Global Industrial X-Ray Inspection Systems Industry
Jan 29, 2019, 20:04 ET
NEW YORK, Jan. 29, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- This report analyzes the worldwide markets for Industrial X-ray Inspection Systems in US$ by the following Product Group/Segments: Digital (Computed Tomography (CT), & Others), and Film.
The report provides separate comprehensive analytics for the US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Rest of World.
Annual estimates and forecasts are provided for the period 2016 through 2024. Also, a five-year historic analysis is provided for these markets. Market data and analytics are derived from primary and secondary research. Company profiles are primarily based on public domain information including company URLs.
The report profiles 60 companies including many key and niche players such as:
- 3DX-RAY Ltd.
- Anritsu Infivis Ltd.
- Bosello High Technology srl
- General Electric Company
- Mettler-Toledo International Inc.
- Minebea Intec
INDUSTRIAL X-RAY INSPECTION SYSTEMS MCP-6
MARKET ANALYSIS, TRENDS, AND FORECASTS, JANUARY 2
CONTENTS
I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & PRODUCT DEFINITIONS
Study Reliability and Reporting Limitations
Disclaimers
Data Interpretation & Reporting Level
Quantitative Techniques & Analytics
Product Definitions and Scope of Study
Industrial X-ray Inspection Systems
Computed Tomography (CT)
Radiography Systems
Film-Based Systems
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. INDUSTRY OVERVIEW
Market Overview
X-ray Inspection Systems - Vital Tools in Testing Applications
A Peek into the NDT Equipment Market
Assessing the Impact of Recent Past Economic Upheavals
Industry Sustains Growth despite Volatile Conditions
Improving Economy Buoys General Market Optimism
Key World Economic Indicator
Table 1: World Real GDP Growth Rates in % for the Years 2016, 2017 & 2018 by Country (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Global Industrial X-Ray Systems - Current & Future Analysis
Future Perspective
Expanding Applications Empower the Industrial X-ray Market
Advancements in X-Rays
Growing Importance of X-ray Inspection Systems in Manufacturing Process
Industrial X-ray Inspection Systems Enhance Grade Quality in Food Packaging
Increasing Security Threats Drive X-Ray Security-Screening Systems Market
Competitive Scenario
Table 2: Leading Players in the Global X-Ray Tubes Market (2017E): Percentage Breakdown of Sales for Comet/YXLON, Varex, and Others (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 3: Leading Players in the Global Hold-Luggage Control Systems Market (2017E): Percentage Breakdown of Sales for Safran, L3 Communications, Leidos, Nuctech and Others (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 4: Leading Players in the Global X-ray Inspection Systems Market (2014-Historic Data): Percentage Share Breakdown of Market Share for Yxlon, GE Measurement & Control, North Star Imaging, Nikon Metrology, Nordson DAGE, and Others (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
2. TRENDS AND ISSUES
Miniaturization Sets the New Trend
Growing Integration of 2D & 3D X-ray Inspection System
Other Technology Advancements Spiking Growth
Use of X-ray Inspection Systems to Identify Rocks Containing Diamonds
Film-Based Systems Pave Way to Digital Systems
Automated X-ray Inspection Systems: A Drive towards Efficiency
Advances in Digital Detector Arrays
CT Systems See Increasing Uptake
Computed Tomography for 3D Metrology
FPDs Surge Ahead in Penetration Rates
Food Regulations Provide Impetus for Industrial X-ray Inspection Systems Market
Advanced and Multi-Functional Devices Spearhead the Food Industry
Latest Innovation for Better Detection and Inspection Capability
High Sensitivity Detector Technology
Software to Enhance Detection Sensitivity
Addressing New Packaging Design Challenges
Oil & Gas Industry Expands Opportunities
Security and Medical X-Ray Systems - Key Distinctions
Ultrasonic Testing Vs Radiographic Testing
Repair and Rework Equipment also Gets Share of X-rays
3. MARKET DRIVERS AND INHIBITORS
Growth Drivers
Non-Intrusive Imaging
Advancements in Technology
Digital Systems Fuel Growth
New End-Use Applications
High Safety and Quality Standards
R&D Initiatives
Security Concerns
Table 5: World Market for X-ray Security Screening Systems (2018 & 2020): Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales by Geographic Region (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Miniaturization of Products
Growth Inhibitors
High Cost
Risk of Radiation
Slow Adoption of Digital Systems
4. END-USE APPLICATION AREAS
Industrial and Electronic
Repair and Rework - An Essential
Functional Testing - The Ultimate Step
TR7600 X-ray Inspection Automated Series - A Competitive Solution
Food Safety
Table 6: World Market for Food and Cosmetics Irradiation (2018 & 2020): Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales by Geographic Region (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Increasing Usage of Product Inspection Tools by Food Manufacturers
Understanding X-ray Inspection Guidelines
Focusing on Product
Low-Density Packaging
Metal Cans
Glass Containers
Increasing the Risk Awareness
Improving Productivity of X-ray inspection
Fat Analysis Process
Future Prospects of x-ray Inspection Systems
New, Innovative Detector Technology for Improving Detection Levels
Cargo/Container Inspection and Vehicle Screening
