Global Influencer Marketing Platform Markets, 2018 & 2019-2027 - Video Content is Expected to Have Positive Impact on the $370 Mn Market

The global influencer marketing platform market at US$ 137.1 Mn in 2018 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 12.3% during the forecast period 2019 - 2027, to account to US$ 373.5 Mn in 2027.



The major driving factors contributing to this influencer marketing platform market growth includes the increasing demand for video content & live interactive sessions, surge in adoption of smartphones, increasing penetration of high speed internet, growing number of social media accounts, reducing data streaming cost, integration of advanced technologies such as artificial intelligence (AI), among others.



The influencer marketing platform market is segmented on the basis of offerings, application, organization size, and end-user. Based on offerings, the influencer marketing platform market is segmented as a solution and service. The solution segment is expected to hold a major influencer marketing platform market share during the forecast period due to the factor such as increasing capabilities of influencer marketing platform due to the integration of advanced technologies.



Based on application, the influencer marketing platform market is segmented as search & discovery, campaign management, influencer relationship management, analytics & reporting, and others. Campaign management is expected to witness high CAGR during the forecast period. Campaign Management is one of the important solutions that is being offered by influencer marketing platforms to brands.



This solution offers built-in features to store campaign records and it also allows brands to assess their campaign performance in order to ensure if the campaign increased their brand value or visibility among target audience. Any brand begins a campaign on influencer marketing platforms with a specific set of objectives, timeline and budget. These platforms then notify the influencers about new available campaigns for which they can apply.



Brands can also choose influencers for their respective campaigns based on their needs regarding engagement level, reputation, and interests. Once brands find the influencers, payment rates are negotiated and engagement terms are set. The influencers then create content for the campaign and this content will be published after it meets the guidelines set by the brands.



Some of the key influencer marketing platform market players who offer campaign management as a function include Upfluence, NeoReach, AspireIQ, Julius, Open Influence, and Tapinfluence among others.



For instance, Julius offers campaign management platform for various kinds of influencers. NeoReach is another platform that uses artificial intelligence (AI) to find the most suitable influencers for brand campaigns. Some of the features offered by these platforms related to campaign management include campaign creation, campaign lifecycle management, content collaboration, and campaign analytics among others.



Some of the players present in the influencer marketing platform market are

HYPR (Mogimo Inc.)

InfluencerDB (InfluencerDB Tech GmbH & Co. KG)

IZEA Worldwide Inc.

JuliusWorks Inc.

Launchmetrics (Fashion Gps, Inc.)

Lefty (Modern Agency SAS)

Mavrck (Apifia Inc.)

NeoReach

Traackr, Inc.

Upfluence

Key Topics Covered:



1. Introduction

1.1 Scope of the Study

1.2 Research Report Guidance

1.3 Market Segmentation



2. Key Takeaways



3. Research Methodology

3.1 Coverage

3.2 Secondary Research

3.3 Primary Research



4. Influencer Marketing Platform - Market Landscape

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 PEST Analysis

4.2.1 North America PEST Analysis

4.2.2 Europe PEST Analysis

4.2.3 Asia Pacific PEST Analysis

4.2.4 Middle East & Africa PEST Analysis

4.2.5 South America PEST Analysis

4.3 Ecosystem Analysis



5. Influencer Marketing Platform Market - Key Industry Dynamics

5.1 Key Market Drivers

5.1.1 Video Content is Expected to Have Positive Impact on Influencer Marketing Platform Market

5.1.2 Growing Number of Users on Social Media Platform

5.2 Key Market Restraints

5.2.1 Change in Social Algorithm

5.3 Key Market Opportunities

5.3.1 Integration of Artificial Intelligence with Influencer Marketing Platform

5.4 Future Trends

5.4.1 Micro-Influencers Are Making Positive Impact on Market

5.5 Impact Analysis of Drivers and Restraints



6. Influencer Marketing Platform Market- Global Analysis

6.1 Global Influencer Marketing Platform Market Overview

6.2 Global Influencer Marketing Platform Market Forecast and Analysis

6.3 Market Positioning- Top Five Players



7. Influencer Marketing Platform Market - By Offerings

7.1 Overview

7.2 Global Influencer Marketing Platform Market Breakdown, By Offerings, 2018 & 2027

7.3 Solution

7.4 Service



8. Influencer Marketing Platform Market Analysis - By Application

8.1 Overview

8.2 Global Influencer Marketing Platform Market Breakdown, By Application, 2018 & 2027

8.3 Search and Discovery

8.4 Campaign Management

8.5 Influencer Relationship Management

8.6 Analytics and Reporting



9. Influencer Marketing Platform Market Analysis - By Organization Size

9.1 Overview

9.2 Global Influencer Marketing Platform Market Breakdown, By Organization Size, 2018 & 2027

9.3 Small & Medium Enterprise

9.4 Large Enterprise



10. Influencer Marketing Platform Market Analysis-By End-User

10.1 Overview

10.2 Global Influencer Marketing Platform Market Breakdown, By End-User, 2018 & 2027

10.3 Fashion and Lifestyle

10.4 Marketing Agencies

10.5 Retail and Consumer Goods

10.6 Travel and Hospitality



11. Influencer Marketing Platform Market - Geographical Analysis



12. Industry Landscape

12.1 Market Initiative

12.2 Merger and Acquisition

12.3 New Development



13. Company Profiles



