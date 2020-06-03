Global Industrial Rubber Products Market: Insights and Forecast with Potential Impact of COVID-19 (2020-2027)
Jun 03, 2020, 14:15 ET
DUBLIN, June 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Industrial Rubber Products - Global Market Trajectory & Analytics" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Amid the COVID-19 crisis and the looming economic recession, the Industrial Rubber Products market worldwide will grow by a projected US$55.5 Billion, during the analysis period, driven by a revised compounded annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5%. The global analysis and forecast periods covered are 2020-2027 (Current & Future Analysis) and 2012-2019 (Historic Review). Research estimates are provided for 2020, while research projections cover the period 2021-2027.
Mechanical Rubber Goods, one of the segments analyzed and sized in this study, is forecast to grow at over 5% and reach a market size of US$91.5 Billion by the end of the analysis period. An unusual period in history, the coronavirus pandemic has unleashed a series of unprecedented events affecting every industry. The Mechanical Rubber Goods market will be reset to a new normal which going forward in a post COVID-19 era will be continuously redefined and redesigned. Staying on top of trends and accurate analysis is paramount now more than ever to manage uncertainty, change and continuously adapt to new and evolving market conditions.
As part of the new emerging geographic scenario, the United States is forecast to readjust to a 4% CAGR. Within Europe, the region worst hit by the pandemic, Germany will add over US$1.7 Billion to the region's size over the next 7 to 8 years. In addition, over US$1.7 Billion worth of projected demand in the region will come from Rest of the European markets. In Japan, the Mechanical Rubber Goods segment will reach a market size of US$4.4 Billion by the close of the analysis period.
Blamed for the pandemic, significant political and economic challenges confront China. Amid the growing push for decoupling and economic distancing, the changing relationship between China and the rest of the world will influence competition and opportunities in the Industrial Rubber Products market. Against this backdrop and the changing geopolitical, business and consumer sentiments, the world's second largest economy will grow at 8.4% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$15 Billion in terms of addressable market opportunity.
Continuous monitoring for emerging signs of a possible new world order post-COVID-19 crisis is a must for aspiring businesses and their astute leaders seeking to find success in the now changing Industrial Rubber Products market landscape. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.
Key Topics Covered
I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
- Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
- Industrial Rubber Products: Recovering Economy to Propel Market Growth
- Recent Market Activity
- Developing Markets Continue to Lead Growth, Developed Markets on the Rebound
- Stable Economic Outlook Augurs Well for Industrial Rubber Products Market
- Mechanical Rubber Goods Category Continues to Lead Industrial Rubber Products Market
- A Review of Major End-Use Markets
- Stable Outlook for Automotive Industry to Support Demand for Industrial Rubber Products
- Construction Industry: Resurgence to Positively Impact Demand for Industrial Rubber Products
- Construction Industry on the Recovery Mode
- Global Competitor Market Shares
- Industrial Rubber Products Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide (in %): 2018 & 2029
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
- Avon Rubber PLC (UK)
- Bando Chemical Industries, Ltd. (Japan)
- Bridgestone Corporation (Japan)
- ContiTech AG (Germany)
- Cooper Standard (US)
- Dayco Products (US)
- Delphi Automotive PLC (UK)
- Eaton Corporation (US)
- Eaton Hydraulics Group (US)
- EnPro Industries, Inc. (US)
- Federal-Mogul Corporation (US)
- Fenner PLC (UK)
- Gates Corporation (US)
- Habasit AG (Switzerland)
- Henniges Automotive (US)
- Hutchinson S.A. (France)
- JSJ Corporation (US)
- Sparks Belting Company (US)
- Meiji Rubber & Chemical Co. Ltd. (Japan)
- Mitsuboshi Belting Ltd. (Japan)
- Myers Industries, Inc. (US)
- Patch Rubber Company (US)
- Nichirin Co. Ltd. (Japan)
- NOK Corporation (Japan)
- Parker-Hannifin Corporation (US)
- Semperit AG Holding (Austria)
- Sumitomo Rubber Industries Ltd. (Japan)
- The Freudenberg Group (Germany)
- The Yokohama Rubber Company Ltd. (Japan)
- Sumitomo Riko Company Limited (Japan)
- Toyo Tire and Rubber Co. Ltd. (Japan)
- Toyoda Gosei Company Limited (Japan)
- Trelleborg AB (Sweden)
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
- Industrial Machinery - Trends in Industrial Production to Influence Industrial Rubber Products Market
- Aerospace & Transportation Equipment: A Promising Market for Rubber Products
- Other End-Use Markets
- Appliances & Household Products
- Agriculture
- Computer & Office Equipment
- Food Industry
- Wiper Blades Market: Safety Drives Demand
- Factors Affecting the Wiper Systems Market On a Scale of 1-5 Market Drivers
- Enhancements in Wiper Blade Market
- Vehicular Hose Market: An Insight
- New Designs and Superior Performance Qualities Boost Market
- Rising Threat from Substitute Products
- Rubber Faces Stiff Challenge from Thermoplastic Elastomers
- Technological Advancements Lower Demand for Replacement Parts
- Chloroprene Rubber in Automobile & Construction Products: Favorable Prospects
- Adhesives Market: The Largest Consumer of Chloroprene Rubber
- Soy Oil-Based Rubber: Way to Go
- Innovative Solutions to Transform Rubber Industry
- Environmental Concerns Drive Focus onto Recycled Products
- Competitive Landscape
- M&A Activity in Industrial Rubber Goods Market (2007-2016)
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
IV. COMPETITION
- Total Companies Profiled: 442
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/brcer0
Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.
Media Contact:
Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
[email protected]
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716
SOURCE Research and Markets