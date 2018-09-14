Global Industrial X-ray Film Market Outlook to 2022: Low PET Film Prices is Driving Growth
The "Global Industrial X-ray Film Market 2018-2022" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The Global Industrial X-ray Films Market to be valued at about USD 56 million at the end of 2022.
One trend affecting this market is the replacement of manual film processing by automatic film processing. Industrial x-ray film development is a complex process and requires considerable amount of time which has resulted in growing adoption of automatic x-ray film processing.
According to the report, one driver influencing this market is the low PET film prices. PET is the most important raw material used in the manufacture of x-ray films and has a direct impact on the profitability of industrial x-ray film manufacturers.
Further, the report states that one challenge affecting this market is the fluctuating raw material prices. PET is the basic raw material used in the manufacture of x-ray films besides silver bromide, and fluctuating prices of these materials has a direct impact on the market.
Key Vendors
- China Aerospace Science and Technology
- Foma Bohemia
- Fujifilm Holdings
- General Electric
- Konica Minolta
Key Topics Covered
PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT
PART 03: RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
PART 04: MARKET LANDSCAPE
- Market ecosystem
- Market characteristics
- Market segmentation analysis
PART 05: MARKET SIZING
- Market definition
- Market sizing 2017
- Market size and forecast 2017-2022
PART 06: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
PART 07: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE
PART 08: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY END-USER
- Segmentation by end-user
- Comparison by end-user
- Oil and gas - Market size and forecast 2017-2022
- Automotive - Market size and forecast 2017-2022
- A&D - Market size and forecast 2017-2022
- Others - Market size and forecast 2017-2022
- Market opportunity by end-user
PART 09: REGIONAL LANDSCAPE
- Geographical segmentation
- Regional comparison
- APAC - Market size and forecast 2017-2022
- EMEA - Market size and forecast 2017-2022
- Americas - Market size and forecast 2017-2022
- Key leading countries
- Market opportunity
PART 10: DECISION FRAMEWORK
PART 11: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES
- Market drivers
- Market challenges
PART 12: MARKET TRENDS
- Replacement of manual film processing by automatic film processing
- Emergence of Industry 4.0
PART 13: VENDOR LANDSCAPE
- Overview
- Landscape disruption
- Competitive landscape
PART 14: VENDOR ANALYSIS
- Vendors covered
- Vendor classification
- Market positioning of vendors
- China Aerospace Science and Technology (China Lucky Group)
- Foma Bohemia
- Fujifilm Holdings
- General Electric
- Konica Minolta
