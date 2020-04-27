Global Infection Surveillance Solutions Industry

NEW YORK, April 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Infection Surveillance Solutions market worldwide is projected to grow by US$528.2 Million, driven by a compounded growth of 14.3%. Software, one of the segments analyzed and sized in this study, displays the potential to grow at over 14%. The shifting dynamics supporting this growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the changing pulse of the market. Poised to reach over US$552.5 Million by the year 2025, Software will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.







Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05798882/?utm_source=PRN







- Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 15.3% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over US$20.9 Million to the region's size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over US$25.2 Million worth of projected demand in the region will come from Rest of Europe markets. In Japan, Software will reach a market size of US$40.3 Million by the close of the analysis period. As the world's second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 14.1% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$93.4 Million in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders. Presented in visually rich graphics are these and many more need-to-know quantitative data important in ensuring quality of strategy decisions, be it entry into new markets or allocation of resources within a portfolio. Several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces will shape growth and development of demand patterns in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.



- Competitors identified in this market include, among others,

Atlas Medical Software

Baxter International, Inc.

Becton, Dickinson and Company

Deb Group Ltd.

Gojo Industries, Inc.

Hygreen, Inc.

Premier, Inc.

Rl Solutions

Truven Health Analytics









Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05798882/?utm_source=PRN



I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW



Infection Surveillance Solutions Market on a Rapid Growth

Trajectory

Cloud-based Infection Surveillance Solutions Witness Increased

Demand

Asia-Pacific to be Fastest Growing Region, Driven by Increasing

Cases of HAIs

Global Competitor Market Shares

Infection Surveillance Solutions Competitor Market Share

Scenario Worldwide (in %): 2019 & 2025





2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS



Growing Incidence of HAIs, and Government Measures to Control

them Drive the Growth of Infection Surveillance Solutions

Market

Increasing Emphasis on Controlling Healthcare Expenditure

Propels the Infection Surveillance Solutions Market

Rise in Number of Surgeries to Increase the Chances of HAI,

thereby Driving the Demand for Infection Surveillance

Solutions

Increasing Automation in Healthcare Units Offer Significant

Opportunities for Market Growth





4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE



Table 1: Infection Surveillance Solutions Global Market

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country:

2018-2025

Table 2: Infection Surveillance Solutions Market Share Shift

across Key Geographies Worldwide: 2019 VS 2025

Table 3: Software (Product) World Market by Region/Country in

US$ Thousand: 2018 to 2025

Table 4: Software (Product) Market Share Breakdown of Worldwide

Sales by Region/Country: 2019 VS 2025

Table 5: Services (Product) Potential Growth Markets Worldwide

in US$ Thousand: 2018 to 2025

Table 6: Services (Product) Market Sales Breakdown by

Region/Country in Percentage: 2019 VS 2025

Table 7: Hospitals (End-Use) Global Market Estimates &

Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 8: Hospitals (End-Use) Market Share Breakdown by

Region/Country: 2019 VS 2025

Table 9: Long-term Care Facilities (End-Use) Demand Potential

Worldwide in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 10: Long-term Care Facilities (End-Use) Share Breakdown

Review by Region/Country: 2019 VS 2025

Table 11: Other End-Uses (End-Use) Worldwide Latent Demand

Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 12: Other End-Uses (End-Use) Distribution of Global Sales

by Region/Country: 2019 VS 2025





III. MARKET ANALYSIS



GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS

UNITED STATES

Market Facts & Figures

US Infection Surveillance Solutions Market Share (in %) by

Company: 2019 & 2025

Market Analytics

Table 13: United States Infection Surveillance Solutions Market

Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Product: 2018 to

2025

Table 14: United States Infection Surveillance Solutions Market

Share Breakdown by Product: 2019 VS 2025

Table 15: United States Infection Surveillance Solutions Latent

Demand Forecasts in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2018 to 2025

Table 16: Infection Surveillance Solutions Market Share

Breakdown in the United States by End-Use: 2019 VS 2025

CANADA

Table 17: Canadian Infection Surveillance Solutions Market

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Product: 2018 to

2025

Table 18: Infection Surveillance Solutions Market in Canada:

Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Product for 2019 and

2025

Table 19: Canadian Infection Surveillance Solutions Market

Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2018

to 2025

Table 20: Canadian Infection Surveillance Solutions Market

Share Analysis by End-Use: 2019 VS 2025

JAPAN

Table 21: Japanese Market for Infection Surveillance Solutions:

Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by

Product for the Period 2018-2025

Table 22: Japanese Infection Surveillance Solutions Market

Share Analysis by Product: 2019 VS 2025

Table 23: Japanese Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Infection

Surveillance Solutions in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2018 to 2025

