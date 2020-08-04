Global InGaAs Cameras Industry
Global InGaAs Cameras Market to Reach $152.2 Million by 2027
Aug 04, 2020, 10:30 ET
NEW YORK, Aug. 4, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for InGaAs Cameras estimated at US$91 Million in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$152.2 Million by 2027, growing at aCAGR of 7.6% over the period 2020-2027. Cooled Camera, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 6.8% CAGR and reach US$51.8 Million by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Uncooled Camera segment is readjusted to a revised 8.1% CAGR for the next 7-year period.
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05899738/?utm_source=PRN
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $26.9 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 7.2% CAGR
The InGaAs Cameras market in the U.S. is estimated at US$26.9 Million in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$26.7 Million by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 7.2% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 7.1% and 6.3% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 6.3% CAGR.We bring years of research experience to this 6th edition of our report. The 179-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.
Competitors identified in this market include, among others,
- AC Photonics, Inc.
- Allied Vision Technologies GmbH
- Cosemi Technologies, Inc.
- Discovery Semiconductors, Inc.
- Edmund Optics, Inc.
- Episensors, Inc.
- Excelitas Technologies Corporation
- Fermionics Opto-Technology
- First Sensor AG
- FLIR Systems, Inc.
- GPD Optoelectronics Corp.
- Hamamatsu Photonics KK
- Ircamera LLC.
- Jenoptik AG
- Kyocera Corporation
- Laser Components GmbH
- Lumentum Holdings Inc.
- Luna Innovations, Inc.
- New England Photoconductor Corp.
- New Imaging technologies
- Photon Energy NV
- Precision Micro-Optics Inc.
- Princeton Instruments, Inc.
- QPhotonics, LLC.
- Raptor Photonics Limited
- Roithner Lasertechnik GmbH
- Sensors Unlimited Inc.
- Sofradir Group
- Teledyne Technologies Inc.
- Thorlabs, Inc.
- Voxtel, Inc.
- Xenics NV
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05899738/?utm_source=PRN
I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Product Overview
InGaAs Camera: A Prelude
Global Competitor Market Shares
InGaAs Camera Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide
(in %): 2019 & 2025
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
Innovations & Advancements
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: InGaAs Cameras Global Market Estimates and Forecasts
in US$ by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 2: InGaAs Cameras Market Share Shift across Key
Geographies Worldwide: 2020 VS 2027
Table 3: Cooled Camera (Camera Cooling technology) World Market
by Region/Country in US$: 2020 to 2027
Table 4: Cooled Camera (Camera Cooling technology) Market Share
Breakdown of Worldwide Sales by Region/Country: 2020 VS 2027
Table 5: Uncooled Camera (Camera Cooling technology) Potential
Growth Markets Worldwide in US$: 2020 to 2027
Table 6: Uncooled Camera (Camera Cooling technology) Market
Sales Breakdown by Region/Country in Percentage: 2020 VS 2027
Table 7: Area Scan Camera (Scanning Type) Geographic Market
Spread Worldwide in US$: 2020 to 2027
Table 8: Area Scan Camera (Scanning Type) Market Share
Distribution in Percentage by Region/Country: 2020 VS 2027
Table 9: Line Scan Camera (Scanning Type) World Market
Estimates and Forecasts by Region/Country in US$: 2020 to 2027
Table 10: Line Scan Camera (Scanning Type) Market Share
Breakdown by Region/Country: 2020 VS 2027
Table 11: Military & Defense (Application) Worldwide Latent
Demand Forecasts in US$ by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 12: Military & Defense (Application) Distribution of
Global Sales by Region/Country: 2020 VS 2027
Table 13: Industrial Automation (Application) Sales Estimates
and Forecasts in US$ by Region/Country for the Years 2020
through 2027
Table 14: Industrial Automation (Application) Global Market
Share Distribution by Region/Country for 2020 and 2027
Table 15: Scientific Research (Application) Global Opportunity
Assessment in US$ by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 16: Scientific Research (Application) Percentage Share
Breakdown of Global Sales by Region/Country: 2020 VS 2027
Table 17: Surveillance, Safety, and Security (Application)
Worldwide Sales in US$ by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 18: Surveillance, Safety, and Security (Application)
