Global Industrial X-ray Inspection System Markets, 2021-2022 & 2028 - Rising Application of AI in X-Ray Inspection Systems & Increasing Adoption of CT Inspection for Production Line Application

DUBLIN, Feb. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Industrial X-ray Inspection System Market by Component (Hardware, Software), Imaging Technique (Digital, Film-Based), Dimension (2D X-ray Systems, 3D X-ray), Vertical (Electronics & Semiconductors, Oil & Gas), and Geography - Global Forecast to 2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Industrial X-ray Inspection System Market is expected to reach a value of $1.03 billion by 2028, at a CAGR of 10.3% during the forecast period 2021-2028.



The report provides an in-depth analysis of the industrial X-ray inspection systems market across five major geographies and emphasizes on the current market trends, market sizes, market shares, recent developments, and forecasts till 2028.



The growth of this market is attributed to the stringent government regulations regarding the safety of assets, increasing consumer awareness regarding quality standards, and rising security concerns in strategic infrastructure installations.



Based on component, the industrial X-ray inspection systems market is segmented into hardware, software, support services, and consumables. The hardware segment is expected to account for the largest share of the industrial X-ray inspection systems market in 2021. The large market share of this segment is attributed to the increasing demand for high-quality X-ray detection solutions and technological advancements.



Based on imaging technique, the industrial X-ray inspection systems market is segmented into digital imaging and film-based imaging. The digital imaging segment is expected to account for the largest share of the industrial X-ray inspection systems market in 2021. The large market share of this segment is attributed to factors such as digitalization, rising industrial automation, and rising quality and safety standards. Additionally, this segment is expected to register the highest CAGR throughout the forecast period.



Based on type, the digital imaging market is segmented into direct radiography, computed radiography, and computed tomography. The direct radiography segment is expected to account for the largest market share in 2021. Effective dynamic range, high contrast detectability, accurate image capture, less radiation exposure, high flexibility, and lower operational costs are the factors attributed to the large market share of this segment. These features contribute to the adoption of direct radiography in various industries.



Based on dimensions, the industrial X-ray inspection systems market is segmented into 2D X-ray systems and 3D X-ray systems. The 2D X-ray system is expected to account for the largest market share in 2021. The large market share of this segment is attributed to its use in various automotive, aerospace, defense, and manufacturing industries to detect defects or faults in the final products. The increasing adoption of 2D X-ray systems across these industries drives the growth of this segment.



Based on the vertical, the industrial X-ray inspection systems market is segmented into electronics and semiconductors, aerospace, automotive, public infrastructure, power generation, oil & gas, food & beverages, manufacturing, and other verticals. Among these verticals, the electronics and semiconductors segment is expected to account for the largest market share in 2021.

The large market share of this segment is attributed to the rising usage of X-ray inspection systems for 3D packaging in electronics and the integration of X-ray inspection in non-destructive testing of components, PCB assemblies, and solder joints. Additionally, this segment is slated to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period.



North America is estimated to account for the largest share of the industrial X-ray inspection systems market in 2021. The large market share of this region is attributed to the rising demand for industrial X-ray systems in the oil & gas industry.



North America is followed by Asia-Pacific and Europe in terms of revenue share. Asia-Pacific is expected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period.



The COVID-19 pandemic had a massive negative impact on the industrial X-ray inspection systems market in North America. Major oil & gas companies in the region decreased their investments in inspection-related activities due to low production and depressed oil prices.



Key Questions Answered in the Report:

Which are the high-growth market segments in terms of components, imaging techniques, dimensions, vertical, and geography?

What is the historical market size for the Industrial X-ray Inspection Systems Market?

What are the market forecasts and estimates for the period 2021-2028?

What are the major drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges in the industrial X-ray inspection systems market?

Who are the major players in the market, and what shares of the market do they hold?

How is the competitive landscape for the industrial X-ray inspection systems market?

What are the recent developments in the industrial X-ray inspection systems market?

What are the different strategies adopted by the major players in the market?

What are the key geographic trends, and which are the high-growth countries?

Who are the local emerging players in the industrial X-ray inspection systems market, and how do they compete with the other players?

Market Insights



Drivers

Stringent Government Regulations Regarding the Safety of Assets

Increasing Consumer Awareness Regarding Quality Standards

Rising Security Concerns in the Strategic Infrastructure Installations

Restraints

Availability of Substitute Technologies

High Equipment and Maintenance Costs

Opportunities

Increasing Automation in Digital X-Ray Inspection Systems

Miniaturization of X-Ray Inspection Systems for Higher Mobility

Increasing User-Friendly Interfaces Due to Technological Advancements

Challenges

Lack of Qualified Personnel

Trends

Rising Application of AI in X-Ray Inspection Systems

Increasing Adoption of CT Inspection for Production Line Application

Company Profiles

North Star Imaging Inc.

Nikon Metrology Inc.

Nordson Corporation

YXLON International GmbH

VJ Group Inc.

3DX-RAY Ltd

VisiConsult X-ray Systems & Solutions GmbH

Smiths Detection Group Ltd.

Mettler Toledo International Inc.

Maha X-ray Equipment Private Limited

Baker Hughes Company

Ishida Co. Ltd.

Carl Zeiss AG

Ametek.Inc.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

Scope of the Report:

Industrial X-ray Inspection Systems Market, by Component

Hardware

Software

Support Services

Consumables

Industrial X-ray Inspection Systems Market, by Imaging Technique

Digital Imaging

Digital Radiography

Computed Radiography

Computed Tomography

Film-Based Imaging

Industrial X-ray Inspection Systems Market, by Dimension

2D X-ray Systems

3D X-ray Systems

Industrial X-ray Inspection Systems Market, by Vertical

Electronics & Semiconductors

PCB Inspection

Solder Joint Inspection

Wafer Inspection

Automated Optical Inspection

Aerospace

Aircraft Maintenance

Composite Material Analysis

Automotive

Public Infrastructure

Airport Security

Railway Tracks

Bridges and Tunnels

Power Generation

Nuclear Power Plants

Renewable Energy Plants

Non-Renewable Energy Plants

Oil & Gas

Subsea Pipeline Monitoring

Transmission Pipeline Monitoring

Storage Tank Monitoring

Refinery Plant Monitoring

Food & Beverages

Manufacturing

Product Quality Control

Additive Manufacturing

Plant Health Monitoring

Industrial X-ray Inspection Systems Market, by Geography

North America

U.S.

Canada

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

India

Rest of Asia-Pacific

Europe

Germany

U.K.

France

Italy

Spain

Rest of Europe

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa

& Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of the Middle East & Africa

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/kg78z6

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets