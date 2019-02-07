Global Industrial Semiconductors Markets, 2015-2019 & 2022 - Focus on Building & Home Automation, Industrial Automation, Medical Devices, Aerospace & Others

DUBLIN, Feb. 7, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --

The "Industrial Semiconductors - Market Analysis, Trends, and Forecasts" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The report provides separate comprehensive analytics for the US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of World. Annual estimates and forecasts are provided for the period 2015 through 2022. Also, a six-year historic analysis is provided for these markets. This report analyzes the worldwide markets for Industrial Semiconductors in US$ Million.

The Global market is further analyzed by the following Application Sectors:

Building & Home Automation

Industrial Automation

Medical Devices

Aerospace

Others

The report profiles 57 companies including many key and niche players



Key Topics Covered:



1. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & PRODUCT DEFINITIONS



2. INDUSTRY OVERVIEW

Industrial Semiconductors: An Introductory Prelude

Steady Growth Projected for Industrial Semiconductors over the Coming Years

Developed Regions Remain Key Revenue Contributors

Fast Paced Growth Forecasts in Asia-Pacific & Other Developing Regions

Favorable Macro Scenario to Aid Market Expansion

Issues & Challenges Hampering Industry Prospects

Ongoing Trade War

A Brief Review of Recent Trade Actions

Prevalence of Unorganized Players

Counterfeit Products

Declining Margins



3. KEY MARKET TRENDS & GROWTH DRIVERS

Chip Technology Innovations: Cornerstone for Present & Future Growth

Roll Out of Progressive SoC Designs Spurs Demand

ASICs Evolve into Critical Components in Industrial Electronics

Widening Role of MCUs Instigates Opportunities

Building & Home Automation: The Key Application Market for Industrial Semiconductors

Building Automation Grabs the Attention of Industrial Manufacturers

Systems, Equipment & Components in Building & Home Automation: A Snapshot

Rising Importance of Industrial Automation Builds Conducive Environment for Market Growth

HMI Technologies Take Center Stage in Industrial Automation Ecosystem

Widening Role of Process Control Equipment Opens Opportunities

Industrial Robotics Perk Up Demand

Key End-Use Sectors for Industrial Robots

Rising Significance of Machine Vision Technologies Creates Significant Opportunities

Soaring Image of Sensor Platforms in Industrial Automation

Wireless Technologies Score Over Wired Sensor Solutions

Industrial M2M to Propagate Demand Expansion

Emerging IIoT Concept to Further Improve Market Prospects

TAddressing the Emerging IoT Challenges

The Upcoming Smart Factory' to Fuel Semiconductor Sales

Industry 4.0 Set to Promulgate the Smart Factory Concept

A Brief Glimpse of First, Second, Third, & Fourth Industrial Revolutions

Proliferation of Wearable Devices in Industrial Facilities Underpins Sales Growth

Increasing Use of Electronics in the Healthcare Sector Drives Momentum

A Peek into Healthcare Electronics Segments

Telehealth and Telemedicine Technologies

Portable Electronic Medical Devices

Personal/Home Health Devices

Semiconductors in Portable Home Devices

Assisted Living Devices

Patient Monitoring Systems, Diagnostics, and Therapy

Semiconductors in Medical Diagnostics and Therapy Technologies

Medical Imaging Equipment

Semiconductors in Medical Imaging Technologies

Wireless Fitness Devices

Wearable Technology for Healthcare

Semiconductors in Wearable Devices

Expanding Aerospace Sector Underpins Sales Growth

An Overview of Key Aerospace Segments

Commercial Aviation Segment

Growth in Satellite Numbers and Complexity to Benefit Demand for Semiconductors

Growing Deployments of Smart Grids: A Strong Business Case

Smart Grid Landscape: An Overview

Evolving Role of AMI & Smart Meters in Smart Grids

Upswing in LED Landscape Encourages Market Expansion

Change in Focus of LED Applications

Trends in SSL Research Bode Well

Rising Emphasis on 3D Printing Widens Market Prospects



4. PRODUCT OVERVIEW

Introduction

Semiconductor Types

Intrinsic Semiconductors

Extrinsic Semiconductors

Semiconductors Classification

Classification by Process Technologies

Classification by Functional Technologies

Classification by Applications

Classification by Product Type

Semiconductor Memory Technologies

Existing Solid-State Memory Technologies

Static Random Access Memory (SRAM)

