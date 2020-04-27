Global Infrastructure Solution and Integration Services Industry

NEW YORK, April 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Infrastructure Solution and Integration Services market worldwide is projected to grow by US$1.3 Trillion, driven by a compounded growth of 14.4%. Infrastructure Solution and Integration Services, one of the segments analyzed and sized in this study, displays the potential to grow at over 14.4%. The shifting dynamics supporting this growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the changing pulse of the market. Poised to reach over US$2.2 Trillion by the year 2025, Infrastructure Solution and Integration Services will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.







Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05798894/?utm_source=PRN







- Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 15.5% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over US$52.6 Billion to the region's size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over US$64 Billion worth of projected demand in the region will come from Rest of Europe markets. In Japan, Infrastructure Solution and Integration Services will reach a market size of US$147.4 Billion by the close of the analysis period. As the world's second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 14.2% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$236 Billion in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders. Presented in visually rich graphics are these and many more need-to-know quantitative data important in ensuring quality of strategy decisions, be it entry into new markets or allocation of resources within a portfolio. Several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces will shape growth and development of demand patterns in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.



- Competitors identified in this market include, among others,

Adobe Systems, Inc.

Amadeus IT Group SA

CA Technologies

IBM Corporation

Intuit, Inc.

Microsoft Corporation

Oracle Corporation

SAP SE

Symantec Corporation

VMware, Inc.









Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05798894/?utm_source=PRN



I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW



Infrastructure Solution and Integration Services Market -

A Prelude

Rising Adoption of Cloud, Big Data and Mobility in Enterprises

Drives Growth in Infrastructure Solution and Integration

Services Market

Global Big Data Market - Revenues in US$ Billion for the Years

2019, 2021, 2023 and 2025

With Enterprises Increasingly Opting to Outsource ERP and CRM

Functions, Demand Rises for Infrastructure Solution and

Integration Services

Global CRM Outsourcing Market: Revenues in US$ Billion for the

Years 2017, 2019, 2021 and 2023

Emergence of Connected and Intelligent Enterprises Fuels Need

for Integration Services

Global Competitor Market Shares

Infrastructure Solution and Integration Services Competitor

Market Share Scenario Worldwide (in %): 2019 & 2025





2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS



Product Overview

IT Infrastructure Solution and Integration Services - An

Introduction

IT Infrastructure Integration Services





4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE



Table 1: Infrastructure Solution and Integration Services

Global Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by

Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 2: Infrastructure Solution and Integration Services

Global Retrospective Market Scenario in US$ Million by

Region/Country: 2009-2017

Table 3: Infrastructure Solution and Integration Services

Market Share Shift across Key Geographies Worldwide: 2009 VS

2019 VS 2025





III. MARKET ANALYSIS



GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS

UNITED STATES

Market Facts & Figures

US Infrastructure Solution and Integration Services Market

Share (in %) by Company: 2019 & 2025

Market Analytics

Table 4: United States Infrastructure Solution and Integration

Services Market Estimates and Projections in US$ Million: 2018

to 2025

Table 5: Infrastructure Solution and Integration Services

Market in the United States: A Historic Review in US$ Million

for 2009-2017

CANADA

Table 6: Canadian Infrastructure Solution and Integration

Services Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million: 2018 to

2025

Table 7: Canadian Infrastructure Solution and Integration

Services Historic Market Review in US$ Million: 2009-2017

JAPAN

Table 8: Japanese Market for Infrastructure Solution and

Integration Services: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in

US$ Million for the Period 2018-2025

Table 9: Infrastructure Solution and Integration Services

Market in Japan: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million for the

Period 2009-2017

CHINA

Table 10: Chinese Infrastructure Solution and Integration

Services Market Growth Prospects in US$ Million for the Period

2018-2025

Table 11: Infrastructure Solution and Integration Services

Historic Market Analysis in China in US$ Million: 2009-2017

EUROPE

Market Facts & Figures

European Infrastructure Solution and Integration Services

Market: Competitor Market Share Scenario (in %) for 2019 &

2025

Market Analytics

Table 12: European Infrastructure Solution and Integration

Services Market Demand Scenario in US$ Million by

Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 13: Infrastructure Solution and Integration Services

Market in Europe: A Historic Market Perspective in US$ Million

by Region/Country for the Period 2009-2017

Table 14: European Infrastructure Solution and Integration

Services Market Share Shift by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS

2025

FRANCE

Table 15: Infrastructure Solution and Integration Services

Market in France: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for

the Period 2018-2025

Table 16: French Infrastructure Solution and Integration

Services Historic Market Scenario in US$ Million: 2009-2017

GERMANY

Table 17: Infrastructure Solution and Integration Services

Market in Germany: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in

US$ Million for the Period 2018-2025

Table 18: German Infrastructure Solution and Integration

Services Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million: 2009-2017

ITALY

Table 19: Italian Infrastructure Solution and Integration

Services Market Growth Prospects in US$ Million for the Period

2018-2025

Table 20: Infrastructure Solution and Integration Services

Historic Market Analysis in Italy in US$ Million: 2009-2017

UNITED KINGDOM

Table 21: United Kingdom Market for Infrastructure Solution and

Integration Services: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in

US$ Million for the Period 2018-2025

Table 22: Infrastructure Solution and Integration Services

Market in the United Kingdom: Historic Sales Analysis in US$

Million for the Period 2009-2017

REST OF EUROPE

Table 23: Rest of Europe Infrastructure Solution and

Integration Services Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$

Million: 2018-2025

Table 24: Infrastructure Solution and Integration Services

Market in Rest of Europe in US$ Million: A Historic Review for

the Period 2009-2017

ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 25: Infrastructure Solution and Integration Services

Market in Asia-Pacific: Estimates and Projections in US$

Million for the Period 2018-2025

Table 26: Asia-Pacific Infrastructure Solution and Integration

Services Historic Market Scenario in US$ Million: 2009-2017

REST OF WORLD

Table 27: Rest of World Infrastructure Solution and Integration

Services Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million: 2018 to

2025

Table 28: Rest of World Infrastructure Solution and Integration

Services Historic Market Review in US$ Million: 2009-2017





IV. COMPETITION



ADOBE SYSTEMS

AMADEUS IT GROUP SA

CA TECHNOLOGIES

IBM CORPORATION

INTUIT

MICROSOFT CORPORATION

ORACLE CORPORATION

SAP SE

SYMANTEC CORPORATION

VMWARE

V. CURATED RESEARCH

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05798894/?utm_source=PRN



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Contact Clare: [email protected]

US: (339)-368-6001

Intl: +1 339-368-6001

SOURCE Reportlinker

Related Links

www.reportlinker.com

