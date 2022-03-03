Global Infertility Treatment Market (2021 to 2027) - by Product, Procedure, Patient type, End-user and Region

DUBLIN, March 3, 2022 The "Infertility Treatment Market Research Report by Product, by Procedure, by Patient type, by End User, by Region - Global Forecast to 2027 - Cumulative Impact of COVID-19" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Infertility Treatment Market size was estimated at USD 1,789.78 million in 2020 and expected to reach USD 1,976.82 million in 2021, at a CAGR of 10.88% to reach USD 3,688.48 million by 2027.



Market Statistics:

The report provides market sizing and forecast across five major currencies - USD, EUR, JPY, GBP, AUD, CAD, and CHF. It helps organization leaders make better decisions when currency exchange data is readily available. In this report, the years 2018 and 2019 are considered historical years, 2020 as the base year, 2021 as the estimated year, and years from 2022 to 2027 are considered the forecast period.



Market Segmentation & Coverage:

This research report categorizes the Infertility Treatment to forecast the revenues and analyze the trends in each of the following sub-markets:

Based on Product, the market was studied across Accessories, Equipment, and Media & Consumables. The Equipment is further studied across Cryosystems, Gas Analyzers, Imaging Systems, Incubators, Laser Systems, Micromanipulator Systems, Microscopes, Ovum Aspiration Pumps, Sperm Analyzer Systems, and Sperm Separation Devices.

Based on Procedure, the market was studied across Artificial Insemination, Assisted Reproductive Technology, and Fertility Surgeries. The Artificial Insemination is further studied across Intracervical Insemination, Intratubal Insemination, and Intrauterine Insemination. The Assisted Reproductive Technology is further studied across In Vitro Fertilization, Intracytoplasmic Sperm Injection, and Surrogacy. The In Vitro Fertilization is further studied across Gamete Donation and Intracytoplasmic Morphologically Selected Sperm Injection. The Fertility Surgeries is further studied across Hysteroscopy, Laparoscopy, Laparotomy, Microsurgical Reconstruction, Myomectomy, Tubal Ligation Reversal, and Varicocelectomy. The Microsurgical Reconstruction is further studied across Vasoepididymostomy and Vasovasostomy.

Based on Patient type, the market was studied across Female Infertility Treatment and Male Infertility Treatment.

Based on End User, the market was studied across Cryobanks, Fertility Centers, Hospitals & Surgical Clinics, and Research Institutes.

Based on Region, the market was studied across Americas, Asia-Pacific , and Europe , Middle East & Africa . The Americas is further studied across Argentina , Brazil , Canada , Mexico , and United States . The United States is further studied across California , Florida , Illinois , New York , Ohio , Pennsylvania , and Texas . The Asia-Pacific is further studied across Australia , China , India , Indonesia , Japan , Malaysia , Philippines , Singapore , South Korea , Taiwan , and Thailand . The Europe , Middle East & Africa is further studied across France , Germany , Italy , Netherlands , Qatar , Russia , Saudi Arabia , South Africa , Spain , United Arab Emirates , and United Kingdom .

Competitive Strategic Window:

The Competitive Strategic Window analyses the competitive landscape in terms of markets, applications, and geographies to help the vendor define an alignment or fit between their capabilities and opportunities for future growth prospects. It describes the optimal or favorable fit for the vendors to adopt successive merger and acquisition strategies, geography expansion, research & development, and new product introduction strategies to execute further business expansion and growth during a forecast period.



FPNV Positioning Matrix:

The FPNV Positioning Matrix evaluates and categorizes the vendors in the Infertility Treatment Market based on Business Strategy (Business Growth, Industry Coverage, Financial Viability, and Channel Support) and Product Satisfaction (Value for Money, Ease of Use, Product Features, and Customer Support) that aids businesses in better decision making and understanding the competitive landscape.



Market Share Analysis:

The Market Share Analysis offers the analysis of vendors considering their contribution to the overall market. It provides the idea of its revenue generation into the overall market compared to other vendors in the space. It provides insights into how vendors are performing in terms of revenue generation and customer base compared to others. Knowing market share offers an idea of the size and competitiveness of the vendors for the base year. It reveals the market characteristics in terms of accumulation, fragmentation, dominance, and amalgamation traits.



Company Usability Profiles:

The report profoundly explores the recent significant developments by the leading vendors and innovation profiles in the Global Infertility Treatment Market, including ABB Limited, Aliaxis Group S.A., ANAMET Electrical, Inc., Astral PolyTechnik Limited, Atkore International Holdings Incorporated, Cantex, Inc., China Lesso Group Holdings Ltd., Dura-line Corporation, Electri-Flex Company, Hellermanntyton group plc, Hubbell Incorporated, Legrand S.A., Nan Ya Plastics Corp., National pipe & plastics, Inc., Orbia Advance Corporation, Schneider Electric SE, Sekisui Chemical Co., Ltd., Thomas & Betts Corporation, Wienerberger AG, and Zekelman Industries Inc..



The report provides insights on the following pointers:

1. Market Penetration: Provides comprehensive information on the market offered by the key players

2. Market Development: Provides in-depth information about lucrative emerging markets and analyze penetration across mature segments of the markets

3. Market Diversification: Provides detailed information about new product launches, untapped geographies, recent developments, and investments

4. Competitive Assessment & Intelligence: Provides an exhaustive assessment of market shares, strategies, products, certification, regulatory approvals, patent landscape, and manufacturing capabilities of the leading players

5. Product Development & Innovation: Provides intelligent insights on future technologies, R&D activities, and breakthrough product developments



The report answers questions such as:

1. What is the market size and forecast of the Global Infertility Treatment Market?

2. What are the inhibiting factors and impact of COVID-19 shaping the Global Infertility Treatment Market during the forecast period?

