Global Infrared Detector Industry
Apr 27, 2020, 10:00 ET
NEW YORK, April 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Infrared Detector market worldwide is projected to grow by US$292.2 Million, driven by a compounded growth of 9.5%. Cooled Infrared, one of the segments analyzed and sized in this study, displays the potential to grow at over 9.7%. The shifting dynamics supporting this growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the changing pulse of the market. Poised to reach over US$516.6 Million by the year 2025, Cooled Infrared will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.
- Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 10.8% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over US$13.2 Million to the region's size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over US$13.6 Million worth of projected demand in the region will come from Rest of Europe markets. In Japan, Cooled Infrared will reach a market size of US$37 Million by the close of the analysis period. As the world's second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 9.1% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$49.8 Million in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders. Presented in visually rich graphics are these and many more need-to-know quantitative data important in ensuring quality of strategy decisions, be it entry into new markets or allocation of resources within a portfolio. Several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces will shape growth and development of demand patterns in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.
- Competitors identified in this market include, among others,
- Excelitas Technologies Corporation
- FLIR Systems, Inc.
- Hamamatsu Photonics KK
- Honeywell International, Inc.
- Murata Manufacturing Co., Ltd.
- Nippon Carbon Co., Ltd.
- Omron Corporation
- Raytheon Company
- Sofradir Group
- Texas Instruments, Inc.
I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Infrared Detectors - Uses, Advantages and Disadvantages
Global Infrared Detectors Market to Witness Steady Growth
Cooled Infrared Detectors Market Driven by New Advancements
Asia-Pacific to Grow at the Fastest Rate
Global Competitor Market Shares
Infrared Detector Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide:
(in %): 2019 & 2025
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
Growing Demand for Consumer Electronics to Propel the Infrared
Detectors Market Growth
Rising Demand for IR Detectors in Smart Homes Bodes Well for
Market Growth
Increasing Military and Defence Budget Spurs Significant Market
Opportunities for Infrared Detectors
Technological Innovations
MIRS Project Enables the Manufacture of Low-cost IR Sensing
Systems
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: Infrared Detector Global Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 2: Infrared Detector Global Retrospective Market Scenario
in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2009-2017
Table 3: Infrared Detector Market Share Shift across Key
Geographies Worldwide: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 4: Cooled Infrared (Technology) World Market by
Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2018 to 2025
Table 5: Cooled Infrared (Technology) Historic Market Analysis
by Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2009 to 2017
Table 6: Cooled Infrared (Technology) Market Share Breakdown of
Worldwide Sales by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 7: Uncooled Infrared (Technology) Potential Growth
Markets Worldwide in US$ Thousand: 2018 to 2025
Table 8: Uncooled Infrared (Technology) Historic Market
Perspective by Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2009 to 2017
Table 9: Uncooled Infrared (Technology) Market Sales Breakdown
by Region/Country in Percentage: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 10: Short Wave (Wavelength) Geographic Market Spread
Worldwide in US$ Thousand: 2018 to 2025
Table 11: Short Wave (Wavelength) Region Wise Breakdown of
Global Historic Demand in US$ Thousand: 2009 to 2017
Table 12: Short Wave (Wavelength) Market Share Distribution in
Percentage by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 13: Medium Wave (Wavelength) World Market Estimates and
Forecasts by Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2018 to 2025
Table 14: Medium Wave (Wavelength) Market Historic Review by
Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2009 to 2017
Table 15: Medium Wave (Wavelength) Market Share Breakdown by
Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 16: Long Wave (Wavelength) World Market by Region/Country
in US$ Thousand: 2018 to 2025
Table 17: Long Wave (Wavelength) Historic Market Analysis by
Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2009 to 2017
Table 18: Long Wave (Wavelength) Market Share Distribution in
Percentage by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 19: People & Motion Sensing (Application) Sales Estimates
and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country for the Years
2018 through 2025
Table 20: People & Motion Sensing (Application) Analysis of
Historic Sales in US$ Thousand by Region/Country for the Years
2009 to 2017
Table 21: People & Motion Sensing (Application) Global Market
