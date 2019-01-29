Global Industrial X-Ray Inspection Systems Industry

NEW YORK, Jan. 29, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- This report analyzes the worldwide markets for Industrial X-ray Inspection Systems in US$ by the following Product Group/Segments: Digital (Computed Tomography (CT), & Others), and Film.



The report provides separate comprehensive analytics for the US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Rest of World.



Annual estimates and forecasts are provided for the period 2016 through 2024. Also, a five-year historic analysis is provided for these markets. Market data and analytics are derived from primary and secondary research. Company profiles are primarily based on public domain information including company URLs.



The report profiles 60 companies including many key and niche players such as:

- 3DX-RAY Ltd.

- Anritsu Infivis Ltd.

- Bosello High Technology srl

- General Electric Company

- Mettler-Toledo International Inc.

- Minebea Intec



INDUSTRIAL X-RAY INSPECTION SYSTEMS MCP-6

MARKET ANALYSIS, TRENDS, AND FORECASTS, JANUARY 2

CONTENTS



I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & PRODUCT DEFINITIONS



Study Reliability and Reporting Limitations

Disclaimers

Data Interpretation & Reporting Level

Quantitative Techniques & Analytics

Product Definitions and Scope of Study

Industrial X-ray Inspection Systems

Computed Tomography (CT)

Radiography Systems

Film-Based Systems



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. INDUSTRY OVERVIEW



Market Overview

X-ray Inspection Systems - Vital Tools in Testing Applications

A Peek into the NDT Equipment Market

Assessing the Impact of Recent Past Economic Upheavals

Industry Sustains Growth despite Volatile Conditions

Improving Economy Buoys General Market Optimism

Key World Economic Indicator

Table 1: World Real GDP Growth Rates in % for the Years 2016, 2017 & 2018 by Country (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Global Industrial X-Ray Systems - Current & Future Analysis

Future Perspective

Expanding Applications Empower the Industrial X-ray Market

Advancements in X-Rays

Growing Importance of X-ray Inspection Systems in Manufacturing Process

Industrial X-ray Inspection Systems Enhance Grade Quality in Food Packaging

Increasing Security Threats Drive X-Ray Security-Screening Systems Market

Competitive Scenario

Table 2: Leading Players in the Global X-Ray Tubes Market (2017E): Percentage Breakdown of Sales for Comet/YXLON, Varex, and Others (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 3: Leading Players in the Global Hold-Luggage Control Systems Market (2017E): Percentage Breakdown of Sales for Safran, L3 Communications, Leidos, Nuctech and Others (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 4: Leading Players in the Global X-ray Inspection Systems Market (2014-Historic Data): Percentage Share Breakdown of Market Share for Yxlon, GE Measurement & Control, North Star Imaging, Nikon Metrology, Nordson DAGE, and Others (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



2. TRENDS AND ISSUES



Miniaturization Sets the New Trend

Growing Integration of 2D & 3D X-ray Inspection System

Other Technology Advancements Spiking Growth

Use of X-ray Inspection Systems to Identify Rocks Containing Diamonds

Film-Based Systems Pave Way to Digital Systems

Automated X-ray Inspection Systems: A Drive towards Efficiency

Advances in Digital Detector Arrays

CT Systems See Increasing Uptake

Computed Tomography for 3D Metrology

FPDs Surge Ahead in Penetration Rates

Food Regulations Provide Impetus for Industrial X-ray Inspection Systems Market

Advanced and Multi-Functional Devices Spearhead the Food Industry

Latest Innovation for Better Detection and Inspection Capability

High Sensitivity Detector Technology

Software to Enhance Detection Sensitivity

Addressing New Packaging Design Challenges

Oil & Gas Industry Expands Opportunities

Security and Medical X-Ray Systems - Key Distinctions

Ultrasonic Testing Vs Radiographic Testing

Repair and Rework Equipment also Gets Share of X-rays



3. MARKET DRIVERS AND INHIBITORS



Growth Drivers

Non-Intrusive Imaging

Advancements in Technology

Digital Systems Fuel Growth

New End-Use Applications

High Safety and Quality Standards

R&D Initiatives

Security Concerns

Table 5: World Market for X-ray Security Screening Systems (2018 & 2020): Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales by Geographic Region (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Miniaturization of Products

