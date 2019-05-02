Global Industrial Robot Markets, 2019-2023 - Use of Microelectromechanical Systems / Cloud Robotics / Rising Use of Collaborative Robots (Cobot) in Industries

DUBLIN, May 2, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Industrial Robot Market: Size, Trends and Forecast (2019-2023)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Global Industrial Robot Market: Size, Trends and Forecast (2019-2023) provides an in-depth analysis of the industrial robot market including detailed description of market sizing and growth.

Industrial robots have been segmented on the basis of type, end-user and function. The types of industrial robots include articulated, Cartesian, cylindrical, selective compliant assembly robot arm (SCARA), parallel and others.

On the basis of application, industrial robots have been divided into automotive, electrical/ electronics, metal and machinery, plastic and chemical products, food and others. Various functions performed by industrial robots include soldering and welding, material handling, assembling and disassembling, painting and dispensing, milling, cutting, processing, etc.

The global industrial robot market has witnessed continuous growth in the past few years and is projected to grow even further during the forecast period (2019-2023). The market is expected to be driven by various growth enhancing factors such as growing electronics industry, declining industrial robot prices, high labor costs, etc. However, the market is not free from challenges that are hindering its growth. Some of the major challenges faced by the market are large upfront investment and safety issues.

Moreover, the report also assesses the key opportunities in the market and outlines the factors that are and will be driving the growth of the industry. Growth of the overall global industrial robot market has also been forecasted for the period 2019-2023, taking into consideration the previous growth patterns, the growth drivers and the current and future trends.

The major players dominating the industrial robot market are Fanuc Corporation, ABB Group, KUKA Group and Yaskawa Electric Corporation. The four companies have been profiled in the report providing their business overview, financial overview and business strategies.

