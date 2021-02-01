Global Industrial Refrigeration System Market 2020-2025: Featuring Companies Bitzer, Daikin, Danfoss Evapco and Others

DUBLIN, Feb. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Industrial Refrigeration System Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2020-2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global industrial refrigeration system market grew at a CAGR of around 6% during 2014-2019.

Significant growth in the food and beverage industry is one of the key factors creating a positive outlook for the market. Due to changing lifestyles, dietary patterns and hectic schedules, consumers are increasingly opting for packed, processed and frozen ready-to-eat (RTE) food items. Furthermore, the increasing demand for compact and innovative refrigeration systems is favoring the market growth. The industrial refrigeration systems are also gaining immense traction across the globe due to improvements in the cold chain infrastructure that uses a series of cooling and freezing units for storage, production and processing applications. Additionally, various product innovations, such as the utilization of natural refrigerant-based systems and the development of units with the internet of things (IoT) enabled monitoring systems, are acting as other growth-inducing factors.



Natural refrigerants exhibit high thermodynamic properties with high energy efficiency, thereby making them suitable for industrial applications. Other factors, including rapid industrialization, along with the emerging trend of upgrading existing industrial refrigeration systems, are expected to drive the market further. Looking forward, the publisher expects the global industrial refrigeration system market to continue its moderate growth during the next five years.

Key Questions Answered in This Report:

How has the global industrial refrigeration system market performed so far and how will it perform in the coming years?

What has been the impact of COVID-19 on the global industrial refrigeration system market?

What are the key regional markets?

What is the breakup of the market based on the component?

What is the breakup of the market based on the refrigerant type?

What is the breakup of the market based on the application?

What are the various stages in the value chain of the industry?

What are the key driving factors and challenges in the industry?

What is the structure of the global industrial refrigeration system market and who are the key players?

What is the degree of competition in the industry?

Key Topics Covered:



1 Preface



2 Scope and Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Introduction

4.1 Overview

4.2 Key Industry Trends



5 Global Industrial Refrigeration System Market

5.1 Market Overview

5.2 Market Performance

5.3 Impact of COVID-19

5.4 Market Forecast



6 Market Breakup by Component

6.1 Compressor

6.2 Condenser

6.3 Evaporator



7 Market Breakup by Refrigerant Type

7.1 Ammonia

7.2 Carbon Dioxide

7.3 Hydrofluorocarbon (HFC)

7.4 Others



8 Market Breakup by Application

8.1 Fresh Fruits and Vegetables

8.2 Meat, Poultry and Fish

8.3 Dairy Products

8.4 Beverages

8.5 Chemicals

8.6 Pharmaceuticals

8.7 Others



9 Market Breakup by Region

9.1 North America

9.1.1 United States

9.1.2 Canada

9.2 Asia Pacific

9.2.1 China

9.2.2 Japan

9.2.3 India

9.2.4 South Korea

9.2.5 Australia

9.2.6 Indonesia

9.3 Europe

9.3.1 Germany

9.3.2 France

9.3.3 United Kingdom

9.3.4 Italy

9.3.5 Spain

9.3.6 Russia

9.4 Latin America

9.4.1 Brazil

9.4.2 Mexico

9.5 Middle East and Africa

9.5.2 Market Breakup by Country



10 SWOT Analysis

10.1 Overview

10.2 Strengths

10.3 Weaknesses

10.4 Opportunities

10.5 Threats



11 Value Chain Analysis



12 Porters Five Forces Analysis



13 Price Analysis



14 Competitive Landscape

14.1 Market Structure

14.2 Key Players

14.3 Profiles of Key Players

14.3.1 Baltimore Aircoil

14.3.2 Bitzer

14.3.3 Daikin

14.3.4 Danfoss

14.3.5 Evapco

14.3.6 GEA Group AG

14.3.7 Ingersoll-Rand

14.3.8 Johnson Controls

14.3.9 Lennox International

14.3.10 LU-VE Group

14.3.11 Mayekawa

14.3.12 United Technologies



