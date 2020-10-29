Global Industrial Packaging Market (2020 to 2025) - Globalization and International Trade Presents Opportunities
DUBLIN, Oct. 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Industrial Packaging Market by Product type, Material (Paperboard, Plastic, Wood, Metal), Application (Food & Beverage, Building & Construction, Pharmaceutical, Chemical, Automotive, Oil & Lubricant) and Region - Global Forecast to 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The market size of industrial packaging was USD 57.5 billion in 2019 and is projected to reach USD 72.6 billion, by 2025.
The global industrial packaging industry has witnessed high growth primarily because of the increasing demand for food & beverage and pharmaceutical products worldwide, especially during the COVID-19 pandemic. Demand for sustainable, and durable protective packaging for the pharmaceutical industry is another key factor contributing towards the increasing growth of the industrial packaging market over the next few years.
In terms of both value and volume, corrugated boxes segment to lead the industrial packaging market by 2025.
The corrugated boxes segment is expected to lead the global industrial packaging market by 2025. It is further projected to grow at the highest CAGR from 2020 to 2025. The increase in the demand for corrugated boxes can be attributed to the rise in the demand for lightweight and convenient packaging solutions across end-use industries. The growth of the corrugated boxes segment will be supported by the increase in demand from the manufacturers in the food & beverage and pharmaceutical industries, and growth of the e-commerce sector during the forecast period.
In terms of both value and volume, pharmaceutical is projected to be the fastest-growing segment from 2020 to 2025, for industrial packaging.
Pharmaceutical is projected to be the fastest-growing segment in the industrial packaging market. The demand for industrial packaging in the pharmaceutical industry, is expected to remain robust as hospitals, drugs, and PPE manufacturers are responding to the crisis. The demand for household essentials, healthcare, and medical goods is not expected to decrease dramatically, and retail distribution for these types of products through online delivery can be expected to increase. This in turn, boosts the demand for industrial packaging solutions for the timely delivery of raw materials and finished goods to their respective end-users. Hence, high demand is expected for industrial packaging in the pharmaceutical segment during the projected period.
In terms of both value and volume, the Asia Pacific industrial packaging market is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.
In terms of value and volume, the Asia Pacific region is projected to grow at the highest CAGR from 2020 to 2025 due to the strong demand for the industrial packaging products from countries such as China, India, and Japan. Rising demand for food & horticulture, particularly in China and India, is expected to fuel the growth of the industrial packaging market in the region. An increase in the usage of bulk packaging products for snacks, grains, and fresh produce, has resulted in high demand for industrial packaging in the food & beverage segment.
Key Topics Covered:
1 Introduction
2 Research Methodology
3 Executive Summary
4 Premium Insights
4.1 Emerging Economies to Witness a Relatively Higher Demand for Industrial Packaging
4.2 APAC: Industrial Packaging Market, by Application and Country
4.3 Industrial Packaging Market, by Product Type
4.4 Industrial Packaging Market, by Application
4.5 Industrial Packaging Market, by Country
5 Market Overview
5.1 Introduction
5.2 Evolution
5.3 Market Dynamics
5.3.1 Drivers
5.3.1.1 Increasing Demand for Plastic Sacks
5.3.1.2 Rise in Demand for Industrial Packaging from Construction and Chemical Industries
5.3.1.3 High Optimization in Pack Size
5.3.2 Restraints
5.3.2.1 Low Ultra-Violet Resistance of Fibcs
5.3.2.2 Volatility in Raw Material Prices
5.3.2.3 Stringent Packaging Regulations
5.3.3 Opportunities
5.3.3.1 Globalization and International Trade
5.3.3.2 Rising Demand for Industrial Packaging from APAC Region
5.3.3.3 Rise in Product Innovation for Industrial Packaging
5.3.4 Challenges
5.3.4.1 Pricing Pressure for Small Manufacturers
5.3.4.2 Recycling and Environmental Concerns Associated with Industrial Packaging
6 Yc-Ycc Drivers
6.1 Usage of Biodegradable Alternatives
6.2 Adoption of Fleet Management
6.3 Increased Demand for Customization
6.4 Resurgence in Demand for Material Handling Containers
7 Industry Trends
7.1 Introduction
7.2 Value Chain Analysis
7.2.1 Value Chain Analysis
7.2.2 Prominent Companies
7.2.3 Small & Medium Enterprises
7.3 Porter's Five Forces Analysis
7.3.1 Threat of New Entrants
7.3.2 Threat of Substitutes
7.3.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers
7.3.4 Bargaining Power of Buyers
7.3.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry
8 COVID-19 Impact on Industrial Packaging Market
8.1 COVID-19 Impact on Industrial Packaging End-Use Applications
9 Industrial Packaging Market, by Product Type
9.1 Introduction
9.2 Drums
9.2.1 Drums Offers Reuse and Re-Conditioned Options to the End-Use Industries
9.3 IBC
9.3.1 Reusable Industrial Container for Transport and Storage of Bulk Liquid and Granulated Substances
9.4 Sacks
9.4.1 Construction Industry Contributes to the Largest Demand for Packaging Sacks
9.5 Pails
9.5.1 Plastic Pails Are An Excellent Choice for Chemical Application
9.6 Crates
9.6.1 Plastic Crates to be Widely Preferred for Shipping Heavy Goods
9.7 Corrugated Boxes
9.7.1 Corrugated Boxes Led the Industrial Packaging Market in 2020
9.8 Others
10 Industrial Packaging Market, by Material
10.1 Introduction
10.2 Plastic
10.2.1 Plastic to be the Largely Used Material for Industrial Packaging
10.3 Metal
10.3.1 Manufacturers Aim to Produce Lightweight and Recycled Metal-Based Industrial Packaging Solutions
10.4 Wood
10.4.1 Wooden Crates and Cases Are An Ideal Choice for Shipping Lightweight or Breakable Items
10.5 Paperboard
10.5.1 Fiber Drums to be the Widely Used Paper-Based Packaging Products for Industrial Application
11 Industrial Packaging Market, by Application
11.1 Introduction
11.2 Chemical
11.2.1 Chemical Industry Has Witnessed Rapid Growth for More Than Fifty Years
11.3 Pharmaceutical
11.3.1 Pharmaceutical to be the Fastest-Growing Application for Industrial Packaging by 2025
11.4 Building & Construction
11.4.1 Building & Construction to be the Largest Consumer of Plastic Bulk Packaging Solutions
11.5 Food & Beverage
11.5.1 Food & Beverage to Dominate the Industrial Packaging Market by 2025
11.6 Oil & Lubricant
11.6.1 Oil & Gas Companies Switching to Environment-Friendly and Biodegradable Packaging Solutions
11.7 Automotive
11.7.1 Lightweight Industrial Packaging to be Highly Preferred for Automotive Applications
11.8 Others
12 Industrial Packaging Market, by Region
12.1 Introduction
12.2 APAC
12.3 Europe
12.4 North America
12.5 Middle East & Africa
12.6 South America
13 Competitive Landscape
13.1 Overview
13.2 Market Ranking
13.3 Competitive Leadership Mapping
13.3.1 Star
13.3.2 Emerging Leaders
13.3.3 Pervasive
13.3.4 Emerging Companies
13.4 Strength of Product Portfolio
13.5 Business Strategy Excellence
13.6 Competitive Scenario
13.6.1 Acquisition
13.6.2 Expansion & Investment
13.6.3 New Product Development
13.6.4 Agreement
14 Company Profiles
14.1 Greif, Inc.
14.1.1 Business Overview
14.1.2 Financial Assessment
14.1.3 Operational Assessment
14.1.4 Products Offered
14.1.5 Recent Developments
14.1.6 SWOT Analysis
14.1.7 Winning Imperatives
14.1.8 Current Focus and Strategies
14.1.9 Threat from Competition
14.1.10 Right to Win
14.2 Sonoco
14.2.1 Business Overview
14.2.2 Financial Assessment
14.2.3 Operational Assessment
14.2.4 Products Offered
14.2.5 SWOT Analysis
14.2.6 Current Focus and Strategies
14.2.7 Threat from Competition
14.2.8 Right to Win
14.3 Berry Global Inc.
14.3.1 Business Overview
14.3.2 Financial Assessment
14.3.3 Operational Assessment
14.3.4 Products Offered
14.3.5 Recent Developments
14.3.6 COVID-19 Related Developments/Strategies
14.3.7 SWOT Analysis
14.3.8 Winning Imperatives
14.3.9 Current Focus and Strategies
14.3.10 Threat from Competition
14.3.11 Right to Win
14.4 Amcor
14.4.1 Business Overview
14.4.2 Financial Assessment
14.4.3 Operational Assessment
14.4.4 Products Offered
14.4.5 Recent Developments
14.4.6 COVID-19 Related Developments/Strategies
14.4.7 SWOT Analysis
14.4.8 Current Focus and Strategies
14.4.9 Threat from Competition
14.4.10 Right to Win
14.5 Mondi
14.5.1 Business Overview
14.5.2 Financial Assessment
14.5.3 Operational Assessment
14.5.4 Products Offered
14.5.5 Recent Developments
14.5.6 COVID-19 Related Developments/Strategies
14.5.7 SWOT Analysis
14.5.8 Current Focus and Strategies
14.5.9 Threat from Competition
14.5.10 Right to Win
14.6 International Paper
14.6.1 Business Overview
14.6.2 Financial Assessment
14.6.3 Operational Assessment
14.6.4 Products Offered
14.6.5 Recent Developments
14.6.6 COVID-19 Related Strategies/ Development
14.6.7 Right to Win
14.7 Westrock Company
14.7.1 Business Overview
14.7.2 Financial Assessment
14.7.3 Products Offered
14.7.4 Right to Win
14.8 Orora Limited
14.8.1 Business Overview
14.8.2 Financial Assessment
14.8.3 Operational Assessment
14.8.4 Products Offered
14.8.5 Right to Win
14.9 Mauser Packaging Solutions
14.9.1 Business Overview
14.9.2 Operational Assessment
14.9.3 Products Offered
14.9.4 Recent Developments
14.9.5 COVID-19-Related Developments/Strategies
14.9.6 Right to Win
14.10 Sigma Plastics Group
14.10.1 Business Overview
14.10.2 Operational Assessment
14.10.3 Products Offered
14.10.4 Right to Win
14.11 Other Players
14.11.1 Taihua Group
14.11.2 Snyder Industries
14.11.3 Ven Pack
14.11.4 Chem-Tainer Industries
14.11.5 B.A.G. Corp.
14.11.6 Myers Container
14.11.7 Ameriglobe LLC
14.11.8 Wuxi Sifang Group Co. Ltd
14.11.9 Composite Containers, LLC
14.11.10 Cleveland Steel Container Corporation
15 Appendix
15.1 Discussion Guide
15.2 Knowledge Store: Subscription Portal
15.3 Available Customizations
15.4 Related Reports
15.5 Author Details
