Global Infectious Diseases Partnering Report 2021: All Deal trends, Players and Financials Since 2014

Comprehensive access to over 2600 Infectious Diseases deal records from this report, "Global Infectious Diseases Partnering 2014-2021: Deal trends, players and financials"

Global Infectious Diseases Partnering 2014 to 2021 provides the full collection of Infectious Diseases disease deals signed between the world's pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies since 2014.

Most of the deals included within the report occur when a licensee obtains a right or an option right to license a licensor's product or technology. More often these days these deals tend to be multi-component including both a collaborative R&D and a commercialization of outcomes element.



The report takes readers through the comprehensive Infectious Diseases disease deal trends, key players and top deal values allowing the understanding of how, why and under what terms companies are currently entering Infectious Diseases deals.



The report presents financial deal terms values for Infectious Diseases deals, where available listing by overall headline values, upfront payments, milestones and royalties enabling readers to analyse and benchmark the value of current deals.



The report also includes numerous tables and figures that illustrate the trends and activities in Infectious Diseases partnering and dealmaking since 2014.



In conclusion, this report provides everything a prospective dealmaker needs to know about partnering in the research, development and commercialization of Infectious Diseases technologies and products.



Report scope



Global Infectious Diseases Partnering 2014 to 2021 includes:

Trends in Infectious Diseases dealmaking in the biopharma industry since 2014

Access to headline, upfront, milestone and royalty data

Access to hundreds of Infectious Diseases deal contract documents

The leading Infectious Diseases deals by value since 2014

Most active Infectious Diseases dealmakers since 2014

The report includes deals for the following indications:

Bacterial: Anthrax, Campylobacter Jejuni, Clostridium difficile, Diphtheria, Escherichia Coli (E-coli), Group A Streptococcus, Group B Streptococcus, Haemophilus influenzae type b (Hib), Helicobacter Pylori, Lyme disease, Methicillin-resistant Staphylococcus aureus (MRSA), Mycobacterium avium, Pertussis (Whooping Cough), Pseudomonas aeruginosa, Salmonella, Sepsis, Tetanus, Tuberculosis (TB), plus other bacterial indications Viral: Common cold, Cytomegalovirus, Ebola, FIV, Foot and mouth disease, Hepatitis A, B, C, D, Herpes simplex, HIV, Influenza, H5N1 (Avian Flu), H1N1 (Swine Flu), Japanese encephalitis, Polio, Respiratory syncytial virus (RSV), Zika, plus other viral indications.

Parasitic

Fungal: Nail Psoriasis, Onychomycosis (Nail infection), plus other fungal indications

Tropical: African trypanosomiasis (Sleeping sickness), Dengue fever, Malaria, West Nile Virus, Yellow fever, plus other tropical indications

In Global Infectious Diseases Partnering 2014 to 2021, available deals and contracts are listed by:

Headline value

Upfront payment value

Royalty rate value

Stage of development at signing

Deal component type

Technology type

Specific therapy indication

Analyzing actual contract agreements allows assessment of the following:

What are the precise rights granted or optioned?

What is actually granted by the agreement to the partner company?

What exclusivity is granted?

What is the payment structure for the deal?

How are the sales and payments audited?

What is the deal term?

How are the key terms of the agreement defined?

How are IPRs handled and owned?

Who is responsible for commercialization?

Who is responsible for development, supply, and manufacture?

How is confidentiality and publication managed?

How are disputes to be resolved?

Under what conditions can the deal be terminated?

What happens when there is a change of ownership?

What sublicensing and subcontracting provisions have been agreed?

Which boilerplate clauses does the company insist upon?

Which boilerplate clauses appear to differ from partner to partner or deal type to deal type?

Which jurisdiction does the company insist upon for agreement law?

Key Topics Covered:



Executive Summary



Chapter 1 - Introduction



Chapter 2 - Trends in Infectious Diseases dealmaking

2.1. Introduction

2.2. Infectious Diseases partnering over the years

2.3. Infectious Diseases partnering by deal type

2.4. Infectious Diseases partnering by industry sector

2.5. Infectious Diseases partnering by stage of development

2.6. Infectious Diseases partnering by technology type

2.7. Infectious Diseases partnering by therapeutic indication



Chapter 3 -Financial deal terms for Infectious Diseases partnering

3.1. Introduction

3.2. Disclosed financials terms for Infectious Diseases partnering

3.3. Infectious Diseases partnering headline values

3.4. Infectious Diseases deal upfront payments

3.5. Infectious Diseases deal milestone payments

3.6. Infectious Diseases royalty rates



Chapter 4 - Leading Infectious Diseases deals and dealmakers

4.1. Introduction

4.2. Most active in Infectious Diseases partnering

4.3. List of most active dealmakers in Infectious Diseases

4.4. Top Infectious Diseases deals by value



Chapter 5 - Infectious Diseases contract document directory

5.1. Introduction

5.2. Infectious Diseases partnering deals where contract document available



Chapter 6 - Infectious Diseases dealmaking by therapeutic target

6.1. Introduction

6.2. Deals by Infectious Diseases therapeutic target



Appendices

Appendix 1 - Directory of Infectious Diseases deals by company A-Z since 2014

Appendix 2 - Directory of Infectious Diseases deals by deal type since 2014

Appendix 3 - Directory of Infectious Diseases deals by stage of development since 2014

Appendix 4 - Directory of Infectious Diseases deals by technology type since 2014