Share Distribution by Region/Country for 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 22: Temperature Measurement (Application) Global
Opportunity Assessment in US$ Thousand by Region/Country:
2018-2025
Table 23: Temperature Measurement (Application) Historic Sales
Analysis in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2009-2017
Table 24: Temperature Measurement (Application) Percentage
Share Breakdown of Global Sales by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019
VS 2025
Table 25: Industrial (Application) Worldwide Sales in US$
Thousand by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 26: Industrial (Application) Historic Demand Patterns in
US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2009-2017
Table 27: Industrial (Application) Market Share Shift across
Key Geographies: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 28: Spectroscopy & Biomedical Imaging (Application)
Global Market Estimates & Forecasts in US$ Thousand by
Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 29: Spectroscopy & Biomedical Imaging (Application)
Retrospective Demand Analysis in US$ Thousand by
Region/Country: 2009-2017
Table 30: Spectroscopy & Biomedical Imaging (Application)
Market Share Breakdown by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 31: Military and Defense (Application) Demand Potential
Worldwide in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 32: Military and Defense (Application) Historic Sales
Analysis in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2009-2017
Table 33: Military and Defense (Application) Share Breakdown
Review by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 34: Smart Home (Application) Worldwide Latent Demand
Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 35: Smart Home (Application) Global Historic Analysis in
US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2009-2017
Table 36: Smart Home (Application) Distribution of Global Sales
by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 37: Other Applications (Application) Sales Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country for the Years 2018
through 2025
Table 38: Other Applications (Application) Analysis of Historic
Sales in US$ Thousand by Region/Country for the Years 2009 to
2017
Table 39: Other Applications (Application) Global Market Share
Distribution by Region/Country for 2009, 2019, and 2025
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
Market Facts & Figures
US Infrared Detector Market Share (in %) by Company: 2019 & 2025
Market Analytics
Table 40: Infrared Detector Market in US$ Thousand in the
United States by Technology: 2018-2025
Table 41: United States Infrared Detector Market Retrospective
Analysis in US$ Thousand by Technology: 2009-2017
Table 42: United States Infrared Detector Market Share
Breakdown by Technology: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 43: United States Infrared Detector Market Estimates and
Projections in US$ Thousand by Wavelength: 2018 to 2025
Table 44: Infrared Detector Market in the United States by
Wavelength: A Historic Review in US$ Thousand for 2009-2017
Table 45: United States Infrared Detector Market Share
Breakdown by Wavelength: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 46: United States Infrared Detector Latent Demand
Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Application: 2018 to 2025
Table 47: Infrared Detector Historic Demand Patterns in the
United States by Application in US$ Thousand for 2009-2017
Table 48: Infrared Detector Market Share Breakdown in the
United States by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
CANADA
Table 49: Infrared Detector Market Analysis in Canada in US$
Thousand by Technology: 2018-2025
Table 50: Infrared Detector Market in Canada: Historic Review
in US$ Thousand by Technology for the Period 2009-2017
Table 51: Canadian Infrared Detector Market Share Breakdown by
Technology: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 52: Canadian Infrared Detector Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Wavelength: 2018 to 2025
Table 53: Canadian Infrared Detector Historic Market Review by
Wavelength in US$ Thousand: 2009-2017
Table 54: Infrared Detector Market in Canada: Percentage Share
Breakdown of Sales by Wavelength for 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 55: Canadian Infrared Detector Market Quantitative Demand
Analysis in US$ Thousand by Application: 2018 to 2025
Table 56: Infrared Detector Market in Canada: Summarization of
Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Thousand by Application for
2009-2017
Table 57: Canadian Infrared Detector Market Share Analysis by
Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
JAPAN
Table 58: Japanese Medium & Long-Term Outlook for Infrared
Detector Market in US$ Thousand by Technology: 2018-2025
Table 59: Infrared Detector Market in Japan in US$ Thousand by
Technology: 2009-2017
Table 60: Japanese Infrared Detector Market Percentage Share
Distribution by Technology: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 61: Japanese Market for Infrared Detector: Annual Sales
Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Wavelength for the
Period 2018-2025
Table 62: Infrared Detector Market in Japan: Historic Sales
Analysis in US$ Thousand by Wavelength for the Period 2009-2017
Table 63: Japanese Infrared Detector Market Share Analysis by