Aerospace Industry
Technological Advancements Drive Efficiency of X-ray Inspection in Aerospace Industry
Airports
The Full-Body Scanners Market
Automotive Industry
Tire Industry
Booming Tire Retreading Business - A Major Opportunity
Oil and Gas Industry
Security-Screening Industry
5. PRODUCT OVERVIEW
Industrial X-ray Inspection Systems
Background
Operating Principle for X-Rays
Importance of X-Ray Inspection Systems for Manufacturers
New, Advanced X-Ray Inspection Systems
Important Factors while Choosing an X-Ray Inspection System
Major Design Considerations for Enhanced Performance
Focal Spot Size
Tube Voltage
Geometric Magnification
Tube Lifetime
Standalone and Inline
X-ray Dose
X-Radiation Dose Based on the Area of Occupation
Components of an X-ray System
X-ray Tube
Detector
Manipulation Unit
Amplifier
Image Processors
Display, Print and Storage Units
Classification of X-ray Inspection Systems
Film-Based Systems
Advantages of Film-Based X-ray Systems
Disadvantages of Film-Based X-ray Systems
Computed Radiography (CR)
Advantages of CR
Computed Tomography (CT)
Major Applications of CT
Latest Developments
CT in Industrial Uses
Digital Radiography (DR)
Advantages of DR
Speedy Availability of Images
Storage and Safety of Data
Other Types of X-ray Inspection Systems
2 Dimensional X-ray Systems
3 Dimensional X-ray Systems
Inspection Using a 3D System
Integrating 2D and 3D into One Single System
Manual Vs Automated X-ray Inspection Systems
Manual System
Automated System
Closed X-ray Systems
Cabinet X-ray System
Conveyor Systems
Backscatter X-ray Systems
Dual Energy X-ray Systems
Image Generation
Process of Identification of Contaminants
Factors Affecting Clarity of an Image
Penetration
Resolution
Contrast Sensitivity
Advantages of an X-ray System over Metal Detectors
Parameters of Image Quality
Signal to Noise Ratio (SNR)
Quantum Noise
Contrast
Resolution
6. PRODUCT INTRODUCTIONS/INNOVATIONS
Eagle Product Inspection to Launch Advanced X-ray Product Line
Shimadzu Releases New Digital Mobile X-ray Systems
YXLON Launches New X-ray Inspection Systems Series
Anritsu Unveils Side View X-Ray for Rigid Packaging & Tall Containers
Minebea Intec Introduces New X-ray Inspection System
North Star Imaging Introduces X3000 System
Shimadzu Releases EDX-8100 ED-XRF Spectrometer
Peco InspX Unveils New X-Ray Product Inspection System
PerkinElmer Launches Three New Digital Detector Arrays (DDAs)
Ishida Launches New Range of X-ray Inspection Systems
Nordson Exhibits Range of Test and Inspection Systems
Shimadzu Announces New High Resolution Wide Field View Microfocus X-Ray CT System
Nordson to Exhibit Nordson DAGE Ruby and Diamond FP MXI and MatriXs X3# AXI
Shimadzu Launches Xslicer SMX-6000 Microfocus X-Ray Inspection System
7. RECENT INDUSTRY ACTIVITY
ZEISS Acquires Majority Stake in BOSELLO HIGH TECHNOLOGY
Minebea Expands in France through Two Acquisitions
VJ Technologies Partners with Datest
Nordson DAGE to Supply Quadra„¢ 5 Flexible X-Ray Inspection Solution to Cirtronics
JBT Acquires Novus X-Ray, an X-Ray Food Inspection Company
VJ Technologies Partners with Erhardt + Abt & Fraunhofer Institute
Eagle Partners Elcowa for Introduction of its Technologies in France
Mekitec Partners Bizerba for X-Ray Inspection System Supply in Americas
Smiths Detection Signs Five-Year Agreement with Federal Protective Service to Provide X-Ray Inspection Systems
Scienscope Appoints Atlantech as Exclusive Representative in the Mid and South Atlantic Regions
Sartorius Rebrands Products, Solutions & Services under the Minebea Brand
Nordson DAGEs Distributor AB Electronic Devices Declared European Distributor of the Year 2015
8. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3DX-RAY Ltd. (UK)
Anritsu Infivis Ltd. (Japan)
Bosello High Technology srl (Italy)
General Electric Company (USA)
Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (USA)
Minebea Intec (Germany)
Nikon Metrology NV (Belgium)
Nordson DAGE (UK)
North Star Imaging, Inc. (USA)
Shimadzu Corporation (Japan)
Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc. (USA)
Toshiba IT & Control Systems Corporation (Japan)
Vision Medicaid Equipments Pvt. Ltd. (India)
VJ Group, Inc. (USA)
YXLON International GmbH (Germany)
9. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 7: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Industrial X-ray Inspection Systems by Geographic Region - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Latin America and Rest of World Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 8: World Historic Review for Industrial X-ray Inspection Systems by Geographic Region - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Latin America and Rest of World Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 9: World 14-Year Perspective for Industrial X-ray Inspection Systems by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Latin America and Rest of World Markets for Years 2011, 2017 and 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
X-ray Inspection Systems Market by Product Segment
Table 10: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Digital X-ray Inspection Systems by Geographic Region - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Latin America and Rest of World Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 11: World Historic Review for Digital X-ray Inspection Systems by Geographic Region - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Latin America and Rest of World Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 12: World 14-Year Perspective for Digital X-ray Inspection Systems by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Latin America and Rest of World Markets for Years 2011, 2017 and 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 13: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Digital X-ray Inspection Systems by Segment - Computed Tomography (CT), and Other Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 14: World Historic Review for Digital X-ray Inspection Systems by Segment - Computed Tomography (CT), and Other Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 15: World 14-Year Perspective for Digital X-ray Inspection Systems by Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for Computed Tomography (CT), and Other Markets for Years 2011, 2017 and 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 16: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Computed Tomography (CT) Inspection Systems by Geographic Region - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Latin America and Rest of World Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 17: World Historic Review for Computed Tomography (CT) Inspection Systems by Geographic Region - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Latin America and Rest of World Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 18: World 14-Year Perspective for Computed Tomography (CT) Inspection Systems by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Latin America and Rest of World Markets for Years 2011, 2017 and 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 19: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Other Digital X-ray Inspection Systems by Geographic Region - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Latin America and Rest of World Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2
through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 20: World Historic Review for Other Digital X-ray Inspection Systems by Geographic Region - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Latin America and Rest of World Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 21: World 14-Year Perspective for Other Digital X-ray Inspection Systems by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Latin America and Rest of World Markets for Years 2011, 2017 and 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 22: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Film-Based Industrial X-ray Inspection Systems by Geographic Region - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Latin America and Rest of World Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 23: World Historic Review for Film-Based Industrial X-ray Inspection Systems by Geographic Region - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Latin America and Rest of World Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2011 through 2
(includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 24: World 14-Year Perspective for Film-Based Industrial X-ray Inspection Systems by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Latin America and Rest of World Markets for Years 2011, 2017 and 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
III. MARKET
1. THE UNITED STATES
A.Market Analysis
Outlook
Increasing Deployment of AXI Brightens Market Prospects
Anti-Terrorist Initiatives Offer Opportunity for Security Equipment Manufacturers
Specialized Industrial X-ray Inspection Systems - An Integral Part of the Food Processing Industry
Product Launches
Strategic Corporate Developments
Key Players
B.Market Analytics
Table 25: US Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Industrial X-ray Inspection Systems by Product Segment - Digital (Computed Tomography (CT), and Others), and Film-Based Systems Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 26: US Historic Review for Industrial X-ray Inspection Systems by Product Segment - Digital (Computed Tomography (CT), and Others), and Film-Based Systems Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 27: US 14-Year Perspective for Industrial X-ray Inspection Systems by Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for Digital (Computed Tomography (CT), and Others), and Film-Based Systems Markets for Years 2011, 2
and 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
2. CANADA
Market Analysis
Table 28: Canadian Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Industrial X-ray Inspection Systems by Product Segment - Digital (Computed Tomography (CT), and Others), and Film-Based Systems Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 29: Canadian Historic Review for Industrial X-ray Inspection Systems by Product Segment - Digital (Computed Tomography (CT), and Others), and Film-Based Systems Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 30: Canadian 14-Year Perspective for Industrial X-ray Inspection Systems by Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for Digital (Computed Tomography (CT), and Others), and Film-Based Systems Markets for Years 2011, 2
and 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
3. JAPAN
A.Market Analysis
Outlook
Product Launches
Key Players
B.Market Analytics
