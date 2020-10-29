Global Industrial Packaging Market (2020 to 2025) - Globalization and International Trade Presents Opportunities

DUBLIN, Oct. 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Industrial Packaging Market by Product type, Material (Paperboard, Plastic, Wood, Metal), Application (Food & Beverage, Building & Construction, Pharmaceutical, Chemical, Automotive, Oil & Lubricant) and Region - Global Forecast to 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The market size of industrial packaging was USD 57.5 billion in 2019 and is projected to reach USD 72.6 billion, by 2025.

The global industrial packaging industry has witnessed high growth primarily because of the increasing demand for food & beverage and pharmaceutical products worldwide, especially during the COVID-19 pandemic. Demand for sustainable, and durable protective packaging for the pharmaceutical industry is another key factor contributing towards the increasing growth of the industrial packaging market over the next few years.



In terms of both value and volume, corrugated boxes segment to lead the industrial packaging market by 2025.



The corrugated boxes segment is expected to lead the global industrial packaging market by 2025. It is further projected to grow at the highest CAGR from 2020 to 2025. The increase in the demand for corrugated boxes can be attributed to the rise in the demand for lightweight and convenient packaging solutions across end-use industries. The growth of the corrugated boxes segment will be supported by the increase in demand from the manufacturers in the food & beverage and pharmaceutical industries, and growth of the e-commerce sector during the forecast period.



In terms of both value and volume, pharmaceutical is projected to be the fastest-growing segment from 2020 to 2025, for industrial packaging.



Pharmaceutical is projected to be the fastest-growing segment in the industrial packaging market. The demand for industrial packaging in the pharmaceutical industry, is expected to remain robust as hospitals, drugs, and PPE manufacturers are responding to the crisis. The demand for household essentials, healthcare, and medical goods is not expected to decrease dramatically, and retail distribution for these types of products through online delivery can be expected to increase. This in turn, boosts the demand for industrial packaging solutions for the timely delivery of raw materials and finished goods to their respective end-users. Hence, high demand is expected for industrial packaging in the pharmaceutical segment during the projected period.



In terms of both value and volume, the Asia Pacific industrial packaging market is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.



In terms of value and volume, the Asia Pacific region is projected to grow at the highest CAGR from 2020 to 2025 due to the strong demand for the industrial packaging products from countries such as China, India, and Japan. Rising demand for food & horticulture, particularly in China and India, is expected to fuel the growth of the industrial packaging market in the region. An increase in the usage of bulk packaging products for snacks, grains, and fresh produce, has resulted in high demand for industrial packaging in the food & beverage segment.



Key Topics Covered:



1 Introduction



2 Research Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Premium Insights

4.1 Emerging Economies to Witness a Relatively Higher Demand for Industrial Packaging

4.2 APAC: Industrial Packaging Market, by Application and Country

4.3 Industrial Packaging Market, by Product Type

4.4 Industrial Packaging Market, by Application

4.5 Industrial Packaging Market, by Country



5 Market Overview

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Evolution

5.3 Market Dynamics

5.3.1 Drivers

5.3.1.1 Increasing Demand for Plastic Sacks

5.3.1.2 Rise in Demand for Industrial Packaging from Construction and Chemical Industries

5.3.1.3 High Optimization in Pack Size

5.3.2 Restraints

5.3.2.1 Low Ultra-Violet Resistance of Fibcs

5.3.2.2 Volatility in Raw Material Prices

5.3.2.3 Stringent Packaging Regulations

5.3.3 Opportunities

5.3.3.1 Globalization and International Trade

5.3.3.2 Rising Demand for Industrial Packaging from APAC Region

5.3.3.3 Rise in Product Innovation for Industrial Packaging

5.3.4 Challenges

5.3.4.1 Pricing Pressure for Small Manufacturers

5.3.4.2 Recycling and Environmental Concerns Associated with Industrial Packaging



6 Yc-Ycc Drivers

6.1 Usage of Biodegradable Alternatives

6.2 Adoption of Fleet Management

6.3 Increased Demand for Customization

6.4 Resurgence in Demand for Material Handling Containers



7 Industry Trends

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Value Chain Analysis

7.2.1 Value Chain Analysis

7.2.2 Prominent Companies

7.2.3 Small & Medium Enterprises

7.3 Porter's Five Forces Analysis

7.3.1 Threat of New Entrants

7.3.2 Threat of Substitutes

7.3.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

7.3.4 Bargaining Power of Buyers

7.3.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry



8 COVID-19 Impact on Industrial Packaging Market

8.1 COVID-19 Impact on Industrial Packaging End-Use Applications



9 Industrial Packaging Market, by Product Type

9.1 Introduction

9.2 Drums

9.2.1 Drums Offers Reuse and Re-Conditioned Options to the End-Use Industries

9.3 IBC

9.3.1 Reusable Industrial Container for Transport and Storage of Bulk Liquid and Granulated Substances

9.4 Sacks

9.4.1 Construction Industry Contributes to the Largest Demand for Packaging Sacks

9.5 Pails

9.5.1 Plastic Pails Are An Excellent Choice for Chemical Application

9.6 Crates

9.6.1 Plastic Crates to be Widely Preferred for Shipping Heavy Goods

9.7 Corrugated Boxes

9.7.1 Corrugated Boxes Led the Industrial Packaging Market in 2020

9.8 Others



10 Industrial Packaging Market, by Material

10.1 Introduction

10.2 Plastic

10.2.1 Plastic to be the Largely Used Material for Industrial Packaging

10.3 Metal

10.3.1 Manufacturers Aim to Produce Lightweight and Recycled Metal-Based Industrial Packaging Solutions

10.4 Wood

10.4.1 Wooden Crates and Cases Are An Ideal Choice for Shipping Lightweight or Breakable Items

10.5 Paperboard

10.5.1 Fiber Drums to be the Widely Used Paper-Based Packaging Products for Industrial Application



11 Industrial Packaging Market, by Application

11.1 Introduction

11.2 Chemical

11.2.1 Chemical Industry Has Witnessed Rapid Growth for More Than Fifty Years

11.3 Pharmaceutical

11.3.1 Pharmaceutical to be the Fastest-Growing Application for Industrial Packaging by 2025

11.4 Building & Construction

11.4.1 Building & Construction to be the Largest Consumer of Plastic Bulk Packaging Solutions

11.5 Food & Beverage

11.5.1 Food & Beverage to Dominate the Industrial Packaging Market by 2025

11.6 Oil & Lubricant

11.6.1 Oil & Gas Companies Switching to Environment-Friendly and Biodegradable Packaging Solutions

11.7 Automotive

11.7.1 Lightweight Industrial Packaging to be Highly Preferred for Automotive Applications

11.8 Others



12 Industrial Packaging Market, by Region

12.1 Introduction

12.2 APAC

12.3 Europe

12.4 North America

12.5 Middle East & Africa

12.6 South America



13 Competitive Landscape

13.1 Overview

13.2 Market Ranking

13.3 Competitive Leadership Mapping

13.3.1 Star

13.3.2 Emerging Leaders

13.3.3 Pervasive

13.3.4 Emerging Companies

13.4 Strength of Product Portfolio

13.5 Business Strategy Excellence

13.6 Competitive Scenario

13.6.1 Acquisition

13.6.2 Expansion & Investment

13.6.3 New Product Development

13.6.4 Agreement



14 Company Profiles

14.1 Greif, Inc.

14.1.1 Business Overview

14.1.2 Financial Assessment

14.1.3 Operational Assessment

14.1.4 Products Offered

14.1.5 Recent Developments

14.1.6 SWOT Analysis

14.1.7 Winning Imperatives

14.1.8 Current Focus and Strategies

14.1.9 Threat from Competition

14.1.10 Right to Win

14.2 Sonoco

14.2.1 Business Overview

14.2.2 Financial Assessment

14.2.3 Operational Assessment

14.2.4 Products Offered

14.2.5 SWOT Analysis

14.2.6 Current Focus and Strategies

14.2.7 Threat from Competition

14.2.8 Right to Win

14.3 Berry Global Inc.

14.3.1 Business Overview

14.3.2 Financial Assessment

14.3.3 Operational Assessment

14.3.4 Products Offered

14.3.5 Recent Developments

14.3.6 COVID-19 Related Developments/Strategies

14.3.7 SWOT Analysis

14.3.8 Winning Imperatives

14.3.9 Current Focus and Strategies

14.3.10 Threat from Competition

14.3.11 Right to Win

14.4 Amcor

14.4.1 Business Overview

14.4.2 Financial Assessment

14.4.3 Operational Assessment

14.4.4 Products Offered

14.4.5 Recent Developments

14.4.6 COVID-19 Related Developments/Strategies

14.4.7 SWOT Analysis

14.4.8 Current Focus and Strategies

14.4.9 Threat from Competition

14.4.10 Right to Win

14.5 Mondi

14.5.1 Business Overview

14.5.2 Financial Assessment

14.5.3 Operational Assessment

14.5.4 Products Offered

14.5.5 Recent Developments

14.5.6 COVID-19 Related Developments/Strategies

14.5.7 SWOT Analysis

14.5.8 Current Focus and Strategies

14.5.9 Threat from Competition

14.5.10 Right to Win

14.6 International Paper

14.6.1 Business Overview

14.6.2 Financial Assessment

14.6.3 Operational Assessment

14.6.4 Products Offered

14.6.5 Recent Developments

14.6.6 COVID-19 Related Strategies/ Development

14.6.7 Right to Win

14.7 Westrock Company

14.7.1 Business Overview

14.7.2 Financial Assessment

14.7.3 Products Offered

14.7.4 Right to Win

14.8 Orora Limited

14.8.1 Business Overview

14.8.2 Financial Assessment

14.8.3 Operational Assessment

14.8.4 Products Offered

14.8.5 Right to Win

14.9 Mauser Packaging Solutions

14.9.1 Business Overview

14.9.2 Operational Assessment

14.9.3 Products Offered

14.9.4 Recent Developments

14.9.5 COVID-19-Related Developments/Strategies

14.9.6 Right to Win

14.10 Sigma Plastics Group

14.10.1 Business Overview

14.10.2 Operational Assessment

14.10.3 Products Offered

14.10.4 Right to Win

14.11 Other Players

14.11.1 Taihua Group

14.11.2 Snyder Industries

14.11.3 Ven Pack

14.11.4 Chem-Tainer Industries

14.11.5 B.A.G. Corp.

14.11.6 Myers Container

14.11.7 Ameriglobe LLC

14.11.8 Wuxi Sifang Group Co. Ltd

14.11.9 Composite Containers, LLC

14.11.10 Cleveland Steel Container Corporation



15 Appendix

15.1 Discussion Guide

15.2 Knowledge Store: Subscription Portal

15.3 Available Customizations

15.4 Related Reports

15.5 Author Details