Wavelength: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 64: Japanese Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Infrared
Detector in US$ Thousand by Application: 2018 to 2025
Table 65: Japanese Infrared Detector Market in US$ Thousand by
Application: 2009-2017
Table 66: Infrared Detector Market Share Shift in Japan by
Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
CHINA
Table 67: Infrared Detector Market Estimates and Forecasts in
China in US$ Thousand by Technology: 2018-2025
Table 68: Chinese Infrared Detector Retrospective Market
Scenario in US$ Thousand by Technology: 2009-2017
Table 69: Infrared Detector Market in China: Percentage Share
Analysis by Technology for 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 70: Chinese Infrared Detector Market Growth Prospects in
US$ Thousand by Wavelength for the Period 2018-2025
Table 71: Infrared Detector Historic Market Analysis in China
in US$ Thousand by Wavelength: 2009-2017
Table 72: Chinese Infrared Detector Market by Wavelength:
Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 73: Chinese Demand for Infrared Detector in US$ Thousand
by Application: 2018 to 2025
Table 74: Infrared Detector Market Review in China in US$
Thousand by Application: 2009-2017
Table 75: Chinese Infrared Detector Market Share Breakdown by
Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
EUROPE
Market Facts & Figures
European Infrared Detector Market: Competitor Market Share
Scenario (in %) for 2019 & 2025
Market Analytics
Table 76: European Infrared Detector Market Demand Scenario in
US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 77: Infrared Detector Market in Europe: A Historic Market
Perspective in US$ Thousand by Region/Country for the Period
2009-2017
Table 78: European Infrared Detector Market Share Shift by
Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 79: European Infrared Detector Market Assessment in US$
Thousand by Technology: 2018-2025
Table 80: European Infrared Detector Historic Market Review in
US$ Thousand by Technology: 2009-2017
Table 81: Infrared Detector Market in Europe: Percentage
Breakdown of Sales by Technology for 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 82: European Infrared Detector Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Wavelength: 2018-2025
Table 83: Infrared Detector Market in Europe in US$ Thousand by
Wavelength: A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017
Table 84: European Infrared Detector Market Share Breakdown by
Wavelength: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 85: European Infrared Detector Addressable Market
Opportunity in US$ Thousand by Application: 2018-2025
Table 86: Infrared Detector Market in Europe: Summarization of
Historic Demand in US$ Thousand by Application for the Period
2009-2017
Table 87: European Infrared Detector Market Share Analysis by
Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
FRANCE
Table 88: French Infrared Detector Market Estimates and
Projections in US$ Thousand by Technology: 2018-2025
Table 89: French Infrared Detector Historic Market Analysis in
US$ Thousand by Technology: 2009-2017
Table 90: French Infrared Detector Market Share Breakdown by
Technology: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 91: Infrared Detector Market in France by Wavelength:
Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand for the Period
2018-2025
Table 92: French Infrared Detector Historic Market Scenario in
US$ Thousand by Wavelength: 2009-2017
Table 93: French Infrared Detector Market Share Analysis by
Wavelength: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 94: Infrared Detector Quantitative Demand Analysis in
France in US$ Thousand by Application: 2018-2025
Table 95: French Infrared Detector Historic Market Review in
US$ Thousand by Application: 2009-2017
Table 96: French Infrared Detector Market Share Analysis:
A 17-Year Perspective by Application for 2009, 2019, and 2025
GERMANY
Table 97: German Infrared Detector Latent Demand Forecasts in
US$ Thousand by Technology: 2018-2025
Table 98: Infrared Detector Market in Germany: A Historic
Perspective by Technology in US$ Thousand for the Period
2009-2017
Table 99: German Infrared Detector Market Share Breakdown by
Technology: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 100: Infrared Detector Market in Germany: Recent Past,
Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by Wavelength for
the Period 2018-2025
Table 101: German Infrared Detector Historic Market Analysis in
US$ Thousand by Wavelength: 2009-2017
Table 102: German Infrared Detector Market Share Breakdown by
Wavelength: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 103: Infrared Detector Market in Germany: Annual Sales
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Application for the
Period 2018-2025
Table 104: German Infrared Detector Market in Retrospect in US$
Thousand by Application: 2009-2017
Table 105: Infrared Detector Market Share Distribution in
Germany by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
ITALY
Table 106: Infrared Detector Market Estimates and Forecasts in
Italy in US$ Thousand by Technology: 2018-2025
Table 107: Italian Infrared Detector Retrospective Market
Scenario in US$ Thousand by Technology: 2009-2017
Table 108: Infrared Detector Market in Italy: Percentage Share
