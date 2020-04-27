Global Infection Control Industry

NEW YORK, April 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Infection Control market worldwide is projected to grow by US$8.3 Billion, driven by a compounded growth of 6.2%. Disinfection Products, one of the segments analyzed and sized in this study, displays the potential to grow at over 6.9%. The shifting dynamics supporting this growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the changing pulse of the market. Poised to reach over US$16.1 Billion by the year 2025, Disinfection Products will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.







- Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 7.1% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over US$378.6 Million to the region's size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over US$387.8 Million worth of projected demand in the region will come from Rest of Europe markets. In Japan, Disinfection Products will reach a market size of US$1.2 Billion by the close of the analysis period. As the world's second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 6% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$1.4 Billion in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders. Presented in visually rich graphics are these and many more need-to-know quantitative data important in ensuring quality of strategy decisions, be it entry into new markets or allocation of resources within a portfolio. Several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces will shape growth and development of demand patterns in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.



- Competitors identified in this market include, among others,

3M Company

Company Advanced Sterilization Products

Belimed AG

Cantel Medical Corporation

Ecolab, Inc.

Getinge AB (Getinge Group)

Halyard Health, Inc.

Matachana Group

Metrex Research LLC

Pal International Ltd.

Reckitt Benckiser Group PLC

Sotera Health LLC

Steris









I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW



Infection Control

A Prelude to Infection Control Market

Asia Pacific Holds Largest Market Share

Global Competitor Market Shares

Infection Control Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide:

(in %): 2019 & 2025





2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS



Surface Disinfectant Market Trends

Infection Control Market Drivers Summarized

Increase in Geriatric Population Spurs Market Growth

Rising Incidence of hospital acquired infections Fuels

Infection Control Demand

Technological Advances in Sterilization Equipment Modernizes

the Infection Control Market

Growing UV Disinfection Market Minimize Hospital Acquired

Infections

Guidelines and Standards

Innovations

Increased Incidence of Health Disorders Drives the North

America Market





4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE



Table 1: Infection Control Global Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 2: Infection Control Global Retrospective Market Scenario

in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017

Table 3: Infection Control Market Share Shift across Key

Geographies Worldwide: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 4: Disinfection Products (Products & Services) World

Market by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025

Table 5: Disinfection Products (Products & Services) Historic

Market Analysis by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017

Table 6: Disinfection Products (Products & Services) Market

Share Breakdown of Worldwide Sales by Region/Country: 2009 VS

2019 VS 2025

Table 7: Sterilization Products & Services (Products &

Services) Potential Growth Markets Worldwide in US$ Million:

2018 to 2025

Table 8: Sterilization Products & Services (Products &

Services) Historic Market Perspective by Region/Country in US$

Million: 2009 to 2017

Table 9: Sterilization Products & Services (Products &

Services) Market Sales Breakdown by Region/Country in

Percentage: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 10: Hospitals & Clinics (End-Use) Global Market Estimates &

Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 11: Hospitals & Clinics (End-Use) Retrospective Demand

Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017

Table 12: Hospitals & Clinics (End-Use) Market Share Breakdown

by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 13: Life Sciences Industry (End-Use) Demand Potential

Worldwide in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 14: Life Sciences Industry (End-Use) Historic Sales

Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017

Table 15: Life Sciences Industry (End-Use) Share Breakdown

Review by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 16: Medical Device Companies (End-Use) Worldwide Latent

Demand Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 17: Medical Device Companies (End-Use) Global Historic

Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017

Table 18: Medical Device Companies (End-Use) Distribution of

Global Sales by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 19: Pharmaceutical Companies (End-Use) Sales Estimates

and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Years

2018 through 2025

Table 20: Pharmaceutical Companies (End-Use) Analysis of

Historic Sales in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Years

2009 to 2017

Table 21: Pharmaceutical Companies (End-Use) Global Market

Share Distribution by Region/Country for 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 22: Food Industry (End-Use) Global Opportunity Assessment

in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 23: Food Industry (End-Use) Historic Sales Analysis in

US$ Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017

Table 24: Food Industry (End-Use) Percentage Share Breakdown of

Global Sales by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 25: Other End-Uses (End-Use) Worldwide Sales in US$

Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 26: Other End-Uses (End-Use) Historic Demand Patterns in

US$ Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017

Table 27: Other End-Uses (End-Use) Market Share Shift across

Key Geographies: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025





III. MARKET ANALYSIS



GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS

UNITED STATES

Market Facts & Figures

US Infection Control Market Share (in %) by Company: 2019 & 2025

Market Analytics

Table 28: United States Infection Control Market Estimates and

Projections in US$ Million by Products & Services: 2018 to 2025

Table 29: Infection Control Market in the United States by

Products & Services: A Historic Review in US$ Million for

2009-2017

Table 30: United States Infection Control Market Share

Breakdown by Products & Services: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 31: United States Infection Control Latent Demand

Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018 to 2025

Table 32: Infection Control Historic Demand Patterns in the

United States by End-Use in US$ Million for 2009-2017

Table 33: Infection Control Market Share Breakdown in the

United States by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

CANADA

Table 34: Canadian Infection Control Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Products & Services: 2018 to 2025

Table 35: Canadian Infection Control Historic Market Review by

Products & Services in US$ Million: 2009-2017

Table 36: Infection Control Market in Canada: Percentage Share

Breakdown of Sales by Products & Services for 2009, 2019, and

2025

Table 37: Canadian Infection Control Market Quantitative Demand

Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018 to 2025

Table 38: Infection Control Market in Canada: Summarization of

Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by End-Use for

2009-2017

Table 39: Canadian Infection Control Market Share Analysis by

End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

JAPAN

Table 40: Japanese Market for Infection Control: Annual Sales

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Products & Services

for the Period 2018-2025

Table 41: Infection Control Market in Japan: Historic Sales

Analysis in US$ Million by Products & Services for the Period

2009-2017

Table 42: Japanese Infection Control Market Share Analysis by

Products & Services: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 43: Japanese Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Infection

Control in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018 to 2025

Table 44: Japanese Infection Control Market in US$ Million by

End-Use: 2009-2017

Table 45: Infection Control Market Share Shift in Japan by

End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

CHINA

Table 46: Chinese Infection Control Market Growth Prospects in

US$ Million by Products & Services for the Period 2018-2025

Table 47: Infection Control Historic Market Analysis in China

in US$ Million by Products & Services: 2009-2017

Table 48: Chinese Infection Control Market by Products &

Services: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and

2025

Table 49: Chinese Demand for Infection Control in US$ Million

by End-Use: 2018 to 2025

Table 50: Infection Control Market Review in China in US$

Million by End-Use: 2009-2017

Table 51: Chinese Infection Control Market Share Breakdown by

End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

EUROPE

Market Facts & Figures

European Infection Control Market: Competitor Market Share

Scenario (in %) for 2019 & 2025

Market Analytics

Table 52: European Infection Control Market Demand Scenario in

US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 53: Infection Control Market in Europe: A Historic Market

Perspective in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Period

2009-2017

Table 54: European Infection Control Market Share Shift by

Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 55: European Infection Control Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Products & Services: 2018-2025

Table 56: Infection Control Market in Europe in US$ Million by

Products & Services: A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017

Table 57: European Infection Control Market Share Breakdown by

Products & Services: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 58: European Infection Control Addressable Market

Opportunity in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018-2025

Table 59: Infection Control Market in Europe: Summarization of

Historic Demand in US$ Million by End-Use for the Period

2009-2017

Table 60: European Infection Control Market Share Analysis by

End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

FRANCE

Table 61: Infection Control Market in France by Products &

Services: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the

Period 2018-2025

Table 62: French Infection Control Historic Market Scenario in

US$ Million by Products & Services: 2009-2017

Table 63: French Infection Control Market Share Analysis by

Products & Services: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 64: Infection Control Quantitative Demand Analysis in

France in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018-2025

Table 65: French Infection Control Historic Market Review in

US$ Million by End-Use: 2009-2017

Table 66: French Infection Control Market Share Analysis:

A 17-Year Perspective by End-Use for 2009, 2019, and 2025

GERMANY

Table 67: Infection Control Market in Germany: Recent Past,

Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Products &

Services for the Period 2018-2025

Table 68: German Infection Control Historic Market Analysis in

US$ Million by Products & Services: 2009-2017

Table 69: German Infection Control Market Share Breakdown by

Products & Services: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 70: Infection Control Market in Germany: Annual Sales

