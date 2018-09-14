Global Industrial X-ray Film Market Outlook to 2022: Low PET Film Prices is Driving Growth

The "Global Industrial X-ray Film Market 2018-2022" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Industrial X-ray Films Market to be valued at about USD 56 million at the end of 2022.

The report has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the Key vendors operating in this market.

One trend affecting this market is the replacement of manual film processing by automatic film processing. Industrial x-ray film development is a complex process and requires considerable amount of time which has resulted in growing adoption of automatic x-ray film processing.

According to the report, one driver influencing this market is the low PET film prices. PET is the most important raw material used in the manufacture of x-ray films and has a direct impact on the profitability of industrial x-ray film manufacturers.

Further, the report states that one challenge affecting this market is the fluctuating raw material prices. PET is the basic raw material used in the manufacture of x-ray films besides silver bromide, and fluctuating prices of these materials has a direct impact on the market.

Key Vendors

  • China Aerospace Science and Technology
  • Foma Bohemia
  • Fujifilm Holdings
  • General Electric
  • Konica Minolta

Key Topics Covered

PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT

PART 03: RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

PART 04: MARKET LANDSCAPE

  • Market ecosystem
  • Market characteristics
  • Market segmentation analysis

PART 05: MARKET SIZING

  • Market definition
  • Market sizing 2017
  • Market size and forecast 2017-2022

PART 06: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS

  • Bargaining power of buyers
  • Bargaining power of suppliers
  • Threat of new entrants
  • Threat of substitutes
  • Threat of rivalry
  • Market condition

PART 07: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE

PART 08: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY END-USER

  • Segmentation by end-user
  • Comparison by end-user
  • Oil and gas - Market size and forecast 2017-2022
  • Automotive - Market size and forecast 2017-2022
  • A&D - Market size and forecast 2017-2022
  • Others - Market size and forecast 2017-2022
  • Market opportunity by end-user

PART 09: REGIONAL LANDSCAPE

  • Geographical segmentation
  • Regional comparison
  • APAC - Market size and forecast 2017-2022
  • EMEA - Market size and forecast 2017-2022
  • Americas - Market size and forecast 2017-2022
  • Key leading countries
  • Market opportunity

PART 10: DECISION FRAMEWORK

PART 11: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES

  • Market drivers
  • Market challenges

PART 12: MARKET TRENDS

  • Replacement of manual film processing by automatic film processing
  • Emergence of Industry 4.0

PART 13: VENDOR LANDSCAPE

  • Overview
  • Landscape disruption
  • Competitive landscape

PART 14: VENDOR ANALYSIS

  • Vendors covered
  • Vendor classification
  • Market positioning of vendors
  • China Aerospace Science and Technology (China Lucky Group)
  • Foma Bohemia
  • Fujifilm Holdings
  • General Electric
  • Konica Minolta

