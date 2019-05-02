Global Industrial Rack and Pinion Market to 2023 - Growing Requirement for Rack and Pinion Systems with Zero or Near-Zero Backlash
The industrial rack and pinion market will register a CAGR of over 6% by 2023.
The growth of industrial manufacturing and increase in demand for machine tools will trigger the market growth in the upcoming years. The rack and pinion assembly is often used to convert rotary motion into linear motion with the help of their linear actuation mechanisms. As a result, with the rising unit sales of machine tools, the demand for rack and pinion assemblies to be applied in machine tool applications will also surge considerably in the forthcoming years.
Market Overview
Increasing demand for actuators in process industries
One of the growth drivers of the global industrial rack and pinion market is the increasing demand for actuators in process industries. The increasing applications of natural gas in North America, Europe, China, Japan, and South Korea is expected to drive the growth of the global industrial rack and pinion market during the forecast period.
Aftermarket rack and pinion assemblies offered by unrecognized vendors
One of the challenges in the growth of the global industrial rack and pinion market is the aftermarket rack and pinion assemblies offered by unrecognized vendors. The high lead time quoted by OEMs and the readily available rack and pinion assemblies by unrecognized vendors is expected to hinder the growth of the market.
Competitive Landscape
The market appears to be moderately fragmented and with the presence of several market players. Many vendors in the market are increasingly focusing on offering rack and pinion assemblies that have zero or near-zero backlash. This market research report will help clients identify new growth opportunities and design unique growth strategies by providing a comprehensive analysis of the market's competitive landscape and offering information on the products offered by companies.
Key Topics Covered:
PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT
- Market characteristics
- Market segmentation analysis
PART 04: MARKET SIZING
- Market definition
- Market sizing 2018
- Market size and forecast 2018-2023
PART 05: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
PART 06: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY APPLICATION
- Market segmentation by application
- Comparison by application
- Machine tools - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- Linear actuation and guideways - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- Material handling - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- Market opportunity by application
PART 07: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE
PART 08: GEOGRAPHIC LANDSCAPE
- Geographic segmentation
- Geographic comparison
- APAC - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- Europe - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- North America - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- MEA - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- South America - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- Key leading countries
- Market opportunity
PART 09: DECISION FRAMEWORK
PART 10: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES
- Market drivers
- Market challenges
PART 11: MARKET TRENDS
- Increasing demand for stairlifts in offices
- Growing requirement for rack and pinion systems with zero or near-zero backlash
- Challenges faced by global trade due to ongoing tariff and counter tariff measures
PART 12: VENDOR LANDSCAPE
- Overview
- Landscape disruption
- Competitive scenario
PART 13: VENDOR ANALYSIS
- Vendors covered
- Vendor classification
- Market positioning of vendors
- Andantex USA Inc.
- ATLANTA Antriebssysteme E. Seidenspinner
- Gdel Group AG
- HMK Automation Group Ltd
- Nidec Corporation
- Sati Spa.
PART 14: APPENDIX