Market Share Shift across Key Geographies: 2020 VS 2027
Table 19: Other Applications (Application) Global Market
Estimates & Forecasts in US$ by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 20: Other Applications (Application) Market Share
Breakdown by Region/Country: 2020 VS 2027
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
Market Facts & Figures
US InGaAs Camera Market Share (in %) by Company: 2019 & 2025
Market Analytics
Table 21: United States InGaAs Cameras Market Estimates and
Projections in US$ by Camera Cooling technology: 2020 to 2027
Table 22: United States InGaAs Cameras Market Share Breakdown
by Camera Cooling technology: 2020 VS 2027
Table 23: United States InGaAs Cameras Market Estimates and
Projections in US$ by Scanning Type: 2020 to 2027
Table 24: United States InGaAs Cameras Market Share Breakdown
by Scanning Type: 2020 VS 2027
Table 25: United States InGaAs Cameras Latent Demand Forecasts
in US$ by Application: 2020 to 2027
Table 26: InGaAs Cameras Market Share Breakdown in the United
States by Application: 2020 VS 2027
CANADA
Table 27: Canadian InGaAs Cameras Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ by Camera Cooling technology: 2020 to 2027
Table 28: InGaAs Cameras Market in Canada: Percentage Share
Breakdown of Sales by Camera Cooling technology for 2020 and
2027
Table 29: Canadian InGaAs Cameras Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ by Scanning Type: 2020 to 2027
Table 30: InGaAs Cameras Market in Canada: Percentage Share
Breakdown of Sales by Scanning Type for 2020 and 2027
Table 31: Canadian InGaAs Cameras Market Quantitative Demand
Analysis in US$ by Application: 2020 to 2027
Table 32: Canadian InGaAs Cameras Market Share Analysis by
Application: 2020 VS 2027
JAPAN
Table 33: Japanese Market for InGaAs Cameras: Annual Sales
Estimates and Projections in US$ by Camera Cooling technology
for the Period 2020-2027
Table 34: Japanese InGaAs Cameras Market Share Analysis by
Camera Cooling technology: 2020 VS 2027
Table 35: Japanese Market for InGaAs Cameras: Annual Sales
Estimates and Projections in US$ by Scanning Type for the
Period 2020-2027
Table 36: Japanese InGaAs Cameras Market Share Analysis by
Scanning Type: 2020 VS 2027
Table 37: Japanese Demand Estimates and Forecasts for InGaAs
Cameras in US$ by Application: 2020 to 2027
Table 38: InGaAs Cameras Market Share Shift in Japan by
Application: 2020 VS 2027
CHINA
Table 39: Chinese InGaAs Cameras Market Growth Prospects in US$
by Camera Cooling technology for the Period 2020-2027
Table 40: Chinese InGaAs Cameras Market by Camera Cooling
technology: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2020 and 2027
Table 41: Chinese InGaAs Cameras Market Growth Prospects in US$
by Scanning Type for the Period 2020-2027
Table 42: Chinese InGaAs Cameras Market by Scanning Type:
Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2020 and 2027
Table 43: Chinese Demand for InGaAs Cameras in US$ by
Application: 2020 to 2027
Table 44: Chinese InGaAs Cameras Market Share Breakdown by
Application: 2020 VS 2027
EUROPE
Market Facts & Figures
European InGaAs Camera Market: Competitor Market Share Scenario
(in %) for 2019 & 2025
Market Analytics
Table 45: European InGaAs Cameras Market Demand Scenario in US$
by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 46: European InGaAs Cameras Market Share Shift by
Region/Country: 2020 VS 2027
Table 47: European InGaAs Cameras Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ by Camera Cooling technology: 2020-2027
Table 48: European InGaAs Cameras Market Share Breakdown by
Camera Cooling technology: 2020 VS 2027
Table 49: European InGaAs Cameras Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ by Scanning Type: 2020-2027
Table 50: European InGaAs Cameras Market Share Breakdown by
Scanning Type: 2020 VS 2027
Table 51: European InGaAs Cameras Addressable Market
Opportunity in US$ by Application: 2020-2027
Table 52: European InGaAs Cameras Market Share Analysis by
Application: 2020 VS 2027
FRANCE
Table 53: InGaAs Cameras Market in France by Camera Cooling
technology: Estimates and Projections in US$ for the Period
2020-2027
Table 54: French InGaAs Cameras Market Share Analysis by Camera
Cooling technology: 2020 VS 2027
Table 55: InGaAs Cameras Market in France by Scanning Type:
Estimates and Projections in US$ for the Period 2020-2027
Table 56: French InGaAs Cameras Market Share Analysis by
Scanning Type: 2020 VS 2027
Table 57: InGaAs Cameras Quantitative Demand Analysis in France
in US$ by Application: 2020-2027