Dynamic Random Access Memory (DRAM)

FLASH Memory

Comparison between SRAM, DRAM, and Flash Memory

Semiconductor Microcomponents

Microprocessors

Microcontrollers

Microperipherals

Digital Signal Processors

Optical Semiconductors

Image Sensors

Light Emitting Diodes (LEDs)

Semiconductor Materials

Silicon (S)

Gallium Arsenide (GaAs)

Germanium (Ge)

Silicon Carbide (SiC)

Others

End-Use Sectors

Industrial Applications of Semiconductors

Building & Home Automation

Industrial Automation

Key Components in Factory Automation

Programmable Logic Controllers (PLCs)

Human Machine Interface (HMI)

Motor Control & Drives

Sensors

Industrial Communication Platforms

Medical Devices

Aerospace

Others



5. COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

Industrial Semiconductors: Highly Fragmented Marketplace

Leading Players in Global Industrial Semiconductors Market (2017) Breakdown of Revenues for Analog Devices, Infineon technologies, Intel, Micron Technology, Nichia, ON Semiconductor, Renesas Electronics Corp, STMicroelectronics, Texas Instruments and Others

Vendors Rely on Innovative Strategies to Stay Competitive

M&A Emerges as Key Approach

Select M&A Deals Involving Semiconductor Solutions Vendors Announced in the Recent Past



5.1 Focus on Select Global Players



5.2 Product Innovations/Introductions

Toshiba Unveils TC35681IFTG Bluetooth LE v5.0 IC for Automotive Applications

GEO Semiconductor Unveils GW5200 and GW5400 Camera Video Processors

STMicroelectronics Introduces Sigfox Monarch-Ready Solution

STMicroelectronics Introduces STM32L5 Series Ultra-Low-Power MCUs

STMicroelectronics Introduces 2-40A 1200V SiC JBS Diodes



5.3 Recent Industry Activity

Microchip Technology Acquires Microsemi

DENSO Acquires Stake in Infineon Technologies

Renesas Electronics to Acquire Integrated Device Technology

Cyient Acquires AnSem

ON Semiconductor Acquires SensL Technologies

Adesto Technologies to Acquire S3 Semiconductors

Huada Acquires Solantro Semiconductor

TDK Snaps Up Faraday Semi

Taiwan Semiconductor to Acquire Fairchild TVS Diodes Business from ON Semiconductor

UMC to Fully Acquire Mie Fujitsu Semiconductor Joint Venture

Micron Technology to Expand Manassas Semiconductor Plant in Virginia

TTI Inks Distribution Deal with Osram Opto Semiconductors

Renesas Electronics Snaps Up Intersil

Longsys Acquires Lexar Brand from Micron

Teledyne Technologies Acquires e2v

VI Acquires Kaiam Laser's Newton Aycliffe Semiconductor Manufacturing Facility

Sivers IMA Holding to Acquire CST Global

Peregrine Semiconductor Takes Over Arctic Sand Technologies

Analog Devices Acquires Linear Technology

Bosch to Build Large Semiconductor Plant in Dresden

America II Electronics Inks Distribution Agreement with Lite-On Semiconductor



6. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE



7. REGIONAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE



7.1 The United States

The United States: Prime Market for Industrial Semiconductors

Economic Stability & Shale Gas Revolution Drive Manufacturing Renaissance in the US

Competitive Scenario

7.2 Canada

7.3 Japan

Japan Continues to Generate Robust Opportunities

Healthy Tide in Industrial Robotics & Automation Technologies Bodes Well

Competitive Scenario

7.4 Europe

A Mature yet Growing Market

Emphasis on Industrial Automation Augurs Well

Impact of Recent Economic Upheavals

7.4.1 France

7.4.2 Germany

Large Industrial Base Makes Germany a Prominent Market

7.4.3 Italy

Italy: An Established Market for Industrial Robots

7.4.4 The United Kingdom

7.4.5 Spain

7.4.6 Russia

7.4.7 Rest of Europe

7.5 Asia-Pacific

Asia-Pacific Emerges as Fastest Growing Market

Increased Level of Industrial Automation Steers Market Expansion

High Demand for Industrial Robotics Extends Opportunities

7.5.1 China

Huge Industrial Sector Encourages Market Expansion

Market Benefits from Expanding Role of Automation & Robotic Platforms

Chinese Process Control Equipment Market: An Overview

7.5.2 Rest of Asia-Pacific



