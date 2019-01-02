Global Influenza Vaccines Market 2018-2024: Market is Anticipated to Exceed US$ 5.8 Billion with bioCSL, GSK, Novartis, Protein Sciences, Sanofi Pasteur & Seqirus Dominating
The "Global Influenza Vaccines Market, Persons Vaccinated, Brand Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, Major Deals - Forecast to 2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global influenza vaccines market is anticipated to exceed US$ 5.8 Billion mark by 2024, and is presenting ample opportunities to the industry's players.
Influenza viruses are considered as a major cause of morbidity and mortality worldwide. The vast population base together with significantly low vaccination coverage in emerging markets, introduction of new vaccines, rising government support for immunization and growing awareness of the value of influenza vaccine in preventing disease are the prominent factors that will drive the influenza vaccines market.
However, shortage of vaccine supply due to genetic assortment of the viral strains is surging the need for updating vaccines each year by the manufacturers. This is a major factor restraining market growth.
Global Influenza Vaccines Market - Regional Analysis
- Geographically, North America is the largest market for influenza vaccines capturing over 48% market share in 2017.
- Asia is the second largest market for influenza vaccines.
- Europe is the third largest market for influenza vaccines, followed by Latin America.
- Australasia accounted for least share of the influenza vaccines market in 2017.
- Global Influenza Vaccines Market - Country Wise Analysis
- On the basis of country, United States captures majority of the influenza vaccines market.
- Japan is the second largest market for influenza vaccines.
- China, Brazil and India are the third, fourth and fifth leading market for influenza vaccines respectively.
- Canada, Germany, France, UK, Italy, Spain and South Korea are the other leading market for influenza vaccines.
Global Influenza Vaccines Market - Brands Analysis
- In the influenza vaccines brand sales segment, Sanofi's Fluzone holds the maximum share of the market being followed by Fluvirin/Flucelvax.
- In May 2016, the cell-based Flucelvax quadrivalent shot was approved by the FDA.
- GSK's Fluarix/FluLaval accounts for the third highest share of the influenza vaccines market.
- Fluad is the first and only adjuvanted seasonal influenza vaccine in the US for adults aged 65 and older.
- Flublok has captured least share of the influenza vaccines market.
- In October 2016, Protein Sciences received approval from the FDA for the quadrivalent version of Flublok vaccine.
- On August 28, 2017 - Sanofi announced that it has completed the acquisition of Protein Sciences.
- In February 2018, SK Chemicals Co. signed a US$ 155 Million deal to license cell culture technology to Sanofi Pasteur Inc. for development of a universal influenza vaccine.
Global Influenza Vaccines Market, Persons Vaccinated, Brand Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, Major Deals - Forecast to 2024 provides a comprehensive assessment of the fast-evolving, high-growth influenza vaccines market landscape.
This 224 Page report with 139 Figures and 12 Tables has been analyzed from 5 viewpoints:
1. Influenza Vaccines Market, Persons Vaccinated and Forecast - By Region (2011 - 2024)
2. Influenza Vaccines Market, Persons Vaccinated and Forecast - Country Wise Distribution (2011 - 2024)
3. Global - Influenza Vaccines Brand Sales and Forecast to 2024
4. Global Influenza Vaccines Market - Major Deals
5. Global Influenza Vaccines Market - Driving Factors and Challenges
Influenza Vaccines Market, Persons Vaccinated and Forecast - Country Wise Distribution (25 Countries Covered)
1. United States
2. Canada
3. Brazil
4. Mexico
5. Germany
6. France
7. Italy
8. Spain
9. United Kingdom
10. Netherlands
11. Ireland
12. Denmark
13. Luxembourg
14. Sweden
15. Australia
16. New Zealand
17. Japan
18. China
19. India
20. South Korea
21. Singapore
22. Hong Kong
23. Malaysia
24. Thailand
25. Indonesia
Influenza Vaccines Brand Sales and Forecast - 8 Brands Analyzed
1. Fluarix/FluLaval
2. Fluzone
3. Fluvirin/Flucelvax
4. Influvac
5. Afluria/Fluvax
6. FluMist/Fluenz
7. Flublok
8. Fluad
Companies Mentioned
- bioCSL
- GSK
- Novartis
- Protein Sciences
- Sanofi Pasteur
- Seqirus
