Global Infrared Detector Industry

NEW YORK, April 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Infrared Detector market worldwide is projected to grow by US$292.2 Million, driven by a compounded growth of 9.5%. Cooled Infrared, one of the segments analyzed and sized in this study, displays the potential to grow at over 9.7%. The shifting dynamics supporting this growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the changing pulse of the market. Poised to reach over US$516.6 Million by the year 2025, Cooled Infrared will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.







Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05798889/?utm_source=PRN







- Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 10.8% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over US$13.2 Million to the region's size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over US$13.6 Million worth of projected demand in the region will come from Rest of Europe markets. In Japan, Cooled Infrared will reach a market size of US$37 Million by the close of the analysis period. As the world's second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 9.1% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$49.8 Million in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders. Presented in visually rich graphics are these and many more need-to-know quantitative data important in ensuring quality of strategy decisions, be it entry into new markets or allocation of resources within a portfolio. Several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces will shape growth and development of demand patterns in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.



- Competitors identified in this market include, among others,

Excelitas Technologies Corporation

FLIR Systems, Inc.

Hamamatsu Photonics KK

Honeywell International, Inc.

Murata Manufacturing Co., Ltd.

Nippon Carbon Co., Ltd.

Omron Corporation

Raytheon Company

Sofradir Group

Texas Instruments, Inc.









Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05798889/?utm_source=PRN



I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW



Infrared Detectors - Uses, Advantages and Disadvantages

Global Infrared Detectors Market to Witness Steady Growth

Cooled Infrared Detectors Market Driven by New Advancements

Asia-Pacific to Grow at the Fastest Rate

Global Competitor Market Shares

Infrared Detector Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide:

(in %): 2019 & 2025





2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS



Growing Demand for Consumer Electronics to Propel the Infrared

Detectors Market Growth

Rising Demand for IR Detectors in Smart Homes Bodes Well for

Market Growth

Increasing Military and Defence Budget Spurs Significant Market

Opportunities for Infrared Detectors

Technological Innovations

MIRS Project Enables the Manufacture of Low-cost IR Sensing

Systems





4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE



Table 1: Infrared Detector Global Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 2: Infrared Detector Global Retrospective Market Scenario

in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2009-2017

Table 3: Infrared Detector Market Share Shift across Key

Geographies Worldwide: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 4: Cooled Infrared (Technology) World Market by

Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2018 to 2025

Table 5: Cooled Infrared (Technology) Historic Market Analysis

by Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2009 to 2017

Table 6: Cooled Infrared (Technology) Market Share Breakdown of

Worldwide Sales by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 7: Uncooled Infrared (Technology) Potential Growth

Markets Worldwide in US$ Thousand: 2018 to 2025

Table 8: Uncooled Infrared (Technology) Historic Market

Perspective by Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2009 to 2017

Table 9: Uncooled Infrared (Technology) Market Sales Breakdown

by Region/Country in Percentage: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 10: Short Wave (Wavelength) Geographic Market Spread

Worldwide in US$ Thousand: 2018 to 2025

Table 11: Short Wave (Wavelength) Region Wise Breakdown of

Global Historic Demand in US$ Thousand: 2009 to 2017

Table 12: Short Wave (Wavelength) Market Share Distribution in

Percentage by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 13: Medium Wave (Wavelength) World Market Estimates and

Forecasts by Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2018 to 2025

Table 14: Medium Wave (Wavelength) Market Historic Review by

Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2009 to 2017

Table 15: Medium Wave (Wavelength) Market Share Breakdown by

Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 16: Long Wave (Wavelength) World Market by Region/Country

in US$ Thousand: 2018 to 2025

Table 17: Long Wave (Wavelength) Historic Market Analysis by

Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2009 to 2017

Table 18: Long Wave (Wavelength) Market Share Distribution in

Percentage by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 19: People & Motion Sensing (Application) Sales Estimates

and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country for the Years

2018 through 2025

Table 20: People & Motion Sensing (Application) Analysis of

Historic Sales in US$ Thousand by Region/Country for the Years

2009 to 2017

Table 21: People & Motion Sensing (Application) Global Market

Share Distribution by Region/Country for 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 22: Temperature Measurement (Application) Global

Opportunity Assessment in US$ Thousand by Region/Country:

2018-2025

Table 23: Temperature Measurement (Application) Historic Sales

Analysis in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2009-2017

Table 24: Temperature Measurement (Application) Percentage

Share Breakdown of Global Sales by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019

VS 2025

Table 25: Industrial (Application) Worldwide Sales in US$

Thousand by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 26: Industrial (Application) Historic Demand Patterns in

