Global Industrial Sensors Market 2018-2022 - Industrial IoT is Expected to Represent the Biggest Opportunity
The "Global Industrial Sensors Market 2018-2022" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global industrial sensors market to grow at a CAGR of 7.87% during the period 2018-2022.
Global Industrial Sensors Market 2018-2022, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market. To calculate the market size, the report considers the revenue generated from the use of different types of sensors across different industries.
The latest trend gaining momentum in the market is the increasing demand for remote monitoring. The advent of the industrial IoT is expected to represent the biggest opportunity for the development of industrial sensors across different end-user industries.
According to the report, one of the major drivers for this market is the rise in demand for smart factories and IIoT. Increasing demand for smart asset monitoring in asset-intensive industries including the oil and gas industry will drive the market's growth during the predicted period.
Further, the report states that one of the major factors hindering the growth of this market is the increasing challenges due to bandwidth limitations. Such challenges commonly abound in rugged and remote offshore environments, eventually, impacting the market's growth adversely.
Key vendors
- NXP Semiconductors
- Robert Bosch
- Siemens
- STMicroelectronics
- Texas Instruments
Key Topics Covered:
PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT
PART 03: RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
PART 04: MARKET LANDSCAPE
PART 05: MARKET SIZING 2017-2022
- Market definition
- Market sizing 2017
- Market size and forecast 2017-2022
PART 06: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
PART 07: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY PRODUCT
- Segmentation by product
- Comparison by product
- Pressure sensors
- Temperature sensors
- Proximity sensors
- Flow sensors
- Level sensors
- Others - Market size and forecast 2017-2022
- Market opportunity by product
PART 08: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE
PART 09: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY END-USER
- Comparison by end-user
- Process industries
- Discrete industries
- Market opportunity by end-user
PART 10: REGIONAL LANDSCAPE
- Geographical segmentation
- Regional comparison
- Market opportunity
PART 11: DECISION FRAMEWORK
PART 12: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES
PART 13: MARKET TRENDS
- Increasing demand for sensors for remote monitoring
- Integration of ALS and proximity sensors in a single module
- Adoption of data-guided decision-making
PART 14: VENDOR LANDSCAPE
- Landscape disruption
- Competitive scenario
PART 15: VENDOR ANALYSIS
- Vendors covered
- Vendor classification
- Market positioning of vendors
