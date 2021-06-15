Global Infrared Radiation (IR) Emitter and Receiver Market 2021-2025 - Technavio

The infrared radiation (IR) emitter and receiver market is expected to grow by USD 470.89 million, progressing at a CAGR of about 4% during the forecast period.

The increase in the adoption of IR sensors is one of the major factors propelling the market growth. However, factors such as high cost of the InGaAs technology will hamper the market growth.

Infrared Radiation (IR) Emitter And Receiver Market: Geographic Landscape

APAC will record a fast growth rate during 2021-2025, owing to which the region should offer several growth opportunities to market vendors. 55% of the market's growth will originate from APAC during the forecast period. China and Japan are the key markets for infrared radiation (IR) emitter and receiver market in the region.

Technavio suggests three forecast scenarios (optimistic, probable, and pessimistic) considering the impact of COVID-19. Technavio's in-depth research has direct and indirect COVID-19 impacted market research reports.

