Global Industry Analysts Predicts the World Textile Dyes Market to Reach $8.5 Billion by 2026

Global competitiveness and key competitor percentage market shares

Market presence across multiple geographies - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial

Online interactive peer-to-peer collaborative bespoke updates

Access to our digital archives and MarketGlass Research Platform

Complimentary updates for one year

Edition: 18; Released: February 2022

Executive Pool: 2691

Companies: 146 - Players covered include Anand International; Archroma; Atul Ltd.; Big Sunshine International; Colorant Limited; Day-Glo Color Corp.; DEV COLOURS; FUJIFILM Holdings America Corporation; Huntsman International LLC; JAY Chemical Industries Private Limited; Kiri Industries Limited; DyStar Singapore Pte. Ltd.; LANXESS AG; Organic Dyes and Pigments LLC; S.A Robama; Sumitomo Chemical Co. Ltd.; Tanatex Chemicals B.V.; Vipul organics Ltd; Zhejiang Runtu Co. Ltd. and Others.

Coverage: All major geographies and key segments

Segments: Dye Type (Disperse, Reactive, Direct, Acid, Vat, Basic, Other Dye Types); Fiber Type (Cotton, Viscose, Wool, Nylon, Polyester, Acrylic, Other Fiber Types)

Geographies: World; USA; Canada; Japan; China; Europe; France; Germany; Italy; UK; Spain; Russia; Rest of Europe; Asia-Pacific; Australia; India; South Korea; Rest of Asia-Pacific; Latin America; Argentina; Brazil; Mexico; Rest of Latin America; Middle East; Africa.

Complimentary Project Preview - This is an ongoing global program. Preview our research program before you make a purchase decision. We are offering a complimentary access to qualified executives driving strategy, business development, sales & marketing, and product management roles at featured companies. Previews provide deep insider access to business trends; competitive brands; domain expert profiles; and market data templates and much more. You may also build your own bespoke report using our MarketGlass™ Platform which offers thousands of data bytes without an obligation to purchase our report. Preview Registry



ABSTRACT-



Global Textile Dyes Market to Reach $8.5 Billion by 2026

Textile dyes are designed for coloring textile materials comprising fabrics, yarns and fibers. The process employs dye solutions and dye pastes for dying and printing textiles. Textile dyes are also used for yarn dyeing and garment dyeing. Dye color and complexity play a major role in determining prices of dyes. Prices mainly depend on the type of fiber to be dyed, color, quality, and demand. Important trends driving the dyes market include preference for environment-friendly products, and the shift of production facilities from Europe and the US to Taiwan, India and China. The expanding population, implementation of favorable regulations, and expansion of the textile industry will present growth opportunities for the textile dyes market. Among the different types, a favorable market is projected for disperse dyes, due to their application in the thriving polyester fiber industry. While environmental concerns continue to play a key role in changing the product dynamics, new production technologies are expected to reshape the industry economics. Demand for new dyes is on the rise in accordance with growing preference for enhanced performance. At the same time, dye manufacturers and textile producers worldwide are developing innovative products and processes to comply with the strict environmental norms.



Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Textile Dyes estimated at US$6.5 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$8.5 Billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 6.2% over the analysis period. Disperse, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 6.6% CAGR and reach US$2.4 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After a thorough analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Reactive segment is readjusted to a revised 7.4% CAGR for the next 7-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $723.1 Million in 2022, While China is Forecast to Reach $2.4 Billion by 2026

The Textile Dyes market in the U.S. is estimated at US$723.1 Million in the year 2022. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$2.4 Billion by the year 2026 trailing a CAGR of 7.3% over the analysis period. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 3.4% and 4.3% respectively over the analysis period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 3.4% CAGR. Demand for textile dyes in the US is being influenced by the consumer preference for natural dyes. Though at present the industry is confronting challenging scenario due to the COVID-19 pandemic and resultant economic uncertainty, long term demand for textile dyes in Asia-Pacific will be propelled by increasing population, expansion of the manufacturing industry, adoption of advanced production technology and reduction in operational costs. Moreover, the region is anticipated to benefit from ongoing transition of manufacturing units from developed economies such as Europe and the US towards China, India, Indonesia and Taiwan along with growing demand for environment-friendly products.

Direct Segment to Reach $1.7 Billion by 2026

Direct dyes are used on cotton, linen, rayon and various cellulose fibers. They are best suitable for items that require less fastness during washing. Direct dyes are also used as biological stains and pH indicators. In the global Direct segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 5.7% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$679.7 Million will reach a projected size of US$1 Billion by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$601.9 Million by the year 2026, while Latin America will expand at a 6.1% CAGR through the analysis period.

More



MarketGlass™ Platform

Our MarketGlass™ Platform is a free full-stack knowledge center that is custom configurable to today`s busy business executive`s intelligence needs! This influencer driven interactive research platform is at the core of our primary research engagements and draws from unique perspectives of participating executives worldwide. Features include - enterprise-wide peer-to-peer collaborations; research program previews relevant to your company; 3.4 million domain expert profiles; competitive company profiles; interactive research modules; bespoke report generation; monitor market trends; competitive brands; create & publish blogs & podcasts using our primary and secondary content; track domain events worldwide; and much more. Client companies will have complete insider access to the project data stacks. Currently in use by 67,000+ domain experts worldwide.



Our platform is free for qualified executives and is accessible from our website www.StrategyR.com or via our just released mobile application on iOS or Android



About Global Industry Analysts, Inc. & StrategyR™

Global Industry Analysts, Inc., (www.strategyr.com) is a renowned market research publisher the world`s only influencer driven market research company. Proudly serving more than 42,000 clients from 36 countries, GIA is recognized for accurate forecasting of markets and industries for over 33 years.



CONTACTS:

Zak Ali

Director, Corporate Communications

Global Industry Analysts, Inc.

Phone: 1-408-528-9966

www.StrategyR.com

Email: [email protected]



LINKS

Join Our Expert Panel

https://www.strategyr.com/Panelist.asp



Connect With Us on LinkedIn

https://www.linkedin.com/company/global-industry-analysts-inc./



Follow Us on Twitter

https://twitter.com/marketbytes



Journalists & Media

[email protected]

SOURCE Global Industry Analysts, Inc.