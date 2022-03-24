Global Industry Analysts Predicts the World Palm Oil Market to Reach $92.3 Billion by 2026

Global competitiveness and key competitor percentage market shares

Market presence across multiple geographies - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial

Online interactive peer-to-peer collaborative bespoke updates

Access to our digital archives and MarketGlass Research Platform

Complimentary updates for one year

Edition: 18; Released: March 2022

Executive Pool: 5046

Companies: 124 - Players covered include Fuji Vegetable Oil Inc.; Genting Plantations Berhad; Godrej Agrovet Limited; Golden Agri-Resources Ltd.; PT Smart Tbk; Intercontinental Specialty Fats Sdn. Bhd.; IOI Group Berhad; Kuala Lumpur Kepong Berhad; PT Astra Agro Lestari Tbk; PT Darmex Agro; PT Dharma Satya Nusantara Tbk; PT Indofood Sukses Makmur Tbk; P. T. Musim Mas; PT PP London Sumatra Indonesia Tbk; PT Salim Ivomas Pratama Tbk; Nv Siat sa (Belgium); Sime Darby Plantation Sdn Bhd; New Britain Palm Oil Ltd.; United Palm Oil Industry Public Company Limited; United Plantations Berhad; Wilmar International Limited and Others.

Coverage: All major geographies and key segments

Segments: Product (Crude Palm Oil, Palm Kernel Oil, Other Products); Application (Food, Biodiesel, Surfactants, Cosmetics, Other Applications)

Geographies: World; USA; Canada; Japan; China; Europe; France; Germany; Italy; UK; Spain; Russia; Rest of Europe; Asia-Pacific; Australia; India; South Korea; Rest of Asia-Pacific; Latin America; Argentina; Brazil; Mexico; Rest of Latin America; Middle East; Iran; Israel; Saudi Arabia; UAE; Rest of Middle East; Africa.Complimentary Project Preview - This is an ongoing global program. Preview our research program before you make a purchase decision. We are offering a complimentary access to qualified executives driving strategy, business development, sales & marketing, and product management roles at featured companies. Previews provide deep insider access to business trends; competitive brands; domain expert profiles; and market data templates and much more. You may also build your own bespoke report using our MarketGlass™ Platform which offers thousands of data bytes without an obligation to purchase our report. Preview Registry

ABSTRACT-

Global Palm Oil Market to Reach US$92.3 Billion by the Year 2026

Global demand for palm oil has more than doubled over the last two decades owing to continuous expansion of the food processing sector and growing population across emerging markets. Palm oil, also called dendê oil in Portuguese, is a vegetable oil extracted from the reddish pulp or mesocarp of fruits of oil palm trees. While food applications contributed immensely to growth and progress of the market, steady increase in palm oil uptake in industrial applications also contributed to market expansion. Palm oil represents a key ingredient in almost 50% of all food and non-food items in a grocery store or supermarket due to its technical superiority as well as economic benefits. Customer interest in palm oil is on the rise due to the lack of GMO, dairy, and gluten in the oil. The market is also gaining from the increasing demand for convenience foods, packaged meals, bakery, and confectionary products which generally use palm oil. Further, the advent of innovative trade channels is improving the footprint of palm oil producers in developing regions. The rising use of palm oil in cooking, particularly in Asia is driving gains in the market. The affordability and the lesser levels of trans-fats in palm oil are fueling its use.

Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Palm Oil estimated at US$74.9 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$92.3 Billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 6% over the analysis period. Crude Palm Oil, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to grow at a 5.3% CAGR to reach US$53.3 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After a thorough analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Palm Kernel Oil segment is readjusted to a revised 7.3% CAGR for the next 7-year period. This segment currently accounts for a 24.3% share of the global Palm Oil market.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $3 Billion in 2022, While China is Forecast to Reach $10.5 Billion by 2026

The Palm Oil market in the U.S. is estimated at US$3 Billion in the year 2022. The country currently accounts for a 4.1% share in the global market. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach an estimated market size of US$10.5 Billion in the year 2026 trailing a CAGR of 7.1% through the analysis period. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 4.3% and 3.8% respectively over the analysis period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 3.5% CAGR while Rest of European market (as defined in the study) will reach US$3.1 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Palm oil is emerging as a popular economic option for cooking among consumers in Africa and Asia, with China, India, Indonesia, Malaysia and Pakistan consuming over 50% of global production of palm oil. Following mandatory labeling of various food products containing partially hydrogenated oils, import of palm oil products in the US has increased four-times over the last two decades. Asia-Pacific represents the largest market worldwide. Major factors driving market growth in the region include ballooning population and the corresponding growth in demand for food commodities, improved retailing network, changing dietary habits, rapid urbanization, steadily growing economies, improving living standards, increasing crop yields and oil production, changing facets of consumer health concerns, and rising demand from oleochemicals. Production in the region increased significantly in recent years driven by the increase in cumulative land area of palm oil plantations, rising oil palm yield, and investments in technology and R&D related activities.

Palm Kernel Oil Segment to Reach $24.1 Billion by 2026

Due to high level of saturated fat, palm kernel oil offers superior oxidative stability after frying, making it an attractive option for restaurants. The oil is also gaining attention from commercial food providers as it remains solid at the room temperature that makes it easy to transport and store. Increasing consumer focus on health & wellness along with undesirable effect of partially hydrogenated oils on the cholesterol level is driving food and snack processors to switch towards trans-fat-free, cost-effective options such as palm oil. Global market for Palm Kernel Oil segment is estimated at US$18.8 Billion in 2022, and is projected to reach US$24.1 Billion by 2026 reflecting a compounded annual growth rate of 7.3% over the analysis period. Asia-Pacific constitutes the largest regional market for Palm Kernel Oil segment, accounting for 50.1% of the global sales. China is poised to register the fastest compounded annual growth rate of 9.3% over the analysis period, to reach US$2.6 Billion by 2026.

More

MarketGlass™ Platform

Our MarketGlass™ Platform is a free full-stack knowledge center that is custom configurable to today`s busy business executive`s intelligence needs! This influencer driven interactive research platform is at the core of our primary research engagements and draws from unique perspectives of participating executives worldwide. Features include - enterprise-wide peer-to-peer collaborations; research program previews relevant to your company; 3.4 million domain expert profiles; competitive company profiles; interactive research modules; bespoke report generation; monitor market trends; competitive brands; create & publish blogs & podcasts using our primary and secondary content; track domain events worldwide; and much more. Client companies will have complete insider access to the project data stacks. Currently in use by 67,000+ domain experts worldwide.

Our platform is free for qualified executives and is accessible from our website www.StrategyR.com or via our just released mobile application on iOS or Android

About Global Industry Analysts, Inc. & StrategyR™

Global Industry Analysts, Inc., (www.strategyr.com) is a renowned market research publisher the world`s only influencer driven market research company. Proudly serving more than 42,000 clients from 36 countries, GIA is recognized for accurate forecasting of markets and industries for over 33 years.

CONTACTS:

Zak Ali

Director, Corporate Communications

Global Industry Analysts, Inc.

Phone: 1-408-528-9966

www.StrategyR.com

Email: [email protected]

LINKS

Join Our Expert Panel

https://www.strategyr.com/Panelist.asp

Connect With Us on LinkedIn

https://www.linkedin.com/company/global-industry-analysts-inc./

Follow Us on Twitter

https://twitter.com/marketbytes

Journalists & Media

[email protected]

SOURCE Global Industry Analysts, Inc.