Growth Inhibitors

High Cost

Risk of Radiation

Slow Adoption of Digital Systems



4. END-USE APPLICATION AREAS



Industrial and Electronic

Repair and Rework - An Essential

Functional Testing - The Ultimate Step

TR7600 X-ray Inspection Automated Series - A Competitive Solution

Food Safety

Table 6: World Market for Food and Cosmetics Irradiation (2018 & 2020): Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales by Geographic Region (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Increasing Usage of Product Inspection Tools by Food Manufacturers

Understanding X-ray Inspection Guidelines

Focusing on Product

Low-Density Packaging

Metal Cans

Glass Containers

Increasing the Risk Awareness

Improving Productivity of X-ray inspection

Fat Analysis Process

Future Prospects of x-ray Inspection Systems

New, Innovative Detector Technology for Improving Detection Levels

Cargo/Container Inspection and Vehicle Screening

Aerospace Industry

Technological Advancements Drive Efficiency of X-ray Inspection in Aerospace Industry

Airports

The Full-Body Scanners Market

Automotive Industry

Tire Industry

Booming Tire Retreading Business - A Major Opportunity

Oil and Gas Industry

Security-Screening Industry



5. PRODUCT OVERVIEW



Industrial X-ray Inspection Systems

Background

Operating Principle for X-Rays

Importance of X-Ray Inspection Systems for Manufacturers

New, Advanced X-Ray Inspection Systems

Important Factors while Choosing an X-Ray Inspection System

Major Design Considerations for Enhanced Performance

Focal Spot Size

Tube Voltage

Geometric Magnification

Tube Lifetime

Standalone and Inline

X-ray Dose

X-Radiation Dose Based on the Area of Occupation

Components of an X-ray System

X-ray Tube

Detector

Manipulation Unit

Amplifier

Image Processors

Display, Print and Storage Units

Classification of X-ray Inspection Systems

Film-Based Systems

Advantages of Film-Based X-ray Systems

Disadvantages of Film-Based X-ray Systems

Computed Radiography (CR)

Advantages of CR

Computed Tomography (CT)

Major Applications of CT

Latest Developments

CT in Industrial Uses

Digital Radiography (DR)

Advantages of DR

Speedy Availability of Images

Storage and Safety of Data

Other Types of X-ray Inspection Systems

2 Dimensional X-ray Systems

3 Dimensional X-ray Systems

Inspection Using a 3D System

Integrating 2D and 3D into One Single System

Manual Vs Automated X-ray Inspection Systems

Manual System

Automated System

Closed X-ray Systems

Cabinet X-ray System

Conveyor Systems

Backscatter X-ray Systems

Dual Energy X-ray Systems

Image Generation

Process of Identification of Contaminants

Factors Affecting Clarity of an Image

Penetration

Resolution

Contrast Sensitivity

Advantages of an X-ray System over Metal Detectors

Parameters of Image Quality

Signal to Noise Ratio (SNR)

Quantum Noise

Contrast

Resolution



6. PRODUCT INTRODUCTIONS/INNOVATIONS



Eagle Product Inspection to Launch Advanced X-ray Product Line

Shimadzu Releases New Digital Mobile X-ray Systems

YXLON Launches New X-ray Inspection Systems Series

Anritsu Unveils Side View X-Ray for Rigid Packaging & Tall Containers

Minebea Intec Introduces New X-ray Inspection System

North Star Imaging Introduces X3000 System

Shimadzu Releases EDX-8100 ED-XRF Spectrometer

Peco InspX Unveils New X-Ray Product Inspection System

PerkinElmer Launches Three New Digital Detector Arrays (DDAs)

Ishida Launches New Range of X-ray Inspection Systems

Nordson Exhibits Range of Test and Inspection Systems

Shimadzu Announces New High Resolution Wide Field View Microfocus X-Ray CT System

Nordson to Exhibit Nordson DAGE Ruby and Diamond FP MXI and MatriXs X3# AXI

Shimadzu Launches Xslicer SMX-6000 Microfocus X-Ray Inspection System



7. RECENT INDUSTRY ACTIVITY



ZEISS Acquires Majority Stake in BOSELLO HIGH TECHNOLOGY

Minebea Expands in France through Two Acquisitions

VJ Technologies Partners with Datest

Nordson DAGE to Supply Quadra„¢ 5 Flexible X-Ray Inspection Solution to Cirtronics

