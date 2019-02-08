Global Infusion Pumps Market 2017-2018 & Forecasts to 2025 - Market is Expected to Reach US$ 18,045.6 Mn in 2025 from US$ 11,378.8 Mn in 2017
The "Infusion Pumps Market to 2025 - Global Analysis and Forecasts By Type, By Application, End User, and Geography" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global infusion pumps market is expected to reach US$ 18,045.6 Mn in 2025 from US$ 11,378.8 Mn in 2017. The market is estimated to grow with a CAGR of 6.2% from 2018-2025.
The growth of the infusion pumps market is primarily attributed to increasing incidence of chronic diseases. Moreover, the increasing number of surgical procedures performed is expected to fuel the market growth. Infusion pumps are used during surgeries to send pain medicine through catheter to a specific part of your body. Infusion pumps can provide targeted and consistent medicine to decrease the pain. They are used when other methods are less effective or when the patient need long-term medicines or fluids.
The plastic surgical procedures like liposuction, abdominoplasty, and mammoplasty, require short hospital stay, patients are discharged for ambulatory recovery on oral analgesic management. However, anaesthetists have started using infusion pumps to achieve adequate outpatient analgesic control. These pumps continuously administer and maintain constant plasma concentrations. According to the American Society of Plastic Surgeons in 2017, there were around 17.5 million surgical and minimally invasive plastic procedures performed in the United States.
Also, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) every year about 735,000 people in suffer from a heart attack. Furthermore, the Johns Hopkins University has estimated that approximately 84 million people in the US suffer from some form of the cardiovascular disease. This has led to increase in cardiovascular surgeries.
Global infusion pumps market, based on type was segmented as, ambulatory pumps, volumetric pumps, syringe pumps, and accessories. In 2017, volumetric pumps segment held the largest share by the market, by type. This is mainly attributed to the benefit such as, accurate administration of large volume of drugs to patients.
Global infusion pumps market, based on application was segmented as, diabetes, chemotherapy, gastrointestinal diseases, and pediatrics. In 2017, chemotherapy held the largest share of market, by application. In addition, the diabetes segment is anticipated to witness a significant growth among other applications, during the forecast period.
Global infusion pumps market, based on end user was segmented as, hospitals & clinics, homecare and ambulatory surgical centres. In 2017, hospitals & clinics held the largest share of market, by end user. In addition, the hospitals & clinics segment is also anticipated to witness a significant growth, during the forecast period.
Key Topics Covered:
1. Introduction
1.1 Scope of the Study
1.2 Research Report Guidance
2. Global Infusion Pumps Market - Key Takeaways
3. Global Infusion Pumps Market - Market Landscape
3.1 Overview
3.2 Market Segmentation
3.3 Pest Analysis
4. Global Infusion Pumps Market - Key Market Dynamics
4.1 Key Market Drivers
4.1.1 Increasing Incidence of Chronic Diseases
4.1.2 Increasing Number of Surgical Procedures Performed
4.1.3 Growing Geriatric Population
4.2 Key Market Restraints
4.2.1 Frequent Product Recalls of Infusion Pumps
4.2.2 Stringent Regulatory Requirements
4.3 Key Market Opportunities
4.3.1 Rising Medical Tourism In Developing Countries
4.4 Future Trends
4.4.1 Growing Product Innovations
4.5 Impact Analysis
5. Infusion Pumps Market - Global Analysis
5.1 Global Infusion Pumps Market Revenue Forecasts and Analysis (US$ Mn)
5.2 Global Infusion Pumps Market, by Geography - Forecasts and Analysis
5.3 Market Positioning
5.4 Performance of Key Players
5.4.1 Bd
5.4.2 Baxter International, Inc
5.4.3 Icu Medical Inc.,
5.5 Expert Opinions
6. Infusion Pumps Market - Global Regulatory Scenario
6.1 North America
6.1.1 Us
6.1.2 Canada
6.1.3 Mexico
6.2 Europe
6.3 Asia Pacific
6.3.1 Japan
6.3.2 China
6.3.3 India
6.4 Middle East & Africa
6.4.1 Saudi Arabia
6.4.2 South Africa
6.5 South & Central America
6.5.1 Brazil
7. Global Infusion Pumps Market Analysis& - by Type
7.1 Overview
7.2 Global Infusion Pumps Market, by Type 2017 & 2025 (%)
7.3 Volumetric Pumps Market
7.3.1 Overview
7.3.2 Global Volumetric Pumps Market Revenue and Forecasts To 2025 (US$ Mn)
7.3.3 Elastomeric Pumps Market
7.3.4 Smart Pumps Market
7.4 Syringe Pumps Market
7.5 Ambulatory Pumps Market
7.5.1 Overview
7.5.2 Global Ambulatory Pumps Market Revenue and Forecasts To 2025 (US$ Mn)
7.5.3 Insulin Pumps Market
7.5.4 Patient-Controlled Analgesia (Pca) Pumps Market
7.5.5 Enteral Pumps Market
7.6 Accessories Market
8. Global Infusion Pumps Market Analysis& - by Application
8.1 Overview
8.2 Global Infusion Pumps, by Application 2017 & 2025 (%)
8.3 Chemotherapy Market
8.3.1 Overview
8.3.2 Global Chemotherapy Market Revenue and Forecasts To 2025 (US$ Mn)
8.4 Diabetes Market
8.4.1 Overview
8.4.2 Global Diabetes Market Revenue and Forecasts To 2025 (US$ Mn)
8.5 Gastrointestinal Diseases Market
8.5.1 Overview
8.5.2 Global Gastrointestinal Diseases Market Revenue and Forecasts To 2025 (US$ Mn)
8.6 Pediatrics Market
8.6.1 Overview
8.6.2 Global Pediatrics Market Revenue and Forecasts To 2025 (US$ Mn)
9. Global Infusion Pumps Market Analysis& - by End User
9.1 Overview
9.2 Global Infusion Pumps Market, by End User 2017 & 2025 (%)
9.3 Hospitals & Clinics Market
9.4 Homecare Market
9.5 Ambulatory Surgical Centers Market
10. North America Infusion Pumps Market Revenue and Forecasts To 2025
11. Europe Infusion Pumps Market Revenue and Forecasts To 2025
12. Asia-Pacific Infusion Pumps Market Revenue and Forecasts To 2025
13. Middle East & Africa Infusion Pumps Market Revenue and Forecasts To 2025
14. South and Central America Infusion Pumps Market Revenue and Forecasts To 2025
15. Infusion Pumps Market - Industry Landscape
15.1 Overview
15.2 Growth Strategies In the Infusion Pumps Market, 2015-2018
15.3 Organic Developments
15.4 Organic Growth Strategies In the Infusion Pumps Market, 2016-2018
15.5 Product Launch
15.6 Product Approval
15.7 Expansion & Others
15.8 Inorganic Developments
15.9 Inorganic Growth Strategies In the Infusion Pumps Market, 2015-2018
15.10 Acquisitions
15.11 Agreements
15.12 Partnership
16. Infusion Pumps Market - Key Company Profiles
- BD
- B. Braun Melsungen AG
- Terumo Corporation
- F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.
- Medtronic
- Baxter International, Inc.
- Smith Medical
- Moog, Inc.
- ICU Medical, Inc.
- Insulet Corporation
