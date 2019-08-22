Global Ingestible Sensors Market Analysis & Trends 2017-2019 & 2027

DUBLIN, Aug. 22., 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Ingestible Sensors Market Analysis & Trends - Industry Forecast to 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Ingestible Sensors Market is poised to grow strong during the forecast period 2017 to 2027

Some of the prominent trends that the market is witnessing include the introduction of new technologies such as digestive technologies, modernization of healthcare infrastructure, and emerging markets and modernization of healthcare infrastructure.

Based on the components, the market is classified into software, sensor, wearable patch/data recorder, and hardware.

Based on the Sensor Type, the market is segmented into the image sensor, temperature sensor, ph sensor, and pressure sensor.

On the basis of the end user, the market is bifurcated into sports & fitness, medical, and other end users. The Medical is further sub-segmented into diagnosis application, patient monitoring, and drug delivery application.

By Application, the market is divided into research institutes, medication management, pharmaceutical companies, and medical adherence monitoring.

This industry report analyses the market estimates and forecasts of all the given segments on global as well as regional levels presented in the research scope. The study provides historical market data for 2016, 2017 revenue estimations are presented for 2018 and forecasts from 2019 till 2027.



The study focuses on market trends, leading players, supply chain trends, technological innovations, key developments, and future strategies. With comprehensive market assessment across the major geographies such as North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East, Latin America and Rest of the world the report is a valuable asset for the existing players, new entrants, and the future investors.



Report Highlights:

The report provides a detailed analysis of current and future market trends to identify the investment opportunities

Market forecasts till 2027, using estimated market values as the base numbers

Key market trends across the business segments, Regions and Countries

Key developments and strategies observed in the market

Market Dynamics such as Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities and other trends

In-depth company profiles of key players and upcoming prominent players

Growth prospects among the emerging nations through 2027

Market opportunities and recommendations for new investments

Key Topics Covered:



1 Market Outline

1.1 Research Methodology

1.2 Market Trends

1.3 Regulatory Factors

1.4 End User Analysis

1.5 Application Analysis

1.6 Strategic Benchmarking

1.7 Opportunity Analysis



2 Executive Summary



3 Market Overview

3.1 Current Trends

3.1.1 Introduction of New Technologies Such As Digestive Technologies

3.1.2 Modernization of Healthcare Infrastructure

3.1.3 Emerging Markets and Modernization of Healthcare Infrastructure

3.1.4 Growth Opportunities/Investment Opportunities

3.2 Drivers

3.3 Constraints

3.4 Industry Attractiveness



4 Ingestible Sensors Market, By Component

4.1 Software

4.2 Sensor

4.3 Wearable Patch/Data Recorder

4.4 Hardware



5 Ingestible Sensors Market, By Sensor Type

5.1 Image Sensor

5.2 Temperature Sensor

5.3 PH Sensor

5.4 Pressure Sensor

5.5 Other Sensor Types



6 Ingestible Sensors Market, By End User

6.1 Sports & Fitness

6.2 Medical

6.2.1 Diagnosis Application

6.2.2 Patient Monitoring

6.2.3 Drug Delivery Application

6.3 Other End Users



7 Ingestible Sensors Market, By Application

7.1 Research Institutes

7.2 Medication Management

7.3 Pharmaceutical Companies

7.4 Medical Adherence Monitoring



8 Ingestible Sensors Market, By Geography

8.1 North America

8.1.1 US

8.1.2 Canada

8.1.3 Mexico

8.2 Europe

8.2.1 France

8.2.2 Germany

8.2.3 Italy

8.2.4 Spain

8.2.5 UK

8.2.6 Rest of Europe

8.3 Asia Pacific

8.3.1 China

8.3.2 Japan

8.3.3 India

8.3.4 Australia

8.3.5 New Zealand

8.3.6 Rest of Asia Pacific

8.4 Middle East

8.4.1 Saudi Arabia

8.4.2 UAE

8.4.3 Rest of Middle East

8.5 Latin America

8.5.1 Argentina

8.5.2 Brazil

8.5.3 Rest of Latin America

8.6 Rest of the World (RoW)

8.6.1 South Africa

8.6.2 Others



9 Key Player Activities

9.1 Mergers & Acquisitions

9.2 Partnerships, Joint Venture's, Collaborations and Agreements

9.3 Product Launch & Expansions

9.4 Other Activities



10 Leading Companies

10.1 Proteus Digital Health, Inc.

10.2 Olympus Corporation

10.3 Microchips Biotech, Inc.

10.4 Medtronic PLC

10.5 Medimetrics Personalized Drug Delivery B.V.

10.6 MC10, Inc.

10.7 JINSHAN Science & Technology

10.8 IntroMedic Co. Ltd

10.9 HQ, Inc.

10.10 Given Imaging Ltd

10.11 Capsovision Inc.