Table 31: Japanese Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Industrial X-ray Inspection Systems by Product Segment - Digital (Computed Tomography (CT), and Others), and Film-Based Systems Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 32: Japanese Historic Review for Industrial X-ray Inspection Systems by Product Segment - Digital (Computed Tomography (CT), and Others), and Film-Based Systems Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 33: Japanese 14-Year Perspective for Industrial X-ray Inspection Systems by Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for Digital (Computed Tomography (CT), and Others), and Film-Based Systems Markets for Years 2011, 2
and 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
4. EUROPE
Market Analysis
Table 34: European Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Industrial X-ray Inspection Systems by Geographic Region/Country - France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 35: European Historic Review for Industrial X-ray Inspection Systems by Geographic Region/Country - France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 36: European 14-Year Perspective for Industrial X-ray Inspection Systems by Geographic Region/Country - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe Markets for Years 2011, 2017 and 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 37: European Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Industrial X-ray Inspection Systems by Product Segment - Digital (Computed Tomography (CT), and Others), and Film-Based Systems Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 38: European Historic Review for Industrial X-ray Inspection Systems by Product Segment - Digital (Computed Tomography (CT), and Others), and Film-Based Systems Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 39: European 14-Year Perspective for Industrial X-ray Inspection Systems by Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for Digital (Computed Tomography (CT), and Others), and Film-Based Systems Markets for Years 2011, 2
and 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
4a. FRANCE
A.Market Analysis
Current & Future Analysis
Strategic Corporate Developments
B.Market Analytics
Table 40: French Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Industrial X-ray Inspection Systems by Product Segment - Digital (Computed Tomography (CT), and Others), and Film-Based Systems Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 41: French Historic Review for Industrial X-ray Inspection Systems by Product Segment - Digital (Computed Tomography (CT), and Others), and Film-Based Systems Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 42: French 14-Year Perspective for Industrial X-ray Inspection Systems by Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for Digital (Computed Tomography (CT), and Others), and Film-Based Systems Markets for Years 2011, 2
and 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
4b. GERMANY
A.Market Analysis
Outlook
Product Launch
Strategic Corporate Development
Key Players
B.Market Analytics
Table 43: German Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Industrial X-ray Inspection Systems by Product Segment - Digital (Computed Tomography (CT), and Others), and Film-Based Systems Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 44: German Historic Review for Industrial X-ray Inspection Systems by Product Segment - Digital (Computed Tomography (CT), and Others), and Film-Based Systems Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 45: German 14-Year Perspective for Industrial X-ray Inspection Systems by Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for Digital (Computed Tomography (CT), and Others), and Film-Based Systems Markets for Years 2011, 2
and 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
4c. ITALY
A.Market Analysis
Outlook
Strategic Corporate Development
Key Player
B.Market Analytics
Table 46: Italian Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Industrial X-ray Inspection Systems by Product Segment - Digital (Computed Tomography (CT), and Others), and Film-Based Systems Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 47: Italian Historic Review for Industrial X-ray Inspection Systems by Product Segment - Digital (Computed Tomography (CT), and Others), and Film-Based Systems Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 48: Italian 14-Year Perspective for Industrial X-ray Inspection Systems by Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for Digital (Computed Tomography (CT), and Others), and Film-Based Systems Markets for Years 2011, 2
and 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
4d. THE UNITED KINGDOM
A.Market Analysis
Outlook
Product Launches
Strategic Corporate Developments
Key Players
B.Market Analytics
Table 49: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Industrial X-ray Inspection Systems by Product Segment - Digital (Computed Tomography (CT), and Others), and Film-Based Systems Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 50: UK Historic Review for Industrial X-ray Inspection Systems by Product Segment - Digital (Computed Tomography (CT), and Others), and Film-Based Systems Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 51: UK 14-Year Perspective for Industrial X-ray Inspection Systems by Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for Digital (Computed Tomography (CT), and Others), and Film-Based Systems Markets for Years 2011, 2
and 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
4e. SPAIN
Market Analysis
