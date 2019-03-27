Global Industrial Sensor Market Report (2019 Edition): Opportunities & Forecast (2013-2023)

DUBLIN, March 27, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --

The "Global Industrial Sensor Market - Analysis By Sensor Type, By Positional Type, By End User, By Region, By Country (2019 Edition): Opportunities and Forecast (2013-2023)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The industrial sensor market has been assessed for the historical period 2013-2017 and the forecast period of 2023.

The report has covered and analysed the potential of global industrial sensors market and provides statistics and information on market size, shares and growth factors. The report intends to provide cutting-edge market intelligence and help decision makers take sound investment evaluation.

According to the report, global market by value is projected to display growth represented by a CAGR of over 5.47% during 2018-2023, primarily driven by growing industrialization and major initiatives taken by the governments in developing countries for the development of manufacturing and energy sector. Companies engaged in designing, manufacturing and supply of Industrial sensors are now more focused towards integration of IoT technology with sensors to analyse data and help in improving plants efficiency.

Global Industrial Sensors market is expected to grow mainly due to rapid growth of Industrialization in developing regions like Asia Pacific. Additionally, developed regions like Europe and North America also play significant contribution in Industrial Sensors demand. Growth in industrial production and energy production will drive the demand of Industrial sensors. Moreover, Industrial revolution 4.0 will boost the demand of industrial sensors in subsequent period. More advanced Image sensors saw a substantial growth for industrial application regarding sensing and security purposes.

Scope of the Report



Global Industrial Sensor Market, By Value (Actual Period: 2013-2017, Forecast Period: 2018-2023)

By Sensor Type (Level Sensor, Image Sensor, Gas Sensor, Pressure Sensor, Position Sensor, Force Sensor, Flow Sensor, Temperature Sensor, Humidity Sensor, Others)

By Positional Type (Contact Type, Non-Contact Type)

By End User (Power, Oil & Gas, Chemicals, Water & Waste Water, Pharmaceuticals, Manufacturing, Mining)

Regional Market - Americas, Europe, Asia Pacific, RoW, Middle East Africa (Actual Period: 2013-2017, Forecast Period: 2018-2023)

Country Analysis - United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Germany, France, Italy, United Kingdom, China, Japan, India, South Korea, Indonesia, Saudi Arabia, Nigeria, South Africa (Actual Period: 2013-2017, Forecast Period: 2018-2023)

Key Topics Covered



1. Research Methodology



2. Executive Summary



3. Strategic Recommendations



4. Product Overview



5. Market Dynamics

5.1 Market Trends

5.2 Market Drivers

5.3 Market Challenges

5.4 Market Risks



6. Competitive Landscape

6.1 Porter's Five Force Analysis

6.2 SWOT Analysis

6.3 Market Share of Global Players



7. Global Industrial Sensors Market: An Analysis

7.1 Global Industrial Sensors Market Size - By Value (2013-2017)

7.2 Global Industrial Sensors Market Size - By Value (2018-2023)

7.3 Global Industrial Sensors Market: By Sensors Type (Level Sensor, Image Sensor, Gas Sensor, Pressure Sensor, Position Sensor, Force Sensor, Flow Sensor, Temperature Sensor, Humidity Sensor, Others), By Value (2013-2023)

7.4 Global Industrial Sensors Market: By End User Industry Application - (Power, Oil & Gas, Chemicals, Water & Waste Water, Pharmaceuticals, Manufacturing, Mining) - By Value (2013-2023)

7.5 Global Industrial Sensors Market: By Positional Type (Contact , Non-Contact Type), By Value (2013-2023)

7.6 Global Industrial Sensors Market: By Regional Analysis

7.6.1 Global Industrial Sensors Market: By Regional Market Share(%) (Year 2017 & 2023)



8. Americas Glass line Equipment Market: An Analysis



9. Europe Industrial Sensors Market: An Analysis



10. Asia Pacific Industrial Sensors Market: An Analysis



12. Company Profiles

12.1 Rockwell Automation

12.2 Emerson Electric Corp.

12.3 ABB Ltd.

12.4 Siemens AG

12.5 Schneider Electric

12.6 Honeywell International

12.7 Yokogawa

12.8 First Sensors AG

12.9 Integrated Devices Technology



