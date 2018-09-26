NEW YORK, Sept. 26, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- About Infant Electric Rocker and Swing



Infant electric rocker and swing are battery operated or electric corded. The motor in these rockers and swings enables the seat to swing or vibrate fully. This helps put infants to sleep.



Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05570398



Technavio's analysts forecast the Global Infant Electric Rocker and Swing Market to grow at a CAGR of 4.62% during the period 2018-2022.



Covered in this report

The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global infant electric rocker and swing market. To calculate the market size, the report considers the revenue generated from the sales of infant electric rocker and swing through online and offline channels.



The market is divided into the following segments based on geography:

• Americas

• APAC

• EMEA



Technavio's report, global infant electric rocker and swing market 2018-2022, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.



Key vendors

• 4moms

• Artsana

• Joie International

• Kids II

• Mattel

• Newell Brands



Market driver

• Growing number of working parents and nuclear families

• For a full, detailed list, view our report



Market challenge

• Decreased birth rate globally

• For a full, detailed list, view our report



Market trend

• Growth in the organized retail sector

• For a full, detailed list, view our report



Key questions answered in this report

• What will the market size be in 2022 and what will the growth rate be?

• What are the key market trends?

• What is driving this market?

• What are the challenges to market growth?

• Who are the key vendors in this market space?

• What are the market opportunities and threats faced by the key vendors?

• What are the strengths and weaknesses of the key vendors?



You can request one free hour of our analyst's time when you purchase this market report. Details are provided within the report.



Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05570398



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Contact Clare: clare@reportlinker.com

US: (339)-368-6001

Intl: +1 339-368-6001

SOURCE Reportlinker

Related Links

http://www.reportlinker.com