JBT Acquires Novus X-Ray, an X-Ray Food Inspection Company

VJ Technologies Partners with Erhardt + Abt & Fraunhofer Institute

Eagle Partners Elcowa for Introduction of its Technologies in France

Mekitec Partners Bizerba for X-Ray Inspection System Supply in Americas

Smiths Detection Signs Five-Year Agreement with Federal Protective Service to Provide X-Ray Inspection Systems

Scienscope Appoints Atlantech as Exclusive Representative in the Mid and South Atlantic Regions

Sartorius Rebrands Products, Solutions & Services under the Minebea Brand

Nordson DAGEs Distributor AB Electronic Devices Declared European Distributor of the Year 2015



8. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3DX-RAY Ltd. (UK)

Anritsu Infivis Ltd. (Japan)

Bosello High Technology srl (Italy)

General Electric Company (USA)

Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (USA)

Minebea Intec (Germany)

Nikon Metrology NV (Belgium)

Nordson DAGE (UK)

North Star Imaging, Inc. (USA)

Shimadzu Corporation (Japan)

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc. (USA)

Toshiba IT & Control Systems Corporation (Japan)

Vision Medicaid Equipments Pvt. Ltd. (India)

VJ Group, Inc. (USA)

YXLON International GmbH (Germany)



9. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE



Table 7: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Industrial X-ray Inspection Systems by Geographic Region - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Latin America and Rest of World Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 8: World Historic Review for Industrial X-ray Inspection Systems by Geographic Region - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Latin America and Rest of World Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 9: World 14-Year Perspective for Industrial X-ray Inspection Systems by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Latin America and Rest of World Markets for Years 2011, 2017 and 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

X-ray Inspection Systems Market by Product Segment

Table 10: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Digital X-ray Inspection Systems by Geographic Region - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Latin America and Rest of World Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 11: World Historic Review for Digital X-ray Inspection Systems by Geographic Region - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Latin America and Rest of World Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 12: World 14-Year Perspective for Digital X-ray Inspection Systems by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Latin America and Rest of World Markets for Years 2011, 2017 and 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 13: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Digital X-ray Inspection Systems by Segment - Computed Tomography (CT), and Other Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 14: World Historic Review for Digital X-ray Inspection Systems by Segment - Computed Tomography (CT), and Other Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 15: World 14-Year Perspective for Digital X-ray Inspection Systems by Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for Computed Tomography (CT), and Other Markets for Years 2011, 2017 and 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 16: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Computed Tomography (CT) Inspection Systems by Geographic Region - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Latin America and Rest of World Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 17: World Historic Review for Computed Tomography (CT) Inspection Systems by Geographic Region - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Latin America and Rest of World Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 18: World 14-Year Perspective for Computed Tomography (CT) Inspection Systems by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Latin America and Rest of World Markets for Years 2011, 2017 and 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 19: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Other Digital X-ray Inspection Systems by Geographic Region - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Latin America and Rest of World Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2

through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 20: World Historic Review for Other Digital X-ray Inspection Systems by Geographic Region - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Latin America and Rest of World Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 21: World 14-Year Perspective for Other Digital X-ray Inspection Systems by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Latin America and Rest of World Markets for Years 2011, 2017 and 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 22: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Film-Based Industrial X-ray Inspection Systems by Geographic Region - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Latin America and Rest of World Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 23: World Historic Review for Film-Based Industrial X-ray Inspection Systems by Geographic Region - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Latin America and Rest of World Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2011 through 2

(includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 24: World 14-Year Perspective for Film-Based Industrial X-ray Inspection Systems by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Latin America and Rest of World Markets for Years 2011, 2017 and 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



III. MARKET



1. THE UNITED STATES



A.Market Analysis

Outlook

Increasing Deployment of AXI Brightens Market Prospects

Anti-Terrorist Initiatives Offer Opportunity for Security Equipment Manufacturers

Specialized Industrial X-ray Inspection Systems - An Integral Part of the Food Processing Industry

