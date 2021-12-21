Global Industrial Wastewater Treatment Chemicals Market (2021 to 2026) - Increase in the Demand for Specific Formulations Presents Opportunities

DUBLIN, Dec. 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Industrial Wastewater Treatment Chemicals Market by Type (Coagulants, Flocculants, Biocides & Disinfectants), End-Use Industry (Power Generation, Mining, Chemical) and Region (APAC, Europe, North America, MEA, South America) - Global Forecast to 2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global Industrial wastewater treatment chemicals market size is estimated to be USD 12.8 billion in 2021 and is projected to reach USD 16.6 billion by 2026, at a CAGR of 5.3% between 2021 and 2026.

This growth is attributed to stringent regulations concerning the emission and treatment of industrial wastes and depleting freshwater resources. However, the shifting demand of end-use industries toward advanced and environment-friendly water treatment technologies is hampering the market growth. On the other hand, growing industrialization resulting from population explosion is expected to leverage new growth opportunities for chemical manufacturers in the industrial wastewater market.

Biocides & Disinfectants is projected to be the largest segment by type in the Industrial wastewater treatment chemicals market

Based on type, biocides & disinfectants are estimated to be the largest type of industrial wastewater treatment during the forecast period. The demand for biocides and disinfectants is comparatively higher owing to their high requirement in wastewater treatment applications of all the major end-use industries considered in the study. Biocides are directly related to human physiology and have the ability to neutralize diseases causing microbes. Moreover, the increasing environmental regulations have fueled the demand for biocides and disinfectants in the industrial wastewater treatment market.

Power generation is projected to be the largest segment by End-use industry in the Industrial wastewater treatment chemicals market

Power generation is estimated to be the largest and fastest-growing end-use industry segment in the industrial wastewater treatment market during the forecast period. The rapidly growing population and urbanization along with changing lifestyles have resulted in increasing per capita power consumption. It has fueled the demand for electricity across the globe, which in turn has increased the demand for water treatment chemicals in the power generation industry. Moreover, the zero liquid discharge (ZLD) mandate in the power generation industry plays a major role in enhancing wastewater treatment chemical consumption in this industry.

North America accounts for the largest share in Industrial wastewater treatment chemicals market by region

North America was the largest Industrial wastewater treatment chemicals market in 2020. The industrial wastewater treatment chemicals market in North America still has certain advantages over other regions such as cost-efficient processes for chemical water treatment, rising population, and increasing awareness among people for clean water. The major end users of industrial wastewater treatment chemicals in North America are power, pharmaceuticals, municipal, pulp & paper, food & beverage, oil & gas, and refineries sectors. The US dominates the industrial wastewater treatment chemicals market in North America in terms of value and volume. Industrial wastewater treatment chemicals are mainly used for mining, food & beverage, and energy industries. Oil & gas and power are some of the most vital end users in the US and Canada.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Introduction