Table 24: Infection Surveillance Solutions Market Share Shift

in Japan by End-Use: 2019 VS 2025

CHINA

Table 25: Chinese Infection Surveillance Solutions Market

Growth Prospects in US$ Thousand by Product for the Period

2018-2025

Table 26: Chinese Infection Surveillance Solutions Market by

Product: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2019 and 2025

Table 27: Chinese Demand for Infection Surveillance Solutions

in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2018 to 2025

Table 28: Chinese Infection Surveillance Solutions Market Share

Breakdown by End-Use: 2019 VS 2025

EUROPE

Market Facts & Figures

European Infection Surveillance Solutions Market: Competitor

Market Share Scenario (in %) for 2019 & 2025

Market Analytics

Table 29: European Infection Surveillance Solutions Market

Demand Scenario in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 30: European Infection Surveillance Solutions Market

Share Shift by Region/Country: 2019 VS 2025

Table 31: European Infection Surveillance Solutions Market

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Product: 2018-2025

Table 32: European Infection Surveillance Solutions Market

Share Breakdown by Product: 2019 VS 2025

Table 33: European Infection Surveillance Solutions Addressable

Market Opportunity in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2018-2025

Table 34: European Infection Surveillance Solutions Market

Share Analysis by End-Use: 2019 VS 2025

FRANCE

Table 35: Infection Surveillance Solutions Market in France by

Product: Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand for the

Period 2018-2025

Table 36: French Infection Surveillance Solutions Market Share

Analysis by Product: 2019 VS 2025

Table 37: Infection Surveillance Solutions Quantitative Demand

Analysis in France in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2018-2025

Table 38: French Infection Surveillance Solutions Market Share

Analysis: A 7-Year Perspective by End-Use for 2019 and 2025

GERMANY

Table 39: Infection Surveillance Solutions Market in Germany:

Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by

Product for the Period 2018-2025

Table 40: German Infection Surveillance Solutions Market Share

Breakdown by Product: 2019 VS 2025

Table 41: Infection Surveillance Solutions Market in Germany:

Annual Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by End-Use

for the Period 2018-2025

Table 42: Infection Surveillance Solutions Market Share

Distribution in Germany by End-Use: 2019 VS 2025

ITALY

Table 43: Italian Infection Surveillance Solutions Market

Growth Prospects in US$ Thousand by Product for the Period

2018-2025

Table 44: Italian Infection Surveillance Solutions Market by

Product: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2019 and 2025

Table 45: Italian Demand for Infection Surveillance Solutions

in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2018 to 2025

Table 46: Italian Infection Surveillance Solutions Market Share

Breakdown by End-Use: 2019 VS 2025

UNITED KINGDOM

Table 47: United Kingdom Market for Infection Surveillance

Solutions: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$

Thousand by Product for the Period 2018-2025

Table 48: United Kingdom Infection Surveillance Solutions

Market Share Analysis by Product: 2019 VS 2025

Table 49: United Kingdom Demand Estimates and Forecasts for

Infection Surveillance Solutions in US$ Thousand by End-Use:

2018 to 2025

Table 50: Infection Surveillance Solutions Market Share Shift

in the United Kingdom by End-Use: 2019 VS 2025

REST OF EUROPE

Table 51: Rest of Europe Infection Surveillance Solutions

Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Product:

2018-2025

Table 52: Rest of Europe Infection Surveillance Solutions

Market Share Breakdown by Product: 2019 VS 2025

Table 53: Rest of Europe Infection Surveillance Solutions

Addressable Market Opportunity in US$ Thousand by End-Use:

2018-2025

Table 54: Rest of Europe Infection Surveillance Solutions

Market Share Analysis by End-Use: 2019 VS 2025

ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 55: Infection Surveillance Solutions Market in

Asia-Pacific by Product: Estimates and Projections in US$

Thousand for the Period 2018-2025

Table 56: Asia-Pacific Infection Surveillance Solutions Market

Share Analysis by Product: 2019 VS 2025

Table 57: Infection Surveillance Solutions Quantitative Demand

Analysis in Asia-Pacific in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2018-2025

Table 58: Asia-Pacific Infection Surveillance Solutions Market

Share Analysis: A 7-Year Perspective by End-Use for 2019 and

2025

REST OF WORLD

Table 59: Rest of World Infection Surveillance Solutions Market

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Product: 2018 to

2025

Table 60: Infection Surveillance Solutions Market in Rest of

World: Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Product for 2019

and 2025

Table 61: Rest of World Infection Surveillance Solutions Market

Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2018

to 2025

Table 62: Rest of World Infection Surveillance Solutions Market

Share Analysis by End-Use: 2019 VS 2025





IV. COMPETITION



ATLAS MEDICAL SOFTWARE

BAXTER INTERNATIONAL

GOJO INDUSTRIES

HYGREEN

RL SOLUTIONS

TRUVEN HEALTH ANALYTICS

V. CURATED RESEARCH

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05798882/?utm_source=PRN



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Contact Clare: [email protected]

US: (339)-368-6001

Intl: +1 339-368-6001

SOURCE Reportlinker

Related Links

www.reportlinker.com