Product Launches

Strategic Corporate Developments

Key Players

B.Market Analytics

Table 25: US Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Industrial X-ray Inspection Systems by Product Segment - Digital (Computed Tomography (CT), and Others), and Film-Based Systems Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 26: US Historic Review for Industrial X-ray Inspection Systems by Product Segment - Digital (Computed Tomography (CT), and Others), and Film-Based Systems Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 27: US 14-Year Perspective for Industrial X-ray Inspection Systems by Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for Digital (Computed Tomography (CT), and Others), and Film-Based Systems Markets for Years 2011, 2

and 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



2. CANADA



Market Analysis

Table 28: Canadian Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Industrial X-ray Inspection Systems by Product Segment - Digital (Computed Tomography (CT), and Others), and Film-Based Systems Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 29: Canadian Historic Review for Industrial X-ray Inspection Systems by Product Segment - Digital (Computed Tomography (CT), and Others), and Film-Based Systems Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 30: Canadian 14-Year Perspective for Industrial X-ray Inspection Systems by Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for Digital (Computed Tomography (CT), and Others), and Film-Based Systems Markets for Years 2011, 2

and 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



3. JAPAN



A.Market Analysis

Outlook

Product Launches

Key Players

B.Market Analytics

Table 31: Japanese Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Industrial X-ray Inspection Systems by Product Segment - Digital (Computed Tomography (CT), and Others), and Film-Based Systems Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 32: Japanese Historic Review for Industrial X-ray Inspection Systems by Product Segment - Digital (Computed Tomography (CT), and Others), and Film-Based Systems Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 33: Japanese 14-Year Perspective for Industrial X-ray Inspection Systems by Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for Digital (Computed Tomography (CT), and Others), and Film-Based Systems Markets for Years 2011, 2

and 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



4. EUROPE



Market Analysis

Table 34: European Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Industrial X-ray Inspection Systems by Geographic Region/Country - France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 35: European Historic Review for Industrial X-ray Inspection Systems by Geographic Region/Country - France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 36: European 14-Year Perspective for Industrial X-ray Inspection Systems by Geographic Region/Country - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe Markets for Years 2011, 2017 and 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 37: European Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Industrial X-ray Inspection Systems by Product Segment - Digital (Computed Tomography (CT), and Others), and Film-Based Systems Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 38: European Historic Review for Industrial X-ray Inspection Systems by Product Segment - Digital (Computed Tomography (CT), and Others), and Film-Based Systems Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 39: European 14-Year Perspective for Industrial X-ray Inspection Systems by Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for Digital (Computed Tomography (CT), and Others), and Film-Based Systems Markets for Years 2011, 2

and 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



4a. FRANCE

A.Market Analysis

Current & Future Analysis

Strategic Corporate Developments

B.Market Analytics

Table 40: French Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Industrial X-ray Inspection Systems by Product Segment - Digital (Computed Tomography (CT), and Others), and Film-Based Systems Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 41: French Historic Review for Industrial X-ray Inspection Systems by Product Segment - Digital (Computed Tomography (CT), and Others), and Film-Based Systems Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 42: French 14-Year Perspective for Industrial X-ray Inspection Systems by Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for Digital (Computed Tomography (CT), and Others), and Film-Based Systems Markets for Years 2011, 2

and 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



4b. GERMANY

A.Market Analysis

Outlook

Product Launch

Strategic Corporate Development

Key Players

B.Market Analytics

Table 43: German Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Industrial X-ray Inspection Systems by Product Segment - Digital (Computed Tomography (CT), and Others), and Film-Based Systems Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 44: German Historic Review for Industrial X-ray Inspection Systems by Product Segment - Digital (Computed Tomography (CT), and Others), and Film-Based Systems Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 45: German 14-Year Perspective for Industrial X-ray Inspection Systems by Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for Digital (Computed Tomography (CT), and Others), and Film-Based Systems Markets for Years 2011, 2

and 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



4c. ITALY

A.Market Analysis

Outlook

Strategic Corporate Development

Key Player

B.Market Analytics

Table 46: Italian Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Industrial X-ray Inspection Systems by Product Segment - Digital (Computed Tomography (CT), and Others), and Film-Based Systems Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 47: Italian Historic Review for Industrial X-ray Inspection Systems by Product Segment - Digital (Computed Tomography (CT), and Others), and Film-Based Systems Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 48: Italian 14-Year Perspective for Industrial X-ray Inspection Systems by Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for Digital (Computed Tomography (CT), and Others), and Film-Based Systems Markets for Years 2011, 2