Table 52: Spanish Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Industrial X-ray Inspection Systems by Product Segment - Digital (Computed Tomography (CT), and Others), and Film-Based Systems Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 53: Spanish Historic Review for Industrial X-ray Inspection Systems by Product Segment - Digital (Computed Tomography (CT), and Others), and Film-Based Systems Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 54: Spanish 14-Year Perspective for Industrial X-ray Inspection Systems by Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for Digital (Computed Tomography (CT), and Others), and Film-Based Systems Markets for Years 2011, 2
and 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
4f. RUSSIA
Market Analysis
Table 55: Russian Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Industrial X-ray Inspection Systems by Product Segment - Digital (Computed Tomography (CT), and Others), and Film-Based Systems Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 56: Russian Historic Review for Industrial X-ray Inspection Systems by Product Segment - Digital (Computed Tomography (CT), and Others), and Film-Based Systems Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 57: Russian 14-Year Perspective for Industrial X-ray Inspection Systems by Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for Digital (Computed Tomography (CT), and Others), and Film-Based Systems Markets for Years 2011, 2
and 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
4g. REST OF EUROPE
A.Market Analysis
Outlook
Strategic Corporate Development
Key Player
B.Market Analytics
Table 58: Rest of Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Industrial X-ray Inspection Systems by Product Segment - Digital (Computed Tomography (CT), and Others), and Film-Based Systems Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 59: Rest of Europe Historic Review for Industrial X-ray Inspection Systems by Product Segment - Digital (Computed Tomography (CT), and Others), and Film-Based Systems Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2011 through 2
(includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 60: Rest of Europe 14-Year Perspective for Industrial X-ray Inspection Systems by Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for Digital (Computed Tomography (CT), and Others), and Film-Based Systems Markets for Years 2011, 2017 and 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
5. ASIA-PACIFIC
Market Analysis
Table 61: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Industrial X-ray Inspection Systems by Geographic Region/Country - China, India and Rest of Asia-Pacific Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2016 through 2
(includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 62: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Industrial X-ray Inspection Systems by Geographic Region/ Country - China, India and Rest of Asia-Pacific Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 63: Asia-Pacific 14-Year Perspective for Industrial X-ray Inspection Systems by Geographic Region/Country - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for China, India and Rest of Asia-Pacific Markets for Years 2011, 2017 and 2
(includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 64: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Industrial X-ray Inspection Systems by Product Segment - Digital (Computed Tomography (CT), and Others), and Film-Based Systems Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 65: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Industrial X-ray Inspection Systems by Product Segment - Digital (Computed Tomography (CT), and Others), and Film-Based Systems Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 66: Asia-Pacific 14-Year Perspective for Industrial X-ray Inspection Systems by Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for Digital (Computed Tomography (CT), and Others), and Film-Based Systems Markets for Years 2011, 2017 and 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
5a. CHINA
Market Analysis
Table 67: Chinese Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Industrial X-ray Inspection Systems by Product Segment - Digital (Computed Tomography (CT), and Others), and Film-Based Systems Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 68: Chinese Historic Review for Industrial X-ray Inspection Systems by Product Segment - Digital (Computed Tomography (CT), and Others), and Film-Based Systems Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 69: Chinese 14-Year Perspective for Industrial X-ray Inspection Systems by Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for Digital (Computed Tomography (CT), and Others), and Film-Based Systems Markets for Years 2011, 2
and 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
5b. INDIA
A.Market Analysis
Outlook
Key Player
B.Market Analytics
Table 70: Indian Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Industrial X-ray Inspection Systems by Product Segment - Digital (Computed Tomography (CT), and Others), and Film-Based Systems Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 71: Indian Historic Review for Industrial X-ray Inspection Systems by Product Segment - Digital (Computed Tomography (CT), and Others), and Film-Based Systems Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 72: Indian 14-Year Perspective for Industrial X-ray Inspection Systems by Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for Digital (Computed Tomography (CT), and Others), and Film-Based Systems Markets for Years 2011, 2
