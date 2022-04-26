Global InfiniBand Market (2021 to 2027) - Featuring IBM, Intel and Mellanox Among Others

DUBLIN, April 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "InfiniBand Market 2021-2027 Growth" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global InfiniBand market is anticipated to grow at a considerable CAGR during the forecast period. InfiniBand is a new resilient architecture designed to support Internet infrastructure input/output connectivity. The increasing acceptance of the InfiniBand in highly efficient computing is one of the major factors driving the growth of the market.



The global InfiniBand market is segmented based on application into residential and non-residential. InfiniBand is a standard specification for the communications infrastructure business that outlines an input and output architecture that can be used for interconnecting servers, storage, and embedded systems. Geographically, the global InfiniBand market covers the analysis of four major regions including North America (the US and Canada), Europe (UK, Germany, Italy, Spain, France, and Rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, India, and Rest of Asia-Pacific), and the Rest of the World.



Market Segmentation

Global InfiniBand Market Research and Analysis by Application

The Report Covers

Comprehensive research methodology of the global InfiniBand market.

This report also includes a detailed and extensive market overview with key analyst insights.

An exhaustive analysis of macro and micro factors influencing the market guided by key recommendations.

Analysis of regional regulations and other government policies impacting the global InfiniBand market.

Insights about market determinants that are stimulating the global InfiniBand market.

Detailed and extensive market segments with the regional distribution of forecasted revenues.

Extensive profiles and recent developments of market players.

Key Topics Covered:



1. Report Summary



2. Market Overview and Insights

2.1. Scope of the Report

2.2. Analyst Insight & Current Market Trends

2.2.1. Key Findings

2.2.2. Conclusion



3. Market Determinants

3.1. Motivators

3.2. Restraints

3.3. Opportunities



4. Market Segmentation

4.1. Global InfiniBand Market by Application

4.1.1. Residential

4.1.2. Non-Residential



5. Regional Analysis

5.1. North America

5.1.1. United States

5.1.2. Canada

5.2. Europe

5.2.1. UK

5.2.2. Germany

5.2.3. Italy

5.2.4. Spain

5.2.5. France

5.2.6. Rest of Europe

5.3. Asia-Pacific

5.3.1. China

5.3.2. India

5.3.3. Japan

5.3.4. Rest of Asia-Pacific

5.4. Rest of the World



6. Company Profiles

6.1. IBM Corp

6.2. Intel Corp

6.3. Mellanox (NVIDIA)

6.4. Oracle Corp.

6.5. Virginia Tech

