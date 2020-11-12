Global Inflatable Toys Industry (2020 to 2027) - Market Trajectory & Analytics

DUBLIN, Nov. 12, 2020 The "Inflatable Toys - Global Market Trajectory & Analytics" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The publisher brings years of research experience to the 7th edition of this report. The 179-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.



Global Inflatable Toys Market to Reach US$7 Billion by the Year 2027



Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Inflatable Toys estimated at US$4.8 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$7 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 5.7% over the period 2020-2027.



Commercial Sector, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to grow at a 5.4% CAGR to reach US$4.6 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Residential Sector segment is readjusted to a revised 6.3% CAGR for the next 7-year period. This segment currently accounts for a 33.2% share of the global Inflatable Toys market.



The U.S. Accounts for Over 28.9% of Global Market Size in 2020, While China is Forecast to Grow at a 8.9% CAGR for the Period of 2020-2027



The Inflatable Toys market in the U.S. is estimated at US$1.4 Billion in the year 2020. The country currently accounts for a 28.92% share in the global market. China, the world second largest economy, is forecast to reach an estimated market size of US$1.3 Billion in the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 8.9% through 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 3.2% and 5.2% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 3.7% CAGR while Rest of European market (as defined in the study) will reach US$1.3 Billion by the year 2027.



Competitors identified in this market include, among others:

Bestway Global Holding Inc.

BigMouth Inc.

Blast Zone

Funboy

General Inflatables

Jump Orange

Little Tikes

Omega Inflatables Ltd.

Ouxiang International Co. Ltd.

Yolloy Outdoor Product Co., Limited

Key Topics Covered:



I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Impact of COVID-19 and a Looming Global Recession

Global Competitor Market Shares

Inflatable Toys Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide (in %): 2018E

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE



III. MARKET ANALYSIS



IV. COMPETITION

Total Companies Profiled: 41

