Water Networks

Emissions Monitoring

Perimeter Security

6. Survey Results

Respondent Overview

7. Wireless Sensor Networks

Adoption Stage

Growing Deployments, Expanding Network Sizes

Fastest Growing Applications

WSN Protocols Used

Wireless Standards & Mesh Adoption

Most Important Features

Satisfaction with Current WSN Systems

Future WSN Applications

Adoption Inhibitors

Innovation Areas

Strategic Investments

Equipment Costs

8. Low Power Wide Area (LPWA) Networks

LPWAN Status

Product Development

LPWAN Applications

LPWAN Impact

Future Projections

LPWAN Challenges

Comments

Surveyed Organizations

9. Technology Dynamics

Summary

10. LPWA Standards, Technologies & Industry Alliances



11. Cellular Based LPWAN Technologies

LTE-M

NB-IoT

EC-GSM-IoT

12. Non-Cellular LPWAN Technologies

SigFox

LoRa Alliance

Weightless SIG

ETSI's Low Throughput Networks (LTN)

IEEE 802.15.4k (Low Energy Critical Infrastructure Networks)

13. Other LPWAN Technologies

RPMA (Ingenu)

Qowisio

Link Labs

NB-Fi (WAVIoT)

Telematics Wireless

Telensa

14. Competing Alternatives & Related Industry Groups

Wi-SUN Alliance

IEEE 802.11ah (HaLow)

uCIFI Alliance

15. Network Simulations

Simulation Focus

Simulation Result Overview

Range

LoRa and SigFox Ranges

LoRa Spreading Factor Ranges

Network Test 1: Near Real-time Pressure Sensing

Network Test 2: Precision Moisture Detection

Network Test 3: GPS - Magnetometer Location Tags

16. Global Total Market Size Forecasts

Methodology

Total Addressable Market

Total Connected Devices, Moderate & Aggressive

Total Connected Devices by Market Segment

Total Revenues by Market Segment

Total Units by Application

Total Revenues by Application

Total Units by Product Segment

Total Equipment Revenues by Product Segment

Total Revenues by Equipment & Services

Total Revenues by Geography

Total Units by Technology

Total LPWAN Module Revenues

17. Target Markets



18. Manufacturing

Summary

Market Size Forecasts

Units by Application

Revenues by Application

Revenues by Equipment & Services

Revenues by Geography

Units by Technology

19. Oil & Gas

Summary

Market Size Forecasts

Units by Application

Revenues by Application

Revenues by Equipment & Services

Revenues by Geography

Units by Technology

20. Electric Power

Summary

Market Size Forecasts

Units by Applications

Revenues by Application

Revenues by Equipment & Services

Revenues by Geography

Units by Technology

21. Water & Wastewater

Summary

Market Size Forecasts

Units by Applications

Revenues by Application

Revenues by Equipment & Services

Revenues by Geography

Units by Technology

22. Agriculture

Summary

Market Size Forecasts

Units by Applications

Revenues by Application

Revenues by Equipment & Services

Revenues by Geography

Units by Technology

23. Logistics

Summary

Market Size Forecasts

Units by Applications

Revenues by Application

Revenues by Equipment & Services

Revenues by Geography

Units by Technology

24. Mining, Construction and Others

Summary

Market Size Forecasts

Units by Applications

Revenues by Application

Revenues by Equipment & Services

Revenues by Geography

Units by Technology

25. Competitive Landscape

Components

Product Segmentation

Company Profiles

IoT Connectivity, Device Management & Network Infrastructure

Product Segmentation

Company Profiles

Devices & Vertical Systems

Product Segmentation

Company Profiles

Network Operators

