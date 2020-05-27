Global Ingredients Market 2020-2025: Insights & Trends, Supply & Demand, Opportunities and Challenges

DUBLIN, May 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "The World Market for Ingredients" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Ingredients in packaged food are largely driven by a rise in flexitarian diets with non-animal proteins on the rise while milks are in decline.



Growth is also largely dependent on health benefits, with sucrose declining due to links with obesity as well as increased regulation in many markets. Beauty and personal care ingredients are largely impacted by green and clean trends, with negative growth in abrasives/inorganics due to the former and decline in anionic surfactants due to the latter.



The World Market for Ingredients global briefing offers a comprehensive guide to the Ingredients market at an international level. It highlights the major drivers behind ingredient supply and demand, provides detailed analysis of the individual ingredient categories and the product categories they are used in. It also examines regional prospects, highlighting opportunities and challenges in ingredient usage.



Data Coverage: Market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.



Key Topics Covered



Introduction Overview Packaged Food Beauty and Personal Care Industry Snapshots Prospects

