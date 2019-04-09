Global Industrial Wireline Networking Markets to 2023 - Emergence of Single-Pair Ethernet Cabling / Advent of Ethernet with TSN / Emergence of Smart Factories

DUBLIN, April 9, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Industrial Wireline Networking Market 2019-2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The industrial wireline networking market will register a CAGR of almost 13% by 2023.

Power over Ethernet (PoE) permits a single eight-wire Ethernet cable to transmit data as well as direct current simultaneously. PoE is employed as an essential power feature of the network switch or via peripheral devices and is installed between the switch and the physical devices in the network. Thus, the increasing use of PoE in industries and the various advantages it offers are expected to increase the adoption of Ethernet cables. The increased capabilities of Ethernet cables are expected to lead to an increase in their cost during the forecast period and bring about an increase in revenues for vendors in the global industrial wireline networking market.

Market Overview

Growing benefits of Industrial Ethernet

Industrial Ethernet has been the fastest-growing technology in the field of communication systems and is now considered as the core of industrial networks. Ongoing advances in its bandwidth, speed, and reliability have been the prime reasons for the growth of the global wireline networking market.

Growing preference for wireless communication

The growing demand for wireless communication has created a new challenge for the global industrial wireline networking market. The advantages that wireless networks offer are increasing their adoption among end-user industries. The growth of wireless networks can pose a challenge for the global industrial wireline networking market during the forecast period.

Competitive Landscape

The market appears to be moderately fragmented and with the presence of several vendors. This market research report will help clients identify new growth opportunities and design unique growth strategies by providing a comprehensive analysis of the market's competitive landscape and offering information on the products offered by companies.

Key Topics Covered:

PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT



PART 03: MARKET LANDSCAPE

Market ecosystem

Market characteristics

Market segmentation analysis

PART 04: MARKET SIZING

Market definition

Market sizing 2018

Market size and forecast 2018-2023

PART 05: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

PART 06: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY SOLUTION

Market segmentation by solution

Comparison by solution

Industrial Ethernet - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

Fieldbus - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

Market opportunity by solution

PART 07: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE



PART 08: GEOGRAPHIC LANDSCAPE

Geographic segmentation

Geographic comparison

Key leading countries

Market opportunity

PART 09: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES

Market drivers

Market challenges

PART 10: MARKET TRENDS

Emergence of single-pair Ethernet cabling

Advent of Ethernet with TSN

Emergence of smart factories

PART 11: VENDOR LANDSCAPE

Overview

Landscape disruption

Competitive scenario

PART 12: VENDOR ANALYSIS

Vendors covered

Vendor classification

Market positioning of vendors

Belden Inc.

Cisco Systems, Inc.

Emerson Electric Co.

Hitachi, Ltd.

Moxa Inc.

Rockwell Automation, Inc.

PART 13: APPENDIX