Analysis by Technology for 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 109: Italian Infrared Detector Market Growth Prospects in
US$ Thousand by Wavelength for the Period 2018-2025
Table 110: Infrared Detector Historic Market Analysis in Italy
in US$ Thousand by Wavelength: 2009-2017
Table 111: Italian Infrared Detector Market by Wavelength:
Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 112: Italian Demand for Infrared Detector in US$ Thousand
by Application: 2018 to 2025
Table 113: Infrared Detector Market Review in Italy in US$
Thousand by Application: 2009-2017
Table 114: Italian Infrared Detector Market Share Breakdown by
Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
UNITED KINGDOM
Table 115: United Kingdom Medium & Long-Term Outlook for
Infrared Detector Market in US$ Thousand by Technology:
2018-2025
Table 116: Infrared Detector Market in the United Kingdom in
US$ Thousand by Technology: 2009-2017
Table 117: United Kingdom Infrared Detector Market Percentage
Share Distribution by Technology: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 118: United Kingdom Market for Infrared Detector: Annual
Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Wavelength
for the Period 2018-2025
Table 119: Infrared Detector Market in the United Kingdom:
Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Thousand by Wavelength for the
Period 2009-2017
Table 120: United Kingdom Infrared Detector Market Share
Analysis by Wavelength: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 121: United Kingdom Demand Estimates and Forecasts for
Infrared Detector in US$ Thousand by Application: 2018 to 2025
Table 122: United Kingdom Infrared Detector Market in US$
Thousand by Application: 2009-2017
Table 123: Infrared Detector Market Share Shift in the United
Kingdom by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
REST OF EUROPE
Table 124: Rest of Europe Infrared Detector Market Assessment
in US$ Thousand by Technology: 2018-2025
Table 125: Rest of Europe Infrared Detector Historic Market
Review in US$ Thousand by Technology: 2009-2017
Table 126: Infrared Detector Market in Rest of Europe:
Percentage Breakdown of Sales by Technology for 2009, 2019, and
2025
Table 127: Rest of Europe Infrared Detector Market Estimates
and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Wavelength: 2018-2025
Table 128: Infrared Detector Market in Rest of Europe in US$
Thousand by Wavelength: A Historic Review for the Period
2009-2017
Table 129: Rest of Europe Infrared Detector Market Share
Breakdown by Wavelength: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 130: Rest of Europe Infrared Detector Addressable Market
Opportunity in US$ Thousand by Application: 2018-2025
Table 131: Infrared Detector Market in Rest of Europe:
Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Thousand by Application
for the Period 2009-2017
Table 132: Rest of Europe Infrared Detector Market Share
Analysis by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 133: Asia-Pacific Infrared Detector Market Estimates and
Projections in US$ Thousand by Technology: 2018-2025
Table 134: Asia-Pacific Infrared Detector Historic Market
Analysis in US$ Thousand by Technology: 2009-2017
Table 135: Asia-Pacific Infrared Detector Market Share
Breakdown by Technology: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 136: Infrared Detector Market in Asia-Pacific by
Wavelength: Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand for the
Period 2018-2025
Table 137: Asia-Pacific Infrared Detector Historic Market
Scenario in US$ Thousand by Wavelength: 2009-2017
Table 138: Asia-Pacific Infrared Detector Market Share Analysis
by Wavelength: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 139: Infrared Detector Quantitative Demand Analysis in
Asia-Pacific in US$ Thousand by Application: 2018-2025
Table 140: Asia-Pacific Infrared Detector Historic Market
Review in US$ Thousand by Application: 2009-2017
Table 141: Asia-Pacific Infrared Detector Market Share
Analysis: A 17-Year Perspective by Application for 2009, 2019,
and 2025
REST OF WORLD
Table 142: Infrared Detector Market Analysis in Rest of World
in US$ Thousand by Technology: 2018-2025
Table 143: Infrared Detector Market in Rest of World: Historic
Review in US$ Thousand by Technology for the Period 2009-2017
Table 144: Rest of World Infrared Detector Market Share
Breakdown by Technology: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 145: Rest of World Infrared Detector Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Wavelength: 2018 to 2025
Table 146: Rest of World Infrared Detector Historic Market
Review by Wavelength in US$ Thousand: 2009-2017
Table 147: Infrared Detector Market in Rest of World:
Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Wavelength for 2009,
2019, and 2025
Table 148: Rest of World Infrared Detector Market Quantitative
Demand Analysis in US$ Thousand by Application: 2018 to 2025
Table 149: Infrared Detector Market in Rest of World:
Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Thousand by
Application for 2009-2017
Table 150: Rest of World Infrared Detector Market Share
Analysis by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
IV. COMPETITION
EXCELITAS TECHNOLOGIES CORPORATION
FLIR SYSTEMS
HAMAMATSU PHOTONICS KK
HONEYWELL INTERNATIONAL
MURATA MANUFACTURING
NIPPON CARBON
OMRON CORPORATION
RAYTHEON COMPANY
SOFRADIR GROUP
TEXAS INSTRUMENTS
V. CURATED RESEARCH
