Global Infant Nutrition Market Growth Assessment 2019-2025 - Driven by Preterm Births and Changing Lifestyles & Dietary Habits of Women
This report studies the global market for infant nutrition with 2019 as a base year and provides estimates for each year of the forecast period of 2020 to 2025, with projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGR).
Preterm births and changing lifestyles & dietary habits of women mainly attribute to the growth of the infant nutrition product market globally. Though exclusive breastfeeding is recommended by the WHO, FDA, UNICEF and other multiple healthcare organizations, in some cases, new mothers cannot breastfeed their babies due to medical complications or lack of production of breastmilk; or they refuse to breastfeed in order to return to work and continue in their careers. Such sections of women are largely dependent on formula milk.
In recent years, there has been a steady and significant increase in consumer demand for infant nutrition products. Parents look to commercial infant nutrition products to help them manage time. The growing number of working mothers has served to boost the demand for convenience products in the infant nutrition category. Each year, producers have created more sophisticated formulas that come closer to mother's milk, as well as formulas adapted to specific needs (e.g., the formula for low weight/preterm infants, hypoallergenic formulas).
The report includes:
- An overview of the global markets for infant nutrition
- Estimation of the market size and analyses of global market trends with data from 2019, 2020, and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2025
- Identification of market drivers, restraints and other forces impacting the global market and evaluation of current market trends, market size, market forecast, and new product launches of the infant nutrition industry
- Market share analysis of the infant nutrition based on product type, formulation, category, sales channel, and geography
- Information on Infant Formula Act and insights into guidelines of Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and Federal Food, Drug, and Cosmetic Act (FFDCA) for infant formula
- Discussion on marketing and business strategies in the global infant nutrition market
- Impact analysis of COVID-19 on the entire pharmaceutical industry as well as on the infant nutrition market
- Market share analysis of the key companies of the industry and coverage of events like mergers & acquisitions, joint ventures, collaborations or partnerships, and other key market strategies; and a relevant patent analysis
- Comprehensive company profiles of major players of the industry, including Avante International, Babylicious Ltd., Hero Foods Group, Nestle Global, and Pfizer Inc.
Report Scope
The scope of this report is broad and covers markets for infant nutrition that are used globally. The market is broken down by product type, form, category, sales channel and region. Projected and forecasted market size estimates are in constant U.S. dollars that have not been adjusted for inflation.
This report should serve as an analytical and informational business tool with the primary purpose of examining the growth in the overall infant nutrition market, growth in the individual segments of the infant nutrition industry, as well as the subcategories within those segments, new developments in the market, and current research and future opportunities in the infant nutrition industry.
The research uncovers many paradigm shifts in the studied market, in terms of regional competitive advantages, the competitive landscape among the key players in the infant nutrition industry and market dynamics. A holistic study of the market has been carried out by incorporating various factors from country-specific demographic conditions and business cycles to market-specific microeconomic influences that were needed to analyze the future trends of this market. The report provides a comprehensive review of market drivers, restraints, opportunities and available patents.
Beyond this, each segment and subsegment of the infant nutrition market is examined, and growth rates and reasons for the growth of each infant nutrition segment are provided.
The report also analyzes the global infant nutrition market in terms of product form, product category, sales channel and region. The product forms covered are powder, liquid concentrate and liquid ready-to-feed products. The product categories covered are conventional and organic. The sales channels covered are supermarkets and hypermarkets, convenience stores, retail pharmacies, and e-commerce. The regional markets covered are North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, and the Middle East and Africa.
The report also includes a discussion of the major players in each regional market for infant nutrition. It explains the main market drivers of the global infant nutrition market, current trends within the industry, and the regional dynamics of the infant nutrition market. The report concludes with detailed profiles of major global vendors in the infant nutrition industry.
Key Topics Covered
Chapter 1 Introduction
- Introduction to Infant Nutrition
- Definition of Infant Formula
- Study Goals and Objectives
- Reasons for Doing this Study
- Intended Audience
- Scope of Report
- COVID-19 Impact on the Global Economy
- Outbreak
- Symptoms of COVID-19
- Progression of COVID-19
- Incubation Period
- Epidemiology
- Impact of COVID-19 on the Global Economy
- Government Expenditures on COVID-19
- Predictions for the Global Economy
- Conclusion
- Methodology and Information Sources
