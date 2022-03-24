Global Industry Analysts Predicts the World Fruit and Vegetable Juices Market to Reach $193.8 Billion by 2026

Global competitiveness and key competitor percentage market shares

Edition: 16; Released: February 2022

Segments: Product Segment (Fruit Juices, Fruit & Vegetable Blends, Vegetable Juices); Distribution Channel (Supermarkets/Hypermarkets, Convenience Stores, Other Distribution Channels)

Geographies: World; USA; Canada; Japan; China; Europe; France; Germany; Italy; UK; Spain; Russia; Rest of Europe; Asia-Pacific; Australia; India; South Korea; Rest of Asia-Pacific; Latin America; Argentina; Brazil; Mexico; Rest of Latin America; Middle East; Iran; Israel; Saudi Arabia; UAE; Rest of Middle East; Africa.



ABSTRACT-



Global Fruit and Vegetable Juices Market to Reach $193.8 Billion by 2026

Fruit and vegetable juices are beverages extracted from a variety of fruits and vegetables or their blends. Juices obtained from both fruits and vegetables are fast emerging as a choice of drink among consumers of all age groups owing to their refreshing attributes and high nutritional content. Rising awareness about health wellness among people and growing consumer preference and demand for healthy products are driving growth in the global market for fruit and vegetable juices. Some of the factors boosting the growth of the fruit and vegetable juices market include increased demand pertaining to healthy products; prevalence for juice; as well as prevalent consumer trends. The market primarily relies on flavor preference, consumer taste, and brand value. The general trend in favor of natural and healthy foods and beverages is one of the major factors driving consumer demand for beverages manufactured naturally, without the use of artificial preservatives or additives. Despite the turbulence seen in fruit and vegetable juice market over the recent years in the form of poor weather conditions, fluctuating prices and consumer shift towards still drinks, juice market is likely to record stable growth driven by the development of products with innovative flavors as well as healthy and natural attributes.

Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Fruit and Vegetable Juices estimated at US$176.9 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$193.8 Billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 2.1% over the analysis period. Fruit Juices, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 2.1% CAGR and reach US$93.8 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After a thorough analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Fruit & Vegetable Blends segment is readjusted to a revised 2.4% CAGR for the next 7-year period. The recent years have witnessed strong growth in fruit juice market, globally, driven primarily by the general trend favoring health and wellness. Consumer shift from carbonated beverages towards drinks that are free of preservatives, sugars and flavors are also driving demand for fruit juices.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $38.1 Billion in 2022, While China is Forecast to Reach $24.3 Billion by 2026

The Fruit and Vegetable Juices market in the U.S. is estimated at US$38.1 Billion in the year 2022. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$26.2 Billion by the year 2026 trailing a CAGR of 7.2% over the analysis period. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 2% and -1% respectively over the analysis period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately -1.6% CAGR. Developing countries across Asia-Pacific, Middle East & Africa and Latin America offer considerable opportunities for growth, due to their large population base, rising income levels, and escalating demand for healthy and nutrition-rich products. Asia-Pacific and China represent the fastest growing regional market in the global fruit and vegetable juices market. Growth is also being fostered by the sustained demand for premium superfruit 100% juices in the region. North America and Western Europe, which account for a significant share of global consumption, are relatively mature markets. The new varieties of juices, production of which is done using newer processing techniques, are expected to revitalize the limping value growth of juices market in developed regions.

Vegetable Juices Segment to Reach $32.1 Million by 2026

In recent years, demand for juices produced from vegetables has been steadily gaining popularity, driven by their high nutritional content and relatively lower calorie content. In addition to health awareness, the launch of new flavors and more widespread availability of the products are expected to foster growth in the vegetable juices market. In the global Vegetable Juices segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 1% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$22 Billion will reach a projected size of US$22.2 Billion by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$3.2 Billion by the year 2026, while Latin America will expand at a 4.9% CAGR through the analysis period.

