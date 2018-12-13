Global Inertial Measurement Unit (IMU) Market 2018-2022 - Declining ASP of MEMS Sensors / High Cost of Packaging MEMS IMU Sensors / Competitive Landscape
15:30 ET
DUBLIN, Dec 13, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --
The "Global Inertial Measurement Unit (IMU) Market 2018-2022" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The analysts have predicted that the inertial measurement unit market will register a CAGR of close to 5% by 2022.
Autonomous cars are equipped with several sensors including IMUs which capture data for motion control and help in measuring their position and orientation. Several companies are investing heavily in autonomous cars. For instance, Kodiak Robotics, a self-driving truck program was released by Uber Technologies in partnership with Otto in 2018.
Battery Ventures, Tusk ventures, and Lightspeed Venture Partners are some of the companies of a VC investment group that invested USD 40 million in Kodiak Robotics. Similarly, Ford launched Ford Autonomous Vehicles in 2018 and invested USD 4 billion for the development of autonomous vehicles. Thus, the increasing investments in autonomous cars will drive the growth of IMU market during the forecast period.
Market Overview
Declining ASP of MEMS sensors
The IMU market is fragmented with the presence of several companies. The growing demand for low cost sensors and high-volume applications have resulted in increased competition in the inertial measurement unit market. To maintain and improve their market share, key vendors have reduced the ASP of MEMS sensors from USD 0.66 in 2010 to USD 0.34 in 2016. The demand for IMUs to improve accuracy and the growing need to integrate several sensors with electronic devices are contributing to the declining ASP of MEMS sensors. This will drive the demand for IMUs during the forecast period and hence boost market growth.
High cost of packaging MEMS IMU sensors
The internal components of MEMs IMU sensors needs to be protected from harsh environments such as heat, moisture, and corrosive chemicals. However, the high sensitivity to fabrication and environmental variations makes the packaging of IMU sensors such as micromachined gyroscopes a challenging task. A robust MEMS sensing element is needed to get the desired performance specification at low cost which increases the difficulty of packaging MEMS components. This increase the packaging cost and thereby hampers the growth of the inertial measurement unit market.
Competitive Landscape
The market appears to be fragmented and with the presence of several companies including Honeywell International, and Northrop Grumman the competitive environment is quite intense. Factors such as the declining ASP of MEMS sensors, will provide considerable growth opportunities to inertial measurement unit manufacturers.
Honeywell International, Northrop Grumman, Robert Bosch, STMicroelectronics, and Texas Instruments are some of the major companies covered in this report.
Key Topics Covered:
PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT
PART 03: RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
PART 04: MARKET LANDSCAPE
- Market ecosystem
- Market characteristics
- Market segmentation analysis
PART 05: MARKET SIZING
- Market definition
- Market sizing 2017
- Market size and forecast 2017-2022
PART 06: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
PART 07: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY END-USER
- Overview
- Comparison by end-user
- Consumer electronics - Market size and forecast 2017-2022
- Automobiles - Market size and forecast 2017-2022
- Industrial - Market size and forecast 2017-2022
- Others - Market size and forecast 2017-2022
- Market opportunity by end-user
PART 08: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY COMPONENT TYPE
- Overview
- Comparison by component type
- Gyroscopes - Market size and forecast 2017-2022
- Accelerometers - Market size and forecast 2017-2022
- Inertial combo - Market size and forecast 2017-2022
- Magnetometers - Market size and forecast 2017-2022
- Market opportunity by component type
PART 09: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE
PART 10: REGIONAL LANDSCAPE
- Geographical segmentation
- Regional comparison
- Americas - Market size and forecast 2017-2022
- APAC - Market size and forecast 2017-2022
- EMEA - Market size and forecast 2017-2022
- Key leading countries
- Market opportunity
PART 11: DECISION FRAMEWORK
PART 12: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES
- Market drivers
- Market challenges
PART 13: MARKET TRENDS
- Increasing investments in autonomous cars
- Rising adoption of UAVs for military and defense applications
- Sensor fusion
PART 14: VENDOR LANDSCAPE
- Overview
- Landscape disruption
PART 15: VENDOR ANALYSIS
- Vendors covered
- Vendor classification
- Market positioning of vendors
- Honeywell International
- Northrop Grumman
- Robert Bosch
- STMicroelectronics
- Texas Instruments
PART 16: APPENDIX
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/3pd8jv/global_inertial?w=5
Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.
Media Contact:
Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716
SOURCE Research and Markets
Share this article