2 Research Methodology

3 Executive Summary

4 Premium Insights

4.1 Attractive Opportunities in the Industrial Wastewater Treatment Chemicals Market

4.2 Asia-Pacific Industrial Wastewater Treatment Chemicals Market, by Type and Country, 2020

4.3 Industrial Wastewater Treatment Chemicals Market, by Type

4.4 Industrial Wastewater Treatment Chemicals Market, by End-Use Industry

5 Market Overview

5.1 Introduction

5.1.1 Drivers

5.1.1.1 Increasing Demand for Chemically Treated Water in Various End-Use Segments

5.1.1.2 Stringent Regulatory and Sustainability Mandates Concerning the Environment

5.1.2 Restraints

5.1.2.1 Alternative Water Treatment Technologies

5.1.3 Opportunities

5.1.3.1 Increase in the Demand for Specific Formulations

5.1.3.2 Adopting a More Sustainable Approach Through Initiatives of Reduce-Recycle-Reuse

5.1.3.3 Increasing Demand for Biocides and Disinfectant Water Treatment Chemicals from Various Applications

5.1.4 Challenges

5.1.4.1 Need for More Eco-Friendly Formulations and Vulnerability Regarding the Copying of Patents

5.2 Porter'S Five Forces Analysis

5.2.1 Threat of New Entrants

5.2.2 Threat of Substitutes

5.2.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

5.2.4 Bargaining Power of Buyers

5.2.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry

5.3 Value Chain Analysis

5.3.1 Raw Material Suppliers

5.3.2 Manufacturers

5.3.3 Distributors

5.3.4 End-Consumers

5.4 Pricing Analysis

5.5 Ecosystem Mapping

5.6 Yc-Ycc Drivers

5.7 Tariff Policies & Regulations

5.8 Trade Analysis

5.8.1 Chemical Exports: by Country, 2019 and 2020 (USD Billion)

5.8.2 Chemical Imports: by Country, 2019 and 2020 (USD Billion)

5.9 Technology Analysis

5.10 Case Study Analysis

5.11 Forecasting Factors and COVID-19 Impact Factor Analysis

5.12 Adjacent/Related Market

6 Industrial Wastewater Treatment Chemicals Market, by Type

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Coagulants

6.2.1 Organic Coagulants

6.2.1.1 Polyamine

6.2.1.2 Polydadmac

6.2.2 Inorganic Coagulants

6.2.2.1 Aluminum Sulfate

6.2.2.2 Polyaluminum Chloride (Pac)

6.2.2.3 Ferric Chloride

6.2.2.4 Others

6.3 Flocculants

6.3.1.1 Anionic Flocculants

6.3.1.2 Cationic Flocculants

6.3.1.3 Non-Ionic Flocculants

6.3.1.4 Amphoteric Flocculants

6.4 Corrosion Inhibitors

6.4.1 Anodic Inhibitors

6.4.2 Cathodic Inhibitors

6.5 Scale Inhibitors

6.5.1 Phosphonates

6.5.2 Carboxylates/Acrylic

6.5.3 Others

6.6 Biocides & Disinfectants

6.6.1 Oxidizing

6.6.2 Non-Oxidizing

6.6.3 Disinfectants

6.7 Chelating Agents

6.8 Anti-Foaming Agents

6.9 Ph Stabilizers

6.10 Others

7 Industrial Wastewater Treatment Chemicals Market, by End-Use Industry

7.1 Introduction

7.1.1 Power Generation

7.1.1.1 the Development of New Power Plants to Boost the Demand

7.1.2 Oil & Gas

7.1.2.1 Recovery of the Oil & Gas Industry to Drive the Market

7.1.3 Mining

7.1.3.1 Growth of the Mining Industry in Developing Countries to Support Market Growth

7.1.4 Chemical

7.1.4.1 the Steady Growth of the Chemical Industry in Developing Regions to Drive the Market

7.1.5 Food & Beverage

7.1.5.1 Growing Concern About the Quality of Products to Drive the Market

7.1.6 Others

8 Industrial Wastewater Treatment Chemicals Market, by Region

9 Competitive Landscape

9.1 Introduction

9.2 Market Share Analysis

9.3 Market Evaluation Matrix

9.4 Revenue Analysis of Top 5 Market Players

9.5 Company Evaluation Quadrant

9.5.1 Star

9.5.2 Emerging Leaders

9.5.3 Pervasive

9.5.4 Participants

9.6 Competitive Leadership Mapping of Start-Ups

9.6.1 Progressive Companies

9.6.2 Responsive Companies

9.6.3 Starting Blocks

9.6.4 Dynamic Companies

9.7 Competitive Situation & Trends

10 Company Profiles

10.1 Major Players

10.1.1 Ecolab Inc.

10.1.2 Suez S.A.

10.1.3 Kemira Oyj

10.1.4 Kurita Water Industries

10.1.5 Basf Se

10.1.6 Veolia Group

10.1.7 Thermax Limited

10.1.8 Lonza Group Ltd.

10.1.9 Baker Hughes Incorporated

10.1.10 Akzo Nobel N.V.

10.1.11 the Dow Chemical Company

10.1.12 Snf Floerger

10.1.13 Aries Chemical

10.1.14 Buckman Laboratories

10.1.15 Feralco Ab

10.1.16 Bauminas Quimica

10.1.17 Hydrite Chemical Co.

10.1.18 Innospec Inc.

10.1.19 Ixom Operations Pty Ltd

10.1.20 Dorf Ketal

10.1.21 Geo Specialty Chemicals., Inc

10.2 Start Ups

10.2.1 Aquatech International

10.2.2 Bwa Water Additives UK Limited

10.2.3 Cortec Corporation

10.2.4 Evoqua Water Technologies Corporation

10.2.5 Accepta Ltd

10.2.6 Mcc Chemicals, Inc.

10.2.7 Pentair plc.

10.2.8 Roemex Limited

10.2.9 Xylem, Inc.

11 Appendix

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/ja0h8n

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

