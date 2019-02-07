Global Industrial Semiconductors Markets, 2015-2019 & 2022 - Focus on Building & Home Automation, Industrial Automation, Medical Devices, Aerospace & Others
The "Industrial Semiconductors - Market Analysis, Trends, and Forecasts" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The report provides separate comprehensive analytics for the US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of World. Annual estimates and forecasts are provided for the period 2015 through 2022. Also, a six-year historic analysis is provided for these markets. This report analyzes the worldwide markets for Industrial Semiconductors in US$ Million.
The Global market is further analyzed by the following Application Sectors:
- Building & Home Automation
- Industrial Automation
- Medical Devices
- Aerospace
- Others
The report profiles 57 companies including many key and niche players such as:
- ABB Ltd. (Switzerland)
- Analog Devices, Inc. (USA)
- Fuji Electric Co., Ltd. (Japan)
- Infineon Technologies AG (Germany)
- Intel Corporation (USA)
- Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. (USA)
- Microchip Technology, Inc. (USA)
- Microsemi Corporation (USA)
- Micron Technology, Inc. (USA)
- Nichia Corporation (Japan)
- NXP Semiconductors N.V. (The Netherlands)
- ON Semiconductor Corporation (USA)
- Panasonic Semiconductor Solutions Co., Ltd. (Japan)
- Renesas Electronics Corporation (Japan)
- STMicroelectronics (Switzerland)
- Teledyne e2v (UK) Ltd. (UK)
- Texas Instruments, Inc. (USA)
- Toshiba Corporation (Japan)
- Xilinx, Inc. (USA)
Key Topics Covered:
1. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & PRODUCT DEFINITIONS
2. INDUSTRY OVERVIEW
Industrial Semiconductors: An Introductory Prelude
Steady Growth Projected for Industrial Semiconductors over the Coming Years
Developed Regions Remain Key Revenue Contributors
Fast Paced Growth Forecasts in Asia-Pacific & Other Developing Regions
Favorable Macro Scenario to Aid Market Expansion
Issues & Challenges Hampering Industry Prospects
Ongoing Trade War
A Brief Review of Recent Trade Actions
Prevalence of Unorganized Players
Counterfeit Products
Declining Margins
3. KEY MARKET TRENDS & GROWTH DRIVERS
Chip Technology Innovations: Cornerstone for Present & Future Growth
Roll Out of Progressive SoC Designs Spurs Demand
ASICs Evolve into Critical Components in Industrial Electronics
Widening Role of MCUs Instigates Opportunities
Building & Home Automation: The Key Application Market for Industrial Semiconductors
Building Automation Grabs the Attention of Industrial Manufacturers
Systems, Equipment & Components in Building & Home Automation: A Snapshot
Rising Importance of Industrial Automation Builds Conducive Environment for Market Growth
HMI Technologies Take Center Stage in Industrial Automation Ecosystem
Widening Role of Process Control Equipment Opens Opportunities
Industrial Robotics Perk Up Demand
Key End-Use Sectors for Industrial Robots
Rising Significance of Machine Vision Technologies Creates Significant Opportunities
Soaring Image of Sensor Platforms in Industrial Automation
Wireless Technologies Score Over Wired Sensor Solutions
Industrial M2M to Propagate Demand Expansion
Emerging IIoT Concept to Further Improve Market Prospects
TAddressing the Emerging IoT Challenges
The Upcoming Smart Factory' to Fuel Semiconductor Sales
Industry 4.0 Set to Promulgate the Smart Factory Concept
A Brief Glimpse of First, Second, Third, & Fourth Industrial Revolutions
Proliferation of Wearable Devices in Industrial Facilities Underpins Sales Growth
Increasing Use of Electronics in the Healthcare Sector Drives Momentum
A Peek into Healthcare Electronics Segments
Telehealth and Telemedicine Technologies
Portable Electronic Medical Devices
Personal/Home Health Devices
Semiconductors in Portable Home Devices
Assisted Living Devices
Patient Monitoring Systems, Diagnostics, and Therapy
Semiconductors in Medical Diagnostics and Therapy Technologies
Medical Imaging Equipment
Semiconductors in Medical Imaging Technologies
Wireless Fitness Devices
Wearable Technology for Healthcare
Semiconductors in Wearable Devices
Expanding Aerospace Sector Underpins Sales Growth
An Overview of Key Aerospace Segments
Commercial Aviation Segment
Growth in Satellite Numbers and Complexity to Benefit Demand for Semiconductors
Growing Deployments of Smart Grids: A Strong Business Case
Smart Grid Landscape: An Overview
Evolving Role of AMI & Smart Meters in Smart Grids
Upswing in LED Landscape Encourages Market Expansion
Change in Focus of LED Applications
Trends in SSL Research Bode Well
