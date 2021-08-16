Global Industrial Microbiological QC Market Report 2021-2031 Featuring Leading Pioneers - bioMerieux, Thermo Fisher Scientific, Sartorius, and Merck

DUBLIN, Aug. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Industrial Microbiological QC Market: Focus on Market Offering, Technology Trends, Application, End User, Regulatory Framework, 13 Countries' Analysis Competitive Analysis and Forecast, 2021-2031" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Industrial Microbiological QC Market is to Reach $23.11 Billion by 2031.

The healthcare experts have found the global industrial microbiological QC market to be one of the most steadily evolving and dynamic markets, and the global market is predicted to grow at a CAGR of 5.69% over the forecast period of 2021-2031.

The market is driven by certain factors, which include multiple industry initiatives to speed technology development, an increase in demand for microbiology quality-control processes, and federal agencies actively supporting industry growth.

Although microbiological testing is reasonably spread around the world, testing practices within various geographic regions vary significantly. Automation provides significant time and cost saving while also reducing the potential of human error. It also enables the provision of consistently reliable and accurate results.

There are commercially available automated and semi-automated systems that are based on several technologies such as polymerase chain reaction (PCR), next-generation sequencing (NGS), MALDI-TOF mass spectrometry, flow cytometry, bioluminescence technology, and enzyme-linked fluorescent assay (ELFA).

Most of these technologies are aimed at providing efficiency gains when compared to traditional laboratory technologies, and therefore have significant potential for both time and cost savings. Hence, these technologies are adopted for the detection and identification of pathogens and other microorganisms in the manufacturing process of industries to avoid further chances of product recalls.

As the economic burden of failed microbiological quality control continues to grow steadily, all major industries are gradually witnessing a shift from in-house QC testing to outsourced QC testing, which has enabled a more focused approach toward maintenance of QC guidelines across geographies. These outsourced organizations are increasingly growing across regions, primarily responsible for introducing advancing technologies to better served the manufacturing industries and cumulatively address the larger issue of failed quality control tests.

Competitive Landscape

This research report aims at answering various aspects of the global industrial microbiological QC market with the help of the key factors driving the market, the restraints, and the current growth opportunities that are going to shape the future trajectory of the market expansion.

The report includes an in-depth examination of the key players and recent developments taking place in this market. Moreover, the report includes chapters on market dynamics (market drivers, opportunities, and challenges) and industry analysis as well.

Due to the presence of a diverse product portfolio and intense market penetration, companies such as bioMerieux SA, Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc., Sartorius AG, and Merck KGaA have been pioneers in this field, responsible both for leading market initiatives and introducing new technological benchmarks.

On the basis of region, North America holds the largest share within the product market for industrial microbiological quality control while Europe leads the market for testing services. Factors such as stringent guidelines followed in the consumer industries, especially for increasing demand for biologics and vaccines in the pharma and biotech industries that are leading to multiple validation tests for individual products and a presence of a large number of service providers have been driving the North America and Europe markets cumulatively.

Apart from this, the Asia-Pacific region is anticipated to grow at the fastest CAGR for both products and testing services during the forecast period 2021-2031.

Key Questions Answered in the Report

What are the major market drivers, challenges, and opportunities in the global industrial microbiological QC market?

What are the underlying structures resulting in the emerging trends within the global industrial microbiological QC market?

How will each segment of the global industrial microbiological QC market grow during the forecast period, and what will be the revenue generated by each of the segments by the end of 2031?

What are the key developmental strategies that have been implemented by the major players in order to sustain in the competitive market? What are the key standardization implications in developed regions for industrial microbiological QC products?

What are the burden and countermeasures in case of failing QC for each industry?

What are the key success factors for companies to remain relevant and competitive in this crowded market?

How is each segment of the market expected to grow during the forecast period 2021-2031, and what is the anticipated revenue to be generated by each of the segments?

Who are the leading players with significant offerings to the global industrial microbiological QC market? What is the current market dominance for each of these leading players?

What would be the compound growth rate witnessed by the leading players in the market during the forecast period 2021-2031? Which industrial microbiological QC product type is expected to have the most promising growth?

What are the key applications in the global industrial microbiological QC market? What are the major segments of these applications? What technologies are dominating these application segments?

What are the major technologies that are employed in the global industrial microbiological QC market? Which is the dominating technology?

Who are the primary consumers of the global industrial microbiological QC market? Which is the fastest-growing consumer segment in the global industrial microbiological QC market?

Who are the key manufacturers in the global industrial microbiological QC market, and what are their contributions? Also, what is the growth potential of each major manufacturer?

Key Companies Profiled

3M Company

Company Becton, Dickinson and Company

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc.

Biolog, Inc.

bioMerieux S.A.

BIOTECON Diagnostics GmbH

Bruker Corporation

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc.

Danaher Corporation

F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.

Lonza Group AG

Merck KGaA

Novacyt S.A.

QIAGEN N.V.

R-Biopharm AG

Sartorius AG

Shimadzu Corporation

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