- Information Sources
- Geographic Breakdown
- Analyst's Credentials
- Custom Research
Chapter 2 Summary and Highlights
Chapter 3 Market Overview
- Introduction
- Definition of the Term "Infant Nutrition" for the Purpose of This Report
- Infant Nutrition Product Ingredients
- U.S. Regulatory Environment
- Types of Infant Nutrition
- Nutrient Needs
- Energy Requirements
- Energy Intake and Growth Rate
- Food Requirements in Infant Diets
- Carbohydrates
- Proteins
- Lipids
- Cholesterol and Fatty Acids
- Arachidonic Acid (ARA) and Docosahexaenoic Acid (DHA)
- Fiber
- Vitamin D
- Vitamin A
- Vitamin E
- Vitamin K
- Vitamin C
- Vitamin B12
- Folate
- Vitamin B6 (Pyridoxine)
- Thiamin (Vitamin B1)
- Riboflavin (Vitamin B2)
- Niacin
- Calcium
- Iron
- Zinc
- Sodium
- Water
- Water and Renal Solute Load of Foods
- Fluoride
- Breastfeeding
- Importance of Breast Milk
- Infant Formula Feeding
- History of the Development of Infant Formulas
- Types of Infant Formulas
- Milk-based Infant Formula
- Iron-Fortified Infant Formula
- Soy-Based Infant Formula
- Hypoallergenic Infant Formula
- Lactose-Free Infant Formula
- Exempt Infant Formula
- Nutrients in Infant Formulas
- Arachidonic Acid (ARA) and Docosahexaenoic Acid (DHA)
- Nucleotides, Prebiotics and Probiotics
- Types of Infant Formulas
- Ready-to-Feed
- Concentrated Liquid
- Powder
- Complementary Foods
- Different Types of Industrially Prepared Complementary Foods
- Categories of Commercially Available Baby Meals
Chapter 4 Value Chain and Supply Chain Analysis
- Infant Nutrition Value Chain
- Infant Nutrition Sales Channels
- Identification of Value-Added Services
- Infant Nutrition Supply Chain
- Supply Chain Becoming a Part of Company Strategy
- Infant Nutrition Industry: Supply Chain Strategy
- Distribution of Infant Nutrition
Chapter 5 Global Market for Infant Nutrition by Product Type
- Infant Formula
- Infant Milk
- Follow-on Milk
- Growing-up Milk (GUM)
- Specialty Milk
- Baby Meal
- Baby Cereals
- Baby Snacks
- Baby Drinks
- Other Baby Foods
- Market Value
Chapter 6 Global Market for Infant Nutrition by Product Form
- Powder
- Liquid Concentrate
- Liquid Ready-to-feed Products
- Market Value
Chapter 7 Global Market for Infant Nutrition by Product Category
- Organic Infant Nutrition
- Market Value
Chapter 8 Global Market for Infant Nutrition by Sales Channel
- Introduction
- Supermarkets and Hypermarkets
- Convenience Stores
- Retail Pharmacies
- E-commerce
- Market Value
Chapter 9 Global Market for Infant Nutrition by Region
- Introduction
- Market Value
Chapter 10 North American Market for Infant Nutrition
- Economic Trends
- North America
- U.S.
- Canada
- Mexico
Chapter 11 European Market for Infant Nutrition
- Economic Trends
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- U.K.
- Spain
- Italy
- Rest of Europe
Chapter 12 Asia-Pacific Market for Infant Nutrition
- Economic Trends
- Asia-Pacific Market Value
- China
- India
- Japan
- Australia and New Zealand
- South Korea
- Rest of the Asia-Pacific Region
Chapter 13 Middle Eastern and African (MEA) Market for Infant Nutrition
- Economic Trends
- Middle East and African Market Value
- GCC Countries
- South Africa
- Rest of Middle East and Africa
Chapter 14 South American Market for Infant Nutrition
- Economic Trends
- South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of South America
Chapter 15 Growth Indicators and Key Supporting Factors
- Introduction
- Market Drivers for Infant Nutrition
- Increase in The Number of Working Women
- New-age Formulas Mimic Breast Milk
- Growing Organic Baby Food Sector
- Availability and Variety of Convenient Baby Foods
- Factors Impacting Infant Formula Growth
- Market Drivers for Key Players in the Market
- Market Restraints
- Breast Milk Debate
- Growing Competition
- Stringent Regulations
- Volatility of the Market
- Easy Accessibility and Availability of Ample Low-cost Counterfeit Products
- Market Opportunities
- Opportunities for Entering the Infant Nutrition Market
- Market Dynamics
- Introduction
- Product Pricing Affecting Market Revenue
Chapter 16 International Regulations of Infant Nutrition Products
- Overview
- Regulations for Infant Formula
- WIC Program
- CODEX Standard on Infant Formula
- International Code of Marketing of Breast Milk Substitutes
- U.S. Regulatory Environment for Baby Foods
- GRAS (Generally Recognized as Safe)
- Canadian Regulatory Environment for Baby Foods
- EU Regulatory Environment for Baby Foods
Chapter 17 Patent Review
- Trends on Patents Related to Infant Nutrition
Chapter 18 Competitive Landscape
- Overview
- Important Strategies
- Company Market Shares of Infant Nutrition Products
Chapter 19 Company Profiles
- Introduction
- Abbott Nutrition
- Ausnutria Dairy Co., Ltd.
- Avante International
- Babylicious Ltd.
- Babynat Organic
- Beech-Nut Nutrition Corp.
- Danone
- Dutch Lady Milk Industries Berhad
- Earths Best Organic Baby Food
- Ellas Kitchen
- Fasska S.A.
- Gerber Products Co.
- Goldencrops Corp.
- Guangdong Yashili Group Co., Ltd.
- Happybaby
- Hero Group
- Hipp Organic Baby Food
- H.J. Heinz Company Of Canada Lp (Canada)
- Holle Baby Food Gmbh
- Jiangxi Meilu Dairy Co., Ltd.
- Little Duck Organics
- LO Bello Fosfovit Srl
- Mead Johnson & Co.
- Medifood
- Morinaga Milk Industry Co., Ltd.
- Nestle Global
- Nutricia
- Nutripharm New Zealand Ltd.
- Organic Bubs
- PBM Products Llc
- Peter Rabbit Organics Ltd. (Pt Organics Ltd.)
- Pfizer Inc.
- Shandong Yingerle Hwa Tai Food Industry Co., Ltd
- SMA Nutrition
- Sprout Foods Inc.
- Sweet Pea Baby Food
- United Dairy Ltd.
- Victorian Dairy Pty. Ltd.
- Yubao Goat Dairy Co., Ltd.
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/gqqq9k