and 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



4d. THE UNITED KINGDOM

A.Market Analysis

Outlook

Product Launches

Strategic Corporate Developments

Key Players

B.Market Analytics

Table 49: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Industrial X-ray Inspection Systems by Product Segment - Digital (Computed Tomography (CT), and Others), and Film-Based Systems Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 50: UK Historic Review for Industrial X-ray Inspection Systems by Product Segment - Digital (Computed Tomography (CT), and Others), and Film-Based Systems Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 51: UK 14-Year Perspective for Industrial X-ray Inspection Systems by Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for Digital (Computed Tomography (CT), and Others), and Film-Based Systems Markets for Years 2011, 2

and 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



4e. SPAIN

Market Analysis

Table 52: Spanish Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Industrial X-ray Inspection Systems by Product Segment - Digital (Computed Tomography (CT), and Others), and Film-Based Systems Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 53: Spanish Historic Review for Industrial X-ray Inspection Systems by Product Segment - Digital (Computed Tomography (CT), and Others), and Film-Based Systems Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 54: Spanish 14-Year Perspective for Industrial X-ray Inspection Systems by Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for Digital (Computed Tomography (CT), and Others), and Film-Based Systems Markets for Years 2011, 2

and 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



4f. RUSSIA

Market Analysis

Table 55: Russian Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Industrial X-ray Inspection Systems by Product Segment - Digital (Computed Tomography (CT), and Others), and Film-Based Systems Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 56: Russian Historic Review for Industrial X-ray Inspection Systems by Product Segment - Digital (Computed Tomography (CT), and Others), and Film-Based Systems Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 57: Russian 14-Year Perspective for Industrial X-ray Inspection Systems by Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for Digital (Computed Tomography (CT), and Others), and Film-Based Systems Markets for Years 2011, 2

and 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



4g. REST OF EUROPE

A.Market Analysis

Outlook

Strategic Corporate Development

Key Player

B.Market Analytics

Table 58: Rest of Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Industrial X-ray Inspection Systems by Product Segment - Digital (Computed Tomography (CT), and Others), and Film-Based Systems Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 59: Rest of Europe Historic Review for Industrial X-ray Inspection Systems by Product Segment - Digital (Computed Tomography (CT), and Others), and Film-Based Systems Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2011 through 2

(includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 60: Rest of Europe 14-Year Perspective for Industrial X-ray Inspection Systems by Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for Digital (Computed Tomography (CT), and Others), and Film-Based Systems Markets for Years 2011, 2017 and 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



5. ASIA-PACIFIC



Market Analysis

Table 61: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Industrial X-ray Inspection Systems by Geographic Region/Country - China, India and Rest of Asia-Pacific Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2016 through 2

(includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 62: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Industrial X-ray Inspection Systems by Geographic Region/ Country - China, India and Rest of Asia-Pacific Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 63: Asia-Pacific 14-Year Perspective for Industrial X-ray Inspection Systems by Geographic Region/Country - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for China, India and Rest of Asia-Pacific Markets for Years 2011, 2017 and 2

(includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 64: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Industrial X-ray Inspection Systems by Product Segment - Digital (Computed Tomography (CT), and Others), and Film-Based Systems Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 65: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Industrial X-ray Inspection Systems by Product Segment - Digital (Computed Tomography (CT), and Others), and Film-Based Systems Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 66: Asia-Pacific 14-Year Perspective for Industrial X-ray Inspection Systems by Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for Digital (Computed Tomography (CT), and Others), and Film-Based Systems Markets for Years 2011, 2017 and 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



