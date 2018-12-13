Global Inertial Measurement Unit (IMU) Market 2018-2022 - Declining ASP of MEMS Sensors / High Cost of Packaging MEMS IMU Sensors / Competitive Landscape

DUBLIN, Dec 13, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

The analysts have predicted that the inertial measurement unit market will register a CAGR of close to 5% by 2022.

Autonomous cars are equipped with several sensors including IMUs which capture data for motion control and help in measuring their position and orientation. Several companies are investing heavily in autonomous cars. For instance, Kodiak Robotics, a self-driving truck program was released by Uber Technologies in partnership with Otto in 2018.

Battery Ventures, Tusk ventures, and Lightspeed Venture Partners are some of the companies of a VC investment group that invested USD 40 million in Kodiak Robotics. Similarly, Ford launched Ford Autonomous Vehicles in 2018 and invested USD 4 billion for the development of autonomous vehicles. Thus, the increasing investments in autonomous cars will drive the growth of IMU market during the forecast period.

Market Overview

Declining ASP of MEMS sensors

The IMU market is fragmented with the presence of several companies. The growing demand for low cost sensors and high-volume applications have resulted in increased competition in the inertial measurement unit market. To maintain and improve their market share, key vendors have reduced the ASP of MEMS sensors from USD 0.66 in 2010 to USD 0.34 in 2016. The demand for IMUs to improve accuracy and the growing need to integrate several sensors with electronic devices are contributing to the declining ASP of MEMS sensors. This will drive the demand for IMUs during the forecast period and hence boost market growth.

High cost of packaging MEMS IMU sensors

The internal components of MEMs IMU sensors needs to be protected from harsh environments such as heat, moisture, and corrosive chemicals. However, the high sensitivity to fabrication and environmental variations makes the packaging of IMU sensors such as micromachined gyroscopes a challenging task. A robust MEMS sensing element is needed to get the desired performance specification at low cost which increases the difficulty of packaging MEMS components. This increase the packaging cost and thereby hampers the growth of the inertial measurement unit market.

Competitive Landscape

The market appears to be fragmented and with the presence of several companies including Honeywell International, and Northrop Grumman the competitive environment is quite intense. Factors such as the declining ASP of MEMS sensors, will provide considerable growth opportunities to inertial measurement unit manufacturers.

Honeywell International, Northrop Grumman, Robert Bosch, STMicroelectronics, and Texas Instruments are some of the major companies covered in this report.

Key Topics Covered:

PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT

PART 03: RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

PART 04: MARKET LANDSCAPE

Market ecosystem

Market characteristics

Market segmentation analysis

PART 05: MARKET SIZING

Market definition

Market sizing 2017

Market size and forecast 2017-2022

PART 06: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

PART 07: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY END-USER

Overview

Comparison by end-user

Consumer electronics - Market size and forecast 2017-2022

Automobiles - Market size and forecast 2017-2022

Industrial - Market size and forecast 2017-2022

Others - Market size and forecast 2017-2022

Market opportunity by end-user

PART 08: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY COMPONENT TYPE

Overview

Comparison by component type

Gyroscopes - Market size and forecast 2017-2022

Accelerometers - Market size and forecast 2017-2022

Inertial combo - Market size and forecast 2017-2022

Magnetometers - Market size and forecast 2017-2022

Market opportunity by component type

PART 09: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE



PART 10: REGIONAL LANDSCAPE

Geographical segmentation

Regional comparison

Americas - Market size and forecast 2017-2022

APAC - Market size and forecast 2017-2022

EMEA - Market size and forecast 2017-2022

Key leading countries

Market opportunity

PART 11: DECISION FRAMEWORK



PART 12: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES

Market drivers

Market challenges

PART 13: MARKET TRENDS

Increasing investments in autonomous cars

Rising adoption of UAVs for military and defense applications

Sensor fusion

PART 14: VENDOR LANDSCAPE

Overview

Landscape disruption

PART 15: VENDOR ANALYSIS

Vendors covered

Vendor classification

Market positioning of vendors

Honeywell International

Northrop Grumman

Robert Bosch

STMicroelectronics

Texas Instruments

PART 16: APPENDIX



