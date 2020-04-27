Global Infrastructure Solution and Integration Services Industry
NEW YORK, April 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Infrastructure Solution and Integration Services market worldwide is projected to grow by US$1.3 Trillion, driven by a compounded growth of 14.4%. Infrastructure Solution and Integration Services, one of the segments analyzed and sized in this study, displays the potential to grow at over 14.4%. The shifting dynamics supporting this growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the changing pulse of the market. Poised to reach over US$2.2 Trillion by the year 2025, Infrastructure Solution and Integration Services will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.
- Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 15.5% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over US$52.6 Billion to the region's size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over US$64 Billion worth of projected demand in the region will come from Rest of Europe markets. In Japan, Infrastructure Solution and Integration Services will reach a market size of US$147.4 Billion by the close of the analysis period. As the world's second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 14.2% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$236 Billion in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders. Presented in visually rich graphics are these and many more need-to-know quantitative data important in ensuring quality of strategy decisions, be it entry into new markets or allocation of resources within a portfolio. Several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces will shape growth and development of demand patterns in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.
- Competitors identified in this market include, among others,
- Adobe Systems, Inc.
- Amadeus IT Group SA
- CA Technologies
- IBM Corporation
- Intuit, Inc.
- Microsoft Corporation
- Oracle Corporation
- SAP SE
- Symantec Corporation
- VMware, Inc.
I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Infrastructure Solution and Integration Services Market -
A Prelude
Rising Adoption of Cloud, Big Data and Mobility in Enterprises
Drives Growth in Infrastructure Solution and Integration
Services Market
Global Big Data Market - Revenues in US$ Billion for the Years
2019, 2021, 2023 and 2025
With Enterprises Increasingly Opting to Outsource ERP and CRM
Functions, Demand Rises for Infrastructure Solution and
Integration Services
Global CRM Outsourcing Market: Revenues in US$ Billion for the
Years 2017, 2019, 2021 and 2023
Emergence of Connected and Intelligent Enterprises Fuels Need
for Integration Services
Global Competitor Market Shares
Infrastructure Solution and Integration Services Competitor
Market Share Scenario Worldwide (in %): 2019 & 2025
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
Product Overview
IT Infrastructure Solution and Integration Services - An
Introduction
IT Infrastructure Integration Services
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: Infrastructure Solution and Integration Services
Global Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by
Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 2: Infrastructure Solution and Integration Services
Global Retrospective Market Scenario in US$ Million by
Region/Country: 2009-2017
Table 3: Infrastructure Solution and Integration Services
Market Share Shift across Key Geographies Worldwide: 2009 VS
2019 VS 2025
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
Market Facts & Figures
US Infrastructure Solution and Integration Services Market
Share (in %) by Company: 2019 & 2025
Market Analytics
Table 4: United States Infrastructure Solution and Integration
Services Market Estimates and Projections in US$ Million: 2018
to 2025
Table 5: Infrastructure Solution and Integration Services
Market in the United States: A Historic Review in US$ Million
for 2009-2017
CANADA
Table 6: Canadian Infrastructure Solution and Integration
Services Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million: 2018 to
2025
Table 7: Canadian Infrastructure Solution and Integration
Services Historic Market Review in US$ Million: 2009-2017
JAPAN
Table 8: Japanese Market for Infrastructure Solution and
Integration Services: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in
US$ Million for the Period 2018-2025
Table 9: Infrastructure Solution and Integration Services
Market in Japan: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million for the
Period 2009-2017
CHINA
Table 10: Chinese Infrastructure Solution and Integration
Services Market Growth Prospects in US$ Million for the Period
2018-2025
Table 11: Infrastructure Solution and Integration Services
Historic Market Analysis in China in US$ Million: 2009-2017
EUROPE
Market Facts & Figures
European Infrastructure Solution and Integration Services
Market: Competitor Market Share Scenario (in %) for 2019 &
2025
Market Analytics
Table 12: European Infrastructure Solution and Integration
Services Market Demand Scenario in US$ Million by
Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 13: Infrastructure Solution and Integration Services
Market in Europe: A Historic Market Perspective in US$ Million
by Region/Country for the Period 2009-2017
Table 14: European Infrastructure Solution and Integration
Services Market Share Shift by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS
2025
FRANCE
Table 15: Infrastructure Solution and Integration Services
Market in France: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for
the Period 2018-2025
Table 16: French Infrastructure Solution and Integration
Services Historic Market Scenario in US$ Million: 2009-2017
GERMANY
Table 17: Infrastructure Solution and Integration Services
Market in Germany: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in
US$ Million for the Period 2018-2025
Table 18: German Infrastructure Solution and Integration
Services Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million: 2009-2017
ITALY
Table 19: Italian Infrastructure Solution and Integration
Services Market Growth Prospects in US$ Million for the Period
2018-2025
Table 20: Infrastructure Solution and Integration Services
Historic Market Analysis in Italy in US$ Million: 2009-2017
UNITED KINGDOM
Table 21: United Kingdom Market for Infrastructure Solution and
Integration Services: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in
US$ Million for the Period 2018-2025
Table 22: Infrastructure Solution and Integration Services
Market in the United Kingdom: Historic Sales Analysis in US$
Million for the Period 2009-2017
REST OF EUROPE
Table 23: Rest of Europe Infrastructure Solution and
Integration Services Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$
Million: 2018-2025
Table 24: Infrastructure Solution and Integration Services
Market in Rest of Europe in US$ Million: A Historic Review for
the Period 2009-2017
ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 25: Infrastructure Solution and Integration Services
Market in Asia-Pacific: Estimates and Projections in US$
Million for the Period 2018-2025
Table 26: Asia-Pacific Infrastructure Solution and Integration
Services Historic Market Scenario in US$ Million: 2009-2017
REST OF WORLD
Table 27: Rest of World Infrastructure Solution and Integration
Services Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million: 2018 to
2025
Table 28: Rest of World Infrastructure Solution and Integration
Services Historic Market Review in US$ Million: 2009-2017
IV. COMPETITION
ADOBE SYSTEMS
AMADEUS IT GROUP SA
CA TECHNOLOGIES
IBM CORPORATION
INTUIT
MICROSOFT CORPORATION
ORACLE CORPORATION
SAP SE
SYMANTEC CORPORATION
VMWARE
V. CURATED RESEARCH
