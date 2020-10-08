Global Infrared Thermometers Market Report 2020: FDA Approved Non-Contact Forehead Infrared Thermometer Developed by DeltaTrak Expected to Play a Vital Role in Tackling the Spread of COVID-19
Oct 08, 2020, 16:30 ET
DUBLIN, Oct. 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Infrared Thermometers - Global Market Trajectory & Analytics" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Infrared Thermometers are projected to reach a global market size of US$1.4 billion by 2027.
This simple medical instrument available over- the-counter (OTC) is witnessing a sudden surge in demand as temperature screening and monitoring becomes more popular, prominent and even mandatory in countries worldwide. With fever being a telltale symptom of COVID-19, the beginning of the pandemic witnessed all airport authorities worldwide deploy infrared thermometer guns to screen for sick passengers. With the pandemic spreading and with most countries experiencing community spread, the practice of fever detection has become more widespread.
Currently, supermarkets, shopping malls, offices and all other public spaces have begun scanning customer temperatures to identify and isolate COVID-19 patients. Use of thermometers among public health officials has also skyrocketed with governments imposing mandatory screening, contact tracing and strict quarantine for people with COVID-19 symptoms.
Even consumers are stepping up their spending on medical essentials such as hand sanitizers, medical masks, gloves, vitamin supplements and thermometers. OTC purchases of thermometers have therefore spiked significantly since the start of the pandemic. Especially benefiting are infrared thermometers given their non-contact use which is valuable given the highly transmissible nature of COVID-19 via infected surfaces and physical contact. Until a vaccine is ready, temperature monitoring will be the new norm and will become as commonplace as security checks after the 9/11 attacks.
An infrared thermometer, being easy to use and accurate, is utilized for measuring temperature without physical contact and could be easily and correctly calibrated without much effort. Infrared thermometers offer more accurate and reliable results in comparison to conventional thermometers. An infrared thermometer deduces temperature from a part of thermal radiation, also referred as black-body radiation, that the object required to be measured emits. An infrared thermometer is occasionally also referred as temperature gun or non-contact thermometer due to its ability of measuring temperature through a distance; while at times the thermometer is referred as laser thermometer since a laser is utilized for aiming the thermometer.
In the post COVID-19 period innovation will emerge to spur new growth opportunities. A noteworthy innovation already brought to the market is a next-generation, smart infrared thermometer developed in Taiwan integrated with artificial intelligence (AI) to reduce erroneous readings. The AI feature enables the device to measure temperatures by detecting people's faces. This reduces errors owing to interference from radiation emitted by objects held in an individual's hand being screened.
Another notable innovation is the launch of non-contact forehead infrared thermometer developed by DeltaTrak. The new solution is expected to play a vital role in tackling the challenges arising from the spread of corona virus. The FDA approved device provides instant temperature readings without making any physical contact with the individual being screened. The innovative COVID-19 risk prevention solution is primarily designed to reduce cross contamination and improve safety while conducting daily preventive protection processes in large workforce environments.
Competitors identified in this market include, among others:
- BPL Medical Technologies Pvt., Ltd.
- Braun GmbH
- Cardinal Health, Inc.
- Contec Medical Systems Co., Ltd.
- Dr. Madre
- Exergen Corporation
- Geratherm Medical AG
- Innovo Medical
- Kent Scientific Corporation
- Mediaid, Inc.
- Microlife Corporation
- Omron Corporation
- Paul Hartmann AG
- Pyle Audio, Inc.
- Thermomedics, Inc.
- Vive Health
- Welch Allyn, Inc.
Key Topics Covered:
I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
- A Prelude to Infrared Thermometers
- COVID-19 Infection spreads like Wild Fire Globally, Infrared Thermometers Play an Indispensible Role in Identifying Infected Patients
- Total Number of COVID-19 Cases and Deaths Worldwide
- Total Global COVID-19 Cases Distribution (in Percentage) by Country
- COVID-19 Cases Worldwide: Total Cases, Deaths, Cases Per Million Population and Deaths Per Million Population for Top Nations (As of 23rd April 2020)
- Body Temperature - An Important Indicator of Health and Well-Being
- Non-Contact Thermometers Score High During Pandemics
- As the World Economy Struggles under Covid-19 Impact, Infrared Thermometer Sales Rises High
- US and Europe Dominate, Asia-Pacific to Witness the Fastest Growth
- Leading US Employers Deploying Infrared Thermometers for COVID-19 Detection
- Competitive Scenario
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
- Rise in Number of Infectious Diseases to Drive the Market for Infrared Thermometers
- Global Number Of Deaths Caused Due To Communicable Diseases (In 000s)
- Innovations in Infrared Thermometers to Propel Market Growth
- Select Launches of Infrared Thermometers
- DeltaTrak Introduces Non-Contact Forehead Infrared Thermometer (2020)
- Advanced Technology-embedded Compact Infrared Thermometer
- Self-Care Management Evokes Sales Opportunities
- COVID-19 Results in Notable Shortage of Thermometer Stocks
- Employers' Focus on Temperature Screening at Workplaces to Boost Infrared Thermometers Demand
- Regulatory Guidance on Temperature Screening at Workplaces
- Amazon to Start Temperature Screening of Warehouse Workers amidst Growing Unrest about COVID-19 Exposure
- Parks & Attractions Brace Temperature Screening for Guests amidst COVID-19 Pandemic
- Exponential Increase in Urban Population to Drive Market Expansion
- Total Population Worldwide by Urban and Rural Population in Thousands: 1950-2050P
- Aging Population: A Potential Growth Driver
- Global Aging Population Statistics for the 65+ Age Group in Million by Geographic Region for the Years 2019, 2025, 2035 and 2050
- Increasing Healthcare Expenditure to Foster Market Growth
- World Healthcare Expenditure (In US$ Billion) for the Years 2017-2023
- Per Capita Healthcare Expenditure (in $) by Select Countries for 2018
- Increasing Pediatric Population Offers Growth Opportunities for Manufacturers
- Global New Births (in Millions) per Annum by Geographic Region
- Global Population of Children Between 0-4 years (2015 & 2020P)
- Accuracy Concerns of Infrared Thermometers
- Coronavirus Outbreak Highlights Need to Redesign Temperature Guns
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
- Impact of Covid-19 on the US Infrared Thermometers Market
- Total Number of COVID-19 Cases and Deaths in the US
- Leading US Employers Deploying Infrared Thermometers for COVID-19 Detection
- Market Analytics
CANADA
JAPAN
CHINA
- Impact of Covid-19 on the Chinese Infrared Thermometers Market
- Total Number of COVID-19 Cases and Deaths in China
- Market Analytics
EUROPE
FRANCE
- Total Number of COVID-19 Cases and Deaths in France
- Market Analytics
GERMANY
- Total Number of COVID-19 Cases and Deaths in Germany
- Market Analytics
ITALY
- Total Number of COVID-19 Cases and Deaths in Italy
- Market Analytics
UNITED KINGDOM
- Total Number of COVID-19 Cases and Deaths in the UK
- Market Analytics
SPAIN
- Total Number of COVID-19 Cases and Deaths in Spain
- Market Analytics
RUSSIA
REST OF EUROPE
ASIA-PACIFIC
AUSTRALIA
INDIA
SOUTH KOREA
REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC
LATIN AMERICA
ARGENTINA
BRAZIL
MEXICO
REST OF LATIN AMERICA
MIDDLE EAST
IRAN
ISRAEL
SAUDI ARABIA
UNITED ARAB EMIRATES
REST OF MIDDLE EAST
AFRICA
IV. COMPETITION
- Total Companies Profiled: 41
