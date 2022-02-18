Global Industry Analysts Predicts the World Electronic Weighing Scales Market to Reach $6 Billion by 2026

Edition: 10; Released: February 2022

Executive Pool: 411

Companies: 139 - Players covered include A&D Engineering, Inc.; Adam Equipment Co., Ltd.; Avery Weigh-Tronix LLC; Cardinal Scale Manufacturing Company; Contech Instruments Ltd.; Doran Scales, Inc.; Essae-Teraoka Pvt. Ltd.; Fairbanks Scales, Inc.; Kern & Sohn GmbH; Mettler-Toledo International, Inc.; Rice Lake Weighing Systems; Tanita Corporation and Others.

Coverage: All major geographies and key segments

Segments: Type (Table Top Scale, Platform Scale, Precision Scale, Other Types); Application (Industrial Scales, Retail Scales, Health Scales, Laboratory Scales, Gem & Jewelry Scales, Other Applications)

Geographies: World; United States; Canada; Japan; China; Europe (France; Germany; Italy; United Kingdom; Spain; Russia; and Rest of Europe); Asia-Pacific (Australia; India; South Korea; and Rest of Asia-Pacific); Latin America (Argentina; Brazil; Mexico; and Rest of Latin America); Middle East (Iran; Israel; Saudi Arabia; United Arab Emirates; and Rest of Middle East); and Africa.

Global Electronic Weighing Scales Market to Reach US$6 Billion by the Year 2026

Electronic weighing machines are widely used across industries for weighing materials, right from raw materials through to final products. Known for their high reliability and accuracy, electronic weighing scales can be used for different purposes and are gaining on the expense of manual options. The scales are widely used in the retail sector and also in laboratories, jewelry business, veterinary, healthcare and in several other industries. They can measure weight of any object, from a small feather to a fully loaded truck. The global electronic weighing machines market is poised to maintain its healthy momentum in the coming years on account of robust demand, product innovations, and continuous migration of consumers from traditional to digital solutions. The market growth is favored by significant investments by manufacturers industries in automated processing solutions, considerable demand for these machines from the residential and commercial sectors due to the pressing need to ensure precision related to production processes, rising economic activities and technological advances in laboratory scales and balances. The market is receiving a notable growth impetus from rising commercial activities and influx of better products on the market.

Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Electronic Weighing Scales estimated at US$4.8 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$6 Billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 5.1% over the analysis period. Table Top Scales, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to grow at a 6% CAGR to reach US$2.4 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After a thorough analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Platform Scales segment is readjusted to a revised 4.3% CAGR for the next 7-year period. This segment currently accounts for a 32.8% share of the global Electronic Weighing Scales market. Platform scales are designed to provide weighing solutions for a broad array of industries. Modern electronic platform scales are simple to operate, and incorporate features and functions needed to enhance efficiency and improve the productivity of industrial entities and warehouse.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $1.3 Billion in 2022, While China is Forecast to Reach $1.1 Billion by 2026

The Electronic Weighing Scales market in the U.S. is estimated at US$1.3 Billion in the year 2022. The country currently accounts for a 27.4% share in the global market. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach an estimated market size of US$1.1 Billion in the year 2026 trailing a CAGR of 6.9% through the analysis period. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 3.4% and 4.3% respectively over the analysis period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 4% CAGR while Rest of European market (as defined in the study) will reach US$262.6 Million by the end of the analysis period. The market for electronic weighing scales in North America is led by the factor of increasing automation of industries. Presence of major market players and easy access to expertise also contribute to market growth in the region. The region has also been witnessing major advancements in weighing technology and increased adoption of the technology for newer industry applications like recycling and shipping among others. Major growth drivers for the Asia-pacific market for electronic weighing scales include increased availability of cheaper sensors including load sensors and increased adoption of the technology of digital weight measurement across several industry verticals.

Precision Scales Segment to Reach $1.2 Billion by 2026

Precision scales or analytical balances offer high levels of accuracy and precision. Precision weighing scales are capable of indicating sub-milligram increments and can thus be deployed where lightweight substances or objects need to be measured. They offer a range of features and a digital display to indicate the measurements. In the global Precision Scales segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 4.9% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$659.6 Million will reach a projected size of US$934.9 Million by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$160.5 Million by the year 2026, while Latin America will expand at a 6.3% CAGR through the analysis period. More

SOURCE Global Industry Analysts, Inc.