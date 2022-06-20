Global Infant Phototherapy Device Market Report to 2030 - Players Include GE Healthcare, Natus Medical and Ningbo David Medical Device Among Others

DUBLIN, June 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Infant Phototherapy Device Market by Light Source (Fluorescent Lamps, Light-emitting Diodes, Quartz Halogen Lamps, and Gas Discharge Tubes), Configuration, and End User: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global infant phototherapy device market was valued at $ 91,930.50 thousands in 2020, and is projected to reach $ 132,077.53 thousands by 2030, registering a CAGR of 3.7% from 2021 to 2030.



Phototherapy is one of the most effective and easy methods to treat infants suffering from neonatal jaundice. It is commonly used to reduce the bilirubin (the compound that leads to jaundice) levels in infants. According to the estimates of the National Collaborating Centre for Women's and Children's Health (UK), nearly 60% of term and 80% of preterm babies develop jaundice within the first week of their birth. Neonatal jaundice may also be caused due to other non-physiological causes such as blood group incompatibility, hemolysis, sepsis, bruising, and liver enzyme deficiency. During phototherapy, an infant is kept in a plastic crib, and is exposed to a type of light that is absorbed by the skin. During this process, the bilirubin in the infant's body is converted into a much simpler water-soluble form, which can be easily excreted through stool and urine.



The major factors that drive the growth of the global infant phototherapy device market include rise in prevalence of neonatal jaundice and advantages of phototherapy over other treatment methods. In addition, technological advancements in the field of infant phototherapy drive the market growth. However, side effects of phototherapy treatment restrict the market growth.



The infant phototherapy device market is segmented on the basis of type of light lamp, configuration, end user, and region. According to type of light lamp, the market is segregated into fluorescent lamps, light-emitting diodes (LEDs), quartz halogen lamps, and gas discharge tubes. Depending on configuration, the market is divided into mobile device and fixed device. As per end user, the market is bifurcated into hospitals and neonatal clinics. Region wise, it is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.



This report provides comprehensive competitive analysis and profiles of prominent market players operating in Atom Medical Corporation, AVI Healthcare Pvt. Ltd. Equalize Health Inc., General Electric Company, Ibis Medical Equipment & Systems Pvt. Ltd., Natus Medical Incorporated, Ningbo David Medical Device Co., LTD., Novos Medical Devices San. Tic. Imp. & Ihr. Ltd. Sti., Weyer GmbH, Zhengzhou Dison Instrument, and Meter Co., Ltd.



Key Benefits

The study provides an in-depth analysis of the market along with current trends and future estimations to elucidate the imminent investment pockets

It offers a quantitative analysis from 2020 to 2030, which is expected to enable the stakeholders to capitalize on prevailing market opportunities

Analysis by light source helps understand the various types of light sources used in infant phototherapy devices

Comprehensive analysis of all geographical regions is provided to determine the prevailing opportunities

Key players are profiled, and their strategies are analyzed thoroughly to understand the competitive outlook of the global market

Key Topics Covered:



Chapter 1: Introduction



Chapter 2: Executive Summary



Chapter 3: Market Landscape

3.1. Market Definition and Scope

3.2. Key Findings

3.2.1. Top Investment Pockets

3.2.2. Top Winning Strategies

3.3. Porter's Five Forces Analysis

3.3.1. Bargaining Power of Suppliers

3.3.2. Threat of New Entrants

3.3.3. Threat of Substitutes

3.3.4. Competitive Rivalry

3.3.5. Bargaining Power Among Buyers

3.4. Market Share Analysis/Top Player Positioning

3.4.1. Market Share Analysis/Top Player Positioning 2020

3.5. Market Dynamics

3.5.1. Drivers

3.5.2. Restraints

3.5.3. Opportunities

3.6. Covid-19 Impact Analysis



Chapter 4: Infant Phototherapy Devices Market, by Product

4.1. Market Overview

4.1.1Market Size and Forecast, by Product

4.2. Fluorescent Lamps

4.2.1. Key Market Trends, Growth Factors and Opportunities

4.2.2. Market Size and Forecast, by Region

4.2.3. Market Share Analysis, by Country

4.3. Light Emitting Diodes

4.3.1. Key Market Trends, Growth Factors and Opportunities

4.3.2. Market Size and Forecast, by Region

4.3.3. Market Share Analysis, by Country

4.4. Quartz Halogen Lamps

4.4.1. Key Market Trends, Growth Factors and Opportunities

4.4.2. Market Size and Forecast, by Region

4.4.3. Market Share Analysis, by Country

4.5. Gas Discharge Tubes

4.5.1. Key Market Trends, Growth Factors and Opportunities

4.5.2. Market Size and Forecast, by Region

4.5.3. Market Share Analysis, by Country



Chapter 5: Infant Phototherapy Devices Market, by Configuration

5.1. Market Overview

5.1.1Market Size and Forecast, by Configuration

5.2. Mobile Device

5.2.1. Key Market Trends, Growth Factors and Opportunities

5.2.2. Market Size and Forecast, by Region

5.2.3. Market Share Analysis, by Country

5.3. Fixed Device

5.3.1. Key Market Trends, Growth Factors and Opportunities

5.3.2. Market Size and Forecast, by Region

5.3.3. Market Share Analysis, by Country



Chapter 6: Infant Phototherapy Devices Market, by End-user

6.1. Market Overview

6.1.1Market Size and Forecast, by End-user

6.2. Hospital

6.2.1. Key Market Trends, Growth Factors and Opportunities

6.2.2. Market Size and Forecast, by Region

6.2.3. Market Share Analysis, by Country

6.3. Neonatal Clinics

6.3.1. Key Market Trends, Growth Factors and Opportunities

6.3.2. Market Size and Forecast, by Region

6.3.3. Market Share Analysis, by Country



Chapter 7: Infant Phototherapy Devices Market, by Region



Chapter 8: Company Profiles

8.1. Atom Medical Corporation

8.1.1. Company Overview

8.1.2. Key Executives

8.1.3. Company Snapshot

8.1.4. Operating Business Segments

8.1.5. Product Portfolio

8.1.6. Business Performance

8.1.7. Key Strategic Moves and Developments

8.2. Avi Healthcare Pvt. Ltd

8.2.1. Company Overview

8.2.2. Key Executives

8.2.3. Company Snapshot

8.2.4. Operating Business Segments

8.2.5. Product Portfolio

8.2.6. Business Performance

8.2.7. Key Strategic Moves and Developments

8.3. Equalize Heath, Inc

8.3.1. Company Overview

8.3.2. Key Executives

8.3.3. Company Snapshot

8.3.4. Operating Business Segments

8.3.5. Product Portfolio

8.3.6. Business Performance

8.3.7. Key Strategic Moves and Developments

8.4. GE Healthcare

8.4.1. Company Overview

8.4.2. Key Executives

8.4.3. Company Snapshot

8.4.4. Operating Business Segments

8.4.5. Product Portfolio

8.4.6. Business Performance

8.4.7. Key Strategic Moves and Developments

8.5. Natus Medical Incorporated

8.5.1. Company Overview

8.5.2. Key Executives

8.5.3. Company Snapshot

8.5.4. Operating Business Segments

8.5.5. Product Portfolio

8.5.6. Business Performance

8.5.7. Key Strategic Moves and Developments

8.6. Ningbo David Medical Device Co. Ltd

8.6.1. Company Overview

8.6.2. Key Executives

8.6.3. Company Snapshot

8.6.4. Operating Business Segments

8.6.5. Product Portfolio

8.6.6. Business Performance

8.6.7. Key Strategic Moves and Developments

8.7. Ibis Medical Equipment and Systems Pvt. Ltd

8.7.1. Company Overview

8.7.2. Key Executives

8.7.3. Company Snapshot

8.7.4. Operating Business Segments

8.7.5. Product Portfolio

8.7.6. Business Performance

8.7.7. Key Strategic Moves and Developments

8.8. Novos Medical Devices San. Tic. Imp. And Ihr. Ltd. Sti

8.8.1. Company Overview

8.8.2. Key Executives

8.8.3. Company Snapshot

8.8.4. Operating Business Segments

8.8.5. Product Portfolio

8.8.6. Business Performance

8.8.7. Key Strategic Moves and Developments

8.9. Weyer GmbH

8.9.1. Company Overview

8.9.2. Key Executives

8.9.3. Company Snapshot

8.9.4. Operating Business Segments

8.9.5. Product Portfolio

8.9.6. Business Performance

8.9.7. Key Strategic Moves and Developments

8.10. Zhengzhou Dison Instrument and Meter Co. Ltd

8.10.1. Company Overview

8.10.2. Key Executives

8.10.3. Company Snapshot

8.10.4. Operating Business Segments

8.10.5. Product Portfolio

8.10.6. Business Performance

8.10.7. Key Strategic Moves and Developments

