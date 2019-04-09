Global Industrial Wireline Networking Markets to 2023 - Emergence of Single-Pair Ethernet Cabling / Advent of Ethernet with TSN / Emergence of Smart Factories
DUBLIN, April 9, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Industrial Wireline Networking Market 2019-2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The industrial wireline networking market will register a CAGR of almost 13% by 2023.
Power over Ethernet (PoE) permits a single eight-wire Ethernet cable to transmit data as well as direct current simultaneously. PoE is employed as an essential power feature of the network switch or via peripheral devices and is installed between the switch and the physical devices in the network. Thus, the increasing use of PoE in industries and the various advantages it offers are expected to increase the adoption of Ethernet cables. The increased capabilities of Ethernet cables are expected to lead to an increase in their cost during the forecast period and bring about an increase in revenues for vendors in the global industrial wireline networking market.
Market Overview
Growing benefits of Industrial Ethernet
Industrial Ethernet has been the fastest-growing technology in the field of communication systems and is now considered as the core of industrial networks. Ongoing advances in its bandwidth, speed, and reliability have been the prime reasons for the growth of the global wireline networking market.
Growing preference for wireless communication
The growing demand for wireless communication has created a new challenge for the global industrial wireline networking market. The advantages that wireless networks offer are increasing their adoption among end-user industries. The growth of wireless networks can pose a challenge for the global industrial wireline networking market during the forecast period.
Competitive Landscape
The market appears to be moderately fragmented and with the presence of several vendors. This market research report will help clients identify new growth opportunities and design unique growth strategies by providing a comprehensive analysis of the market's competitive landscape and offering information on the products offered by companies.
Key Topics Covered:
PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT
PART 03: MARKET LANDSCAPE
- Market ecosystem
- Market characteristics
- Market segmentation analysis
PART 04: MARKET SIZING
- Market definition
- Market sizing 2018
- Market size and forecast 2018-2023
PART 05: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
PART 06: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY SOLUTION
- Market segmentation by solution
- Comparison by solution
- Industrial Ethernet - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- Fieldbus - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- Market opportunity by solution
PART 07: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE
PART 08: GEOGRAPHIC LANDSCAPE
- Geographic segmentation
- Geographic comparison
- Key leading countries
- Market opportunity
PART 09: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES
- Market drivers
- Market challenges
PART 10: MARKET TRENDS
- Emergence of single-pair Ethernet cabling
- Advent of Ethernet with TSN
- Emergence of smart factories
PART 11: VENDOR LANDSCAPE
- Overview
- Landscape disruption
- Competitive scenario
PART 12: VENDOR ANALYSIS
- Vendors covered
- Vendor classification
- Market positioning of vendors
- Belden Inc.
- Cisco Systems, Inc.
- Emerson Electric Co.
- Hitachi, Ltd.
- Moxa Inc.
- Rockwell Automation, Inc.
PART 13: APPENDIX
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/6ml5cn/global_industrial?w=5
Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.
