Global Industrial Robotics Market Size & Share Projected to Reach to USD 46.1 Billion by 2030, at 14.2% CAGR Growth: Polaris Market Research

Nov 16, 2022, 08:08 ET
NEW YORK, Nov. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Polaris Market Research recently published [115+ Pages] research report on "Industrial Robotics Market Share, Size, Trends, Industry Analysis Report, By Type (Traditional, Collaborative); By Payload; By Component; By Application; By End-Use Industry; By Region; Segment Forecast, 2022 - 2030" in its research database.
According to the research report, the global industrial robotics market size & share was valued at USD 14.1 billion in 2021 and is expected to reach USD 46.1 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 14.2% during the forecast period.
What is Projected Growth in Size & Share of Industrial Robotics Market?
Industrial robotics are robot systems designed to perform tasks automatically in the manufacturing industry. They are automated, reprogrammable, controllable, and capable of movement on three or more axes. Several applications of these robotics are welding, painting, packaging and labeling, product inspection, testing, assembly, and disassembly. The actions of these robots are handled by a combination of programming software and controls.
Industrial robotics provide a variety of benefits like accuracy, cost savings, flexibility, faster-operating speeds, low labor costs, smaller sizes, improved quality, and increased manufacturing efficiency. These factors are expected to drive market growth. Also, the lack of expert labor in manufacturing coupled with the rising demand for cobots across several industries is propelling the demand for industrial robotics market.
Request Sample Copy of "Industrial Robotics Market" Research Report @ https://www.polarismarketresearch.com/industry-analysis/industrial-robotics-market/request-for-sample
Our Free Sample Report Includes
- Report introduction, overview, and in-depth industry analysis
- Breakdown data by regions, type, players, and applications
- Competitive landscape and leading competitor market shares
- 110+ pages research report
- Offers chapter-wise instruction on request
- Includes market presence across different geographies with share, size, and trends
- Updated list of tables and figures
- The report covers leading players with their business strategies
- Factors and fact research methodology
Top Market Players Operating in the Global Market Are:
- Abb Ltd.
- Brenton LLC
- Comau S.P.A.
- Denso Robotics
- Doosan Robotics Inc.
- Fanuc
- Kawasaki Heavy Industries Ltd.
- Krones AG
- Kuka AG
- Mitsubishi Electric Corp.
- Nachi-Fujikoshi Corp.
- Omron Corporation
- Panasonic Corporation
- Precise Automation
- Rethink Robotics GmbH
- Schneider Electric S.E.
- Techman Robot Inc.
- Universal Robots
- Yaskawa Electric Corporation
For Additional List of Players and Detail Information, Download a Report PDF Brochure
Growth Driving Factors
- Growing demand for industrial robotics favoring the market growth
A surge in the use of industrial robots across several sectors, such as automotive, pharmaceutics, cosmetics, food & beverages, and others, is majorly driving the growth of the market. Rising consumer goods demand, growing public awareness of industrial mishaps, and employee safety are some of the industrial robotics market trends boosting industry growth. The increasing shift from manual to automated processes has led to an increase the demand for industrial robots, accelerating the market expansion. These robots have the ability to improve workflow accuracy and efficiency, which fuels their demand.
Moreover, developments in artificial intelligence and self-programming robots are estimated to augment the industrial robotics market size during the forecast period. In addition, expanding requirements for industrial robots because of increasing automation investments, a growing number of small enterprises, and strong regulatory guidelines to handle hazardous materials and products are further factors supposed to stimulate the growth of the market.
Directly Purchase a copy of report with TOC @ https://www.polarismarketresearch.com/checkouts/17281
Recent developments
In March 2022, FANUC launched the new CRX-5iA, CRX-20iA/L, and CRX-25iA collaborative robots. The newest CRX cobots are an addition to FANUC's line of CR and CRX cobots, which currently includes 11 cobot model variations to handle products from 4 kg to 35 kg.
Segmental Analysis
- Collaborative industrial robots type held the highest market share in 2021
Based on type, the collaborative industrial robots segment dominated the industrial robotics market sales as these robots can collaborate with people in a shared workspace. These robots are used in various applications such as packaging, screw driving, pick-and-place, assembly, lab testing, and quality inspection. Collaborative robots have the ability to automate work quickly, and they can also be taught to work instead of being programmed by an operator. These benefits aid enterprises increase manufacturing productivity while improving workplace safety.
- 16.01-60.00 kg payload is anticipated to account for the biggest revenue share in 2021
In terms of payload industrial robotics market segmentations, the 16.0- 60.00 kg payload segment is likely to command the market in 2021. This category of robots includes collaborative, SCARA, and articulated robots. These type of robots are majorly used in the automotive industry for various applications like arc welding, spot welding, painting, and many others. The growing demand for automation in the electrical and electronics industry is the prominent factor driving the segment's growth.
- Robotic accessories are anticipated to generate the biggest share in 2021
On the basis of component, robotics accessories are expected to generate the major industrial robotics market share in 2021. In robotics accessories, end-accessories have the capacity to raise productivity and get over typical industrial obstacles, which fuels the segment growth in the market. Also, rising technological developments in end-effectors have led developments in robotics accessories.
