Global Inhaled Nitric Oxide (iNO) Market - Analysis By Product Type, Application (ARDS, PPHN, Others), By Region, By Country (2020 Edition): Market Insights, COVID-19 Impact, Competition and Forecast (2020-2025)

Executive Summary

The Inhaled Nitric Oxide (iNO) Market was valued at USD 830.8 million in the year 2019. Over the recent years, Inhaled Nitric Oxide market has been witnessing considerable growth driven by increase in demand from healthcare, ongoing R&D activities leading to new application areas in healthcare industry, rising pollution levels and ever-growing aged population. Amongst geriatric population, there is a major prevalence of respiratory tract infections, tuberculosis, chronic obstructive pulmonary diseases, bronchial asthma and other several other diseases that will facilitate the growth of Inhaled Nitric Oxide Market. Several innovative technologies including Beyond Air's LungFit device that is simple, cylinder free, plasma arc discharge-based technology likely to shape the Inhaled Nitric Oxide Market landscape in the future.







Among the Product Type in the Inhaled Nitric Oxide industry (99.92% Purity, 99.99% Purity, Others), the 99.92% Purity Product type are estimated to account for the largest share over the forecast period. Major factor which will drive the market for Inhaled Nitric Oxide is high per capita expenditure on healthcare, increase in number of hospitals, more preference towards branded treatment and drugs and high research funding.



The North America Inhaled Nitric Oxide Market will continue to be the largest market in the forecast period, majorly driven by large consumer base and increasing investment in research and development by the market players in the region. The countries such as Japan, China, United Kingdom, India are a lucrative market for Inhaled Nitric Oxide.



Scope of the Report

• The report analyses the Inhaled Nitric Oxide (iNO) market by Value.

• The report analyses the Inhaled Nitric Oxide Market By Product Type (99.92% Purity, 99.99% Purity, Others).

• The report assesses the Inhaled Nitric Oxide Market By Application - ARDS (Acute Respiratory Distress Syndrome), PPHN (Persistent Pulmonary Hypertension in the Newborn) and Other Diseases.

• The Global Inhaled Nitric Oxide Market has been analysed By Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific) and By Country (US, Canada, Mexico, UK, Italy, Germany, France, China, Japan, India).

• The key insights of the report have been presented through 'Market Attractiveness Charts' presented by region, by product type, and by application. Also, the major opportunities, trends, drivers and challenges of the industry has been analysed in the report.

• The report tracks competitive developments, strategies, mergers and acquisitions and new product development. The companies analysed in the report include Mallinckrodt Pharmaceuticals, Air Liquide S.A., Linde Plc (Praxair Inc.), Beyond Air Inc., NU-MED Plus, Inc., VERO Biotech LLC & Novoteris LLC.

• The report presents the analysis of Inhaled Nitric Oxide market for the historical period of 2015-2019 and the forecast period of 2020-2025.



Key Target Audience



• Inhaled Nitric Oxide Device Manufacturers

• Pharmaceutical Companies

• Consulting and Advisory Firms

• Government and Policy Makers

• Investment Banks and Equity Firms

• Regulatory Authorities



