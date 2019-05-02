Global Industrial Seamless Steel Pipe Market Report 2019 with Company Profiles of Vallourec, Chelpipe, TMK, Tenaris, Baosteel, JFE Steel, US Steel, and TPCO

DUBLIN, May 2, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Industrial Seamless Steel Pipe Market Report: Trends, Forecast and Competitive Analysis" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global industrial seamless steel pipe market is expected to reach an estimated $5.1 billion by 2024 with a CAGR of 1.7% from 2019 to 2024.

The future of the global industrial seamless steel pipe market looks promising with opportunities in the power generation, petrochemical, industrial plant processing, and automotive industries. The major drivers for this market are growing demand for seamless steel pipe in power generation and automotive industries due to its superior tensile strength and high corrosion & pressure resistance.



Emerging trends, which have a direct impact on the dynamics of the industrial seamless steel pipe industry, include increasing use of premium and technically advanced pipe by dopeless technology and increasing focus on pipe strength and durability with use of cold finished seamless pipes.



The researcher forecasts that hot finished seamless pipes will remain the largest segment and it is also expected to witness the highest growth over the forecast period because of its low cost and high tolerance & crack resistance.



Within the global industrial seamless steel pipe market, the power generation will remain the largest end use industry over the forecast period due to growing hydro and nuclear power generation plants. The automotive segment is expected to witness the highest growth over the forecast period due to increasing vehicle production.



APAC will remain the largest region and it is also expected to witness the highest growth over the forecast period due to the increasing urbanization, infrastructure development, and the continuous growth of the industrial sectors in this region.

Some of the industrial seamless steel pipe companies profiled in this report include Vallourec, Chelpipe, TMK, Tenaris, Baosteel, JFE Steel, US Steel, and TPCO and others.



Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary



2. Market Background and Classifications

2.1: Introduction, Background, and Classifications

2.2: Supply Chain

2.3: Industry Drivers and Challenges



3. Market Trends and Forecast Analysis (2013-2024)

3.1: Macroeconomic Trends and Forecast

3.2: Global Industrial Seamless Steel Pipe Market: Trends and Forecast

3.3: Global Industrial Seamless Steel Pipe Market by End Use Industry

3.3.1: Power Generation

3.3.2: Petrochemical

3.3.3: Automotive

3.3.4: Industrial Plant Processing

3.3.5: Others

3.4: Global Industrial Seamless Steel Pipe Market by Diameter

3.4.1: Small Diameter Pipes

3.4.2: Large Diameter Pipes

3.5: Global Industrial Seamless Steel Pipe Market by Pressure Rating

3.5.1: Low Pressure Pipes

3.5.2: Medium Pressure Pipes

3.5.3: High Pressure Pipes

3.6: Global Industrial Seamless Steel Pipe Market by Process

3.6.1: Hot Finished Seamless Pipes

3.6.2: Cold Finished Seamless Pipes



4. Market Trends and Forecast Analysis by Region

4.1: Global Industrial Seamless Steel Pipe Market by Region

4.2: North American Industrial Seamless Steel Pipe Market

4.3: European Industrial Seamless Steel Pipe Market

4.4: APAC Industrial Seamless Steel Pipe Market

4.5: ROW Industrial Seamless Steel Pipe Market



5. Competitor Analysis

5.1: Product Portfolio Analysis

5.2: Market Share Analysis

5.3: Operational Integration

5.4: Geographical Reach

5.5: Porter's Five Forces Analysis



6. Cost Structure Analysis

6.1: Raw Material Cost

6.2: Other Expenses

6.3: COGS

6.4: SG&A

6.5: EBITDA Margin



7. Growth Opportunities and Strategic Analysis

7.1: Growth Opportunity Analysis

7.1.1: Growth Opportunities for the Global Industrial Seamless Steel Pipe Market by End Use Industry

7.1.2: Growth Opportunities for the Global Industrial Seamless Steel Pipe Market by Diameter

7.1.3: Growth Opportunities for the Global Industrial Seamless Steel Pipe Market by Pressure Rating

7.1.4: Growth Opportunities for the Global Industrial Seamless Steel Pipe Market by Region

7.2: Emerging Trends in the Global Industrial Seamless Steel Pipe Market

7.3: Strategic Analysis

7.3.1: New Product Development

7.3.2: Capacity Expansion of the Global Industrial Seamless Steel Pipe Market

7.3.3: Mergers, Acquisitions, and Joint Ventures in the Global Industrial Seamless Steel Pipe Market

7.3.4: Certification and Licensing



8. Company Profiles of Leading Players

8.1: Vallourec SA

8.2: ChelPipe

8.3: TMK Group

8.4: Tenaris SA

8.5: Baosteel Group Corporation

8.6: ArcelorMittal S.A.

8.7: JFE Steel Corporation



