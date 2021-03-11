Global Infant Nutrition Market Growth Assessment 2019-2025 - Driven by Preterm Births and Changing Lifestyles & Dietary Habits of Women

DUBLIN, March 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Infant Nutrition: Global Markets" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report studies the global market for infant nutrition with 2019 as a base year and provides estimates for each year of the forecast period of 2020 to 2025, with projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGR).

Preterm births and changing lifestyles & dietary habits of women mainly attribute to the growth of the infant nutrition product market globally. Though exclusive breastfeeding is recommended by the WHO, FDA, UNICEF and other multiple healthcare organizations, in some cases, new mothers cannot breastfeed their babies due to medical complications or lack of production of breastmilk; or they refuse to breastfeed in order to return to work and continue in their careers. Such sections of women are largely dependent on formula milk.

In recent years, there has been a steady and significant increase in consumer demand for infant nutrition products. Parents look to commercial infant nutrition products to help them manage time. The growing number of working mothers has served to boost the demand for convenience products in the infant nutrition category. Each year, producers have created more sophisticated formulas that come closer to mother's milk, as well as formulas adapted to specific needs (e.g., the formula for low weight/preterm infants, hypoallergenic formulas).

The report includes:

An overview of the global markets for infant nutrition

Estimation of the market size and analyses of global market trends with data from 2019, 2020, and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2025

Identification of market drivers, restraints and other forces impacting the global market and evaluation of current market trends, market size, market forecast, and new product launches of the infant nutrition industry

Market share analysis of the infant nutrition based on product type, formulation, category, sales channel, and geography

Information on Infant Formula Act and insights into guidelines of Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and Federal Food, Drug, and Cosmetic Act (FFDCA) for infant formula

Discussion on marketing and business strategies in the global infant nutrition market

Impact analysis of COVID-19 on the entire pharmaceutical industry as well as on the infant nutrition market

Market share analysis of the key companies of the industry and coverage of events like mergers & acquisitions, joint ventures, collaborations or partnerships, and other key market strategies; and a relevant patent analysis

Comprehensive company profiles of major players of the industry, including Avante International, Babylicious Ltd., Hero Foods Group, Nestle Global, and Pfizer Inc.

Report Scope

The scope of this report is broad and covers markets for infant nutrition that are used globally. The market is broken down by product type, form, category, sales channel and region. Projected and forecasted market size estimates are in constant U.S. dollars that have not been adjusted for inflation.

This report should serve as an analytical and informational business tool with the primary purpose of examining the growth in the overall infant nutrition market, growth in the individual segments of the infant nutrition industry, as well as the subcategories within those segments, new developments in the market, and current research and future opportunities in the infant nutrition industry.

The research uncovers many paradigm shifts in the studied market, in terms of regional competitive advantages, the competitive landscape among the key players in the infant nutrition industry and market dynamics. A holistic study of the market has been carried out by incorporating various factors from country-specific demographic conditions and business cycles to market-specific microeconomic influences that were needed to analyze the future trends of this market. The report provides a comprehensive review of market drivers, restraints, opportunities and available patents.

Beyond this, each segment and subsegment of the infant nutrition market is examined, and growth rates and reasons for the growth of each infant nutrition segment are provided.

The report also analyzes the global infant nutrition market in terms of product form, product category, sales channel and region. The product forms covered are powder, liquid concentrate and liquid ready-to-feed products. The product categories covered are conventional and organic. The sales channels covered are supermarkets and hypermarkets, convenience stores, retail pharmacies, and e-commerce. The regional markets covered are North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, and the Middle East and Africa.

The report also includes a discussion of the major players in each regional market for infant nutrition. It explains the main market drivers of the global infant nutrition market, current trends within the industry, and the regional dynamics of the infant nutrition market. The report concludes with detailed profiles of major global vendors in the infant nutrition industry.

Key Topics Covered

Chapter 1 Introduction

Introduction to Infant Nutrition

Definition of Infant Formula

Study Goals and Objectives

Reasons for Doing this Study

Intended Audience

Scope of Report

COVID-19 Impact on the Global Economy

Outbreak

Symptoms of COVID-19

Progression of COVID-19

Incubation Period

Epidemiology

Impact of COVID-19 on the Global Economy

Government Expenditures on COVID-19

Predictions for the Global Economy

Conclusion

Methodology and Information Sources

Information Sources

Geographic Breakdown

Analyst's Credentials

Custom Research

Chapter 2 Summary and Highlights

Chapter 3 Market Overview

Introduction

Definition of the Term "Infant Nutrition" for the Purpose of This Report

Infant Nutrition Product Ingredients

U.S. Regulatory Environment

Types of Infant Nutrition

Nutrient Needs

Energy Requirements

Energy Intake and Growth Rate

Food Requirements in Infant Diets

Carbohydrates

Proteins

Lipids

Cholesterol and Fatty Acids

Arachidonic Acid (ARA) and Docosahexaenoic Acid (DHA)

Fiber

Vitamin D

Vitamin A

Vitamin E

Vitamin K

Vitamin C

Vitamin B12

Folate

Vitamin B6 (Pyridoxine)

Thiamin (Vitamin B1)

Riboflavin (Vitamin B2)

