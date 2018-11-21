Global Infertility Treatment Market 2018-2023: Growth Opportunities in Emerging Markets - Improving Healthcare Infrastructure & Increasing Medical Tourism Due to Low Treatment Costs

DUBLIN, Nov. 21, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

The "Infertility Treatment Market by Product, Procedure [ART, Insemination, Laparoscopy, Tubal Ligation], Patient Type, End User - Forecasts to 2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The market for infertility treatment market is expected to grow from USD 1.5 billion in 2018 to USD 2.2 billion by 2023, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 8.0% during the forecast period.



Growth in the global market is primarily driven by factors such as the declining global fertility rate; rising number of fertility clinics worldwide; technological advancements; and increasing public-private investments, funds, and grants.



By product, the media and consumables segment is expected grow at the highest rate during the forecast period



Commercially available culture media has various components, including nutrients, vitamins, and growth factors. The growth of this segment is attributed to the increasing awareness of infertility treatment and diagnosis globally. Another factor contributing to the market growth of this segment is the easy availability of different media and consumables across various regions.

By procedure, artificial insemination is expected to be the second largest contributor to the infertility treatment market



The key factors attributed to the large share of this segment include limited risk of complications during pregnancy and high success rate achieved by the couple. The artificial insemination market is subsegmented into three major types, namely, intrauterine insemination, intracervical insemination, and intratubal insemination. The intrauterine insemination segment holds the largest share in the artificial insemination segment. The growth of this market is attributed low risks of multiple births and with high number of live births.

By patient type, female infertility treatment is expected to hold the larger share in the infertility treatment market



Infertility is one of the common conditions diagnosed among women. The growing female infertility rates, availability of a variety of treatment options, increasing awareness among women about infertility treatments, and the growing number of fertility centers are the major factors contributing to the growth of this segment.

By end user, hospitals and surgical clinics are expected to second largest contributor to the infertility treatment market



Infertility treatments in hospitals are supported by other departments (such as neonatal intensive care units), and hospitals offer complete maternity treatment till childbirth. Initiatives undertaken by governments to increase the number of hospitals equipped to perform infertility treatment procedures such as IVF and the increasing number of surgical centers providing surgical options for the treatment of infertility is expected to drive the growth of this end user segment.



North America is expected to hold a significant share in the infertility treatment market during the forecast period



Factors such as decreasing fertility rates, growing median age of first-time pregnancy, increase in healthcare expenditure, and presence of major players in this region (such as The Cooper Companies, Inc., Cook Group Incorporated, and Hamilton Throne Ltd.) are driving the growth of the infertility treatment market in North America.



Recent Developments



In March 2018 , Vitrolife AB ( Sweden ) received approval for the sale of its time-lapse incubator EmbryoScope+ in the US. Through this the company expanded its product sale and market visibility in the US infertility treatment market.

, Vitrolife AB ( ) received approval for the sale of its time-lapse incubator EmbryoScope+ in the US. Through this the company expanded its product sale and market visibility in the US infertility treatment market. In March 2018 , Genea Limited ( Australia ) expanded its market presence in Melbourne by establishing a new fertility clinic in Melbourne

, Genea Limited ( ) expanded its market presence in by establishing a new fertility clinic in In April 2018 , Baker Ruskinn (UK) entered into a partnership with I&L Biosystems UK Ltd. (UK) as its UK sales partner with the aim to expand its sales and distribution and strengthen its presence in the UK market

Key questions addressed by the report:



Which of the product segment will dominate the infertility treatment market in future?

Emerging countries have immense opportunities for the growth and adoption of infertility treatment, will this scenario continue in the next five years?

Where will all the advancements in products offered by various companies take the industry in the mid to long term?

Low procedural costs in the emerging market is impacting the growth for developed markets due to cost difference among procedures. How will pricing difference impact the overall market?

What are the upcoming procedures in the infertility treatment market?