Table 58: French InGaAs Cameras Market Share Analysis: A 7-Year
Perspective by Application for 2020 and 2027
GERMANY
Table 59: InGaAs Cameras Market in Germany: Recent Past,
Current and Future Analysis in US$ by Camera Cooling technology
for the Period 2020-2027
Table 60: German InGaAs Cameras Market Share Breakdown by
Camera Cooling technology: 2020 VS 2027
Table 61: InGaAs Cameras Market in Germany: Recent Past,
Current and Future Analysis in US$ by Scanning Type for the
Period 2020-2027
Table 62: German InGaAs Cameras Market Share Breakdown by
Scanning Type: 2020 VS 2027
Table 63: InGaAs Cameras Market in Germany: Annual Sales
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ by Application for the Period
2020-2027
Table 64: InGaAs Cameras Market Share Distribution in Germany
by Application: 2020 VS 2027
ITALY
Table 65: Italian InGaAs Cameras Market Growth Prospects in US$
by Camera Cooling technology for the Period 2020-2027
Table 66: Italian InGaAs Cameras Market by Camera Cooling
technology: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2020 and 2027
Table 67: Italian InGaAs Cameras Market Growth Prospects in US$
by Scanning Type for the Period 2020-2027
Table 68: Italian InGaAs Cameras Market by Scanning Type:
Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2020 and 2027
Table 69: Italian Demand for InGaAs Cameras in US$ by
Application: 2020 to 2027
Table 70: Italian InGaAs Cameras Market Share Breakdown by
Application: 2020 VS 2027
UNITED KINGDOM
Table 71: United Kingdom Market for InGaAs Cameras: Annual
Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ by Camera Cooling
technology for the Period 2020-2027
Table 72: United Kingdom InGaAs Cameras Market Share Analysis
by Camera Cooling technology: 2020 VS 2027
Table 73: United Kingdom Market for InGaAs Cameras: Annual
Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ by Scanning Type for the
Period 2020-2027
Table 74: United Kingdom InGaAs Cameras Market Share Analysis
by Scanning Type: 2020 VS 2027
Table 75: United Kingdom Demand Estimates and Forecasts for
InGaAs Cameras in US$ by Application: 2020 to 2027
Table 76: InGaAs Cameras Market Share Shift in the United
Kingdom by Application: 2020 VS 2027
REST OF EUROPE
Table 77: Rest of Europe InGaAs Cameras Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ by Camera Cooling technology: 2020-2027
Table 78: Rest of Europe InGaAs Cameras Market Share Breakdown
by Camera Cooling technology: 2020 VS 2027
Table 79: Rest of Europe InGaAs Cameras Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ by Scanning Type: 2020-2027
Table 80: Rest of Europe InGaAs Cameras Market Share Breakdown
by Scanning Type: 2020 VS 2027
Table 81: Rest of Europe InGaAs Cameras Addressable Market
Opportunity in US$ by Application: 2020-2027
Table 82: Rest of Europe InGaAs Cameras Market Share Analysis
by Application: 2020 VS 2027
ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 83: InGaAs Cameras Market in Asia-Pacific by Camera
Cooling technology: Estimates and Projections in US$ for the
Period 2020-2027
Table 84: Asia-Pacific InGaAs Cameras Market Share Analysis by
Camera Cooling technology: 2020 VS 2027
Table 85: InGaAs Cameras Market in Asia-Pacific by Scanning
Type: Estimates and Projections in US$ for the Period 2020-2027
Table 86: Asia-Pacific InGaAs Cameras Market Share Analysis by
Scanning Type: 2020 VS 2027
Table 87: InGaAs Cameras Quantitative Demand Analysis in
Asia-Pacific in US$ by Application: 2020-2027
Table 88: Asia-Pacific InGaAs Cameras Market Share Analysis:
A 7-Year Perspective by Application for 2020 and 2027
REST OF WORLD
Table 89: Rest of World InGaAs Cameras Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ by Camera Cooling technology: 2020 to 2027
Table 90: InGaAs Cameras Market in Rest of World: Percentage
Share Breakdown of Sales by Camera Cooling technology for 2020
and 2027
Table 91: Rest of World InGaAs Cameras Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ by Scanning Type: 2020 to 2027
Table 92: InGaAs Cameras Market in Rest of World: Percentage
Share Breakdown of Sales by Scanning Type for 2020 and 2027
Table 93: Rest of World InGaAs Cameras Market Quantitative
Demand Analysis in US$ by Application: 2020 to 2027
Table 94: Rest of World InGaAs Cameras Market Share Analysis by
Application: 2020 VS 2027
IV. COMPETITION
Total Companies Profiled: 47
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05899738/?utm_source=PRN
About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.
Contact Clare: [email protected]
US: (339)-368-6001
Intl: +1 339-368-6001
SOURCE Reportlinker