US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2009-2017

Table 27: Industrial (Application) Market Share Shift across

Key Geographies: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 28: Spectroscopy & Biomedical Imaging (Application)

Global Market Estimates & Forecasts in US$ Thousand by

Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 29: Spectroscopy & Biomedical Imaging (Application)

Retrospective Demand Analysis in US$ Thousand by

Region/Country: 2009-2017

Table 30: Spectroscopy & Biomedical Imaging (Application)

Market Share Breakdown by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 31: Military and Defense (Application) Demand Potential

Worldwide in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 32: Military and Defense (Application) Historic Sales

Analysis in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2009-2017

Table 33: Military and Defense (Application) Share Breakdown

Review by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 34: Smart Home (Application) Worldwide Latent Demand

Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 35: Smart Home (Application) Global Historic Analysis in

US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2009-2017

Table 36: Smart Home (Application) Distribution of Global Sales

by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 37: Other Applications (Application) Sales Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country for the Years 2018

through 2025

Table 38: Other Applications (Application) Analysis of Historic

Sales in US$ Thousand by Region/Country for the Years 2009 to

2017

Table 39: Other Applications (Application) Global Market Share

Distribution by Region/Country for 2009, 2019, and 2025





III. MARKET ANALYSIS



GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS

UNITED STATES

Market Facts & Figures

US Infrared Detector Market Share (in %) by Company: 2019 & 2025

Market Analytics

Table 40: Infrared Detector Market in US$ Thousand in the

United States by Technology: 2018-2025

Table 41: United States Infrared Detector Market Retrospective

Analysis in US$ Thousand by Technology: 2009-2017

Table 42: United States Infrared Detector Market Share

Breakdown by Technology: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 43: United States Infrared Detector Market Estimates and

Projections in US$ Thousand by Wavelength: 2018 to 2025

Table 44: Infrared Detector Market in the United States by

Wavelength: A Historic Review in US$ Thousand for 2009-2017

Table 45: United States Infrared Detector Market Share

Breakdown by Wavelength: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 46: United States Infrared Detector Latent Demand

Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Application: 2018 to 2025

Table 47: Infrared Detector Historic Demand Patterns in the

United States by Application in US$ Thousand for 2009-2017

Table 48: Infrared Detector Market Share Breakdown in the

United States by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

CANADA

Table 49: Infrared Detector Market Analysis in Canada in US$

Thousand by Technology: 2018-2025

Table 50: Infrared Detector Market in Canada: Historic Review

in US$ Thousand by Technology for the Period 2009-2017

Table 51: Canadian Infrared Detector Market Share Breakdown by

Technology: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 52: Canadian Infrared Detector Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Wavelength: 2018 to 2025

Table 53: Canadian Infrared Detector Historic Market Review by

Wavelength in US$ Thousand: 2009-2017

Table 54: Infrared Detector Market in Canada: Percentage Share

Breakdown of Sales by Wavelength for 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 55: Canadian Infrared Detector Market Quantitative Demand

Analysis in US$ Thousand by Application: 2018 to 2025

Table 56: Infrared Detector Market in Canada: Summarization of

Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Thousand by Application for

2009-2017

Table 57: Canadian Infrared Detector Market Share Analysis by

Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

JAPAN

Table 58: Japanese Medium & Long-Term Outlook for Infrared

Detector Market in US$ Thousand by Technology: 2018-2025

Table 59: Infrared Detector Market in Japan in US$ Thousand by

Technology: 2009-2017

Table 60: Japanese Infrared Detector Market Percentage Share

Distribution by Technology: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 61: Japanese Market for Infrared Detector: Annual Sales

Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Wavelength for the

Period 2018-2025

Table 62: Infrared Detector Market in Japan: Historic Sales

Analysis in US$ Thousand by Wavelength for the Period 2009-2017

Table 63: Japanese Infrared Detector Market Share Analysis by

Wavelength: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 64: Japanese Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Infrared

Detector in US$ Thousand by Application: 2018 to 2025

Table 65: Japanese Infrared Detector Market in US$ Thousand by

Application: 2009-2017

Table 66: Infrared Detector Market Share Shift in Japan by

Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

CHINA

Table 67: Infrared Detector Market Estimates and Forecasts in

China in US$ Thousand by Technology: 2018-2025

Table 68: Chinese Infrared Detector Retrospective Market

Scenario in US$ Thousand by Technology: 2009-2017

Table 69: Infrared Detector Market in China: Percentage Share

Analysis by Technology for 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 70: Chinese Infrared Detector Market Growth Prospects in

US$ Thousand by Wavelength for the Period 2018-2025

Table 71: Infrared Detector Historic Market Analysis in China

in US$ Thousand by Wavelength: 2009-2017

Table 72: Chinese Infrared Detector Market by Wavelength:

Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 73: Chinese Demand for Infrared Detector in US$ Thousand

by Application: 2018 to 2025

Table 74: Infrared Detector Market Review in China in US$

Thousand by Application: 2009-2017

Table 75: Chinese Infrared Detector Market Share Breakdown by

Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

EUROPE

Market Facts & Figures

European Infrared Detector Market: Competitor Market Share

Scenario (in %) for 2019 & 2025

Market Analytics

Table 76: European Infrared Detector Market Demand Scenario in

US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 77: Infrared Detector Market in Europe: A Historic Market

Perspective in US$ Thousand by Region/Country for the Period

2009-2017

Table 78: European Infrared Detector Market Share Shift by

Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 79: European Infrared Detector Market Assessment in US$

Thousand by Technology: 2018-2025

Table 80: European Infrared Detector Historic Market Review in

US$ Thousand by Technology: 2009-2017

Table 81: Infrared Detector Market in Europe: Percentage

Breakdown of Sales by Technology for 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 82: European Infrared Detector Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Wavelength: 2018-2025

Table 83: Infrared Detector Market in Europe in US$ Thousand by

Wavelength: A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017

Table 84: European Infrared Detector Market Share Breakdown by

Wavelength: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 85: European Infrared Detector Addressable Market

Opportunity in US$ Thousand by Application: 2018-2025

Table 86: Infrared Detector Market in Europe: Summarization of

Historic Demand in US$ Thousand by Application for the Period

2009-2017

Table 87: European Infrared Detector Market Share Analysis by

Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

FRANCE

Table 88: French Infrared Detector Market Estimates and

Projections in US$ Thousand by Technology: 2018-2025

Table 89: French Infrared Detector Historic Market Analysis in

US$ Thousand by Technology: 2009-2017

Table 90: French Infrared Detector Market Share Breakdown by

Technology: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 91: Infrared Detector Market in France by Wavelength:

Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand for the Period

2018-2025

Table 92: French Infrared Detector Historic Market Scenario in

US$ Thousand by Wavelength: 2009-2017

Table 93: French Infrared Detector Market Share Analysis by

Wavelength: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 94: Infrared Detector Quantitative Demand Analysis in

France in US$ Thousand by Application: 2018-2025

Table 95: French Infrared Detector Historic Market Review in

US$ Thousand by Application: 2009-2017

Table 96: French Infrared Detector Market Share Analysis:

A 17-Year Perspective by Application for 2009, 2019, and 2025

GERMANY

Table 97: German Infrared Detector Latent Demand Forecasts in

US$ Thousand by Technology: 2018-2025

Table 98: Infrared Detector Market in Germany: A Historic

Perspective by Technology in US$ Thousand for the Period

2009-2017

Table 99: German Infrared Detector Market Share Breakdown by

Technology: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 100: Infrared Detector Market in Germany: Recent Past,

Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by Wavelength for

the Period 2018-2025

Table 101: German Infrared Detector Historic Market Analysis in

US$ Thousand by Wavelength: 2009-2017

Table 102: German Infrared Detector Market Share Breakdown by

Wavelength: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 103: Infrared Detector Market in Germany: Annual Sales

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Application for the

Period 2018-2025

Table 104: German Infrared Detector Market in Retrospect in US$

Thousand by Application: 2009-2017

Table 105: Infrared Detector Market Share Distribution in

Germany by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

ITALY

Table 106: Infrared Detector Market Estimates and Forecasts in

Italy in US$ Thousand by Technology: 2018-2025

Table 107: Italian Infrared Detector Retrospective Market

Scenario in US$ Thousand by Technology: 2009-2017

Table 108: Infrared Detector Market in Italy: Percentage Share

Analysis by Technology for 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 109: Italian Infrared Detector Market Growth Prospects in

US$ Thousand by Wavelength for the Period 2018-2025

Table 110: Infrared Detector Historic Market Analysis in Italy

in US$ Thousand by Wavelength: 2009-2017

Table 111: Italian Infrared Detector Market by Wavelength:

Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 112: Italian Demand for Infrared Detector in US$ Thousand

by Application: 2018 to 2025

Table 113: Infrared Detector Market Review in Italy in US$

Thousand by Application: 2009-2017

Table 114: Italian Infrared Detector Market Share Breakdown by

Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

UNITED KINGDOM

Table 115: United Kingdom Medium & Long-Term Outlook for

Infrared Detector Market in US$ Thousand by Technology:

2018-2025

Table 116: Infrared Detector Market in the United Kingdom in

US$ Thousand by Technology: 2009-2017

Table 117: United Kingdom Infrared Detector Market Percentage

Share Distribution by Technology: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 118: United Kingdom Market for Infrared Detector: Annual

Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Wavelength

for the Period 2018-2025

Table 119: Infrared Detector Market in the United Kingdom:

Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Thousand by Wavelength for the

Period 2009-2017

Table 120: United Kingdom Infrared Detector Market Share

Analysis by Wavelength: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 121: United Kingdom Demand Estimates and Forecasts for

Infrared Detector in US$ Thousand by Application: 2018 to 2025

Table 122: United Kingdom Infrared Detector Market in US$

Thousand by Application: 2009-2017

Table 123: Infrared Detector Market Share Shift in the United

Kingdom by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

REST OF EUROPE

Table 124: Rest of Europe Infrared Detector Market Assessment

in US$ Thousand by Technology: 2018-2025

Table 125: Rest of Europe Infrared Detector Historic Market

Review in US$ Thousand by Technology: 2009-2017

Table 126: Infrared Detector Market in Rest of Europe:

Percentage Breakdown of Sales by Technology for 2009, 2019, and

2025

Table 127: Rest of Europe Infrared Detector Market Estimates

and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Wavelength: 2018-2025

Table 128: Infrared Detector Market in Rest of Europe in US$

Thousand by Wavelength: A Historic Review for the Period

2009-2017

Table 129: Rest of Europe Infrared Detector Market Share

Breakdown by Wavelength: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 130: Rest of Europe Infrared Detector Addressable Market

Opportunity in US$ Thousand by Application: 2018-2025

Table 131: Infrared Detector Market in Rest of Europe:

Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Thousand by Application

for the Period 2009-2017

Table 132: Rest of Europe Infrared Detector Market Share

Analysis by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 133: Asia-Pacific Infrared Detector Market Estimates and

Projections in US$ Thousand by Technology: 2018-2025

Table 134: Asia-Pacific Infrared Detector Historic Market

Analysis in US$ Thousand by Technology: 2009-2017

Table 135: Asia-Pacific Infrared Detector Market Share

Breakdown by Technology: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 136: Infrared Detector Market in Asia-Pacific by

Wavelength: Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand for the

Period 2018-2025

Table 137: Asia-Pacific Infrared Detector Historic Market

Scenario in US$ Thousand by Wavelength: 2009-2017

Table 138: Asia-Pacific Infrared Detector Market Share Analysis

by Wavelength: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 139: Infrared Detector Quantitative Demand Analysis in

Asia-Pacific in US$ Thousand by Application: 2018-2025

Table 140: Asia-Pacific Infrared Detector Historic Market

Review in US$ Thousand by Application: 2009-2017

Table 141: Asia-Pacific Infrared Detector Market Share

Analysis: A 17-Year Perspective by Application for 2009, 2019,

and 2025

REST OF WORLD

Table 142: Infrared Detector Market Analysis in Rest of World

in US$ Thousand by Technology: 2018-2025

Table 143: Infrared Detector Market in Rest of World: Historic

Review in US$ Thousand by Technology for the Period 2009-2017

Table 144: Rest of World Infrared Detector Market Share

Breakdown by Technology: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 145: Rest of World Infrared Detector Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Wavelength: 2018 to 2025

Table 146: Rest of World Infrared Detector Historic Market

Review by Wavelength in US$ Thousand: 2009-2017

Table 147: Infrared Detector Market in Rest of World:

Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Wavelength for 2009,

2019, and 2025

Table 148: Rest of World Infrared Detector Market Quantitative

Demand Analysis in US$ Thousand by Application: 2018 to 2025

Table 149: Infrared Detector Market in Rest of World:

Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Thousand by

Application for 2009-2017

Table 150: Rest of World Infrared Detector Market Share

Analysis by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025





IV. COMPETITION



EXCELITAS TECHNOLOGIES CORPORATION

FLIR SYSTEMS

HAMAMATSU PHOTONICS KK

HONEYWELL INTERNATIONAL

MURATA MANUFACTURING

NIPPON CARBON

OMRON CORPORATION

RAYTHEON COMPANY

SOFRADIR GROUP

TEXAS INSTRUMENTS

V. CURATED RESEARCH

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05798889/?utm_source=PRN



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Contact Clare: [email protected]

US: (339)-368-6001

Intl: +1 339-368-6001

SOURCE Reportlinker

Related Links

www.reportlinker.com