Key Topics Covered:



1 Introduction

1.1 Objectives of the Study

1.2 Market Definition

1.3 Market Scope

1.4 Currency

1.5 Stakeholders



2 Research Methodology

2.1 Research Data

2.2 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation



3 Executive Summary



4 Premium Insights

4.1 Infertility Treatment Market: Overview

4.2 Geographic Analysis: Market, By Product

4.3 Asia Pacific: Market Share, By Procedure (2018)

4.4 Market, By Patient Type, 2018 vs 2023 (USD Million)

4.5 Market, By End User, 2018 vs 2023 (USD Million)

4.6 Geographical Snapshot of the Global Market



5 Market Overview

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Market Dynamics

5.2.1 Drivers

5.2.1.1 Declining Fertility Rate

5.2.1.2 Rising Number of Fertility Clinics Worldwide

5.2.1.3 Technological Advancements

5.2.1.3.1 Advancements in Infertility Treatment Devices

5.2.1.3.1 Increase in the Use of Time-Lapse Technology

5.2.1.4 Increasing Public-Private Investments, Funds, and Grants

5.2.2 Restraints

5.2.2.1 High Procedural Cost of Assisted Reproductive Techniques in Developed Markets

5.2.2.2 Unsupportive Government Regulations

5.2.3 Opportunities

5.2.3.1 Growth Opportunities in Emerging Markets

5.2.3.1.1 Improving Healthcare Infrastructure

5.2.3.1.2 Increasing Medical Tourism Due to Low Treatment Costs

5.2.3.2 Use of Fertility Treatment Options By Single Parents and Same-Sex Couples

5.2.4 Challenges

5.2.4.1 Concerns Related to Art Procedures

5.2.4.2 Reduced Efficacy Among Older Women



6 Infertility Treatment Market, By Product

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Equipment

6.2.1 Microscopes

6.2.1.1 Growing Technological Advancements in the Field of Microscopy Resulting in the Growing Adoption of Microscopes

6.2.2 Imaging Systems

6.2.2.1 Emergence of Time-Lapse Imaging Systems Driving the Growth of the Infertility Treatment Imaging Systems Market

6.2.3 Sperm Analyzer Systems

6.2.3.1 Automated Sperm Analyzer Systems Permitting Internal and External Quality Control and Better Reproducibility

6.2.4 Ovum Aspiration Pumps

6.2.4.1 Ovum Aspiration Pumps Enable Smooth Collection of Oocytes During Infertility Treatment Procedures

6.2.5 Micromanipulator Systems

6.2.5.1 Micromanipulators are Commonly Used for the Treatment of Male Infertility, Particularly Cases Pertaining to Poor Sperm Quantity/Mobility

6.2.6 Incubators

6.2.6.1 Incubators Play A Vital Role in Embryo Development and Improved Clinical Outcomes

6.2.7 Gas Analyzers

6.2.7.1 Gas Analyzers Contain Multiple Ports Enabling Analysis of Sequential Gas Samples

6.2.8 Laser Systems

6.2.8.1 The Common Applications of Laser Systems Include Treament of Stress Urinary Incontinence and Vaginal Tightening

6.2.9 Cryosystems

6.2.9.1 Demand for Cryosystems is on the Rise as Women are Seeking to Extend Their Childbearing Years

6.3 Media & Consumables

6.3.1 Easy Availability of Culture Media Coupled With the Growing Awareness Among Individuals Driving the Growth of the Media & Consumables Segment

6.4 Accessories

6.4.1 Anti-Vibration Tables are Commonly Used for IVF Treatments to Provide A Smooth Workspace During Procedures



7 Infertility Treatment Market, By Procedure

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Assisted Reproductive Technology

7.2.1 in Vitro Fertilization

7.2.1.1 Intracytoplasmic Morphologically Selected Sperm Injection

7.2.1.1.1 Imsi is Highly Recommended in Patients With A Low Sperm Count and Recurrent Implantation Failure

7.2.1.2 Gamete Donation

7.2.1.2.1 Increase in the Number of Women Registering as Egg Donors is A Key Factor Aiding Market Growth

7.2.2 Intracytoplasmic Sperm Injection

7.2.2.1 Icsi is A Specialized Form of IVF Involving Fertilization Used Commonly in Male Infertility Treatment Procedures

7.2.3 Surrogacy

7.2.3.1 High Success Rates Guaranteed and Achieved With the Help of Surrogacy are Driving Market Growth

7.3 Artificial Insemination

7.3.1 Intrauterine Insemination

7.3.1.1 Limited Risk of Complications During Pregnancy and High Success Rates Driving Market Demand for Iui Procedures

7.3.2 Intracervical Insemination

7.3.2.1 Low Cost of Procedure as Compared to Other AI Procedures Leading to Increased Adoption

7.3.3 Intratubal Insemination

7.3.3.1 Better Chances of Successful Pregnancies Using Iti to Drive the Demand for This Procedure

7.4 Fertility Surgery

7.4.1 Laparoscopy

7.4.1.1 Laparoscopy Allows for the Biopsy of Suspect Growths and Cysts That Hamper Fertility

7.4.2 Hysteroscopy

7.4.2.1 Growing Demand for Minimally Invasive Procedures Driving the Adoption of Hysteroscopy Infertility Treatment Surgeries Globally