Rising Emphasis on 3D Printing Widens Market Prospects
4. PRODUCT OVERVIEW
Introduction
Semiconductor Types
Intrinsic Semiconductors
Extrinsic Semiconductors
Semiconductors Classification
Classification by Process Technologies
Classification by Functional Technologies
Classification by Applications
Classification by Product Type
Semiconductor Memory Technologies
Existing Solid-State Memory Technologies
Static Random Access Memory (SRAM)
Dynamic Random Access Memory (DRAM)
FLASH Memory
Comparison between SRAM, DRAM, and Flash Memory
Semiconductor Microcomponents
Microprocessors
Microcontrollers
Microperipherals
Digital Signal Processors
Optical Semiconductors
Image Sensors
Light Emitting Diodes (LEDs)
Semiconductor Materials
Silicon (S)
Gallium Arsenide (GaAs)
Germanium (Ge)
Silicon Carbide (SiC)
Others
End-Use Sectors
Industrial Applications of Semiconductors
Building & Home Automation
Industrial Automation
Key Components in Factory Automation
Programmable Logic Controllers (PLCs)
Human Machine Interface (HMI)
Motor Control & Drives
Sensors
Industrial Communication Platforms
Medical Devices
Aerospace
Others
5. COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
Industrial Semiconductors: Highly Fragmented Marketplace
Leading Players in Global Industrial Semiconductors Market (2017) Breakdown of Revenues for Analog Devices, Infineon technologies, Intel, Micron Technology, Nichia, ON Semiconductor, Renesas Electronics Corp, STMicroelectronics, Texas Instruments and Others
Vendors Rely on Innovative Strategies to Stay Competitive
M&A Emerges as Key Approach
Select M&A Deals Involving Semiconductor Solutions Vendors Announced in the Recent Past
5.1 Focus on Select Global Players
5.2 Product Innovations/Introductions
Toshiba Unveils TC35681IFTG Bluetooth LE v5.0 IC for Automotive Applications
GEO Semiconductor Unveils GW5200 and GW5400 Camera Video Processors
STMicroelectronics Introduces Sigfox Monarch-Ready Solution
STMicroelectronics Introduces STM32L5 Series Ultra-Low-Power MCUs
STMicroelectronics Introduces 2-40A 1200V SiC JBS Diodes
5.3 Recent Industry Activity
Microchip Technology Acquires Microsemi
DENSO Acquires Stake in Infineon Technologies
Renesas Electronics to Acquire Integrated Device Technology
Cyient Acquires AnSem
ON Semiconductor Acquires SensL Technologies
Adesto Technologies to Acquire S3 Semiconductors
Huada Acquires Solantro Semiconductor
TDK Snaps Up Faraday Semi
Taiwan Semiconductor to Acquire Fairchild TVS Diodes Business from ON Semiconductor
UMC to Fully Acquire Mie Fujitsu Semiconductor Joint Venture
Micron Technology to Expand Manassas Semiconductor Plant in Virginia
TTI Inks Distribution Deal with Osram Opto Semiconductors
Renesas Electronics Snaps Up Intersil
Longsys Acquires Lexar Brand from Micron
Teledyne Technologies Acquires e2v
VI Acquires Kaiam Laser's Newton Aycliffe Semiconductor Manufacturing Facility
Sivers IMA Holding to Acquire CST Global
Peregrine Semiconductor Takes Over Arctic Sand Technologies
Analog Devices Acquires Linear Technology
Bosch to Build Large Semiconductor Plant in Dresden
America II Electronics Inks Distribution Agreement with Lite-On Semiconductor
6. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
7. REGIONAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
7.1 The United States
The United States: Prime Market for Industrial Semiconductors
Economic Stability & Shale Gas Revolution Drive Manufacturing Renaissance in the US
Competitive Scenario
7.2 Canada
7.3 Japan
Japan Continues to Generate Robust Opportunities
Healthy Tide in Industrial Robotics & Automation Technologies Bodes Well
Competitive Scenario
7.4 Europe
A Mature yet Growing Market
Emphasis on Industrial Automation Augurs Well
Impact of Recent Economic Upheavals
7.4.1 France
7.4.2 Germany
Large Industrial Base Makes Germany a Prominent Market
7.4.3 Italy
Italy: An Established Market for Industrial Robots
7.4.4 The United Kingdom
7.4.5 Spain
7.4.6 Russia
7.4.7 Rest of Europe
7.5 Asia-Pacific
Asia-Pacific Emerges as Fastest Growing Market
Increased Level of Industrial Automation Steers Market Expansion
High Demand for Industrial Robotics Extends Opportunities
7.5.1 China
Huge Industrial Sector Encourages Market Expansion
Market Benefits from Expanding Role of Automation & Robotic Platforms
Chinese Process Control Equipment Market: An Overview
7.5.2 Rest of Asia-Pacific
8. COMPANY PROFILES
Total Companies Profiled: 57 (including Divisions/Subsidiaries - 60)
- The United States (30)
- Japan (13)
- Europe (11)
- Germany (2)
- The United Kingdom (3)
- Italy (1)
- Rest of Europe (5)
- Asia-Pacific (Excluding Japan) (6)
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/xplp83/global_industrial?w=5
