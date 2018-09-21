Global Industrial Sensors Market 2018-2022 - Industrial IoT is Expected to Represent the Biggest Opportunity

DUBLIN, Sept. 21, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

The "Global Industrial Sensors Market 2018-2022" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global industrial sensors market to grow at a CAGR of 7.87% during the period 2018-2022.

Global Industrial Sensors Market 2018-2022, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market. To calculate the market size, the report considers the revenue generated from the use of different types of sensors across different industries.

The latest trend gaining momentum in the market is the increasing demand for remote monitoring. The advent of the industrial IoT is expected to represent the biggest opportunity for the development of industrial sensors across different end-user industries.

According to the report, one of the major drivers for this market is the rise in demand for smart factories and IIoT. Increasing demand for smart asset monitoring in asset-intensive industries including the oil and gas industry will drive the market's growth during the predicted period.

Further, the report states that one of the major factors hindering the growth of this market is the increasing challenges due to bandwidth limitations. Such challenges commonly abound in rugged and remote offshore environments, eventually, impacting the market's growth adversely.

Key vendors

NXP Semiconductors

Robert Bosch

Siemens

STMicroelectronics

Texas Instruments

Key Topics Covered:



PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT



PART 03: RESEARCH METHODOLOGY





PART 04: MARKET LANDSCAPE

PART 05: MARKET SIZING 2017-2022

Market definition

Market sizing 2017

Market size and forecast 2017-2022

PART 06: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

PART 07: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY PRODUCT

Segmentation by product

Comparison by product

Pressure sensors

Temperature sensors

Proximity sensors

Flow sensors

Level sensors

Others - Market size and forecast 2017-2022

Market opportunity by product

PART 08: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE



PART 09: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY END-USER



Comparison by end-user

Process industries

Discrete industries

Market opportunity by end-user

PART 10: REGIONAL LANDSCAPE

Geographical segmentation

Regional comparison

Market opportunity

PART 11: DECISION FRAMEWORK



PART 12: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES

PART 13: MARKET TRENDS

Increasing demand for sensors for remote monitoring

Integration of ALS and proximity sensors in a single module

Adoption of data-guided decision-making

PART 14: VENDOR LANDSCAPE



Landscape disruption

Competitive scenario

PART 15: VENDOR ANALYSIS

Vendors covered

Vendor classification

Market positioning of vendors

For more information about this report visit

https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/84xv6w/global_industrial?w=5

Media Contact:

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716



SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