7.4.3 Myomectomy

7.4.3.1 Advantages of Myomectomy in Alleviating Problems Caused Due to Fibroids While Preserving Future Fertility to Drive the Demand for This Surgery

7.4.4 Laparotomy

7.4.4.1 Laparotomy is Used in Common Infertility Surgeries That Require Large Exposure to the Reproductive System

7.4.5 Tubal Ligation Reversal

7.4.5.1 Tubal Ligation Reversal is Performed Only in Women Who Still Have A Large Portion of Healthy Fallopian Tube Remaining

7.4.6 Varicocelectomy

7.4.6.1 Adoption of Varicocelectomy is High Among Patients and Results in A High Chance of Improved Fertility With Reduced Complications

7.4.7 Microsurgical Reconstruction

7.4.7.1 Vasovasostomy

7.4.7.1.1 Vasovasostomy is A Reversal Surgery Commonly Used in the Treatment of Infertility in Men

7.4.7.2 Vasoepididymostomy

7.4.7.2.1 Vasoepididymostomy Provides A Higher Pregnancy Rate Than IVF With Icsi

7.5 Other Infertility Treatment Procedures



8 Infertility Treatment Market, By Patient Type

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Female Infertility Treatment

8.2.1 Increasing Female Infertility Rates to Drive the Growth of the Female Infertility Treatment Market

8.3 Male Infertility Treatment

8.3.1 Growing Adoption of Male Infertility Treatment Procedures to Provide Potential Growth Opportunities



9 Infertility Treatment Market, By End User

9.1 Introduction

9.2 Fertility Centers

9.2.1 Growing Number of Infertility Treatment Centers Worldwide Driving Growth of This Segment

9.3 Hospitals and Surgical Clinics

9.3.1 Initiatives Undertaken By Governments to Increase the Number of Hospitals Equipped to Perform Infertility Treatment Procedures Contributing to Market Growth

9.4 Research Institutes

9.4.1 Growing Need for Improving the Clinical Efficacy of Various Infertility Treatment Options Driving Market Growth in Research Institutes

9.5 Cryobanks

9.5.1 Increasing Number of Art Procedures Using Donor Sperm and Donor Eggs for Infertility Treatment Driving the Demand for Cryobanks



10 Infertility Treatment Market, By Region

10.1 Introduction

10.2 North America

10.2.1 Us

10.2.1.1 US to Dominate the Infertility Treatment Market in North America

10.2.2 Canada

10.2.2.1 Government Initiatives and Legislations for Same-Sex Marriages to Drive Market Growth in Canada

10.3 Europe

10.3.1 Germany

10.3.1.1 Favorable Funding Scenario for IVF Treatments in Germany to Drive the Growth of the Infertility Treatment Market in the Country

10.3.2 UK

10.3.2.1 Increase in the Number of IVF Cycles in the UK Contributing to Market Growth

10.3.3 France

10.3.3.1 The Art Segment Dominated the Infertility Treatment Procedures Market in France

10.3.4 Rest of Europe

10.4 Asia Pacific

10.4.1 Japan

10.4.1.1 Growing Awareness has Served to Boost the Adoption of IVF Procedures in Japan

10.4.2 China

10.4.2.1 Declining Newborn Population and Birth Rate in China to Drive the Demand for Infertility Treatment Procedures in the Country

10.4.3 India

10.4.3.1 Rising Fertility Medical Tourism Offering High-Growth Opportunities for the Infertility Treatment Market in India

10.4.4 Rest of Asia Pacific

10.5 Rest of the World

10.5.1 Latin America

10.5.1.1 Latin America to Account for the Largest Share of the Rest of the World Infertility Treatment Market

10.5.2 Middle East & Africa

10.5.2.1 Rising Incidence of Male-Factor Infertility to Drive Market Growth During the Forecast Period



11 Competitive Landscape

11.1 Overview

11.2 Infertility Treatment: Market Share Analysis, 2017

11.3 Competitive Scenario



12 Company Profiles



Cook Group Incorporated

Esco Micro Pte. Ltd.

Genea Limited

Hamilton Throne, Ltd.

Ihmedical A/S

Irvine Scientific (A Member of Jx Holdings Group)

IVFTech Aps

Kitazato Corporation

Medgyn Products, Inc.

Rocket Medical PLC

Somatex Medical Technologies GmbH

The Baker Company, Inc.

The Cooper Companies, Inc.

Thermo Fisher Scientific

Vitrolife Ab

Zeiss Group

