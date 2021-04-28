Global Industrial Robot Positioners Market to Reach $980.1 Million by 2027

DUBLIN, April 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Industrial Robot Positioners - Global Market Trajectory & Analytics" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global market for Industrial Robot Positioners estimated at US$653.4 Million in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$980.1 Million by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 6% over the analysis period 2020-2027. Material Handling, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 5.5% CAGR and reach US$440.7 Million by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Assembly Line segment is readjusted to a revised 5.7% CAGR for the next 7-year period.



The Industrial Robot Positioners market in the U.S. is estimated at US$192.7 Million in the year 2020. China, the world's second-largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$172.7 Million by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 5.6% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 5.6% and 4.8% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 4.9% CAGR.



In the global Welding segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 6.9% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$60.4 Million in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$96.1 Million by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$113.1 Million by the year 2027.