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use for the

Period 2018-2025

Table 71: German Infection Control Market in Retrospect in US$

Million by End-Use: 2009-2017

Table 72: Infection Control Market Share Distribution in

Germany by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

ITALY

Table 73: Italian Infection Control Market Growth Prospects in

US$ Million by Products & Services for the Period 2018-2025

Table 74: Infection Control Historic Market Analysis in Italy

in US$ Million by Products & Services: 2009-2017

Table 75: Italian Infection Control Market by Products &

Services: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and

2025

Table 76: Italian Demand for Infection Control in US$ Million

by End-Use: 2018 to 2025

Table 77: Infection Control Market Review in Italy in US$

Million by End-Use: 2009-2017

Table 78: Italian Infection Control Market Share Breakdown by

End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

UNITED KINGDOM

Table 79: United Kingdom Market for Infection Control: Annual

Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Products &

Services for the Period 2018-2025

Table 80: Infection Control Market in the United Kingdom:

Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Products & Services

for the Period 2009-2017

Table 81: United Kingdom Infection Control Market Share

Analysis by Products & Services: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 82: United Kingdom Demand Estimates and Forecasts for

Infection Control in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018 to 2025

Table 83: United Kingdom Infection Control Market in US$

Million by End-Use: 2009-2017

Table 84: Infection Control Market Share Shift in the United

Kingdom by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

REST OF EUROPE

Table 85: Rest of Europe Infection Control Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Products & Services: 2018-2025

Table 86: Infection Control Market in Rest of Europe in US$

Million by Products & Services: A Historic Review for the

Period 2009-2017

Table 87: Rest of Europe Infection Control Market Share

Breakdown by Products & Services: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 88: Rest of Europe Infection Control Addressable Market

Opportunity in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018-2025

Table 89: Infection Control Market in Rest of Europe:

Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Million by End-Use for

the Period 2009-2017

Table 90: Rest of Europe Infection Control Market Share

Analysis by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 91: Infection Control Market in Asia-Pacific by Products &

Services: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the

Period 2018-2025

Table 92: Asia-Pacific Infection Control Historic Market

Scenario in US$ Million by Products & Services: 2009-2017

Table 93: Asia-Pacific Infection Control Market Share Analysis

by Products & Services: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 94: Infection Control Quantitative Demand Analysis in

Asia-Pacific in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018-2025

Table 95: Asia-Pacific Infection Control Historic Market Review

in US$ Million by End-Use: 2009-2017

Table 96: Asia-Pacific Infection Control Market Share Analysis:

A 17-Year Perspective by End-Use for 2009, 2019, and 2025

REST OF WORLD

Table 97: Rest of World Infection Control Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Products & Services: 2018 to 2025

Table 98: Rest of World Infection Control Historic Market

Review by Products & Services in US$ Million: 2009-2017

Table 99: Infection Control Market in Rest of World: Percentage

Share Breakdown of Sales by Products & Services for 2009, 2019,

and 2025

Table 100: Rest of World Infection Control Market Quantitative

Demand Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018 to 2025

Table 101: Infection Control Market in Rest of World:

Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by

End-Use for 2009-2017

Table 102: Rest of World Infection Control Market Share

Analysis by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025





IV. COMPETITION



3M COMPANY

ADVANCED STERILIZATION PRODUCTS

BAIXIANG TECHNOLOGIES CO.

BAUMER SA

BELIMED AG

BMM WESTON

BURTONS MEDICAL EQUIPMENT

CANTEL MEDICAL CORPORATION

MEDIAVATORS

CISA PRODUCTION SRL

GETINGE AB

LAOKEN MEDICAL TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD.

HALYARD HEALTH

MATACHANA GROUP

METREX RESEARCH

PAL INTERNATIONAL

RECKITT BENCKISER GROUP PLC

SHINVA MEDICAL INSTRUMENT

SOTERA HEALTH

STERIS PLC

TUTTNAUER EUROPE BV

V. CURATED RESEARCH

