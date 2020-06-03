Global Industrial Rubber Products Market: Insights and Forecast with Potential Impact of COVID-19 (2020-2027)

DUBLIN, June 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Industrial Rubber Products - Global Market Trajectory & Analytics" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Amid the COVID-19 crisis and the looming economic recession, the Industrial Rubber Products market worldwide will grow by a projected US$55.5 Billion, during the analysis period, driven by a revised compounded annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5%. The global analysis and forecast periods covered are 2020-2027 (Current & Future Analysis) and 2012-2019 (Historic Review). Research estimates are provided for 2020, while research projections cover the period 2021-2027.



Mechanical Rubber Goods, one of the segments analyzed and sized in this study, is forecast to grow at over 5% and reach a market size of US$91.5 Billion by the end of the analysis period. An unusual period in history, the coronavirus pandemic has unleashed a series of unprecedented events affecting every industry. The Mechanical Rubber Goods market will be reset to a new normal which going forward in a post COVID-19 era will be continuously redefined and redesigned. Staying on top of trends and accurate analysis is paramount now more than ever to manage uncertainty, change and continuously adapt to new and evolving market conditions.



As part of the new emerging geographic scenario, the United States is forecast to readjust to a 4% CAGR. Within Europe, the region worst hit by the pandemic, Germany will add over US$1.7 Billion to the region's size over the next 7 to 8 years. In addition, over US$1.7 Billion worth of projected demand in the region will come from Rest of the European markets. In Japan, the Mechanical Rubber Goods segment will reach a market size of US$4.4 Billion by the close of the analysis period.



Blamed for the pandemic, significant political and economic challenges confront China. Amid the growing push for decoupling and economic distancing, the changing relationship between China and the rest of the world will influence competition and opportunities in the Industrial Rubber Products market. Against this backdrop and the changing geopolitical, business and consumer sentiments, the world's second largest economy will grow at 8.4% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$15 Billion in terms of addressable market opportunity.



Continuous monitoring for emerging signs of a possible new world order post-COVID-19 crisis is a must for aspiring businesses and their astute leaders seeking to find success in the now changing Industrial Rubber Products market landscape. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.



Key Topics Covered



I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW



Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

Industrial Rubber Products: Recovering Economy to Propel Market Growth

Recent Market Activity

Developing Markets Continue to Lead Growth, Developed Markets on the Rebound

Stable Economic Outlook Augurs Well for Industrial Rubber Products Market

Mechanical Rubber Goods Category Continues to Lead Industrial Rubber Products Market

A Review of Major End-Use Markets

Stable Outlook for Automotive Industry to Support Demand for Industrial Rubber Products

Construction Industry: Resurgence to Positively Impact Demand for Industrial Rubber Products

Construction Industry on the Recovery Mode

Global Competitor Market Shares

Industrial Rubber Products Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide (in %): 2018 & 2029

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS

Avon Rubber PLC (UK)

Bando Chemical Industries, Ltd. ( Japan )

) Bridgestone Corporation ( Japan )

) ContiTech AG ( Germany )

) Cooper Standard (US)

(US) Dayco Products (US)

Delphi Automotive PLC (UK)

Eaton Corporation (US)

Eaton Hydraulics Group (US)

EnPro Industries, Inc. (US)

Federal-Mogul Corporation (US)

Fenner PLC (UK)

Gates Corporation (US)

Habasit AG ( Switzerland )

) Henniges Automotive (US)

Hutchinson S.A. ( France )

) JSJ Corporation (US)

Sparks Belting Company (US)

Meiji Rubber & Chemical Co. Ltd. ( Japan )

) Mitsuboshi Belting Ltd. ( Japan )

) Myers Industries, Inc. (US)

Patch Rubber Company (US)

Nichirin Co. Ltd. ( Japan )

) NOK Corporation ( Japan )

) Parker-Hannifin Corporation (US)

Semperit AG Holding ( Austria )

) Sumitomo Rubber Industries Ltd. ( Japan )

) The Freudenberg Group ( Germany )

) The Yokohama Rubber Company Ltd. ( Japan )

) Sumitomo Riko Company Limited ( Japan )

) Toyo Tire and Rubber Co. Ltd. ( Japan )

) Toyoda Gosei Company Limited ( Japan )

) Trelleborg AB ( Sweden )

3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Industrial Machinery - Trends in Industrial Production to Influence Industrial Rubber Products Market

Aerospace & Transportation Equipment: A Promising Market for Rubber Products

Other End-Use Markets

Appliances & Household Products

Agriculture

Computer & Office Equipment

Food Industry

Wiper Blades Market: Safety Drives Demand

Factors Affecting the Wiper Systems Market On a Scale of 1-5 Market Drivers

Enhancements in Wiper Blade Market

Vehicular Hose Market: An Insight

New Designs and Superior Performance Qualities Boost Market

Rising Threat from Substitute Products

Rubber Faces Stiff Challenge from Thermoplastic Elastomers

Technological Advancements Lower Demand for Replacement Parts

Chloroprene Rubber in Automobile & Construction Products: Favorable Prospects

Adhesives Market: The Largest Consumer of Chloroprene Rubber

Soy Oil-Based Rubber: Way to Go

Innovative Solutions to Transform Rubber Industry

Environmental Concerns Drive Focus onto Recycled Products

Competitive Landscape

M&A Activity in Industrial Rubber Goods Market (2007-2016)

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE



III. MARKET ANALYSIS



IV. COMPETITION



Total Companies Profiled: 442

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/brcer0

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

