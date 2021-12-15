Global Inflammatory Bowel Disease (IBD) Market 2021-2026 Featuring Johnson & Johnson, AbbVie, Takeda, Pfizer, Roche, Celgene, GlaxoSmithKline, Novartis, UCB and Eli Lilly & Co

DUBLIN, Dec. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Inflammatory Bowel Disease (IBD) Market - Analysis By Disease Indication (Crohn's Disease, Ulcerative Colitis), Drug Class, Distribution Channel, By Region, By Country (2021 Edition): Market Insights, Covid-19 Pandemic, Competition and Forecast (2021-2026)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Inflammatory Bowel Disease (IBD) Market, valued at USD 210.5 Billion in the year 2020, has been driven by factors such as the increasing prevalence of Ulcerative Colitis and Crohn's Disease, advances in medical technology, government support for inflammatory bowel disease treatment research, and the ubiquity of anxiety and depression.

Moreover, factors such as the irregular food habits, unhealthy lifestyle of people, increased level of pollution and increase in alcohol consumption and cigarette smoking are likely to contribute towards the growth of the IBD market.

Additionally, rise in investments in building a robust pipeline for IBD, increase in lifestyle-related risk factors and growing popularity of prebiotic and probiotic foods are likely to boost the growth of the global market during the forecast period.

The North America region dominates the market. In North America, rising prevalence and incidence of IBD across the region is the major driving factor for the market. Moreover, an increasing number of cigarette-smokers in United States and significant funding in the IBD field in Canada is further estimated to boost the growth of the IBD market in the region.

The IBD market in North America has remained at the forefront in terms of growth opportunities as well as developments in the field of Crohn's Disease over the years. The region is likely to continue to account for a significant piece of the revenue pie over the next few years as well, thanks to the presence of several pharmaceutical and biosciences companies and the presence of numerous leading players in the field of Crohn's Disease.

Additionally, increasing geriatric population base and prevalence of Ulcerative Colitis and Crohn's disease and also well-developed healthcare expenditure coupled with increased per capita healthcare expenditure across regions would enhance the growth of the market during the forecast period.

Scope of the Report

The report analyses the market by value.

The report analyses the market by disease Indication (Crohn's Disease, Ulcerative Colitis).

The report further assesses the the market by drug class (TNF Inhibitors, Aminosalicylates, Integrin Antagonists, Others).

The report further assesses the the market by distribution channel (Hospital Pharmacies, Retail Pharmacies, Online Pharmacies).

The market has been analysed by region ( North America , Europe and Asia Pacific ) and By Country ( United States , Canada , Germany , France , Italy , Spain , United Kingdom , China , Japan , India ).

, and ) and By Country ( , , , , , , , , , ). The key insights of the report have been presented through the frameworks of Major Mergers & Acquisitions, Recent Industry Developments. Also, the attractiveness of the market has been presented By Region, By Disease Indication, By Drug Class and By Distribution Channel. Additionally, trends, drivers and challenges of the industry has been analysed in the report.

The companies analysed in the report include Johnson & Johnson, AbbVie Inc., Takeda, Pfizer, Roche, Celgene, GlaxoSmithKline, Novartis, UCB and Eli Lilly & Company.

The report presents the analysis of the market for the historical period of 2016-2020 and the forecast period of 2021-2026.

