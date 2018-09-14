Global Industrial X-ray Film Market Outlook to 2022: Low PET Film Prices is Driving Growth

DUBLIN, Sept. 14, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

The Global Industrial X-ray Films Market to be valued at about USD 56 million at the end of 2022.

The report has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the Key vendors operating in this market.

One trend affecting this market is the replacement of manual film processing by automatic film processing. Industrial x-ray film development is a complex process and requires considerable amount of time which has resulted in growing adoption of automatic x-ray film processing.

According to the report, one driver influencing this market is the low PET film prices. PET is the most important raw material used in the manufacture of x-ray films and has a direct impact on the profitability of industrial x-ray film manufacturers.

Further, the report states that one challenge affecting this market is the fluctuating raw material prices. PET is the basic raw material used in the manufacture of x-ray films besides silver bromide, and fluctuating prices of these materials has a direct impact on the market.

Key Vendors

China Aerospace Science and Technology

Foma Bohemia

Fujifilm Holdings

General Electric

Konica Minolta

