Global Industrial Wireline Networking Markets to 2023 - Emergence of Single-Pair Ethernet Cabling / Advent of Ethernet with TSN / Emergence of Smart Factories

News provided by

Research and Markets

Apr 09, 2019, 18:45 ET

DUBLIN, April 9, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Industrial Wireline Networking Market 2019-2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The industrial wireline networking market will register a CAGR of almost 13% by 2023.

Power over Ethernet (PoE) permits a single eight-wire Ethernet cable to transmit data as well as direct current simultaneously. PoE is employed as an essential power feature of the network switch or via peripheral devices and is installed between the switch and the physical devices in the network. Thus, the increasing use of PoE in industries and the various advantages it offers are expected to increase the adoption of Ethernet cables. The increased capabilities of Ethernet cables are expected to lead to an increase in their cost during the forecast period and bring about an increase in revenues for vendors in the global industrial wireline networking market.

Market Overview

Growing benefits of Industrial Ethernet

Industrial Ethernet has been the fastest-growing technology in the field of communication systems and is now considered as the core of industrial networks. Ongoing advances in its bandwidth, speed, and reliability have been the prime reasons for the growth of the global wireline networking market.

Growing preference for wireless communication

The growing demand for wireless communication has created a new challenge for the global industrial wireline networking market. The advantages that wireless networks offer are increasing their adoption among end-user industries. The growth of wireless networks can pose a challenge for the global industrial wireline networking market during the forecast period.

Competitive Landscape

The market appears to be moderately fragmented and with the presence of several vendors. This market research report will help clients identify new growth opportunities and design unique growth strategies by providing a comprehensive analysis of the market's competitive landscape and offering information on the products offered by companies.

Key Topics Covered:

PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT

PART 03: MARKET LANDSCAPE

  • Market ecosystem
  • Market characteristics
  • Market segmentation analysis

PART 04: MARKET SIZING

  • Market definition
  • Market sizing 2018
  • Market size and forecast 2018-2023

PART 05: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS

  • Bargaining power of buyers
  • Bargaining power of suppliers
  • Threat of new entrants
  • Threat of substitutes
  • Threat of rivalry
  • Market condition

PART 06: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY SOLUTION

  • Market segmentation by solution
  • Comparison by solution
  • Industrial Ethernet - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
  • Fieldbus - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
  • Market opportunity by solution

PART 07: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE

PART 08: GEOGRAPHIC LANDSCAPE

  • Geographic segmentation
  • Geographic comparison
  • Key leading countries
  • Market opportunity

PART 09: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES

  • Market drivers
  • Market challenges

PART 10: MARKET TRENDS

  • Emergence of single-pair Ethernet cabling
  • Advent of Ethernet with TSN
  • Emergence of smart factories

PART 11: VENDOR LANDSCAPE

  • Overview
  • Landscape disruption
  • Competitive scenario

PART 12: VENDOR ANALYSIS

  • Vendors covered
  • Vendor classification
  • Market positioning of vendors
  • Belden Inc.
  • Cisco Systems, Inc.
  • Emerson Electric Co.
  • Hitachi, Ltd.
  • Moxa Inc.
  • Rockwell Automation, Inc.

PART 13: APPENDIX

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/6ml5cn/global_industrial?w=5

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

Also from this source

Global Blockchain Technology in Healthcare Markets, 2017-2018...

Global Battery Electric Vehicles (BEVs) Markets, 2016-2018 &...

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

You just read:

Global Industrial Wireline Networking Markets to 2023 - Emergence of Single-Pair Ethernet Cabling / Advent of Ethernet with TSN / Emergence of Smart Factories

News provided by

Research and Markets

Apr 09, 2019, 18:45 ET