Niacin

Calcium

Iron

Zinc

Sodium

Water

Water and Renal Solute Load of Foods

Fluoride

Breastfeeding

Importance of Breast Milk

Infant Formula Feeding

History of the Development of Infant Formulas

Types of Infant Formulas

Milk-based Infant Formula

Iron-Fortified Infant Formula

Soy-Based Infant Formula

Hypoallergenic Infant Formula

Lactose-Free Infant Formula

Exempt Infant Formula

Nutrients in Infant Formulas

Arachidonic Acid (ARA) and Docosahexaenoic Acid (DHA)

Nucleotides, Prebiotics and Probiotics

Types of Infant Formulas

Ready-to-Feed

Concentrated Liquid

Powder

Complementary Foods

Different Types of Industrially Prepared Complementary Foods

Categories of Commercially Available Baby Meals

Chapter 4 Value Chain and Supply Chain Analysis

Infant Nutrition Value Chain

Infant Nutrition Sales Channels

Identification of Value-Added Services

Infant Nutrition Supply Chain

Supply Chain Becoming a Part of Company Strategy

Infant Nutrition Industry: Supply Chain Strategy

Distribution of Infant Nutrition

Chapter 5 Global Market for Infant Nutrition by Product Type

Infant Formula

Infant Milk

Follow-on Milk

Growing-up Milk (GUM)

Specialty Milk

Baby Meal

Baby Cereals

Baby Snacks

Baby Drinks

Other Baby Foods

Market Value

Chapter 6 Global Market for Infant Nutrition by Product Form

Powder

Liquid Concentrate

Liquid Ready-to-feed Products

Market Value

Chapter 7 Global Market for Infant Nutrition by Product Category

Organic Infant Nutrition

Market Value

Chapter 8 Global Market for Infant Nutrition by Sales Channel

Introduction

Supermarkets and Hypermarkets

Convenience Stores

Retail Pharmacies

E-commerce

Market Value

Chapter 9 Global Market for Infant Nutrition by Region

Introduction

Market Value

Chapter 10 North American Market for Infant Nutrition

Economic Trends

North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Chapter 11 European Market for Infant Nutrition

Economic Trends

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Spain

Italy

Rest of Europe

Chapter 12 Asia-Pacific Market for Infant Nutrition

Economic Trends

Asia-Pacific Market Value

China

India

Japan

Australia and New Zealand

and South Korea

Rest of the Asia-Pacific Region

Chapter 13 Middle Eastern and African (MEA) Market for Infant Nutrition

Economic Trends

Middle East and African Market Value

and African Market Value GCC Countries

South Africa

Rest of Middle East and Africa

Chapter 14 South American Market for Infant Nutrition

Economic Trends

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Chapter 15 Growth Indicators and Key Supporting Factors

Introduction

Market Drivers for Infant Nutrition

Increase in The Number of Working Women

New-age Formulas Mimic Breast Milk

Growing Organic Baby Food Sector

Availability and Variety of Convenient Baby Foods

Factors Impacting Infant Formula Growth

Market Drivers for Key Players in the Market

Market Restraints

Breast Milk Debate

Growing Competition

Stringent Regulations

Volatility of the Market

Easy Accessibility and Availability of Ample Low-cost Counterfeit Products

Market Opportunities

Opportunities for Entering the Infant Nutrition Market

Market Dynamics

Introduction

Product Pricing Affecting Market Revenue

Chapter 16 International Regulations of Infant Nutrition Products

Overview

Regulations for Infant Formula

WIC Program

CODEX Standard on Infant Formula

International Code of Marketing of Breast Milk Substitutes

U.S. Regulatory Environment for Baby Foods

GRAS (Generally Recognized as Safe)

Canadian Regulatory Environment for Baby Foods

EU Regulatory Environment for Baby Foods

Chapter 17 Patent Review

Trends on Patents Related to Infant Nutrition

Chapter 18 Competitive Landscape

Overview

Important Strategies

Company Market Shares of Infant Nutrition Products

Chapter 19 Company Profiles

Introduction

Abbott Nutrition

Ausnutria Dairy Co., Ltd.

Avante International

Babylicious Ltd.

Babynat Organic

Beech-Nut Nutrition Corp.

Danone

Dutch Lady Milk Industries Berhad

Earths Best Organic Baby Food

Ellas Kitchen

Fasska S.A.

Gerber Products Co.

Goldencrops Corp.

Guangdong Yashili Group Co., Ltd.

Happybaby

Hero Group

Hipp Organic Baby Food

H.J. Heinz Company Of Canada Lp ( Canada )

) Holle Baby Food Gmbh

Jiangxi Meilu Dairy Co., Ltd.

Little Duck Organics

LO Bello Fosfovit Srl

Mead Johnson & Co.

Medifood

Morinaga Milk Industry Co., Ltd.

Nestle Global

Nutricia

Nutripharm New Zealand Ltd.

Organic Bubs

PBM Products Llc

Peter Rabbit Organics Ltd. (Pt Organics Ltd.)

Pfizer Inc.

Shandong Yingerle Hwa Tai Food Industry Co., Ltd

SMA Nutrition

Sprout Foods Inc.

Sweet Pea Baby Food

United Dairy Ltd.

Victorian Dairy Pty. Ltd.

Yubao Goat Dairy Co., Ltd.