Inquire more about this report before purchase @ https://www.polarismarketresearch.com/industry-analysis/industrial-robotics-market/inquire-before-buying
(Inquire a report quote OR available discount offers to the sales team before purchase.)
Industrial Robotics Market: Report Scope
|
Report Attribute
|
Details
|
Revenue forecast in 2030
|
USD 46.1 Billion
|
Market size value in 2022
|
USD 15.9 Billion
|
Expected CAGR Growth
|
14.2 % from 2022 - 2030
|
Base Year
|
2021
|
Forecast Year
|
2022 - 2030
|
Top Market Players
|
Abb Ltd., Brenton LLC, Comau S.P.A., Denso Robotics, Doosan Robotics Inc., Fanuc, Kawasaki Heavy Industries Ltd., Krones AG, Kuka AG, Mitsubishi Electric Corp., Nachi-Fujikoshi Corp., Omron Corporation, Panasonic Corporation, Precise Automation, Rethink Robotics GmbH, Schneider Electric S.E., Techman Robot Inc., Universal Robots, and Yaskawa Electric Corporation.
|
Segments Covered
|
By Type, By Payload, By Component, By Application, By End-Use Industry, By Region
|
Customization Options
|
Customized purchase options are available to meet any research needs. Explore customized purchase options
Geographic Overview
- Asia Pacific accounts for the highest market share
Based on geography, Asia-Pacific contributed the largest share of the market. This can be attributed to the increasing labor costs, which have mandated the automation of manufacturing processes to maintain a cost advantage. Further factors contributing to the regional growth of the industrial robotics market involve low production costs, average leakage, safety guidelines, and easy access to economic labor.
Moreover, rising government initiatives for foreign direct investment (FDI) coupled with automation in the APAC region are expected to boost the industrial robotics industry growth in Asia Pacific. In addition, a surge in automotive and manufacturing industries in China & India is flourishing the demand.
Browse the Detail Report "Industrial Robotics Market Share, Size, Trends, Industry Analysis Report, By Type (Traditional, Collaborative); By Payload; By Component; By Application; By End-Use Industry; By Region; Segment Forecast, 2022 - 2030" with in-depth TOC: https://www.polarismarketresearch.com/industry-analysis/industrial-robotics-market
For Additional Information OR Media Enquiry, Please Mail At: [email protected]
Polaris Market Research has segmented the industrial robotics market report based on type, payload, component, application, end-use industry and region:
By Type Outlook
- Traditional Industrial Robots
- Collaborative Industrial Robots
By Payload Outlook
- Up to 16.00 KG
- 16.01- 60.00 KG
- 60.01- 225.00 KG
- More than 225.00 KG
By Component Outlook
- Robot Arms
- Robot Accessories
- Additional Hardware
- System Engineering
- Software & Programming
By Application Outlook
- Handling
- Assembling & Disassembling
- Welding & Soldering
- Dispensing
- Processing
- Others
By End-Use Industry Outlook
- Automotive
- Electrical & Electronics
- Metals & Machinery
- Plastic, Rubber & Chemicals
- Food & Beverages
- Precision Engineering & Optics
- Pharmaceuticals & Cosmetics
- Others
By Region Outlook
- North America (U.S., Canada)
- Europe (France, Germany, UK, Italy, Netherlands, Spain, Russia)
- Asia Pacific (Japan, China, India, Malaysia, Indonesia, South Korea)
- Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Argentina)
- Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Israel, South Africa)
Browse More Related Reports:
- Drone Logistics and Transportation Market: https://www.polarismarketresearch.com/industry-analysis/drone-logistics-and-transportation-market
- Smart Port Market: https://www.polarismarketresearch.com/industry-analysis/smart-port-market
- Cybersecurity Insurance Market: https://www.polarismarketresearch.com/press-releases/cybersecurity-insurance-market
- Industrial Robotics Market: https://www.polarismarketresearch.com/industry-analysis/industrial-robotics-market
- Industry 4.0 Market: https://www.polarismarketresearch.com/industry-analysis/industry-4-market
About Polaris Market Research
Polaris Market Research is a global market research and consulting company. The company specializes in providing exceptional market intelligence and in-depth business research services for PMR's clientele spread across different enterprises. We at Polaris are obliged to serve PMR's diverse customer base present across the industries of healthcare, technology, semi-conductors and chemicals among various other industries present around the world. We strive to provide PMR's customers with updated information on innovative technologies, high growth markets, emerging business environments and latest business-centric applications, thereby helping them always to make informed decisions and leverage new opportunities. Adept with a highly competent, experienced and extremely qualified team of experts comprising SMEs, analysts and consultants, we at Polaris endeavor to deliver value-added business solutions to PMR's customers.
Contact:
Likhil G
30 Wall Street
8th Floor,
New York City, NY 10005,
United States
Phone: +1-929 297-9727
Email: [email protected]
Web: https://www.polarismarketresearch.com
Follow US: LinkedIn | twitter
Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1316207/Polaris_Market_Research_Logo.jpg
SOURCE Polaris Market Research
Share this article