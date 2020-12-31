Global Influenza Vaccine Production and Distribution Market Report 2020:Impact of COVID-19, Vaccine Makeup, Vaccine Effectiveness, and Reimbursement

News provided by

Research and Markets

Dec 31, 2020, 10:00 ET

DUBLIN, Dec. 31, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "2020 Influenza Vaccine Production and Distribution Market Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The 2020-2021 flu season will be the first full influenza season coinciding with the COVID-19 pandemic, creating concerns of potential coinfections and overwhelmed hospitals. The 2020 HIDA Influenza Vaccine Production & Distribution Market Report provides insights into the upcoming flu season including the impact of COVID-19, vaccine makeup, vaccine effectiveness, and reimbursement. Insights include:

  • COVID-19 spurs production of approximately 15% more flu vaccine doses
  • Flu vaccination prevented 105,000 hospitalizations and 6,300 deaths in 2019-2020
  • 52% of Americans received a vaccine last season; experts this year target a 70% vaccination rate

Key Topics Covered:

  • Executive Summary
  • First Full Season Of Influenza With COVID-19 Creates Uncertainty
  • Early Reports From Southern Hemisphere May Indicate Weakened Flu Season
  • Manufacturers Producing 194-198 Million Vaccine Doses For 2020-2021
  • 2020-2021 Flu Season New/Updated Vaccines
  • U.S. Influenza Vaccines 2020-21 Season
  • Flu Vaccine Locations Expected To Shift Under COVID-19
  • Influenza Vaccine For Children Hit 10-Year High in 2018-2019
  • ED Visits And Mortality Among Influenza And COVID-19 Like Illnesses
  • Children Account For Highest Percentage Of Outpatient Visits
  • Vaccine Effectiveness In 2019-2020 Was 39%
  • U.S. Government Contracts With Industry To Produce Vaccine Supplies
  • Reimbursement Rates For Influenza Vaccine
  • Testing Methods For Influenza
  • Distributors Play Large Role In Vaccine Delivery
  • Flu Vaccines Prevent Hospitalizations And Death

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/nq352r

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
[email protected]

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com