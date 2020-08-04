Global InGaAs Cameras Industry

NEW YORK, Aug. 4, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for InGaAs Cameras estimated at US$91 Million in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$152.2 Million by 2027, growing at aCAGR of 7.6% over the period 2020-2027. Cooled Camera, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 6.8% CAGR and reach US$51.8 Million by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Uncooled Camera segment is readjusted to a revised 8.1% CAGR for the next 7-year period.





The U.S. Market is Estimated at $26.9 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 7.2% CAGR



The InGaAs Cameras market in the U.S. is estimated at US$26.9 Million in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$26.7 Million by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 7.2% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 7.1% and 6.3% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 6.3% CAGR.We bring years of research experience to this 6th edition of our report. The 179-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.



Competitors identified in this market include, among others,

AC Photonics, Inc.

Allied Vision Technologies GmbH

Cosemi Technologies, Inc.

Discovery Semiconductors, Inc.

Edmund Optics, Inc.

Episensors, Inc.

Excelitas Technologies Corporation

Fermionics Opto-Technology

First Sensor AG

FLIR Systems, Inc.

GPD Optoelectronics Corp.

Hamamatsu Photonics KK

Ircamera LLC.

Jenoptik AG

Kyocera Corporation

Laser Components GmbH

Lumentum Holdings Inc.

Luna Innovations, Inc.

New England Photoconductor Corp.

New Imaging technologies

Photon Energy NV

Precision Micro-Optics Inc.

Princeton Instruments, Inc.

QPhotonics, LLC.

Raptor Photonics Limited

Roithner Lasertechnik GmbH

Sensors Unlimited Inc.

Sofradir Group

Teledyne Technologies Inc.

Thorlabs, Inc.

Voxtel, Inc.

Xenics NV





Total Companies Profiled: 47