3. Which are the products/segments/applications/areas to invest in over the forecast period in the Global Infertility Treatment Market?

4. What is the competitive strategic window for opportunities in the Global Infertility Treatment Market?

5. What are the technology trends and regulatory frameworks in the Global Infertility Treatment Market?

6. What is the market share of the leading vendors in the Global Infertility Treatment Market?

7. What modes and strategic moves are considered suitable for entering the Global Infertility Treatment Market?

Key Topics Covered:



1. Preface



2. Research Methodology



3. Executive Summary



4. Market Overview



5. Market Insights

5.1. Market Dynamics

5.1.1. Drivers

5.1.1.1. Rising number of infrastructure projects all over the world

5.1.1.2. Potential demand for electrical conduit owing to reliability and durability

5.1.1.3. Rapid extension of smart grid networks

5.1.2. Restraints

5.1.2.1. Concern associated with raw material voltality

5.1.3. Opportunities

5.1.3.1. Proliferation of electricity usage attributed to digitalization

5.1.3.2. Ongoing refurbishment and retrofit activities in grid infrastructure

5.1.4. Challenges

5.1.4.1. Difficulty in installation process coupled with hard to find defects in wiring

5.2. Cumulative Impact of COVID-19



6. Infertility Treatment Market, by Product

6.1. Introduction

6.2. Accessories

6.3. Equipment

6.3.1. Cryosystems

6.3.2. Gas Analyzers

6.3.3. Imaging Systems

6.3.4. Incubators

6.3.5. Laser Systems

6.3.6. Micromanipulator Systems

6.3.7. Microscopes

6.3.8. Ovum Aspiration Pumps

6.3.9. Sperm Analyzer Systems

6.3.10. Sperm Separation Devices

6.4. Media & Consumables



7. Infertility Treatment Market, by Procedure

7.1. Introduction

7.2. Artificial Insemination

7.2.1. Intracervical Insemination

7.2.2. Intratubal Insemination

7.2.3. Intrauterine Insemination

7.3. Assisted Reproductive Technology

7.3.1. In Vitro Fertilization

7.3.1.1. Gamete Donation

7.3.1.2. Intracytoplasmic Morphologically Selected Sperm Injection

7.3.2. Intracytoplasmic Sperm Injection

7.3.3. Surrogacy

7.4. Fertility Surgeries

7.4.1. Hysteroscopy

7.4.2. Laparoscopy

7.4.3. Laparotomy

7.4.4. Microsurgical Reconstruction

7.4.4.1. Vasoepididymostomy

7.4.4.2. Vasovasostomy

7.4.5. Myomectomy

7.4.6. Tubal Ligation Reversal

7.4.7. Varicocelectomy



8. Infertility Treatment Market, by Patient type

8.1. Introduction

8.2. Female Infertility Treatment

8.3. Male Infertility Treatment



9. Infertility Treatment Market, by End User

9.1. Introduction

9.2. Cryobanks

9.3. Fertility Centers

9.4. Hospitals & Surgical Clinics

9.5. Research Institutes



10. Americas Infertility Treatment Market

10.1. Introduction

10.2. Argentina

10.3. Brazil

10.4. Canada

10.5. Mexico

10.6. United States



11. Asia-Pacific Infertility Treatment Market

11.1. Introduction

11.2. Australia

11.3. China

11.4. India

11.5. Indonesia

11.6. Japan

11.7. Malaysia

11.8. Philippines

11.9. Singapore

11.10. South Korea

11.11. Taiwan

11.12. Thailand



12. Europe, Middle East & Africa Infertility Treatment Market

12.1. Introduction

12.2. France

12.3. Germany

12.4. Italy

12.5. Netherlands

12.6. Qatar

12.7. Russia

12.8. Saudi Arabia

12.9. South Africa

12.10. Spain

12.11. United Arab Emirates

12.12. United Kingdom



13. Competitive Landscape

13.1. FPNV Positioning Matrix

13.1.1. Quadrants

13.1.2. Business Strategy

13.1.3. Product Satisfaction

13.2. Market Ranking Analysis

13.3. Market Share Analysis, By Key Player

13.4. Competitive Scenario

13.4.1. Merger & Acquisition

13.4.2. Agreement, Collaboration, & Partnership

13.4.3. New Product Launch & Enhancement

13.4.4. Investment & Funding

13.4.5. Award, Recognition, & Expansion



14. Company Usability Profiles

14.1. ABB Limited

14.2. Aliaxis Group S.A.

14.3. ANAMET Electrical, Inc.

14.4. Astral PolyTechnik Limited

14.5. Atkore International Holdings Incorporated

14.6. Cantex, Inc.

14.7. China Lesso Group Holdings Ltd.

14.8. Dura-line Corporation

14.9. Electri-Flex Company

14.10. Hellermanntyton group plc

14.11. Hubbell Incorporated

14.12. Legrand S.A.

14.13. Nan Ya Plastics Corp.

14.14. National pipe & plastics, Inc.

14.15. Orbia Advance Corporation

14.16. Schneider Electric SE

14.17. Sekisui Chemical Co., Ltd.

14.18. Thomas & Betts Corporation

14.19. Wienerberger AG

14.20. Zekelman Industries Inc.



15. Appendix

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/zbugrh

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets