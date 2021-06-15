Global Infrared Radiation (IR) Emitter and Receiver Market 2021-2025 - Technavio
The infrared radiation (IR) emitter and receiver market is expected to grow by USD 470.89 million, progressing at a CAGR of about 4% during the forecast period.
The increase in the adoption of IR sensors is one of the major factors propelling the market growth. However, factors such as high cost of the InGaAs technology will hamper the market growth.
Infrared Radiation (IR) Emitter And Receiver Market: Geographic Landscape
APAC will record a fast growth rate during 2021-2025, owing to which the region should offer several growth opportunities to market vendors. 55% of the market's growth will originate from APAC during the forecast period. China and Japan are the key markets for infrared radiation (IR) emitter and receiver market in the region.
Companies Covered:
- ams AG
- FLIR Systems Inc.
- Honeywell International Inc.
- Koninklijke Philips NV
- LITE-ON Technology Corp.
- Murata Manufacturing Co. Ltd.
- OSRAM Licht AG
- Texas Instruments Inc.
- Thales Group
- Vishay Intertechnology Inc.
Key Topics Covered:
Executive Summary
Market Landscape
- Market ecosystem
- Value chain analysis
Market Sizing
- Market definition
- Market segment analysis
- Market size 2020
- Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025
Five Forces Analysis
- Five Forces Summary
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
Market Segmentation by End-user
- Market segments
- Comparison by End-user
- Consumer electronics - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- IR cameras and sensors - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Remotes - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Market opportunity by End-user
Customer landscape
- Customer landscape
Geographic Landscape
- Geographic segmentation
- Geographic comparison
- APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Key leading countries
- Market opportunity by geography
- Market drivers
- Market challenges
- Market trends
Vendor Landscape
- Vendor landscape
- Landscape disruption
- Competitive Scenario
Vendor Analysis
- Vendors covered
- Market positioning of vendors
- ams AG
- FLIR Systems Inc.
- Honeywell International Inc.
- Koninklijke Philips NV
- LITE-ON Technology Corp.
- Murata Manufacturing Co. Ltd.
- OSRAM Licht AG
- Texas Instruments Inc.
- Thales Group
- Vishay Intertechnology Inc.
Appendix
- Scope of the report
- Currency conversion rates for US$
- Research methodology
- List of abbreviations
