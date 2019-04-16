Global Industry Awards for Several CreditEase FinTech Investment Fund Portfolio Companies

BEIJING, April 16, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- CreditEase FinTech Investment Fund (CEFIF) portfolio companies were big winners at the global LendIt Fintech Industry Awards in San Francisco and at FinTech Breakthrough Awards in Los Angeles.

The CEFIF started in 2016 and has invested in over 50 fintech companies globally since then in areas covering payments, wealth management, lending, insurance, capital markets and enterprise software solutions.

Two of the portfolio companies have had successful public listings in recent months. Tiger Brokers from China listed on the NASDAQ stock exchange in March 2019, marking this the second public listing in the CEFIF portfolio, after Funding Circle's IPO on the London stock exchange in September 2018.

Several of the CEFIF portfolio companies have also been winning global awards and recognition. At the 2019 global LendIt Fintech Awards in San Francisco this month, four companies were global winners in the following categories

Funding Circle: Top Small Business Lending Platform,

Upgrade: Emerging Lending Platform of the Year,

Marqeta: Top Enterprise Technology Company, and

Figure: Blockchain Innovator of the Year.

Four other portfolio companies - Onfido, Dave, TrueAccord, and DV01 - were among the top five global finalists in their respective categories.

CEFIF was also among the top five finalists globally in "Top Fintech Equity Investor" award category at the 2018 and 2019 LendIt Fintech Industry Awards. The LendIt annual conference is recognized as one of the largest global Fintech industry events.

Four of the CEFIF portfolio companies were also winners of the 2019 global FinTech Breakthrough Awards announced in Los Angeles this month

Marqeta: Best FinTech Startup,

Fundbox: Best B2B Payments Platform,

NAV: Best Small Business Lending Solution, and

Addepar: Best Wealth Management Platform.

The FinTech Breakthrough Awards is the premier awards program that recognizes the FinTech innovators, leaders and visionaries from around the world. The 2019 FinTech Breakthrough Awards attracted over 3,500 nominations from all over the world.

Ms. Anju Patwardhan, Managing Director of CEFIF, said, "We are very pleased to see our portfolio companies growing rapidly and getting significant industry recognition. This is a strong endorsement for the founders and the teams at these companies. We will continue to invest in and partner with entrepreneurs whose unique approach to core challenges will help define the future of financial services and promote financial innovations."

"We are also honored that CEFIF has been nominated as the 'Top Fintech Equity Investor' by LendIt for two consecutive years," added Anju.

About CreditEase

CreditEase is a Beijing-based leading FinTech conglomerate in China, specializing in inclusive finance and wealth management, in addition to payment technology, marketplace lending, crowdfunding, robo-advisory, insurance technology and blockchain products and services. CreditEase actively engages with global FinTech innovators through business incubation, commercial co-operation, and investment. Better tech, better finance, better world.

About CreditEase FinTech Investment Fund

Founded in February 2016, CreditEase FinTech Investment Fund ("CEFIF") is a professionally managed venture fund of USD 1 billion that invests in FinTech companies globally. The Fund was ranked the 2nd "Most Active Fintech VC Fund" globally by CB Insights in 2018 and was also nominated for "Top Fintech Equity Investor" Award at LendIt USA Annual Conference in 2018 and 2019.