and 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
5c. REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC
Market Analysis
Table 73: Rest of Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Industrial X-ray Inspection Systems by Product Segment - Digital (Computed Tomography (CT), and Others), and Film-Based Systems Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 74: Rest of Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Industrial X-ray Inspection Systems by Product Segment - Digital (Computed Tomography (CT), and Others), and Film-Based Systems Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 75: Rest of Asia-Pacific 14-Year Perspective for Industrial X-ray Inspection Systems by Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for Digital (Computed Tomography (CT), and Others), and Film-Based Systems Markets for Years 2011, 2017 and 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
6. LATIN AMERICA
Market Analysis
Table 76: Latin American Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Industrial X-ray Inspection Systems by Geographic Region/Country - Brazil and Rest of Latin America Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 77: Latin American Historic Review for Industrial X-ray Inspection Systems by Geographic Region/Country - Brazil and Rest of Latin America Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 78: Latin American 14-Year Perspective for Industrial X-ray Inspection Systems by Geographic Region/Country - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for Brazil and Rest of Latin America Markets for Years 2011, 2017 and 2
(includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 79: Latin American Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Industrial X-ray Inspection Systems by Product Segment - Digital (Computed Tomography (CT), and Others), and Film-Based Systems Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 80: Latin American Historic Review for Industrial X-ray Inspection Systems by Product Segment - Digital (Computed Tomography (CT), and Others), and Film-Based Systems Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2011 through 2
(includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 81: Latin American 14-Year Perspective for Industrial X-ray Inspection Systems by Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for Digital (Computed Tomography (CT), and Others), and Film-Based Systems Markets for Years 2011, 2017 and 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
6a. BRAZIL
Market Analysis
Table 82: Brazilian Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Industrial X-ray Inspection Systems by Product Segment - Digital (Computed Tomography (CT), and Others), and Film-Based Systems Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 83: Brazilian Historic Review for Industrial X-ray Inspection Systems by Product Segment - Digital (Computed Tomography (CT), and Others), and Film-Based Systems Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 84: Brazilian 14-Year Perspective for Industrial X-ray Inspection Systems by Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for Digital (Computed Tomography (CT), and Others), and Film-Based Systems Markets for Years 2011, 2
and 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
6b. REST OF LATIN AMERICA
Market Analysis
Table 85: Rest of Latin American Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Industrial X-ray Inspection Systems by Product Segment - Digital (Computed Tomography (CT), and Others), and Film-Based Systems Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 86: Rest of Latin American Historic Review for Industrial X-ray Inspection Systems by Product Segment - Digital (Computed Tomography (CT), and Others), and Film-Based Systems Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 87: Rest of Latin American 14-Year Perspective for Industrial X-ray Inspection Systems by Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for Digital (Computed Tomography (CT), and Others), and Film-Based Systems Markets for Years 2011, 2017 and 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
7. REST OF WORLD
Market Analysis
Table 88: Rest of World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Industrial X-ray Inspection Systems by Product Segment - Digital (Computed Tomography (CT), and Others), and Film-Based Systems Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 89: Rest of World Historic Review for Industrial X-ray Inspection Systems by Product Segment - Digital (Computed Tomography (CT), and Others), and Film-Based Systems Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 90: Rest of World 14-Year Perspective for Industrial X-ray Inspection Systems by Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for Digital (Computed Tomography (CT), and Others), and Film-Based Systems Markets for Years 2011, 2017 and 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
IV. COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
Total Companies Profiled: 60 (including Divisions/Subsidiaries - 80) The United States (32) Canada (1) Japan (8) Europe (34) - Germany (13) - The United Kingdom (10) - Italy (1) - Spain (1) - Rest of Europe (9) Asia-Pacific (Excluding Japan) (5)
