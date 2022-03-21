Global Industry Analysts Predicts the World In Situ Hybridization (ISH) Market to Reach $1.2 Billion by 2026

Global competitiveness and key competitor percentage market shares

Companies: 38 - Players covered include Abbott Laboratories; Abnova Corporation; Advanced Cell Diagnostics, Inc.; Agilent Technologies Inc; Bio SB; Biocare Medical, LLC; BioGenex Laboratories; Bio-Techne Corporation; Genemed Biotechnologies, Inc.; Leica Biosystems Nussloch GmbH; Thermo Fisher Scientific; Merck KGaA; Oxford Gene Technologies; PerkinElmer Inc. and Others.

Segments: Technique (Fluorescence In Situ Hybridization (FISH), Chromogenic In Situ Hybridization (CISH)); Application (Cancer Diagnostics, Immunology, Neuroscience, Cytology, Infectious Disease Diagnostics); End-Use (Hospitals & Diagnostic Labs, Pharma & Biotech Companies, Contract Research Organizations, Academic & Research Institutions)

Geographies: World; USA; Canada; Japan; China; Europe; France; Germany; Italy; UK; Spain; Russia; Rest of Europe; Asia-Pacific; Australia; India; South Korea; Rest of Asia-Pacific; Latin America; Argentina; Brazil; Mexico; Rest of Latin America; Middle East; Iran; Israel; Saudi Arabia; UAE; Rest of Middle East; Africa.

Global In Situ Hybridization (ISH) Market to Reach $1.1 Billion by 2026

In situ Hybridization represents one of the key DNA-based technologies in molecular biology and its related clinical areas. The technique facilitates in locating a known sequence of DNA or a gene of interest on a chromosome using radio labeled or biotinylated probes. Probes are unique DNA sequences that can either be artificially synthesized or isolated from an organism for locating a particular DNA sequence on a chromosome. The process involved in in situ hybridization is subjecting the cells to some kind of stress to denature the DNA, followed by incubation of the cells containing the denatured DNA in a solution containing labeled probes or sequences whose position on the chromosome is to be determined. In-situ hybridization helps in the precise localization of a specific nucleic acid segment in a histologic specimen.

Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for In Situ Hybridization (ISH) estimated at US$908 Million in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$1.1 Billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 5.8% over the analysis period. Fluorescence In Situ Hybridization (FISH), one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to grow at a 5.6% CAGR to reach US$885.4 Million by the end of the analysis period. After a thorough analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Chromogenic In Situ Hybridization (cish) segment is readjusted to a revised 6.2% CAGR for the next 7-year period. This segment currently accounts for a 28.6% share of the global In Situ Hybridization (ISH) market.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $377.4 Million in 2022, While China is Forecast to Reach $79.5 Million by 2026

The In Situ Hybridization (ISH) market in the U.S. is estimated at US$377.4 Million in the year 2022. The country currently accounts for a 41.52% share in the global market. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach an estimated market size of US$79.5 Million in the year 2026 trailing a CAGR of 7.1% through the analysis period. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 5% and 5.5% respectively over the analysis period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 5.6% CAGR while Rest of European market (as defined in the study) will reach US$85.7 Million by the end of the analysis period.

The market is poised to post healthy growth over the coming years, driven by various favorable factors steering market expansion. Increasing incidence of cancer and genetic abnormalities, need for rapid disease diagnosis through genetic techniques, as well as higher funding (both public and private) leading to introduction of highly advanced cytogenetic techniques and their broadening applications are some of the key factors poised to contribute to future growth. Significant rise in target patient population across the world, and rising preference for CGH in clinical diagnosis, is expected to drive the market further, providing players with lucrative opportunities. Growing awareness levels of genetic disorders and expanding pool of research laboratories would be beneficial for cytogenetics solutions. Rise in incidence of cancer and the subsequent demand for personalized medicine, is likely to enhance market prospects in a major way. Other factors driving growth include increasing healthcare expenditure, high prevalence of chronic diseases, such as Alzheimer's disease and cancer, and surge in the usage of in-situ hybridization technique in research institutions and laboratories for conducting pharmacodynamics studies and diagnosing chromosomal abnormalities, infectious diseases, and cancer.