5a. CHINA

Market Analysis

Table 67: Chinese Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Industrial X-ray Inspection Systems by Product Segment - Digital (Computed Tomography (CT), and Others), and Film-Based Systems Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 68: Chinese Historic Review for Industrial X-ray Inspection Systems by Product Segment - Digital (Computed Tomography (CT), and Others), and Film-Based Systems Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 69: Chinese 14-Year Perspective for Industrial X-ray Inspection Systems by Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for Digital (Computed Tomography (CT), and Others), and Film-Based Systems Markets for Years 2011, 2

and 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



5b. INDIA

A.Market Analysis

Outlook

Key Player

B.Market Analytics

Table 70: Indian Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Industrial X-ray Inspection Systems by Product Segment - Digital (Computed Tomography (CT), and Others), and Film-Based Systems Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 71: Indian Historic Review for Industrial X-ray Inspection Systems by Product Segment - Digital (Computed Tomography (CT), and Others), and Film-Based Systems Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 72: Indian 14-Year Perspective for Industrial X-ray Inspection Systems by Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for Digital (Computed Tomography (CT), and Others), and Film-Based Systems Markets for Years 2011, 2

and 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



5c. REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC

Market Analysis

Table 73: Rest of Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Industrial X-ray Inspection Systems by Product Segment - Digital (Computed Tomography (CT), and Others), and Film-Based Systems Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 74: Rest of Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Industrial X-ray Inspection Systems by Product Segment - Digital (Computed Tomography (CT), and Others), and Film-Based Systems Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 75: Rest of Asia-Pacific 14-Year Perspective for Industrial X-ray Inspection Systems by Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for Digital (Computed Tomography (CT), and Others), and Film-Based Systems Markets for Years 2011, 2017 and 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



6. LATIN AMERICA



Market Analysis

Table 76: Latin American Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Industrial X-ray Inspection Systems by Geographic Region/Country - Brazil and Rest of Latin America Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 77: Latin American Historic Review for Industrial X-ray Inspection Systems by Geographic Region/Country - Brazil and Rest of Latin America Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 78: Latin American 14-Year Perspective for Industrial X-ray Inspection Systems by Geographic Region/Country - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for Brazil and Rest of Latin America Markets for Years 2011, 2017 and 2

(includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 79: Latin American Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Industrial X-ray Inspection Systems by Product Segment - Digital (Computed Tomography (CT), and Others), and Film-Based Systems Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 80: Latin American Historic Review for Industrial X-ray Inspection Systems by Product Segment - Digital (Computed Tomography (CT), and Others), and Film-Based Systems Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2011 through 2

(includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 81: Latin American 14-Year Perspective for Industrial X-ray Inspection Systems by Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for Digital (Computed Tomography (CT), and Others), and Film-Based Systems Markets for Years 2011, 2017 and 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



6a. BRAZIL

Market Analysis

Table 82: Brazilian Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Industrial X-ray Inspection Systems by Product Segment - Digital (Computed Tomography (CT), and Others), and Film-Based Systems Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 83: Brazilian Historic Review for Industrial X-ray Inspection Systems by Product Segment - Digital (Computed Tomography (CT), and Others), and Film-Based Systems Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 84: Brazilian 14-Year Perspective for Industrial X-ray Inspection Systems by Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for Digital (Computed Tomography (CT), and Others), and Film-Based Systems Markets for Years 2011, 2

and 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



6b. REST OF LATIN AMERICA

Market Analysis

Table 85: Rest of Latin American Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Industrial X-ray Inspection Systems by Product Segment - Digital (Computed Tomography (CT), and Others), and Film-Based Systems Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 86: Rest of Latin American Historic Review for Industrial X-ray Inspection Systems by Product Segment - Digital (Computed Tomography (CT), and Others), and Film-Based Systems Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 87: Rest of Latin American 14-Year Perspective for Industrial X-ray Inspection Systems by Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for Digital (Computed Tomography (CT), and Others), and Film-Based Systems Markets for Years 2011, 2017 and 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



7. REST OF WORLD



Market Analysis

Table 88: Rest of World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Industrial X-ray Inspection Systems by Product Segment - Digital (Computed Tomography (CT), and Others), and Film-Based Systems Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 89: Rest of World Historic Review for Industrial X-ray Inspection Systems by Product Segment - Digital (Computed Tomography (CT), and Others), and Film-Based Systems Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 90: Rest of World 14-Year Perspective for Industrial X-ray Inspection Systems by Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for Digital (Computed Tomography (CT), and Others), and Film-Based Systems Markets for Years 2011, 2017 and 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



IV. COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE



Total Companies Profiled: 60 (including Divisions/Subsidiaries - 80) The United States (32) Canada (1) Japan (8) Europe (34) - Germany (13) - The United Kingdom (10) - Italy (1) - Spain (1) - Rest of Europe (9) Asia-Pacific (Excluding Japan) (5)

